by Kelleigh Nelson

There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talks about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects. —Dr. Michael Yeadon – Former Vice President and Chief Scientist of Pfizer

One of the medical profession’s greatest boasts is that it eradicated smallpox through the use of the smallpox vaccine. I myself believed this claim for many years. But it simply isn’t true! —Dr. Vernon Coleman

I am no longer ‘trying to dig up evidence to prove’ vaccines cause autism. There is already abundant evidence. This debate is not scientific but is political. —David Ayoub

A recent Johns Hopkins study claims more than 250,000 people in the U.S. die every year from medical errors. Other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000. Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. Medication errors account for one out of 131 outpatient deaths and one out of 854 inpatient deaths. Medication-related errors occur frequently in hospitals; not all result in actual harm, but those that do are costly. These are accidental deaths, but since tort reform, negligence and medical malpractice have risen. Tragedies occur because of error, but there’s a far darker side.

American citizens have been used as guinea pigs for decades, resulting in hundreds of thousands of early and often painful deaths of those in the general populace and in our military.

Nuclear Guinea Pigs

From the 1940s to 1970s, American citizens were used as “nuclear guinea pigs,” to borrow a phrase from the Congressional report that lays out the record. They were deliberately exposed to dangerous radioactive substances. These experiments were scientifically, as well as ethically, questionable.Rep. Edward Markey (D-MA) pressed the Department of Energy for documentson Americans who suffered. Link, Link

At the time,the dangers of radio-iodine were known and Markey detailed these tests which took place all over America. Subjects included elderly people, prisoners, the terminally ill, and even babies. Ostensibly, these people, or those legally competent to act for them, had consented to the tests. But it’s hard to believe that it was truly informed consent. These experiments were repugnant because human subjects were essentially used as guinea pigs and calibration devices.

Neither were there recommendations or medals for America’s atomic vets who were subject to over 27 nuclear tests over three months when they had been assigned to witness Operation Hardtack I, a series of nuclear tests in the Pacific. When the blasts went off and the men covered their eyes, they could see their bones through their hands.The National Association of Atomic Vets who suffered through these tests had higher rates of cancers and health issues. John Wayne, Susan Hayward, and 90 other people developed cancer after filming “The Conqueror” near a nuclear testing site.

When the vast wartime factories of the Manhattan Project began producing plutonium in quantities never before seen on earth, scientists working on the top-secret bomb-building program grew apprehensive. Fearful that plutonium might cause a cancer epidemic among workers and desperate to learn more about what it could do to the human body, the Manhattan Project’s medical doctors embarked upon an experiment in which eighteen unsuspecting patients in hospital wards throughout the country were secretly injected with the cancer-causing substance. Most of these patients would go to their graves without ever knowing what had been done to them.

Reporter Eileen Welsome spent 10 years researching the fifty-year cover-up surrounding the plutonium injections as well as the deceitful nature of thousands of other experiments conducted on American citizens in the postwar years. The result was her Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Plutonium Files.

Tuskegee Syphilis

In 1932, the government used 623 men as human guinea pigs in a 40-year medical experiment. This in itself is bad enough, but for 40 years these black men, predominately poor and uneducated, were deliberately kept in the dark about what was happening to them. This “experiment” continued for 20 years after the Nuremburg trials and the set of standards that came out of the trials called the Nuremburg codes. The civilized world agreed that human beings would not be used as research animals and that doctors would never forget their first duty to heal their patients.

The United States Public Health Service (PHS) (now the CDC) conducted this experiment. More than half of the 623 men had syphilis, the others, a control group, did not. They were told they were being treated for “Bad Blood.” The men were told they’d get free lunches, free medical care, free burial and 100 dollars. That may sound odd, but at the time burial money and free medical care were coveted. Despite the development of penicillin in the early 40’s and the availability of it by 1944, the men were never treated. In actuality, the “experiment” was to see what illnesses developed and how long it took the men to die.

No PHS officer who had been directly involved in the study felt any contrition. Link

Polio Vaccine and SV40

In 2010, I wrote about the polio vaccine and its lasting effects. In the 1960s, we had both needle and sugar cube vaccines for polio, even though polio was officially over and done with in 1959. The vaccine was grown on Simeon monkey kidneys and contaminated with SV-40 monkey viruses which caused soft tissue cancers for those who received the vaccine. From 1954 to 1963, almost every dose of polio vaccine produced in the world was given to 98 million Americans and was contaminated with the cancer-causing virus. Despite knowing this vaccine caused cancer, the government continued giving it to Americans.

Former virologist, John Martin, MD, PhD, said, “SV-40 infection is now widespread within the human population almost certainly as a result of the polio vaccine.” This vaccine was given to millions of American and European children. SV-40 has been discovered in tumors of children never inoculated with the vaccine leading most scientists to believe it is genetically passed.

When questioned on the safety of the polio vaccine he developed, Jonas Salk said, “It is safe, and you can’t get safer than safe.” Sadly, the polio vaccine’s growth on Simeon Monkey kidneys has caused an American cancer epidemic in baby boomers.

Ed Haslam’s book, Dr. Mary’s Monkey gives the full story along with The Virus and the Vaccine by Bookchin and Schumacher. The latter two authors reported the story in the Atlantic Monthly Magazine.

Millions of Americans are unaware that government officials and leading scientists have played Russian roulette with the health of American citizens for over a century. The US Government has a secret history of grisly experiments. Sadly, despite the Nuremburg Codes, these unethical medical and psychological human experiments continue today and here come the Covid-19 vaccines.

Covid-19 Vaccines

Out of dozens of drug makers, Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, and Johnson and Johnson are the leading vaccine producers. Most Americans are not aware that all vaccine makers worldwide have been given a free pass from any legal prosecution regarding any deaths or injuries caused by the new vaccines. Pfizer is still engaging in phase 3 trials for two more years, which means their covid-19 vaccine is still very much in experimental stages, even though it is widely offered to the public.

Many scientists and physicians have stated there is no real necessity for a vaccine, that the numbers of deaths from Covid, along with their skewed PCR false positive tests, are inflated to promote fear in the public allowing lockdowns, masks and the destruction and elimination of middle class small businesses. Overall COVID-19 recovery rate is between 97% and 99.75%. So why the vaccine?

The same thing was accomplished by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and his good buddy, our former Senator Lamar Alexander, who promoted internet taxes even on those companies who had no physical presence in your state, overriding the 1991 Supreme Court decision. Small businesses were bought out by Amazon and others and they lost the ability to survive by government’s forced implementation of 25,000 nationwide tax codes at a cost far above their yearly sales.

The ultimate goal is the total elimination of the middle class, while government and big business grow larger and stronger.

Weaponized Medicine

It is a well-known fact that Anthony Fauci denied the use of the safe and cheap 60-year-old drug Hydroxychloroquine for treatment in early diagnosis of COVID-19. He preferred his more expensive drug, Remdesivir, along with the vaccine that he and Bill Gates promoted to end Covid-19, an untested and dangerous inoculation that will fill their personal coffers.

He also originally stated that mask wearing was unnecessary, but changed his mind and now has decided we should wear two masks to keep Covid from spreading, albeit there is no proof whatsoever that masks stop Covid. In fact, masks actually can make you more susceptible to the virus…because we touch them, re-use them, carry them in our purses, and inundate them with countless germs that we then breathe into our lungs every time we reuse it. And how thrilled the totalitarian dictatorial commies in our governments were when they saw how many lemmings donned the face diapers in compliance with the draconian orders.

And those astronomical death counts…! As I’ve previously mentioned, the John Hopkins report stated that there were no more deaths in 2020 than there were in previous years. Yes, the yearly death rate is the same. Why? Because in 2020, no one seemed to die of seasonal flu, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, etc. Every death was Covid.

Covid actually killed the ability for Americans to think, use logic and common sense. What Covid ultimately decimated was the economy, the working middle class and millions of jobs. It destroyed forever millions of small businesses, human connection, love and compassion.Even more barbaric was the cruelty of our elderly loved ones dying alone without family being close.

Now those same mask-wearing American lemmings are standing in line hoping and praying for an untested vaccine to be shot into their arms, not once, but twice.

Depopulation and Eugenics

Is that the ultimate goal? It certainly seems that way when a Chinese virus was released upon the world, and five democrat governors thought nothing of putting Covid infected patients in nursing homes, ultimately killing tens of thousands more elderly with susceptible comorbidities. One need only read Earth Summit, Agenda 21, the United Nations Programme of Action from Rio. They’re main goal is depopulation.

And Anthony Fauci has long been funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Fauciwas photographed with a coterie of globalist elites in 2001 at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy event. The unassuming government bureaucrat was present alongside such titans of globalism as Ted Turner, David Rockefeller, George Soros, and Bill Gates Sr . Records reveal that Gates Sr. was a board member of Planned Parenthood prior to the Roe v. Wade 1973 Supreme Court decision, and Bill Gates himself said in a video clip that his father was the “head of Planned Parenthood.”

Bill Gates believes we need a vaccine to stop the spread of Covid-19…even though 98% of the people who contract Covid recover…Robert Kennedy, Jr. has made it clear what he thinks of Bill Gates and his devastating vaccine results in foreign countries.

The origin of the Gates Foundation is that both his father’s foundation and his own foundation were merged into the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Population control was very much a core facet of both foundations. Both father and son are strong eugenicists. Their beliefs are much like those of Margaret Sanger…only healthy seed must be sown.

The eugenics movement took root in the United States in the early 1900‘s, led by Charles Davenport (1866-1944), a prominent biologist, and Harry Laughlin, a former teacher and principal interested in breeding. It became a popular social movement that peaked in the 1920s and 30s but was perused and used by the Nazis. During this period, the American Eugenics Society was founded, in addition to many local societies and groups around the country (PBS 1998). Members competed in “fitter family” and “better baby” competitions at fairs and exhibitions. Movies and books promoting eugenic principles were popular. A film called The Black Stork (1917), based on a true story, depicted as heroic a doctor that allowed a syphilitic infant to die after convincing the child’s parents that it was better to spare society one more outcast.

The eugenics movement in the US quickly focused on eliminating negative traits just like Margaret Sanger’s hatred of black Americans. “Undesirable” traits were concentrated in poor, uneducated, and minority populations. In an attempt to prevent these groups from propagating, eugenicists helped drive legislation for their forced sterilization (Norrgard 2008). The first state to enact a sterilization law was Indiana in 1907, quickly followed by California and 28 other states by 1931 (Lombardo n.d.). These laws resulted in the forced sterilization of over 64,000 people in the United States.

At first, sterilization efforts focused on the disabled but later grew to include people whose only “crime” was poverty. These sterilization programs found legal support in the Supreme Court. In Buck v. Bell (1927), the state of Virginia sought to sterilize Carrie Buck for promiscuity as evidenced by her giving birth to a baby out of wedlock (some suggest she was raped). In ruling against Buck, Supreme Court Justice Wendell Holmes opined, “It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind. Three generations of imbeciles are enough” (Black 2003). This decision legitimized the various sterilization laws in the United States.

In particular, California’s program was so robust that the Nazi’s turned to California for advice in perfecting their own efforts. Hitler proudly admitted to following the laws of several American states that allowed for the prevention of reproduction of the “unfit” (Black 2003).

The US eugenics movement began to lose power in the 1940s and was completely discredited following the horrors of Nazi Germany. With modern advances in genetic testing, it is important to keep America’s eugenics history in mind. Yet, can we avoid repeating this dark chapter, if so many in our country don’t know about it?

As did Sanger, Gates believes in the eugenicist Thomas Malthus’s idea that the sustainability of the world’s resources is completely dependent upon maintaining population control. Ironically, Gates believes that improving health care, primarily through vaccinations, will accomplish this.

Conclusion

In part two we’ll discuss the many deaths and disabilities already evident from the unnecessary Operation Warp Speed Covid vaccines.

