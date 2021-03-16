By Kelleigh Nelson

The greatest lie ever told is that vaccines are safe and effective. —Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz

The more it (vaccination) is supported by public authorities, the more will its dangers and disadvantages be concealed or denied. —M. Beddow Bayly, English physician and anti-vaccination campaigner

I am and have been for years a confirmed anti-vaccinationist. Anti-vaccination has no backing from the orthodox medical opinion. A medical man who expresses himself against vaccination loses caste. Tremendous pecuniary interests too have grown around vaccination. —Mahatma Gandhi

There is no substitute for a militant freedom. —President Calvin Coolidge

We’ve taken God out of our schools, out of society and even out of America’s pulpits, and for a country founded on the laws of the Almighty, we are facing massive destruction and death unless we confront the evil of America’s encroaching communist revolution and destroy it.

Hitler copied America’s eugenics from the 1920s and our grisly experiments on impaired citizens. Those experiments continue today by men who would be gods; our people face great peril and few perceive the dangers.

Dictatorial Control Through Fear

The totalitarian control of our citizenry, the censorship of truth, the damning evidence of lies about the virus, the inaccurate PCR tests, (Sars PCR tests are scientifically meaningless and only 3% of patients tested actually have what is believed to be the Wuhan-virus)the false viral death counts, the face diapers, the social distancing, the lockdowns and now “Operation Warp Speed” Covid vaccines, all of it was planned and executed with precision by China, their Democrat Party comrades and Republican Party Trotskyites.

And folks, if those masks worked, why weren’t family members allowed to be with their elderly relatives? Because the masks are another damned lie.Even the Center for Disease Control (CDC)admitted mask mandates do not make any statistical difference. Now a study is reporting that long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer. Get the danged things off your face and breathe freely!

Over a year ago, Fauci, Birx, Redfield, and the World Health Organization (WHO) struck fear into the hearts of Americans with the false perils of Covid-19. They were lying to us. The CDC now claims that 94% of all coronavirus deaths were supplementary, meaning, the person had co-morbidities. Less than 10,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 alone. The CDC apparently changed Covid criteria that inflated fatalities ten-fold, and actually broke federal law. Pdf document

Two leading Swedish health experts explained that the lockdowns have killed as many people as Covid, and in my estimation more, because the Wuhan-virus numbers are skewed to promote fear. The consequences of lockdowns are many, and this approach was chosen for a virus with a 99.95 percent survival rate for people under the age of 70, and a 95 percent survival rate for people over the age of 70. Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, wrote an article for The Hill titled “Facts, not fear, will stop the pandemic.” Read it…the results of lockdowns are more than devastating, they are deadly. Fear is not from God.

The communists in control of America’s federal government have passed a 1.9 trillion Covid relief package that gives little to hurting Americans, but a great deal to bail out democratic failing states. The pork-filled package, which is supposed to help struggling Americans is yet another colossal waste of taxpayer dollars.On Page 613 of the Democrats’ 628-page relief bill is a provision calling for the contribution of “not less than $3.5 billion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which lists the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as a “key partner.”

Bill Gates, eugenicist and depopulation advocate, whose vaccines have damaged recipients, is funded by our tax dollars. The Gates Foundation makes a fortune on their vaccines…vaccines which have injured, sterilized and killed. (Note: he also has a Jeffrey Epstein problem.)

Gates is being investigated by the Supreme Court of India after it has come to light that his vaccine empire, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has been illegally testing a cancer vaccine on young tribal girls, resulting in devasting health issues for the children they are tested on. Sounds a lot like his buddy Anthony Fauci.

In July, 2020, Just the News reported on Fauci’s career being dotted with ethics and safety controversies inside the National Institutes of Health (NIH). His article included the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID’s) calloused approach, under Fauci’s leadership of using human guinea pigs as test subjects. They were not volunteers. Fauci chose foster children from New York, Illinois, and elsewhere. The children were administered a non-tested AIDS drug without any promises of patient protection. Many of them were not even provided with patient advocates, as required by law, to monitor the children’s health as the drug surged through their veins. As a result of Fauci’s negligence, 10 of the children died. Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady heads the Human Subject Research unit at NIH. Negligent homicide?

Americans need to understand how our government health agencies are in cahoots with wealthy outside organizations and how their ill-gotten funds grease the skids of their illicit human experiments and population reduction ambitions. Fauci, as head of NIAID, has taken millions from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation as well as the Clinton Foundation along with tens of billions from US taxpayers for bogus research.

First came fear and the lie that there was no treatment…when there was early treatment. It’s been proven byNew York physician, Dr. Zelenko and America’s Frontline Doctors led by Simone Gold, M.D., J.D.HCQ, Azithromycin and Zinc were the cheapest early treatments, denied by the likes of Fauci and leftist friends.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel said an experimental anti-viral drug Molnupiravir could “be the future” of coronavirus treatment, opening another door for early treatment of the Wuhan-virus and avoiding vaccines.

India, who is second to China in making America’s drugs, has given their citizens home Covid kits at a cost of $2.65 per person.

Medical Bondage

Nazi style green camps are being called for by the CDC to prevent the spread of a flu that more than 98 percent of Americans recover from. These quarantine camps are talking about taking you away from your family for up to six months.

IBM is now working on a Digital Health Pass, reprising their Holocaust work. Click on the link and watch the one-minute video. IBM is partnering with mRNA vaccine developer Moderna to provide its computational platforms and machines to enforce vaccine compliance. Edwin Black’s book, IBM and the Holocaust proves the deep involvement by IBM who consciously co-planned and co-organized the Holocaust for the Nazis, micromanaged by its president Thomas J Watson from New York and Paris. Mass murdering more than six million Jews isn’t enough for IBM, it seems. Now they’re targeting six billion human beings with deadly vaccines that install a kind of “operating system” into the human body, hijacking the body’s cells to produce alien proteins via mRNA “software code” that isn’t even human.

Pfizer vaccine makers have demanded countries put up military bases, embassies, and bank reserves as collateral for Covid-19 vaccine injury lawsuits. In the U.S., vaccine makers already enjoy full indemnity against injuries occurring from the vaccine under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act). If you’re injured, you’d have to file a compensation claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which is funded by U.S. taxpayers.

A significant problem with the CICP is that it’s administered within the Department of Health and Human Services, which is also sponsoring the Covid vaccination program. This conflict of interest makes the CICP less likely to admit fault with the vaccine. The maximum CICP payout you can receive, even in cases of permanent disability or death, is $250,000 per person, and you first have to exhaust your private insurance policy before the CICP kicks in.

Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer.

New York Governor Cuomo sent Covid patients to nursing homes where thousands more were infected and died. Residents who died from the virus may have been undercounted by as much as 50%, according to an investigation conducted by the New York Attorney General’s office, which said that many of those patients died after being moved to the hospital and were thus not counted as nursing home deaths.

First the elderly, now the disabled. Cuomo also sent Wuhan-virus patients to homes for the disabled and that policy remains in effect. At least 552 residents of such homes have died of the virus. More than 6,900 out of the more than 34,552 who live in the facilities have been infected, the state’s Office for People with Developmental Disabilities said.

Most Americans are unaware of United Nations Agenda 21. The goal is the elimination of 85 percent of the world’s population, and they’ve been at it since the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992.

SARS-CoV-2

Sars-CoV-2 has never been isolated, so why the vaccine and what is it really doing?

Torsten Engelbrecht, Dr Stefano Scoglio & Konstantin Demeter wrote, Phantom Virus: In search of Sars-CoV-2. They stated the following:

Even the Robert Koch Institute and other health authorities cannot present decisive proof that a new virus named SARS-CoV-2 is haunting us. This alone turns the talk of dangerous viral mutations into irresponsible fearmongering and the so-called SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests definitely into a worthless venture.

In a request for a study which shows complete isolation and purification of the particles claimed to be SARS-CoV-2, Michael Laue from one of the world’s most important representatives of the COVID-19 “panicdemic,” the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI), answered that, I am not aware of a paper which purified isolated SARS-CoV-2.

This is a more than remarkable statement, it is admitting a complete failure. This concession is in line with the statements we presented in our article “COVID-19 PCR Tests Are Scientifically Meaningless” which Off-Guardian published on June 27th, 2020 — a piece that was the first one worldwide outlining in detail why SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests are worthless for the diagnosis of a viral infection.

One of the crucial points in this analysis was that the studies contending to have shown that SARS-CoV-2 is a new and potentially deadly virus have no right to claim this, particularly because the studies claiming “isolation” of so-called SARS-CoV-2 in fact failed to isolate (purify) the particles said to be the new virus.

Rewards were offered for scientific proof of the process of isolation of SARS-CoV-2 and its genetic substance. No records were forthcoming.

Medical Apartheid

Want that vaccine? It’s going to destroy your immune system and make you susceptible to future viruses that will kill you…don’t believe that? Take a listen to America’s Frontline Doctor, Lee Merritt, M.D., who was interviewed by Senior Editor of the New American Magazine, Alex Newman.

Dr. Lee Merritt explains her belief that America is currently facing what appears to be biological warfare. She says the current situation with the Wuhan virus is an unconventional, unrestricted warfare being waged by billionaire technocratic elites against humanity. Whether the Chicoms released the Wuhan-virus on purpose or by accident is impossible to know, but the implications are enormous. And when it comes to the new vaccines, Dr. Merritt, a former military doctor and orthopedic surgeon who studied biological warfare, reviewed previous animal studies on the technology underlying the vaccines; it paints a dire picture. (Thanks to operation warp speed, Big Pharma was allowed to skip several stages of testing, including animal testing.) Her curricula vitae let you know you’re hearing the truth.

This info was in her first interview with Alex Newman.

Here is her second interview with Alex Newman.

Dr. Merritt and other physicians knew right away that antimicrobial agents like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin are effective against microbes in viruses, and they knew this before President Trump even mentioned HCQ, although it is not taught to today’s medical students. These treatments have been known since the 1970s, but are discouraged because they would eliminate the $69 billion vaccine industry that fill the coffers of depopulation socialists like Fauci and Gates.

The big shocker in this interview is that the Obama administration allowed the funding of bioweapon virologists all over America. The Covid-19 virus was originally studied at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill until it was removed and then funded by Fauci’s NIH in Wuhan China. Dr. Merritt states that avirologist from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which is the regular armed forces of the communist People’s Republic of China, has been funded by us to work in our Army bioweapons lab. Insanity and treason!

These vaccines were rolled out to the public before the FDA even approved them. This new form of vaccine was tried on animals and they were fine until a virus was introduced to them and they all died. There has never been a successful animal study where any have lived, so why are humans now the guinea pigs? Dr. Merritt believes this could be a binary poison with a delayed death inasmuch as no physician knows exactly what this mRNA is targeting even though the vaccine makers claim they do; it’s never been tried before. She suggests that two years later another virus could be released and cause death just as in the animals. The mRNA vaccine actually depletes your natural immune system. China must be thrilled that they’re giving these inoculations to our military.

Alex Newman commented that there were hundreds of Chinese communist virologists working with vaccine makers, Pfizer, Astra Zeneca and Glasco Smith Kline. Terrifying!

Hacking the Software of Life

Veteran investigative reporter Leo Hohmann discovered a 2017 Ted Talk presentation by Dr. Tal Zaks, the chief medical officer at Moderna Inc., where he clearly explains in layperson’s language just what the mRNA technology does in vaccines. Zaks states, they are “hacking the software of life,” by injecting their own genetic code into humans. What we are witnessing in this new class of “vaccines” is clearly the wedding together of digital technology born out of the computer age, with Darwinian biology and medicine. It is transhumanism.

Video Here: https://youtu.be/FU-cqTNQhMM

In short, the new medical technocrats of medicine actually believe they can improve the design plan of human beings, replacing God.This is communist control of medicine, where man’s desire to dethrone God, making himself god, is the ultimate goal.

On February 4th, 2021, Leo Hohman reported that, “Moderna describes its new vaccine as “a computer operating system” but I was not aware at that time that Zaks had spoken three years ago about this, totally debunking the establishment media’s lie that mRNA vaccines don’t alter your genetic code.”

Conclusion

The CDC’s latest data dump into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines, has some shocking statistics. As of March 5th, 2021, there are 31,079 recorded adverse events, including 1,524 deaths following injections of the experimental Covid mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna.

This article has only scratched the surface of the Wuhan-virus deception. The death and destruction through vaccine altering of genetic codes is only the beginning of worldwide depopulation.Stay tuned.

