Political language… is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. —George Orwell

Wherever the real power in a government lies, there is the danger of oppression. —James Madison

The more we do to you, the less you seem to believe we are doing it. —Dr. Joseph Mengele, physician in the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, known for performing grisly human experiments on camp inmates, including children, for which Mengele was called the “Angel of Death.”

The press is our chief ideological weapon. Russian leader, —Nikita Khrushchev

Communism has never come to power in a country that was not disrupted by war or corruption, or both. —John F. Kennedy

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) attorney, Thomas Renz, whose law experience began with his mentor, Nuremburg Prosecutor and celebrated international lawyer and scholar, Henry T. King, Jr., said, “If you truly understand what has happened here, it is at best negligent homicide, and at worst murder.”

“Stop the Shot…The Rest of the Story Conference” aired on August 4th with dozens of international leaders exposing new medical data on vaccine risks. The online meeting featured Dr. Peter McCullough, Attorney Thomas Renz, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sister Deidre Byrne, Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, Dr. Jose Trasancos, and other prominent physicians, scientists, attorneys, and religious leaders who discussed vital information related to the C-19 jab, clinical trials, and more.

The video is available on Life Site News and brought to America by The Truth for Health Foundation who offers patient resources for those who contract Covid-19 (C-19) and those who took the jab.

Willful Misconduct for Lucre

Thousands upon thousands have died because of the willful misconduct of people like Tony Fauci, who have consistently violated their oath of service to We The People and Our Constitution, and in doing so are potentially guilty of the greatest fraud ever enacted in human history.

In 2005, Fauci’s National Institutes of Health documented Chloroquine as a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread. Yet an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) was put on this very safe 65-year-old drug. Thousands of elderly Americans with multiple comorbidities died for lack of clinical care, and we were told that only a “vaccine” would stop the pandemic that 99.75% of people recover from. Pure unadulterated hogwash! Lonely unnecessary deaths of the elderly occurred.

Democrat attorney Jonathan Turley reported that Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine is calling for federal hate-crime protections to be extended to cover criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists. The frequent MSNBC and CNN guest wants Congress to expand hate crimes to “scientists currently targeted by far-right extremism in the United States.” More censorship to protect the authoritarian comrades who hate America’s God given freedoms.

Dr. Henry Ealy asks, Did the FDA & CDC Withhold Evidence-based Treatments from Americans? Unethical government experiments on our citizens have been done before and written about many times, but the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment is one of the worst. The Belmont Report laid out ethical principles and guidelines for the protection of human subjects of research, yet here we are again but this time all of humanity have become lab rats. Dr. Peter McCullough’s article, “Agony at the end of an experimental needle,” says it all…they’re creating enhanced C-19 variants with their inoculations.

The C-19 pandemic will never end since half of America has already been inoculated, thus ushering in the bloated totalitarian dictatorship.

Few Americans “truly understand” what is being done to them. Watch the following video where Mark Dice asks Californians if the un-jabbed should be locked up to protect those who took the jab. A majority of people signed his petition. One elderly gentleman said to him, “That’s fascism.” He’s right, that’s exactly what this is, and the despots in power and their comrades in mainstream media would love to see this happen and violate the most fundamental rights of one’s personal liberty.

Get Jabbed, Get Covid

Few Americans realize both the CDC and the FDA have basically admitted that the C-19 jabs are shedding. But now, Pfizer admits in its own mRNA testing documentation that non-prick recipients may be environmentally exposed to the proteins by inhalation or skin contact. Basically, the plan was to make sure that no one, even those who refused the vaccine won’t receive the spike proteins from a vaxxed family member or friend. The eugenics plan is even more criminal than we had thought: no one will be free from the harmful (potentially fatal) effects of “vaccines,” even if they have not been inoculated.

The medical (but not practicing) power elites tell us it’s the un-jabbed who are causing outbreaks, but that hasn’t been the case on several all-inoculated cruise ships where travelers have come down with C-19 (Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruise Lines). Masks were forced on all, as though that does one bit of good.

Hundreds of C-19 inoculated staffers at two San Francisco hospitals have tested positive for the virus, which begs the question, Why do we need a Covid-jab passport? They obviously don’t work! Because the whole danged thing is a lie, even the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Covid is nothing more than another flu. Duh! With a 99.75% recovery, WHO knew this long ago.

Last week, Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, told Wolf Blitzer that the C-19 jabs, which are still under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), don’t perform as well as advertised. What gave you the first clue Sherlock? “They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death, they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.” Total rubbish!

Walensky’s husband is Loren D. Walensky, a renowned pediatric oncology researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard. Pamela Geller reports that he received $5 Million in HHS Grants – and that’s just the start of it. Fauci had a lot to do with Rochelle Walensky’s appointment and far more is already in their coffers.

The majority of people who have taken the vax have come down with a worse case of Covid, and they’re calling it the Delta variant. Sidney, Australia and Israel are reporting that all new hospitalized C-19 patients have been vaccinated. Sars-CoV-2 is the cause of C-19, but has never been isolated. Messenger RNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone tells us that the Pfizer inoculation in the waning phase is causing the virus to replicate more efficiently than it would otherwise. It is called antibody dependent enhancement or less precisely, disease enhancement.

As explained in previous articles, the PCR tests were useless and for Walensky to say the injection works well for Delta means she’s purposely Machiavellian in her deceit. Dozens of physicians and scientists, including Dr. Michael Yeadon who was the VP and chief scientist at Pfizer, have told us there is no test for Delta variant. He has openly stated, “Your government is lying to you about the C-19 vaccine and it could lead to death.” He described how “demonstrably false” their propaganda is, and that “forced vaccines and vaccine passports are a gateway to mass killing in the billions.”

Inoculation Propaganda

Dr. Yeadon says it’s a lie that if you’re asymptomatic you are still a carrier, that lockdowns work, that masks have any protective value, that variants are scary things, and that we need to close international borders because of variants. Variants are always less than .3% of the original, so if you’ve had the original, any variant is not worrisome. Makers of the messenger RNA inoculation have claimed their jab covers the variants, but the reality is, the so-called “variants” are made by the injection. New York’s Dr. Vladimir Zelenko says he’s not concerned about variants either.

In a recent article, Yeadon lists his seven main points against the propaganda lies. The last two are telling:

Why are they doing this? Since no benign reason is apparent, the use of vaccine passports along with a “banking reset” could issue in a totalitarianism unlike the world has ever seen. Recalling the evil of Stalin, Mao, and Hitler, “mass depopulation” remains a logical outcome.

The fact that this at least could be true means everyone must “fight like crazy to make sure that system never forms.”

There’s more…

“Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Testing Fraud” by Dr. Michael Horowitz gives new meaning to “experimental vaccines” and lab rats. On January 4, 2021, the honorable editor of the British Medical Journal, Peter Doshi, presented multiple concerns regarding the Pfizer and Moderna companies’ C-19 vaccine testing protocol for determining efficacy. He concluded most assuredly that the public requires “more details and the raw data.”

AFLDS reported that there’s good reason Pfizer has fought to hide the details of their contracts. All of the empirical clinical methods used by so many physicians to cure patients of C-19 via assortments of cheap and safe drugs, especially Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, were suppressed worldwide. Why? Because the agreement countries had with Pfizer does not allow them to escape their contract, which states that “even if a drug will be found to treat C-19, the contract cannot be voided.” Pfizer even gets to tell you how many jabs you’ll need. Read the full agreement here.

Renowned physicians and scientists are absolutely correct to tell everyone to avoid the jabs.

FDA Vax Approval Game

Yes, the feds have been at the vax approval game for a long time. There are five horrifying facts about the FDA approval. You’d be wise to read the entire article.

Most people think that the government is watching out for them, and when they are told that vaccines are safe and effective, they believe it in part because they know that these products have been approved by the FDA. However, most people also know little to nothing about vaccines or how they go through the FDA vaccine approval process and on to the market. Here are five horrifying facts about this process that neither public health officials nor the mainstream media are disclosing to you.

The Government is the Vaccine Industry. The FDA Relies on the Vaccine Manufacturer’s Own Studies. Vaccine Manufacturers Don’t Do Safety Studies the Way You Think They Do… Pharmaceutical Companies Can Pay the FDA to “Fast Track” Their Products. Vaccine Manufacturers Have Legal Immunity from Damages, (which we knew).

Mandated Inoculations

We know about NY Mayor DeBlasio’s draconian mandated vax for certain indoor activities. But there’s more. California Governor Newsom has implemented a first in the nation standard to require all state workers and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week, and encourage all local government and other employers to adopt a similar protocol.

The Pentagon has mandated all military must receive the C-19 vax. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday said he would make C-19 vaccination mandatory for U.S service members by mid-September.

United Airlines will require its 67,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated against C-19 by no later than Oct. 25 or risk termination, a first for major U.S. carriers that will likely ramp up pressure on rivals.

Faced with the explosive growth of a new “virus variant,” the state of California and the city of New York gave workers a choice: Get vaccinated or face weekly testing. And an array of hospitals from coast to coast, including the prestigious Mayo Clinic, declared they would require staff to get vaccinated, following a joint plea from the nation’s major medical groups.

Add many colleges and universities demanding students get inoculated when it is rare for young people to even contract Covid. You might want to keep your children home since 80% of those in the Teacher’s Unions have been inoculated for C-19.

A union representing hundreds of sheriff’s deputies protecting the City and County of San Francisco warned on Friday that “a percentage” of members “will retire early or seek employment elsewhere” if they are forced to get vaccinated against C-19.

There are many more…ever notice how nothing is mentioned regarding those who have recovered from C-19 and don’t need a vaccine because they have natural immunity given to us by God?

The law is clear, if anyone mandates receiving an experimental unlicensed vaccine, you have to be armed with resources for yourself. AFLDS has those resources.

Conclusion

Walk Out Wednesday on August 11, 2021 is being planned all over the country. The federal EUA law and the FDA, including the FDA Fact Sheets, state unequivocally that each person has the “option to accept or refuse” the shots. These shots are experimental and investigational and have not been licensed by the FDA. The Nuremberg Code also states that voluntary consent “is absolutely essential.” Healthcare workers and first responders have run to the frontlines. They are heroes, and they should not be terminated for making a personal decision to refuse the shots.

Even if you are not being forced to get the C-19 shots, stand in solidarity with others who are being mandated. Stand with your friends, healthcare workers, veterans, or those who serve our veterans, students, and millions of others who are being forced to take the jabs or be terminated or removed from school.

Vaxxed Italians are burning their jab passports to unite with the unvaxxed. This needs to happen all over the world…and especially in America against the authoritarian despots in charge of cities, counties, states and the federal government.

Don’t just say NO to the jabs, say HELL NO!

