When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic. —Dresden James – British television writer

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary. —H. L. Mencken

Today the world is the victim of propaganda because people are not intellectually competent. More than anything the United States needs effective citizens competent to do their own thinking. —William Mather Lewis – President, George Washington University 1923-1927

The Good News is … God is still on the throne and He still answers prayer. But we cannot be silent if we want to save our Republic. God gives us free will, but He tells us to put on the full armor of God, and having done all to Stand! As Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”

If we want to keep our God-given freedoms recorded in America’s Bill of Rights, we must rise up from the recliners, dump the beer and turn off every sport with the anti-American flag-hating kneelers, including the Olympics.

An evil plan has been hatched by those who hate our Constitutional Republic and her freedoms; that plan is straight from the Marxist pit of hell.

Concentration camps and forced labor Gulags await unless we rise up against despotic godless tyranny. Throughout Europe, people are demonstrating against the totalitarian tactics, the shutdowns, the masks, and now the mandated Covid jabs! France, England, Italy, Ireland and Greece are seeing massive protests, but as of yet, the American spirit has not awakened to spit in the face of authoritarianism.

Orchestrated Destruction

I am sick of writing about the evils of Covid’s medical nihilism and malfeasance. Every day we learn more despite truth constantly being censored. The comrades’ plans for America began over a century ago…and now we face annihilation.

A friend in Israel sent me a short video she said I must watch. In six minutes, former Army officer Royston Potter urges us to get our houses in order. He talks about the supply chains, ships and cargo being slowed down, trains stopped, and grocery shelves being empty. The elitists are turning off the economy, keeping it shut down rather than allowing pre-Covid status to return. The attacks are coming on multiple levels, everything is now a shortage, aluminum, steel, wood, energy, etc. Assaults are happening on multiple fronts with full spectrum dominance, and it’s only just begun.

Covid decimated manufacturing, companies can’t get people to work, restaurants can’t get servers to return, and it’s blamed on government funding to help those destroyed during lockdowns. Citizens stay home because the government hands out more money per week to them than they can make working.

There’s a class action lawsuit against the State of Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee ended the federal unemployment programs early and our Senator Marsha Blackburn claims that since those funds came from the feds, they must be given out. Yet, there are a quarter million jobs in TN that need to be filled. Up to nine other states have similar lawsuits.

Four years of Trump encouraged America’s comrades to rush their final programs to fruition. The neo-con Trotskyites in the Republican Party are silent. Like Lenin and Stalin, Trotsky was a Marxist, but he wanted to bring communism in slowly so the people would accept it. That’s the reason we rarely hear more than a handful of republicans speak out.

Leveling America to a third world country is being accomplished; just look at what has been effectuated by the illegitimate president in seven months.

If we don’t wake up, canned beans will be the only food source on grocery shelves as in Cuba and Venezuela, and the stocked-up toilet paper will eventually run out. Biden tells freedom-seeking Cubans to get lost, while he opens the southern flood gates to gangs, terrorists and law breakers.

Medical Tyranny Continues

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the delta variant now represents 83% of sequenced coronavirus cases in the U.S.She claims a major setback in the progress in the U.S. epidemic that reflects a surging variant and the country’s ongoing struggles to increase vaccination rates. What Walensky didn’t tell us is that the Covid-inoculated are passing this variant. Luc Montagnier, a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicie tells us the vaccines don’t stop the virus, they do the opposite, they “feed the virus,” and facilitate its development into stronger and more transmittable variants. These new virus variants will be more resistant to vaccination and may cause more health implications than their “original” versions.

Those utterly useless face diapers that kept us apart and kept our faces hidden are back. The CDC is telling us that even people who’ve had their Covid-19 shots must wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with widespread transmission of the coronavirus.

They also want universal masking in schools. They want children ages two to 12 to wear masks in public places or when they’re not with their family. Can you imagine trying to keep a mask on toddlers? Well, best wear them to bed, to the sauna, while swimming, and even in outer space. Good grief, the American people who fall prey to this Marxist control are lemmings and lab rats.

All this despite mask ineffectiveness.

Despotic NY Governor Cuomo says he’ll spend $15 million on the door-to-door policy of convincing people to inoculate and they’ll put them in a car and drive them to receive their jab. Cuomo and other governors are off the hook for the murder of thousands of nursing home elderly when they issued directives to admit Covid patients because of alleged hospital shortage. The Department of Justice (DOJ) says it will not investigate Covid-19 nursing home deaths in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Of course not! Murder of “useless eaters” is apparently legal for Democrats. Ezekiel Emanuel, brother of former Obama Chief of Staff and Chicago Mayor, Rahm Emanuel, is now the number one advisor to Fauci’s buddy, World Health Organization President and China mouthpiece, Dr. Tedros. Ezekiel has stated that everyone who reaches the age of 75 should die, that life after 75 is not worth living. Dr. Emanuel is also one of Biden’s Covid-19 advisors. Has he told Biden to die?

Here’s something even more special that Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel will love…the next target for messenger RNA jabs after Covid-19: the flu vaccine. “Vaccine” makers want to replicate their so-called “success” with the Covid jab. All the regular actors are back, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Pfizer Inc. are all working on mRNA shots against seasonal flu, betting the technology will be more effective, and quicker and cheaper to make than traditional shots.

The DOJ has declared that Covid-19 jab mandates are legal. It is their opinion that federal law doesn’t prohibit public agencies and private businesses from requiring Covid-19 jabs under the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA). Since when are they allowed to override federal and Constitutional laws and have their opinions become law? Yes, I know, they’ve done it for nearly two centuries.

The government via the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University decided long ago that children 12 years and older should also receive the jab. However, there are no cases of children dying from Covid unless they had underlying comorbidities such as leukemia. The instances of myocarditis in inoculated teens is on the rise. Just recently a 13-year-old died in his sleep a few days after receiving the second jab.

The CDC is signaling its support for mandatory jab “passports” likely being the way forward for a nation that has all but beaten the plandemic that 99.75% of people recover from, unlike polio, smallpox, etc.

Both the FDA and the CDC have admitted they have worked on vaccines that shed. I’ve reported this in several of my previous articles as has Dr. Lee Merritt in an interview with Alex Newman. Dr. Merritt’s recent article in the New American Magazine asks the question, Are “Vaccines” Harming More than the “Vaxxed”?

So, if the un-vaxxed are getting this, where do you think it’s coming from? Those who took the killer Covid jab are spreading it to the healthy un-jabbed. Again, it has already been acknowledged that those who are inoculated are shedding the spike proteins and infecting non-inoculated. Even the FDA has written a “guidance document” entitled, Design and Analysis of Shedding Studies for Virus or Bacteria-Based Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Products.

Dr. Bryan Ardis

Brannon Howse’s video with Dr. Ardis is telling. Ardis did some deep digging within FDA documents and found a report they did in October 2020, two months before the C-19 vax was released. Their internal division, (CBER) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in coordination with the CDC, gave an internal 25-slide presentation to the FDA regarding the possible side effects expected with the Covid jab.

The FDA actually listed everything we’re seeing today that’s been reported on VAERS. As of July 23rd, the Vaccine Adverse Event Report System released by the CDC, showed 11,000 deaths and 463,457 adverse effects for America.

As of July 17th, the European database, Eudra Vigilance reported 18,928 dead and 1,823,219 adverse effects.

A Harvard study from 2010, found that VAERS receives less than one percent of occurrences. Therefore, every statistical number for the Covid jab needs to have two more zeroes added to it for true figures.

In another video with attorney Reiner Fuellmich PhD, Dr. Ardis exposed the adverse effects during Remdesivir trials, organ failure, acute kidney failure, septic shock, and hypertension. The drug was never approved by the FDA to be safe for any disease. However, on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website, Anthony Fauci said, “Every doctor in the country has to use Remdesivir only.” America was the only country to treat all Covid patients from January of 2020 to October of 2020 with Remdesivir. Dr. Ardis said America had the most deaths from Covid because Fauci had mandated this dangerous drug. More negligent homicide by Fauci?

Dr. Michael Yeadon

Former Pfizer Vice President and top scientist, Dr. Michael Yeadon has had plenty to say about this “warp speed” developed injection for a virus that 99.75 recover from and he’s not happy. He says, “Severe adverse reaction and mass death from mRNA Covid vaccines are virtually guaranteed, especially for pregnant women and 0.8% of treatment recipients will die within 2 weeks. Most of the rest will die within three years.

He declares that the pandemic is a fraud, masks are useless, why distancing is absurd, why PCR tests are meaningless, why quarantining healthy people is stupid, why variants of virus strains are no threat, and why Covid vaccines should be rejected. Yeadon says many of his colleagues privately agree with this appraisal but remain silent to protect their salaries and research grants. It’s all about money. He concludes that, because of the massive number of deaths that will follow within a few years of vaccination, there clearly is an agenda to deliberately eliminate billions of people from the earth and to enslave those who remain.

Doctors for Covid-19 Ethics, founded by Dr. Yeadon, a group of over 160 independent medical experts worldwide, have issued a stern warning to public health agencies about the experimental Covid-19 vaccines, slamming the jabs as “unnecessary, ineffective and unsafe” and likely to lead to “foreseeable mass deaths.”

mRNA Inventor, Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS Physician Scientist and Inventor of the messenger RNA “vaccine”technology says there have been an increasingly desperate and abrupt number of roll outs of information beginning with Pfizer’s alert that after six months, a booster will be needed. Fauci, who has never treated a patient, reprimanded them, and then the government flip-flopped and said there would be a need for boosters especially in elderly and immunocompromised!

Are you kidding me? They want those “useless eaters” dead just like Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel and the five governors who put Covid patients in nursing homes and killed off thousands.

In a recent interview, (scroll to episode 1129 and start at the 15 min. mark.) Dr. Malone, like Dr. Montagnier explains that the “vaccine” actually causes the virus to become more infectious than in the absence of vaccination. This is another reason so many of the unvaccinated are also getting sick, the jabbed are spreading a more infectious virus. Malone goes on to explain that it has happened with other vaccines in the past and caused more deaths. He states that Dr. Fauci is being disingenuous, actually a liar, and mutations are another misleading set of statements from Fauci. He says the government is obfuscating what is happening.

Malone also stated that the FDA was aware that the spike proteins were “biologically active and could travel from the injection site and cause adverse events, and that the spike protein, if biologically active, is very dangerous.”

He tells us that the Pfizer inoculation in the waning phase is causing the virus to replicate more efficiently than it would otherwise. It is called antibody dependent enhancement or less precisely, disease enhancement.

He says the action that needs to take place is to immediately stop the jabs, and use the drug treatments that have been largely suppressed at the FDA level, particularly Ivermectin. The French Pasteur study actually shows how well ivermectin can treat Covid-19. Unless the active drug trials are by the NIH, which are paid for by Bill Gates and friends, they deny the available safe and cheap drugs. Dr. Malone says the government officials from FDA, NIH, CDC seem to be coming off the rails as the actual data rolls out. Dr. Malone states that the spike protein is toxic.

Bottom line to all of this, the CDC says the inoculations are failing and those who received the jab can be super spreaders. Yet mainstream media never comments on the thousands of illegal aliens who are being planted all over the USA, but democrats made sure they passed a bill that allow illegal aliens to be hired as congressional staffers.

Deaths from Covid are at a 16-month low despite the delta and lambda variants. Harvard Medical School professor Martin Kulldorff, cited the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center as its source, which shows U.S. Covid deaths conspicuously peaked around the third week of January 2021. What we’re not being told are the actual deaths from the Covid jab.

PCR Tests

We know the PCR tests gave false positives because they were run too high, but after the jab came out, they lowered the test and now it looks as though the Covid jab is working. It is not. Just recently the CDC withdrew the EUA on the tests because they don’t differentiate between Covid and influenza. That’s what caused the health authorities to decide Covid was an asymptomatic spread and react with despotic authority.

Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test once said Anthony Fauci “doesn’t know anything and is willing to lie on television.” He claimed, “Most of the people like Fauci are administrative only and know nothing about medicine or what’s going on in the body. They have a personal agenda and make up their own rules as they go. They change them when they want to. And they smugly, like Tony Fauci, do not mind going on television and lying directly into the camera,” Mullis added.

Now the CDC is tossing the entire PCR test since their buddies, George Soros and Bill Gates announced their intention to buy a COVID-19 test manufacturer based in the United Kingdom.

A physician from Johns Hopkins reported that the yearly deaths from 2018 through 2020 were approximately the same, but the article was pulled only two days after it was posted. Makes one wonder how many died of seasonal influenza instead of Covid, especially since the CDC Director has now declared mandatory vaccine passports may well be a path forward in the US, for a flu virus that 99.75 recover from, isn’t this special?!

Stop the Jab!

Fifty-seven top scientists and physicians have released a report on the Covid inoculations and they are demanding an immediate stop to all C-19 injections. Around the world, governments are promoting the “vaccine” and blocking the cheap and safe drugs that save lives. The push for inoculation is over the top, and in the works are Biden’s door-to-door sales pitches.

Asking serious questions about deaths and devastating side effects results in scorn and censorship from mainstream and social media. Even worse is the derision from administrators of FDA, NIH and CDC who have never treated Covid patients or any patients for that matter.

Most people are just following what the government tells them rather than doing any research at all. Unfortunately, for a growing number, deaths and terrible adverse effects result.

Conclusion

Thousands of honest physicians and scientists are screaming the truth and they’re being censored and deleted. The 1947 Nuremberg Code stands as a testament against medical experimentation. Yet, worldwide history is repeating itself. This is a new genocide…

Will Americans wake up to the realization of medical tyranny and murder or will they believe the mainstream media comrades when they spew the lies of Covid variants or another virus? Only time will tell.

