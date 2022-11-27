By Investigative Reporter Gregory Ciola

November 27, 2022

There are so many obstacles and troubles that we all deal with. Just because you’ve accepted Christ doesn’t mean all your problems in life come to an end. The only answer to confront the battles we face is to focus on the scriptures that deal with the issues you are going through and use them to say prayers and stand in faith. Here are ten powerful prayers topics with some great scriptures to help.

Heavenly Father, help me to conquer all darkness and let the light of Jesus penetrate my heart and mind and reign in me forever!

“Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” — John 8:12 KJV

“I am come a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness.” — John 12:46 KJV

“The people which sat in darkness saw great light; and to them which sat in the region and shadow of death light is sprung up.” — Matthew 4:16 KJV

“The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” — Psalm 27:1 KJV

Heavenly Father, help me to be joyful and always rejoice and praise you!

“I will always thank the Lord; I will never stop praising him. I will praise him for what he has done; may all who are oppressed listen and be glad! Proclaim with me the Lord’s greatness; let us praise his name together! I prayed to the Lord, and he answered me; he freed me from all my fears.” — Psalm 34:1-4 GNT

“This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.

Save now, I beseech thee, O LORD: O LORD, I beseech thee, send now prosperity.” — Psalm 118:24-25 KJV

“Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord, my soul! I will praise him as long as I live; I will sing to my God all my life.” — Psalm 146:1-2 GNT

Heavenly Father, I confess that Jesus is my Savior and I believe and declare that by His stripes I am healed!

“But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.” — Isaiah 53:5 KJV

“Praise the Lord, my soul! All my being, praise his holy name! Praise the Lord, my soul, and do not forget how kind he is. He forgives all my sins and heals all my diseases. He keeps me from the grave and blesses me with love and mercy. He fills my life with good things, so that I stay young and strong like an eagle.” — Psalm 103:1-5 GNT

Heavenly Father, I pray through the power of your Holy Spirit to give me peace!

“Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Trust ye in the LORD for ever: for in the LORD JEHOVAH is everlasting strength:” — Isaiah 26:3-4 KJV

“I have seen how they acted, but I will heal them. I will lead them and help them, and I will comfort those who mourn. I offer peace to all, both near and far! I will heal my people.” — Isaiah 57:18-19 GNT

Heavenly Father, help me to take every thought captive so I obey Christ!

“It is true that we live in the world, but we do not fight from worldly motives. The weapons we use in our fight are not the world’s weapons but God’s powerful weapons, which we use to destroy strongholds. We destroy false arguments; we pull down every proud obstacle that is raised against the knowledge of God; we take every thought captive and make it obey Christ.” — II Corinthians 10:3-5 GNT

Heavenly Father, help me to renew my mind!

“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” — Romans 12:2 KJV

“That ye put off concerning the former conversation the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts; And be renewed in the spirit of your mind; And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” — Ephesians 4:22-24 KJV

Heavenly Father, guard my heart and mind and use my mouth to praise you!

“Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers. And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption. Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice:” — Ephesians 4:29-31 KJV

“Be anxious for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known unto God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” – Philippians 4:6-7 NKJV

“That ye may with one mind and one mouth glorify God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.” — Romans 15:6 KJV

“Wherefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought unto you at the revelation of Jesus Christ;” — I Peter 1:13 KJV

Heavenly Father, if I have committed any sins against you or anyone else, I ask you to cleanse, heal, and forgive me!

“Make haste, O God, to deliver me; make haste to help me, O LORD.” — Psalm 70:1 KJV

“I cried unto God with my voice, even unto God with my voice; and he gave ear unto me.” — Psalm 77:1 KJV

“Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” — James 5:16 KJV

Heavenly Father, I believe by faith that the same power that raised Jesus from the dead lives in me and I ask you to change me to be in His image and likeness!

“But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you.” — Romans 8:11 KJV

Heavenly Father, I believe that all power and authority has been given unto Jesus. Help me to win the battles I face by staying rooted and grounded in your word!

“And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.” — Matthew 28:18 KJV

“Who is gone into heaven, and is on the right hand of God; angels and authorities and powers being made subject unto him.” — I Peter 3:22 KJV

“Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:” — Ephesian 6:11-17 KJV

