By: Devvy

April 11, 2022

I don’t do an audio column very often but there is a clear and imminent danger to our constitutional republic looming. I hope you’ll pass this column to your email lists, all social media or just copy the audio to all the electronic gadgets available and listen to it while driving to work or whatever you’re doing. Or, if you prefer, the text is also included below.

This audio is being made so Americans – especially your state reps, senators, the four border governors and sheriffs in California, New Mexico, Arizona and my state of Texas act now as time is our enemy. This has nothing to do with which political party you belong to, it’s about the continuing destruction of our country with the blessing of Joe Biden’s handlers.

This audio is not for those I refer to as The Unreachables. Those would be people in this country who refuse to see the truth, know little to nothing about the issues destroying this republic and please remember: These united states of America is not and has never been a democracy. The Founding Fathers hated democracy as a form of government because it always destroys a nation.

We are a constitutional republic and about to lose our freedom given to us with rivers of blood by colonials so long ago.

Transcript:

Hi, this is Devvy. I’ve been in the trenches for over 30 years trying to save our republic. I’ve been writing for NewsWithViews since 2002 and other web sites over the decades. The easiest way to find my columns, go to www.devvy.com. On the right side it says Articles. Click and it takes you to my archives.

First is a little history or refresher if you will on the issue of illegal aliens which is not about race or ethnic origin. Regardless of what country, any illegal alien regardless of age must be deported. They are not undocumented migrants; that is just Madison Ave selling a more acceptable description of those smuggling themselves across the border in violation of our immigration laws.

My grandparents were immigrants. My father’s parents came from Munich. My mother’s parents from Palermo, Sicily. They waited their turn – for years. Before they could get on the ship, they had to pass an English proficiency test and have a TB (tuberculosis) certification from a doctor less than 30 days old. They were told when they applied to immigrate to America there was no welfare. You worked or you didn’t eat.

We have the right to stop any and all immigration into this country, who can and cannot enter for the safety and welfare of all Americans, natural born or naturalized. It’s amazing to me we haven’t had another 9/11 but it’s just a matter of time with terrorists crossing the border.

A country with no borders is no country and that’s what the globalists want for their new world order. A world government where these united States of America become nothing but a new region combined with Mexico and Canada.

President Donald Trump hammered on the illegals issue – a big one that helped him get elected in 2016 by Americans of all races and ethnic backgrounds. Build that wall and he fought like a warrior to get funding. Resistance came from both Democrats and Republicans. Ask Angel moms and dads whose children have been killed by illegal drunk drivers or murdered by illegals during commission of a crime how it feels to see one Congress after another ignore the solution to this on-going human invasion responsible for the death of their child.

Human trafficking, massive amounts of killer drugs like fentanyl, heroin, rapists, killers – the scum of the earth coming across the border doesn’t seem to bother but a handful of members of Congress from both parties.

Members of Congress who claimed to be supporters of stopping the massive human invasion of free-loaders who come here to steal jobs that belong to Americans bringing diseases long ago eradicated from this country have simply ignored the solution since 1993.

Heinous crimes, draining our resources, bankrupting hospitals, flooding public schools cheating your child of a decent education, clogging the courts – all the result of your incumbent and mine in Congress ignoring the solution. You’ve seen and read about it since Ronald Reagan opened the flood gates in 1986. Reagan called that so-called immigration reform bill the last one that would end the human invasion. Proud as a peacock, Reagan sold us out.

At that time there were approximately 2.3 million illegals in this country. Today, the number is closer to 40 million who have no right to be on U.S. soil, period. Yet, YOU pay for their “free” medical, dental, attorney fees to game the system using legal avenues like asylum. Domestic violence was never meant to be covered under asylum. But for years, illegals with the assistance of America hating attorneys have instructed illegals how to beat the system twenty which ways until Sunday and today, domestic violence is being accepted as a way to get into this country to steal jobs, lower wages and commit crimes.

Headline: Mayorkas’ Leaked Title 42 Plan: Ensure Migrants Get ‘Any’ Way to Stay. (Mayorkas, head of the joke called Homeland Security is for open borders “But he says nothing about economic opportunities for the almost 20 million American men who have been pushed out of the labor market by the federal government’s cheap labor policies.”

Mayorkas cares nothing for our immigration laws. Only get as many illegals as possible into this country so they can vote for Democrats. We know illegals have been voting in our elections for decades and yet, despite all the BULL manure out of the mouths of incumbents or challengers for political slots to clean up voting rolls, it continues to this day.

You see, under President Trump, tons of job opportunities and his sincere caring about Americans regardless of the color of their skin was highly successful and that was/is a threat to the Democrat/Communist Party USA who want to keep black Americans as well as other minority categories on the plantation and dependent on mother government. Well, Americans of all colors and backgrounds came out by the millions to re-elect Trump. One of the main reasons for the big steal denying Trump his lawful second term.

Since Biden the Usurper took office illegally, the Democrat/Communist Party USA has been bleeding voter registration to Republicans which is why the Democrats want open borders; flood the US with minority classes and get their votes. They could give a tinker’s damn about the individual. It’s all about promising a free ride for votes paid for by your labor while your family goes without.

The massive destruction to this country can’t be covered in this audio, but below is the link to Frosty Wooldridge’s archives which month in and month out, year in and year out gives you the horrifying truth about the human invasion that’s been destroying this country for decades. I’ve also included ALIPAC who also work so hard in trying to get the truth to the American people about the continuing destruction caused by the massive hordes of illegals.

In 2014, I spent a considerable amount of time sending the SOLUTION to members of the U.S. House and Senate: Re-introduce (now deceased crook senator from Nevada) Dirty Harry Reid’s anti-illegals bill. 76-pages it’s the strongest most anti-illegal bill ever written and introduced in Congress. Of course, after a licking in the wood shed, Reid became an open border cheerleader.

READ (Find in my archives or use a search engine: A Bill: Stop All Public Welfare in Any Form for Illegal Aliens, August 24, 2014

Not a single response back from Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Louis Gohmert and a dozen more who claim to be fighting against the illegals invasion.

Headline: Our Federal Wallet Stretched To Limit By Illegal Aliens Getting Welfare’ “Even worse, Americans have seen heinous crimes committed by individuals who are here illegally.” – Senator Dirty Harry Reid, Democratic/Communist Party USA. He also said that the U.S. open door policy is being abused at the expense of honest, working citizens. August 5, 1993, Dirty Harry’s office issued the following:

“In response to increased terrorism and abuse of social programs by aliens, Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) Today introduced the first and only comprehensive immigration reform bill in Congress. Currently, an alien living illegally in the United States often pays no taxes but receives unemployment, welfare, free medical care and other federal benefits. Recent terrorist acts, including the World Trade Center bombing, have underscored the need to keep violent criminals out of the country.

“Our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants placing tremendous burdens on our criminal justice system, schools and social programs. The Immigration and Naturalization Service needs the ability to step up enforcement. Our federal wallet is stretched to the limit by illegal aliens getting welfare, food stamps, medical care, and other benefits often without paying any taxes.”

“Safeguards like welfare and free medical care are in place to boost Americans in need of short-term assistance. These programs were not meant to entice freeloaders and scam artists from around the world. Even worse, Americans have seen heinous crimes committed by individuals who are here illegally.”

His statements were to announce the bill he introduced back then titled the Immigration Stabilization Act [S.1351]. I’m betting it was not written by Dirty Harry, but by Democrat lawyers who knew what they’re doing and the sure to come legal challenges. It covers the whole gambit of turning off the trillions of dollars we had to borrow spent over the past 28 years since Reagan sold us out. One section I want to highlight: TITLE X–CITIZENSHIP

SEC. 1001. BASIS OF CITIZENSHIP CLARIFIED.

“In the exercise of its powers under section 5 of the Fourteenth Article of Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, the Congress has determined and hereby declares that any person born after the date of enactment of this title to a mother who is neither a citizen of the United States nor admitted to the United States as a lawful permanent resident, and which person is a national or citizen of another country of which either of his or her natural parents is a national or citizen, or is entitled upon application to become a national or citizen of such country, shall be considered as born subject to the jurisdiction of that foreign country and not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States within the meaning of section 1 of such Article and shall therefore not be a citizen of the United States or of any State solely by reason of physical presence within the United States at the moment of birth.”

Dirty Harry was speaking about the fiction called ‘anchor babies’ – something I have been very vocal about for decades. There’s been many lawsuits over this with liberal judges who should have been impeached but our Congress has been full of cowards and globalists for decades. Babies born just across the border are NOT U.S. citizens. So many outstanding, experienced lawyers have written articles explaining why they are not but then partisan judges just shoot them down.

And by the way, YOU pay for their medical bills, food, clothing, the works. Out in California you can call (which I did in my research) their welfare programs help line and get a whopping 19 categories of how to get “free” cash, food, housing – all paid for by the labor of working Californians. Yet those same hard-working Californians continue to reelect the same human trash to their state legislature that passes all those laws to give illegals everything for “Free” while they and their families go without. It’s the reason my late husband and I left California in June 2006. It is truly madness but we also have to add vote fraud, an issue I have been on since 1993.

Three months after Trump was sworn into office, I sent him a letter with the name of Reid’s bill and number and explained this bill is the permanent solution – no jobs and no welfare. I sent the same letter to his strong anti-illegals Senior Adviser, Stephen Miller and all those GOP House Reps and Senators. Not a single response. I waited three more months and did the same thing. Not a single response. Trump is so well insulated unless you’re someone, he doesn’t listen to the people like me who’ve been in the trenches over 30 years nearly seven days a week.

Reid’s bill will end ALL forms of welfare for illegal aliens. They have no right to be on U.S. soil, never mind raping us in higher taxes to pay for their life styles. It IS the way to self-deport millions of illegals. Back then with a Republican majority in Congress and Trump in office for president that bill should have sailed through, but they did nothing.

In 2016 the Republicans establishment said give us the WH, the House & Senate and we’ll fix the problems! They had 17 months to END once and for all the human hordes flooding our borders but here we are today facing a severe national security event coming at us like a ballistic missile. Did it happen? No, despite so many hammering on their GOP reps and senators about Reid’s bill.

Some parts of the fence got finished but still today 18 months later, MILLIONS of dollars in materials are just laying around as the Democrat/Communist Party USA with Biden leading the way demanded all work on the wall stop. The contractors still had to be paid with borrowed money; those favored hot spots for sneaking into the country remain open.

Since this illegitimate president was sworn into office more than 1.2 MILLION illegals have crossed our border creating massive havoc. You’ve seen it on the Internet in videos. I doubt one has seen even a smidgen of the truth about the real disaster on Texas’ border on the stupid tube. I haven’t owned a TV for over 5 years so I don’t know, but friends tell me any coverage of the invasion has been fluff by the major networks.

Most Americans have no idea what it’s been like for decades for U.S. farmers, ranchers and families along the border. Tons and tons of garbage left behind along with dead bodies (women raped and killed by coyotes paid to smuggle them across the border). How you would like to have to take your gun to walk from your house to the mail box because of the danger of illegals and coyotes breaking into homes? Yeah, that’s the hell our fellow Americans continue to live with every day.

I’ve been to the border twice. The first time in 2007 with a retiring U.S. Border Agent who gave me the tour and in April 2006: My Visit to the Minutemen HQ in Arizona. It’s even worse today with our brave U.S. Border Patrol agents risking their lives every day only to see the same criminals cross back over, get released, get deported and come right back across the border.

There was little to no vetting of nearly 80,000 Afghan’s nor is there any for Ukrainians trying to sneak across our southern border. Anyone who doesn’t believe terrorists are crossing over are out of touch with reality and damn fools.

Now we are but a few weeks away from the biggest invasion at our southern border that will simply drown us in unskilled free loaders coming with the clothes on their backs using $500 smart phones along the route. One very disturbing thing noted the past couple of years is most of them are males between the ages of 18-30, just the right age for soldiers.

Remember last September in Del Rio Texas where 13,000 illegal aliens were all camped out under a bridge after walking across the border begging to be caught so they can claim asylum? My God, what a horrible mess that was and where are those illegals now? Not even the courts know because the majority never show up for their court hearings.

Headline: WARNING: 170,000 Illegals Amass on US Southern Border Ready to STORM ACROSS When Biden Ends Trump’s COVID Rules — DHS Puts Out Call for Volunteers (VIDEO)

The greatest assault on America is waiting on the southern side of the US border in Mexico starting on May 23, 2022.

Over 170,000 illegal aliens are waiting, just waiting, for Joe Biden to end President Trump’s Title 42 COVID-era policies that allowed immediate expulsions of illegal aliens during a public health emergency. This massive group of illegals is waiting for Biden to end Trump’s COVID policies so they can storm the border bringing God knows how many diseases with them. The invasion is a little over a month away.

Reports from brave reporters (not Americans) down in Mexico are trying to warn Americans that starting on May 23rd, there is no longer a border between the US & Mexico. Various press and news organizations are spreading the propaganda: “President Biden” welcomes all to simply come across the border and you will be taken care of”. Hordes from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and God only knows how many from Muslim countries are forming those caravans. Over the years Border Patrol agents have rounded up illegal aliens from Iran, Pakistan and more than 100 other countries.

Headline: The Department of Homeland Security put out a call for volunteers to assist with the invasion, March 18, 2022 – “Why it matters: Border officials have used Title 42 more than 1 million times to rapidly expel migrants at the southern border without hearing asylum claims. But the Trump-era order wasn’t set up to be permanent.” Why the Hell not? If Harry Reid’s old bill had been passed by the Republican majority in 2018 and signed into law by Trump, this would not be happening.

Biden admin will officially end Covid restriction at border on May 23 – “The controversial public health rule known as Title 42 has blocked more than 1.7 million attempts to cross the border.”

Article 4, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution: “The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion;

The Second Amendment’s true meaning ignored by the NRA who make their bread and butter off the right to own a gun to protect yourself and your family (which is a true God-given right), but they forget the first 13 words as I speculate at least 90% of gun owners know nothing about and neither did I until 2005. Guns are for hunting and self-protection!

Second Amendment: A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

The first thirteen words is the true meaning of the Second Amendment: A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state ties right in with Art. 4, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution – the U.S. government shall protect each state against invasion.

Of course, just the opposite has been going on for decades. Instead of a U.S. President telling Mexico’s president to stop the hordes from crossing over into the U.S. illegally, we will now stop the invasion by force so you get the message.

Our governor here in Texas has depended on DPS and U.S. Border Patrol agents but it’s not enough and never has been. Forget New Mexico. Their governor, Governor Lujan Grisham, has been choking that state to death over the COVID Plandemic; I get email all the time from people who either live there or have left for Texas or Arizona because of her.

And, of course, political royalty and one of the most corrupt governors ever, Gavin Newsom of California has and is doing everything possible to keep illegals flooding my home state with the blessing of their state legislature which has been controlled (both reps and senators) by the Democrat/Communist Party USA for about 40 years.

Here’s a quote from one of my columns in 2011 – I attended that rally in California: “If anyone’s going to be deported, it’s going to be you! … Get out! We are the future. You’re old and tired. Go on. We have beaten you – leave like beaten rats. You old white people, it is your duty to die. Right now, we’re already controlling those elections, whether it’s by violence or nonviolence. Through love of having children we’re going to take over.” Augustin Cebada, information minister of Brown Berets, militant para-military soldiers of Aztlan shouting at U.S. citizens at an Independence Day rally in Los Angeles.”

Former Arizona governor, Jan Brewer – another major gateway state for illegals smuggling themselves across the border as well as human trafficking and drugs – signed a worthless militia bill in 2011. My dear friend, Dr. Edwin Vieira, and hands down the most accurate expert ever (besides Patrick Henry) in this country on the Second Amendment gave his time freely to have several phone discussions about the true meaning of the Second Amendment and the constitutional militia – not the private ones scattered throughout the country.

A couple of years ago, a well-meaning man who was part of a private militia was out near the border here in Texas. He was armed to the teeth and almost got shot by, I forget if it was the local sheriff or DPS. He was arrested because private militias have no legal authority.

Those private groups who have zero legal authority train for natural disasters (hurricanes, tornadoes) so they can help out their communities in times of need, which is good. Some, fed up with the U.S. government refusing to uphold the Constitution and stop the illegals invasion are well armed and ready. But, they are not the well-regulated militia as mandated in the Second Amendment.

Anyway, after hours of Dr. Vieira’s wasted time with several members of the AZ senate, Brewer signed a new toothless ‘state militia’ law that had no funding nor a cohesive well planned unit as in training and logistics. Liberals in the state went bonkers with all kinds of predictions that anyone with brown skin would be a target. Of course, it was just more fake news.

Headline April 6, 2022: Texas Based Border Zones See 70 Percent of all Illegal Migrants

“Texas-based Border Patrol sectors are saddled with nearly 70 percent of the 172,011 migrants apprehended at the U.S. southern border, according to Breitbart.

“At a summit in Del Rio, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced sweeping new border security and law enforcement measures late last week to deal with the crisis.

“The influx across the border is out of control, and the Biden Administration has shown that is not going to step up and do its job,” the governor stated in a one-on-one interview with Breitbart Texas shortly before the kickoff of the governor’s border security summit on June 10.”

From 2011 to 2021, nearly 400,000 crimes have been committed by illegal aliens in my state. Not your daughter, son, grandma wife or even a 6-month old infant raped by an illegal. Not your house robbed, your car jacked, your business robbed by an illegal – yet.

Gov. Abbott is using Band Aids to treat a patient on the operating table with a gut shot. Personnel in the agencies here in Texas have/are been giving it all, but come My 23rd, the big invasion will start and it will NOT stop unless Abbott takes drastic action to stop illegals before they put one foot on U.S. soil.

Headline, Greg Abbott Says Texas Will Send Migrants To Washington DC Because Joe Biden Is Ending Title 42, April 6, 2022 – “Abbott said Texas and especially our border towns cannot handle the massive invasion coming so Abbott is going to send all those illegals to Washington, DC and let them deal with it.”

Sounds good until you get past the flashy headlines and then you’ll see it’s just another political stunt to make Abbott look good for the November election, and I quote from the Texas Tribune:

“At a press conference, he said state troopers in riot gear will meet migrants at the border and bus them straight to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where the Biden administration “will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

“But following his initial public statements, Abbott clarified, saying the program would be voluntary for migrants and take place only after they had been processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security. Abbott also ordered the state to charter flights to transport migrants to Washington. In order to board the transportation, migrants would have to show documentation that they had been processed by DHS.”

It costs a ton of money to use charter flights from Texas to DC – a lot of money which will be stolen from we Texans so that illegal aliens, not migrants, get a choice as to whether or not they want to go to DC.

Biden to Open Border to All – Constitutional Milita to Be Called Up

Oh, wait! There is no constitutional militia in the 50 states as mandated by the Second Amendment to call up for the security of a free state.

The minute cheater China Joe was illegally sworn into office, Abbott should have put armed National Guard across the border with Mexico. The swimmers crossing the Rio Grande: Turn around because you will not set foot on U.S. soil. We are prepared to use force if necessary. Outgoing AZ governor, Ducey didn’t have the guts and so the invasion there flourishes.

Oh, but the children. Yeah, children sent by their parents from South American countries and Mexico either to drown in the Rio Grande, simply abandoned on a beach or out in the desert hoping someone will find them or picked up by traffickers and sold. Abbott did essentially nothing out of the ordinary until the mess at the Del Rio bridge.

I’m sick of hearing about how “they just want a better life”. Yeah, by sneaking into our country, stealing jobs that belong to Americans, overloading our schools, hospitals – you name it. California is in a severe drought situation and here in Texas we’re also in trouble. How much water do you think approximately 10 million illegals in those two states use everyday for showers, baths, cooking, laundry, watering yards? They have no right to be on U.S. soil and yet they think nothing of stealing from us:

From my column in Dec. 2006 – Courts let illegals off the hook for stealing your identity. And what did this illegal have to say?

During a segment on CNN (Communist News Network) it focused on illegals stealing YOUR social security number to gain access to jobs that belong to Americans, this is what one man said during a live interview:

“Hector Angel, Relative of Swift Employee: Everybody has to do what they have to do to make a living. I agree with that, that it’s wrong. But at the same time, it’s not, because, you know, we are human beings.”

So, even though it’s wrong to steal the identity of an American, it’s not really because “we’re all human beings.” It’s okay to smuggle yourself across the border, steal someone else’s identity and credit history because, after all, “we’re just human beings.” It’s okay to smuggle yourself across the border and take a job that lawfully belongs to an American because, golly, warm, fuzzy – “we’re just human beings.” This is how these criminals think: they know they’re breaking the law, but any politically correct excuse will be used to justify their actions.

Kari Lake is running for governor of AZ to replace the wimp they have now, little Gov. Ducey. This is what she has to say about the invasion, headline March 31, 2022: ‘THINK I’M BLUFFING?’: AZ Gov Candidate Lake Says, ‘I’m Declaring an Invasion and Finishing Trump’s Wall’

“We can protect our own border —the Constitution allows that. Of course Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution, the guarantee clause, requires that the federal government protect us from invasion. But they are not doing that. It’s a dereliction of duty on Joe Biden’s part….So we’re going to take it into our own hands.”

“We’re going to finish President Trump’s wall. On day one, I will issue a declaration of invasion. We’re going to send our troops down to the border —the Arizona National Guard Troops —we’re going to arm them and allow them to arrest and detain people until we process them and send them back over the border.”

Of course, the first thing that will happen is the American Communist Lawyers Union (ACLU) and the dozens and dozens of law firms who protect illegals will immediately file lawsuits. I hope Lake is elected and the first thing she also needs to do is cite the Second Amendment, get her legislature to pass the necessary legislation and implement the real well regulated militia which IS the Second Amendment for the security of a free state.

The incompetent fool we have as U.S. Secretary of State, Tony Blanken, should already have been on the phone with the president of Mexico and told him exactly what the U.S. is going to do because we will not tolerate this invasion any longer.

The governor of Mexico also needs to get the message: You put your troops on your side of the border because this invasion is a real threat to our national security and Americans. We will not hesitate to use force to stop it.

It’s long past time to get tough in stopping illegals before they put one foot on U.S. soil- and that includes boats coming on shore up and down the coast of California which I personally know is happening. The hordes are being shipped to what’s called red states during the night like thieves to hide what’s really going on.

Headline: How Eisenhower Dealt With America’s First Illegal Immigrant Crisis

“Ike’ took quick and decisive action. He used 1,075 Border Patrol Agents to seal the border. In doing so, he achieved a task our government today deems impossible with a force that is 10% larger. Once the border was sealed, Eisenhower went about the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens.

“In June of 1954, he appointed retired General Joseph “Jumpin’ Joe” Swing to head UP THE sweep which sent local and federal officials on sweeps of Mexican neighborhoods looking for illegals.

“Within one month 50,000 illegals had been captured and deported, while nearly half a million more fled the country to avoid arrest. By September 80,000 more illegals had been removed from the state of Texas alone, and between 500,000-700,000 more had fled the country.”

Reid’s bill cuts off ALL welfare in any form for illegal aliens so pack your stuff and go back to where you came from whether it’s Ireland, Mexico, El Salvador, Uganda or where ever. Apply to legally come to the U.S. like my grandparents and wait your turn.

Now we’re dealing with nearly 40 million, probably half of them children. The real fault lies not only with employers willing to hire cheap labor but a sitting president and Congress. Harry Reid’s 1993 bill is the guaranteed long-term solution. It will never pass with the Democrat/Communist Party USA in control right now and the puppet in the White House. But, if the Republicans take both the house and senate this year, they can pass the bill, Biden or whoever is squatting in the WH by then can veto the bill and Congress can override it with a 2/3rds majority of both parties. By then it should be so bad even Democrats will cave. Yes, it can and has happened when millions of Americans make it happen after they’re bled dry with these new hundreds of thousands of illegals and all the crime and diseases they bring with them.

America: Do you understand if we have no border we have no country which is exactly the goal of globalists pushing forward with their plans for a one world government? I covered this issue in great depth in my last book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions because that’s exactly what this is all about: Power, money and a world government.

What can you do? For one thing, all those Texas and AZ border town sheriffs need to start deputizing and training individuals because with 170,000 free loaders, gang members and criminals gathering to come at us starting May 23rd, they are at grave risk.

For now, everyone needs to keep flooding Texas Greg Abbott’s office and tell him to get the constitutional militia organized and on the border in rotations now. Don’t wait until 170,000 of them rush the border starting May 23, 2022 because it won’t stop on just that one day.

If the line is busy, keep trying – everyone regardless of what state you live in because illegals are being shipped all over the country, primarily to red states – everyone keep calling or sending emails.

(512) 463-1782 – Information and Referral and Opinion Hotline – (for Austin, Texas and out-of-state callers). For Texans: (512) 463-2000 – Office of the Governor Main Switchboard

Or, a million or so emails should also get his attention: https://www.gregabbott.com/contact-us/

AZ Gov. Ducey, email. Apparently, he doesn’t want people calling his office.

It’s now up to us and thank you for listening to the truth. *End audio*

These columns are a must read. Most, not if all, governors have no idea what the Second Amendment means. Below is a link to Dr. Edwin Vieira’s archives filled with dozens of columns on the constitutional militia and why it is absolutely necessary for states to enforce it through the Second Amendment which is one of the reasons Democrats hate the Second Amendment.

Dr. Vieira’s Archives here. His September 3, 2021, column should be read by every adult American, sheriff, members of every state legislature, every red state governor every Republican in Congress. I’ve printed out a copy and am sending it to Gov. Abbott today. If we do nothing, nothing will get done. NO ONE in this country knows more about this than Edwin: How the States Can Suppress Illegal Immigration

You want the raw truth about what this human invasion by illegals has done to this country over the past 30 years and what will happen if it isn’t stopped? Here’s Frosty Wooldridge’s archives that gives you the facts, not more lies to support an agenda. Just two examples of the horror show we’re living in every day.

The Dramatically Devolving and Changing Face of America

“Each day, Joe Biden and Congress import an average of 10,000 legal and illegal third world immigrants into our country. They can’t speak English. They lack any educational background. They carry corrosive cultural practices. They head toward the welfare and food stamp offices of each city where Biden flies them.”

Joe Biden Smuggling Illegal Aliens, Drugs, And Terrorists Into America: Against Every Law On The Books

“Let’s face the facts: The president of our country—Joe Biden invited-allowed-encouraged 2,000,000 illegal alien migrants to violate our borders in 2021. Our U.S. Border Patrol documented that fact. That’s 2.0 million people who unlawfully jumped our borders. They arrived from 160 countries.”

Illegal aliens are destroying our way of life and it will only get worse if the hordes are not stopped on May 23, 2022. Abbott needs to put armed military (in rotation) stationed at the hot spot crossings and Harry Reid’s anti-illegal alien bill gets passed and signed into law. It’s 76 pages and cuts off all welfare including colleges and universities tax payers who struggle to send their own child to college end up footing the bill.

This is a 1982 supreme court opinion that Texas should challenge now. Justices Rule States Must Pay to Educate Illegal Alien Pupils, where the court said children of illegal alien parents are entitled to equal protection under the law for a free education paid for by you and me. BS. Kids can blame their parents for smuggling them across the border but they are NOT citizens of the United States so how is it they get equal protection when they have no right to be on U.S. soil? Texas has approximately 400,000 illegal alien minors in our schools and We the People keep getting our property taxes raised for education because in so many school districts in this state the schools are loaded with illegal minors while their parent(s) are working illegally, unusually under the table paying no taxes.

Two part column (mine), this from part 2: “Alabama Wins in Ruling on Its Immigration Law

“Today Judge Blackburn upheld the majority of our law,” Gov. Robert Bentley said in a brief statement he delivered outside the State Capitol in Montgomery. “With those parts that were upheld, we have the strongest immigration law in the country.” The judge did issue a preliminary injunction against several sections of the law, agreeing with the government’s case that they pre-empted federal law. She blocked a broad provision that outlawed the harboring or transporting of illegal immigrants and another that barred illegal immigrants from enrolling in or attending public universities.”

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

