Zack Strong

“You should vote for Trump. You should vote for Trump.” – Joe Biden, November, 2019

Joe Biden is perhaps the most unfit individual ever to run for the presidency in United States history. Not only are his principles taken from the socialist playbook, but his mental incompetency and physical unfitness are so glaring as to make him thoroughly unqualified for any office, let alone the highest office in the land. In this article, we will highlight Biden’s sad decline into senility and list the reasons why he must not become president.

Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. was born in November of 1942. Two weeks after the upcoming election, he will turn 78 years old, which would make him the oldest individual to ever sit in the Oval Office. This is not a trivial detail. Biden’s age and rapidly declining mental and physical state should be one of the primary points of discussion during this campaign. As you will soon see, Biden’s deteriorating condition, due to his advanced age and medical challenges, disqualifies him for the presidency.

To be clear, many individuals go well beyond 78 years of age and remain active, vibrant, and healthy. They have their wits about them, are coherent in conversation, and, apart from wrinkles and white hair, live their lives as if they were decades younger. Biden has not been similarly blessed. Everything about him smacks of senility and drastic decline in mental and physical faculties. He would be a severe liability to America if permitted to hold high office in his condition.

Dr. David Scheiner, Barack Hussein Obama’s former physician, rebutted the Biden campaign’s declaration that their man is healthy, vigorous, and fit for office – a declaration that conveniently omitted any discussion of Biden’s cognitive abilities. Dr. Scheiner said: “He’s not a healthy guy . . . He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.” He also remarked: “I had no idea Biden had such a [medical] history. My goodness gracious, he’s got a lot of history.” The doctor said he would particularly like to see a CT scan or MRI conducted on Biden to better assess his failing health.

In 2008, Biden released a 49-page medical history. That history has only grown in the last twelve years. Among other maladies and mishaps, we know that Biden suffered two brain aneurysms back in 1988. He’s undergone various surgeries, including for his aneurysms. Of his brain surgery, Biden said:

“I had two cranial aneurysms, and they literally had to take the top of my head off. I mean, they take a saw and they cut your head off, and go in to find the artery that is–one was leaking, the other that hadn’t, before it burst.”

In Biden’s own words, the doctors told him that “the side of the brain that the first aneurysm is on controls your ability to speak.” They said he would have a low chance of ever being normal again. Skip to 2020 – prophecy fulfilled.

Additionally, Biden has suffered from sleep apnea, which is of course what you want in the guy who is in charge of the U.S. military during a conflict or at the helm during times of tense diplomacy. He has also undergone surgeries on his prostate that were only recently disclosed. Biden’s eyes are in a bad way, too, and during a 2020 town hall meeting on CNN, his left eye suddenly filled with blood for everyone to see. The radical propaganda network Snopes was forced to admit this embarrassing episode happened, though they tried to simultaneously discount the obvious fact that Biden’s physical health is in rapid decline.

Even the hardcore Democrat Justin Horwitz has voiced concern about Biden’s declining cerebral capabilities:

“He is a candidate that is mentally deteriorating. People in the Democratic establishment say, ‘Oh don’t say that.’ They really believe that they can shield Joe Biden from public scrutiny and the reality is, they can’t.”

No, the Establishment can’t hide the truth – as much as they might try. They use their controlled media to push the narratives they choose and to brainwash gullible people who have abdicate their use of critical thinking. But with more cameras focused on him in the past year than ever before, Biden’s erratic behavior and overall instability has become apparent to every honest observer.

We do not have enough space in this article to list and discuss all of Joe Biden’s numerous gaffes and misstatements. A few, however, will give the general tone of his failing mental faculties. You can find these cited at this link, this one, and this one. And here and here. And here and here and here.

When asked this summer by a reporter if he’s been tested for cognitive decline, Biden replied: “I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested.” Biden is constantly tested for cognitive failure? Interesting.

Even more interesting is the fact that when Biden was asked this same question earlier this month, he changed his story: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man.” So, which Biden should we believe, the one who says he is “constantly” tested for cognitive decline or the one who says he has not been tested? Either he’s lying or he really is in such severe mental freefall that he can’t remember what’s happening around him or to him.

In a speech during this election cycle, Biden said: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women created by . . . you know . . . you know the thing.” I’m sure glad “the thing” is watching out for us, because our public servants clearly don’t know up from down!

Going back to a 2008 rally, he remarked: “[A]s Barack says, a three-letter word: Jobs. J-O-B-S.”

During the same year, Biden tried to give accolades to a wheelchair-bound state senator in Missouri by saying: “Stand up, Chuck, let ‘em see you.” Naturally, Chuck didn’t stand up; but people got a good look at who Biden really was.

But don’t worry, Biden doesn’t play games. At least that’s what he told a lady who asked him how many genders there are. He responded “there are at least three.” When she asked him to identify them, he retorted: “Don’t play games with me, kid.”

Speaking of kids, Joe Biden has a long history of being a little too hands-on with children. And he outright admits it. During one truly bizarre speech at the renaming of a swimming pool in his honor, Biden cheerfully said:

“I got hairy legs that turn, that that that that that that turn, uh-um-uh blonde in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again. I love kids jumping on my lap.”

Perhaps this wasn’t the best story to tell considering the numerous allegations of sexual assault that have been leveled against Biden by multiple women and young girls, most prominently and credibly Tara Reade. Also, although Biden has suffered from stuttering since childhood, it appears that Barack Obama’s masterful stuttering technique rubbed off on Biden during their time together.

Biden has a history of getting in people’s faces when they challenge his off-the-wall policy proposals. Last December, Biden went ballistic on an 83-year-old Iowa man who correctly challenged him, first of all on his age and, secondly, on his son Hunter Biden’s scandalous appointment to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which, we can now confirm, came about because Biden threatened the Ukrainian government to withhold $1 Billion in funds unless they fired the prosecutor looking into the corrupt company – the nearly identical thing the controlled press falsely accused President Trump of doing. Biden, knowing he could not counter the man’s accurate claims with facts, resorted to bullying tactics. He interrupted him and bizarrely challenged him to feats of strength:

“You’re a damn liar, man . . . You want to check my shape on, let’s do push-ups together here, man. Let’s do, let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test. Ok?” Biden then called the man “fat” and said, “You’re too old to vote for me.” This is the man Democrats have put forward as their nominee!

When a black host asked Biden a question back in May, he responded in classic Biden fashion: “Well, I tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

In February, Biden forgot which office he was running for. He told an audience:

“My name’s Joe Biden, I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden. Give me a look though, ok?”

At least he got his name right. Though he better watch out for that “other Biden,” whoever he is. Perhaps this “other Biden” is the one going around making gaffes every time he opens his mouth while the real Joe Biden is as spry as the lying media claims.

After winning the California primary, befuddled Biden gave a victory speech in which he confused his wife and sister. He grabbed his wife’s hand and said: “By the way, this is my little sister Valerie! And I’m Jill’s husband,” he said, motioning to his sister. There’s nothing like confusing your wife and sister to instill voters with confidence.

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting in 2018, Biden claimed he was vice-president at the time: “Those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.” His campaign later said that he had really meant to say “Sandy Hook.” Another innocent senior moment, no doubt.

In one of the Democratic primary debates in February, Biden said that “150 million people have been killed [by guns] since 2007.” Obviously, not true. He inflated the number by nearly 150 million. A short time later, he also said, before spluttering and correcting himself: “Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.” Between the 120 million dead from Coronavirus and the 150 million dead from guns, America is running out of people fast!

When Biden isn’t actively trying to spread disinformation in order to destroy the Second Amendment and take our guns, he’s giving us advice that would actually land you behind bars in today’s twisted legal system. For instance, Biden once told his wife: “[I]f there’s ever a problem, just walk out on the balcony here, walk out and put that double-barrel shotgun and fire two blasts outside the house.” Unfortunately, that’s illegal in most locations. Another time, he said that if you “want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door.” Again, illegal. And just this summer, Biden took it upon himself to tell the police that if an “unarmed person is coming at ‘em with a knife or something, shoot ‘em in the leg instead of in the heart.” The next time an “unarmed” criminal comes at you “with a knife,” just “shoot ‘em in the leg” and tell the police later that Joe Biden said to do it.

While on the campaign trail in New Hampshire, Biden forgot where he was and said: “What’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it.” While it’s of course excusable to forget your location once in a blue moon, Biden routinely forgets where he is. One can only imagine the type of damage this could do on the world stage should he be permitted to occupy the White House.

Biden has also supported a tax credit bill that he says will “put 720 million women back in the workforce.” Or, if we quote him literally, he said: “It would put seven-hundred and twenty million back, million women, back in the workforce.” Even his gaffes have gaffes.

In December, 2018, Biden had a rare moment of clarity and admitted: “I am a gaffe machine.” That might as well be his official campaign slogan. Instead, Biden decided to show his agedness and go with the motto: “No Malarkey!”

We could continue showing instances where Biden forgot where he was, forgot questions he was asked by reporters, forgot Barrack Obama’s name, forgot which office he was running for, garbled his words, spoke in incomplete sentences, insulted his supporters, got in people’s faces, confused historical figures, and generally acted disoriented, but I conclude this portion of the article with just one more gaffe – my favorite on the list.

At a town hall meeting, a young lady asked Biden a question. Biden asked her in return if she’d ever been to a caucus. When she responded in the affirmative, Joe Biden lashed out, saying: “No you haven’t. You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.” Perhaps Biden can try that brilliant one-liner on dictators Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping if he becomes president!

In a Washington Post article aptly titled “Joe Biden isn’t just a gaffe machine. He’s the Lamborghini of gaffes,” Dana Milbank gave a tremendous summation of Biden’s lack of mental acuity. I quote a brief portion here:

“The former vice president has admitted to being a “gaffe machine.” That’s false modesty. He is the Lamborghini of gaffes.

“He announced that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” He located the El Paso and Dayton mass-shootings in “Houston” and “Michigan.” He recalled a visit with survivors of the 2018 Parkland shooting – before the shooting happened.

“He confused “Margaret Thatcher” with Theresa May and Merkel, referred to the Second Amendment as the First, tripled the number of casualties of the 1970 Kent State shooting and mixed up his campaign website with a text-message code. At the Iowa State Fair, he thundered: “We choose truth over facts!” . . . .

“. . . Biden’s gaffes are to be celebrated, for they make him exciting. When he opens his mouth, nobody knows what is going to come out – least of all Biden.”

Milbank’s article deserves an honest read by everyone still contemplating, against all reason, all sense, and all evidence, voting for this very sick man. In the words of Chad Banghart:

“Biden gaffes are unlike any others. They point to a deeper and darker truth: Biden is mentally unfit for our nation’s highest office. Whether he is suffering from dementia or simply losing his oral skills with age, watching a 5-minute clip of Biden is enough to realize that this Democratic presidential candidate is way, way past his prime (if there ever was one).”

One’s principles, of course, are more important than one’s mistakes, so let’s put the cherry on top by briefly listing a few items that Joe Biden has advocated, proposed, or voted for through the years.

Gun Control, such as Brady Bill and assault weapons bans Abortion Open borders and amnesty for illegals A national mask-wearing mandate and lockdown Black Lives Matter Free public schooling, higher education, and loan forgiveness Government health care Tax increases – especially on businesses and the so-called rich Gay marriage and transgenders in the military Abolish the death penalty Decriminalize marijuana and drug use Sex ed in schools The War on Terror, Iraq invasion, and PATRIOT Act Global warming legislation, including additional taxes on businesses $15/hour mandatory minimum wage Racial activism/pandering Military cuts Government bailouts – bank bailout, TARP, Fannie and Freddie, etc. Increase debt ceiling The New Green Deal sponsored by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Many of Joe Biden’s positions are lifted right out of The Communist Manifesto. In fact, the Revolutionary Communist Party USA has come out in support of Biden this election. This endorsement is just the latest in a long list of endorsements by traitors, communists, and radicals. Before you cast your vote for Biden in November, remember that you’re supporting the man also backed by avowed communists.

To close, let me address one more thing. Some may read this and think, “This Trump supporter is biased. This is all rhetoric. I’ll dismiss everything he’s saying.” The pesky fact is, however, that I’m not a Trump supporter, I didn’t vote for him in 2016, and will not be voting for him in November either. I absolutely support President Trump when he does good things, just as I support any president – no matter how despicable they are – when they do good things. I put America first and therefore I applaud every good act in her favor, and President Trump has done many good things. However, I also challenge the president and hold his feet to the fire when he does wrong.

No honest person alive can accuse me of partisan bias. I don’t play party politics. I don’t support either the Republican or Democratic Parties. Both have led America to hell in a hand basket. Both espouse principles that I consider expressly repugnant to the Constitution and to God’s laws. Both have compromised on fundamental principles. Both have permitted the slaughter of tens of millions of unborn babies, American involvement in unconstitutional wars, the enlargement of the federal bureaucracy, the rise in deadly drugs on our streets, the destruction of traditional marriage, and so forth. We need to finally learn to view things in terms of right and wrong, not right and left.

When we examine Joe Biden through the lens of principle, and with eyes that see reality instead of minds that cling to fantasy, we are forced to conclude, if we’re honest, that he is unfit for the presidency. Even if you believe in his destructive, anti-American principles, his horrible physical and mental state ought to alarm you to such a degree that you clamor for a change of candidates. It simply would not benefit our nation to have such an incompetent, doddering old man, who evidently suffers from dementia or some form of cognitive defect, into the White House. Surely all honest people can agree that no one, regardless of party affiliation, should sit in the Oval Office unless they are competent to the job at this precarious time in humanity’s history.

Joe Biden is unfit for the presidency. That is not up for debate. Biden has no honor, class, or civility. More importantly, he has no coherence and is in obvious mental and physical decline. He must not be permitted to weasel his way into office. He must not be allowed to steal four years from the American People. He must not be allowed to become a “placeholder” for an even more radical individual waiting in the wings. Biden admitted that he is a “transition candidate to bring the Mayor Petes of the world into this administration.”

We should particularly view Biden’s vice-presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris from California, as the person likely to control a Biden administration. With Biden’s failing health, she very conceivably would become the president before the end of four years. What can we say about Harris? Plenty, but let’s mention three glaring marks against her: 1) Her membership in the radical Marxist-oriented Congressional Black Caucus that was once praised by the Soviet leadership for their efforts to undermine the United States during the Cold War; 2) her co-sponsorship of the disastrous Green New Deal with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; and 3) her threats last year to unilaterally impose, by dictatorial fiat, strict gun control measures even if Congress did not agree – an unconstitutional move which even Joe Biden condemned at the time. In these and myriad other ways, Harris is a radical Marxist infiltrator hell-bent on tearing apart the U.S. Constitution and overthrowing our free institutions as a People. This is the dangerous woman who will become the president if something should happen to doddering old Joe Biden.

