By: Devvy

When Joe Biden announced in late April 2019 he was going to run for president, I thought, why? Surely, he doesn’t need the money. He had already run for president twice with both efforts ending in disaster. First for plagiarism and the second time up against Hildebeast Clinton who usurped the office of Secretary of State [1][2] and criminal imposter “president” Hussein Obama who committed several felonies to steal the WH.

Having been in the political cesspool for over four decades and a staple in bars around the country with old Joe being the butt of jokes for a myriad of reasons, why would he run?

I believe the same reason Hillary Rodham Clinton ran in 2016: To make sure his criminal enterprises never see the light of day and to protect his son, Hunter Biden.

Many have bet the farm Clinton will end up replacing Biden for medical reasons. Hildebeast Clinton is political Kryptonite. It has been whispered by heavy hitters in the Democrat/Communist Party USA, they only want that old shrew to shut her mouth and go away – especially in light of all that’s come out since the Russia Gate ‘soft coup’ attempt to remove a legitimately elected president. President Obama and His VP Biden Were Involved in the Coup Against President Trump – General Flynn Was a Target – The MSM Is Covering It Up

Hildebeast thought the infamous Steele Dossier which has been totally discredited, would heavily contribute to keep Trump from winning in 2016, bought and paid for by her and the DNC. Clinton had good reason to fear Trump because if he won, all the planning and law breaking (FISA warrants and targeting innocents like Gen. Michael Flynn, Carter Page, Roger Stone and many others) could put that career criminal in jeopardy.

She shouldn’t have worried over much. Despite evidence equal to the Swiss Alps, Hillary the crook has never been charged. And so far, only one low level indictment and plea from an ex-FBI agent has resulted from the Durham investigation. Of course, we don’t know if he sang any songs for Durham’s prosecutors who cut his deal. Is Former FBI Assistant Director Bill Priestap Next To Be Brought To Justice? Here Is A Review of His Many Corrupt and Criminal Acts

Nothing has been done about Clinton, her emails, the Clinton Foundation’s pay-to-play or Uranium One.[3][4] Why? The DNC’s prostitute media has protected Bill & Hill, the Obama’s and all the corruption that’s been exposed over the past few years. Now they’re out to protect Biden and his VP pick, Kamala Harris.

I dare say when Biden announced his VP pick was Harris, it truly did shock a whole lot of Americans including the DNC’s media aka “mainstream media”. Having boxed himself in as far as picking a candidate with female plumbing, Biden also HAD to put a token ‘person of color’ on his ticket.

Black male leaders warn Biden ‘will lose’ election if he doesn’t name Black female running mate (Martin Luther King must be spinning in his grave.)

Experience and character are no longer a requirement for the office of vice-president. Only a pair of mammary glands, a vagina and skin other than white qualifies an individual.

Enter Kamala Harris and all her baggage. Harris is an anti-Catholic bigot so it makes me wonder why she would protect sexual deviant priests? Survivors: Kamala Harris ‘Chose Not to Prosecute a Single Abusive Priest’ – Perhaps it’s because she supports the filthy, dirty, immoral life styles preferred by homosexuals and lesbians. (Remember sexual preference preceded the PC re-branding, sexual orientation.)

Schweizer: Harris Engaged in ‘a Massive Cover-Up’ of Alleged Clergy Sex Abuse “…Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer stated that 2020 Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) engaged in a “massive cover-up” of alleged sexual abuse against Catholic priests. He explained that many “law firms and lawyers and people connected to the church hierarchy” financed the Harris campaign.”

Here’s Why Sen. Kamala Harris Held Up An Attempt To Rescue A Struggling Catholic Hospital: “Prime Healthcare Services sued Harris for supposedly imposing strict conditions on the sale of the Daughters of Charity Health System in exchange for millions of dollars in contributions.

“Prime scuttled the deal and claimed in the 2015 lawsuit that executives at Daughters told the company that Harris would block the sale if Prime did not agree to unionize Daughter’s network of six hospitals. The lawsuit alleges Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) in return promised to support Harris with $25 million in contributions.”

Catholic Leader: Kamala Harris ‘Ringleader of the Anti-Catholic Bullying’ in Democrat Party

Voters should remember the disgraceful confirmation hearings for Brent Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Harris was like an unleashed rabid dog. I was not surprised. Kavanaugh is Irish Catholic. Kamala Harris Led Smear Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh

Mandatory for Democrat candidates and incumbents: You must endorse murdering unborn babies in the womb. No problem for Kamala Harris who claims to be a Christian. Kamala Harris Tried to Put Pro-Lifers in Jail Who Exposed Planned Parenthood Selling Baby Parts

Like Hildebeast Clinton, Harris is known for being a very nasty person and not well liked it seems by anyone who has worked for her or come in contact with Harris. She dropped out of the race for president last December; not even her home state of California wanted her as a candidate. Kamala Harris Failed Campaign Still Owes $1.1 Million to Vendors

Harris supports illegal sanctuary cities and compared ICE (the people whose job is to enforce our immigration laws) to the KKK.

Why Kamala Harris VP pick could cost Biden the election– “She has a long, well-documented record of political opportunism and grandstanding, going all the way back to her days in San Francisco.

“According to an SF Weekly report from 2009, “The cops, in turn, argue that District Attorney Kamala Harris, a striver and candidate for Attorney General, is loath to take difficult cases lest she blemish her political future with an embarrassing loss.”

“But worst of all, Harris has in recent years adopted increasingly more radical policy positions, frequently aligning herself with socialist politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.” Harris would sell her own mother for a vote.

Why Did Biden Pick Kamala? Follow the Money

The MSM co-enablers now out to protect Harris made a statement I found incredulous: Internal Documents Circulated To DNC Delegates Hint At Why Biden Picked Harris – “Senator Harris enjoys especially high popularity among suburban women, who constitute one of the most important swing constituencies in the country, and may well determine the outcome in every major swing state,” one bullet point reads.”

Who believes such drivel? Harris’ big numbers with voters in the primaries was 5%. “Coupled with fundraising, her central struggle appears to be a lack of consistent connection with voters.” The only thing that’s changed now is the DNC’s media promoting her on the ticket as “a historical event” based on her skin color which may backfire on them. Rasmussen: 1 in 3 black voters ‘less likely’ to support Biden with Harris as VP!

Harris “identifies” as African-American. Her mother was born in India, her father in Jamaica. Last time I looked, neither India or Jamaica are located on the continent of Africa.

It is alleged (I haven’t had a chance to really look at her ineligibility) neither of her parents were U.S. citizens at the time of her birth making her, like Obama, Rubio, McCain, Jindal and Cruz, ineligible to be president or vice-president. A VP is one heartbeat away from the presidency and therefore, has to qualify under the natural born citizenship requirement in the U.S. Constitution.

WH Chief of Staff (Mark) Meadows says Harris is eligible to be vice president, pushing back on birther claims – Yeah, well, I doubt Meadows knows anything about the history of ‘natural born citizen’. Can’t re-open that can of worms so close to the election.

Due to her sleeping her way up the political ladder (I wonder if she ever auditioned on Harvey Weinstein’s couch?) Harris has drawn the scorn of a whole lot of people. An NBA photographer was fired for posting a meme to his Facebook which he claims does not reflect his personal opinion. (Here’s a hint: Stop posting stuff on social media you’ll regret.) The meme: Joe & the Ho.

I think it sums up Harris quite accurately. Actually, it provides fodder for a PAC TV ad listing some of Kamala’s stand on issues and then showing a male in bed, exposed chest with sheet covering to the waist holding a placard which reads: Next Calif AG Apply Here. (She was the Attorney General in California.) The DNC’s MSM would never allow it to be aired but there’s always the Internet!

I believe Harris is hopeful she can back door her way into the presidency. Biden is an old man with advanced dementia being used to further the goals of those who wish to destroy America. Harris could care less. She’d sell her own mother to become president.

Getting back to Joe Biden. Zack Strong did a superb job in his recent column on Biden. Well worth reading. Biden – Unfit for the Presidency

Another huge warning sign Americans had better not ignore: Joe Biden Supports ‘Enforcing Sharia Law’ in America, Expert Warns

Biden claims to be Catholic but he is not. Biden supports sexual deviants (homosexuals and lesbians) and abortion. No true Catholic could ever vote for him or Christians of other denominations who believe the KJV of the Holy Bible is God’s words and His commands which we are to follow and live by. Pro-Abortion Joe Biden Uses “Believers for Biden” to Dupe Christians Into Voting for Him

Biden is a sexual predator. Make no mistake about that. There are too many instances of him pawing little girls and young teens in a sexual manner that cannot be excused away. He also targets grown women. As far as we know, serial adulterer, Bill Clinton, limited his victims from barely legal but less than middle-age.

The Real Kamala Harris – “Kamala Harris also believes Biden is a sexual predator, saying we should believe his accusers, even staffer Tara Reade, who has credibly accused him of sexual assault. Reade certainly brings more evidence to the table than Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, whom Harris viciously attacked in one of the most unhinged attempts at character assassination we have ever seen…

“All Trump has to do is take clips from their debate exchanges and attacks on Biden from Kamala’s interviews and append the tag line, “I’m Donald J. Trump and I approve her message.”

“Harris’ well-rehearsed attack on Joe Biden that nearly derailed his candidacy during the clown-car Democratic presidential debates should have come as no surprise to those who have watched her rise to political prominence. Never mind its relevance or accuracy. For Harris, the ends always justify the means.”

Now, Biden’s problems with his son, Hunter Biden, came long before his run against Trump. Hunter Biden scandals explained: Ukraine, China, drug history and more – “Tom Brokaw calling out Joe-Hunter Biden’s corruption in 2008: “Wasn’t it inappropriate for someone like you in the middle of all this to have your son collecting money from this big credit card company while you were on the floor protecting its interests?”

Like the Clintons, Biden is a life-long white-collar criminal. Americans who followed the disgraceful attempt to impeach President Trump have been given a real education on just how corrupt the ‘swamp’ is out in Foggy Bottom. While all the dirty dealing and endless lies about how Trump colluded with the Russians was being peddled, what got injected was Joe Biden and his son, Hunter and their business deals with Ukraine and China.

Joe Biden’s 2020 Ukrainian nightmare: A closed probe is revived by John Solomon – His investigative work is accurate and backed by facts despite attempts to besmirch and destroy his reputation.

Uh, oh. There’s no question Biden paid a bribe to Ukrainian officials to close an investigation into his son’s business dealings over there. From Solomon’s column: “In his own words, with video cameras rolling, Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.”

I believe as I wrote at the beginning, Joe’s run for the WH is to protect his son, Hunter and himself. For all his career of white-collar crimes, I do believe Biden loves his son and will do anything to protect him. Especially after his other son, Beau, died five years ago. It’s not likely Biden will ever face a jury simply because of his age and dementia. His son, though, is a different story. I also believe if Trump is reelected and the U.S. House takes the majority, Joe’s headache will not go away. READ: Biden’s Ukraine Problem Isn’t Going Away

“The public is mostly unaware that a key motive behind the Democrats’ impeachment effort was to criminalize any interest in the Biden family’s shady dealings with the persistently corrupt country of Ukraine. As damaging news coverage of Hunter Biden’s multimillion dollar gig with Burisma, the troubled Ukrainian energy company, escalated in the fall of 2019 and threatened to derail Joe Biden’s third run for the presidency, the Biden campaign declared open season on journalists.”

Biden, at least during his lucid moments, knows this and so does his wife who is guilty of elder abuse. Jill Biden should be ashamed of herself but I suppose protecting her son, Hunter, is more important than getting her husband into a nursing home or hire full time nurses for him at home.

As the article above so correctly demonstrates, Biden’s mouthpieces and the prostitute media are doing everything they can do discredit current efforts underway to further expose not just Biden but other big Democrat names like John Kerry.

This 1:14 minute video should frighten anyone voting for Biden. He’s not just unfit to be president because he’s corrupt, imagine this man in meetings dealing with our national security and heads of state from other countries.

Trump and Biden are scheduled for a live debate in person with no audience; here’s the schedule.

The only way to keep Biden from drifting off into LaLa Land would be to leak debate questions and then have him read the answers on a teleprompter which would absolutely kill his chances or cheat. Cheat by wearing an ear plug with someone feeding him responses back to Trump. Won’t help much as Trump will (hopefully) be polite as he devours him.

Donna Brazile finally admits she shared debate questions with Clinton campaign – They knew Hildebeast Clinton has severe medical problems so they cheated. It’s what Democrats do.

The fight is going to get even dirtier as their game plan, just like Russia Gate, blows up in their faces.

