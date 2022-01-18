By Kelleigh Nelson

January 18, 2022

We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force. —Ayn Rand

The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government. —Thomas Jefferson

Threats to the rule of law come not only from rioters and looters in the streets, but also from activist judges on the bench. —Tom Fitton

Bullying wasn’t okay in elementary school and it isn’t okay now, especially when it comes in the form of a U.S. Supreme Court decision. —John Doolittle, former CA Congressman

Anyone who still believes President Trump’s three chosen supreme court justices are true Constitutional Conservatives, has not been paying attention. Not a one of them even follows the US Constitution. What is so discouraging is that they take turns being on the side of those who vote against our constitution and against American citizens. Watch how they vote and you’ll notice that one of the three will always side with Roberts, Sotomayor, Kagan and Breyer.

So, how did Trump choose these three judges, or did he? Two organizations were chosen to submit lists of “conservative” nominees for Trump.

Heritage Foundation

In response to hearing the two organizations who were to choose the list of Supreme Court nominees, my column, President Trump, Heritage Foundation is Controlled Opposition, was published on December 12, 2016.

Over the past 35 years, Heritage has also been funded by private foundations such as Pew Charitable Trust which also funded many GOALS 2000 initiatives. Bill Clinton signed the Goals 2000 law on March 31, 1994, creating new education bureaucracies and facilitating federal control of local education institutions. William Greider’s bestseller, Who Will Tell the People: The Betrayal of American Democracy reveals other benefactors, “Heritage received grants from Amoco, General Motors, Chase Manhattan Bank (David Rockefeller) and right-wing foundations like Olin and Bradley.”

Koch organizations support Heritage as well as private donors including some who are members of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations and many who were pro-abortion.

Stuart M. Butler, a Brit who is a senior fellow at the liberal Brookings Institute, the same Institute that is promoting the privatization of education, wrote a monograph for Heritage entitled Assuring Affordable Health Care for All Americans. Please pay particular attention to Item #2 on page 6 of this document wherein it states, “Mandate all households to obtain adequate insurance.”

The idea of creating a North American free trade zone was first proposed by Heritage Distinguished Fellow and Council on Foreign Relations member, Richard Allen, in the late 1970s, refined by then Presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, and further developed in a major 1986 Heritage Foundation study.

There is also a strong Rockefeller/Heritage connection. Edwin Feulner, former President of Heritage Foundation, who strongly supported the U.S.-Soviet education agreements, and who had an office in Moscow, supported Soviet-style magnet schools (i.e., tax supported choice/charter schools), and had state affiliate organizations across the nation writing charter school legislation that reads as though it was written by the U.S. Department of Education, the Carnegie Corporation and the National Education Association.

Vice President Michael Pence

The “trustworthy” and devout “Christian” Vice President was more than willing to tell the politically naïve President that Heritage was a conservative think tank who would guide him to Constitutionally Conservative judges for the Supreme Court.

Like the majority of others our 45th President hired for his administration, he failed to vet his choice for vice president. Had he done so, he would have found out that the two closest congressional friends of Mike Pence were Paul Ryan and Jeff Flake, both enemies of President Trump. He also would have known that Pence had been funded by the Koch brother’s foundations and Richard and Betsy DeVos from the inception of his political aspirations, both of whom were enemies of Trump.

Pence and Heritage are old friends. Three decades ago, it was The Heritage Foundation’s influence that inspired Pence to help create a think tank in his home state of Indiana. In 1991, Pence became president of the Indiana Policy Review Foundation (IPRF), which is part of the State Policy Network in Indiana. Link They are satellite affiliates of the Heritage Foundation whose goals and interests are similar to the Koch organizations. The IPRF was a small group back when Pence was their president, but in the years since, it has amassed an enormous budget thanks in great part to the largess of the Koch network of donors and others.

After coming to Washington as a congressman and later as vice president, Pence frequently collaborated with Heritage. Mike Pence joined The Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow in February 2021 after serving four years as President Trump’s VP.

Pence has also started a podcast and will be writing a monthly op-ed and speaking at conferences and colleges in his new capacity as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar at the conservative Young America’s Foundation. YAF is an associate member of the State Policy Network. The foundation was founded at the home of neo-con William F. Buckley, (CFR, CIA and Skull and Bones) and is heavily funded by Koch brother organizations and famous icons of the neo-con rightwing including former Amway executives Richard and Helen DeVos and Morton Blackwell’s Leadership Institute.

I have written numerous articles about VP Pence, now referred to as Benedict Arnold Pence for his actions on January 6th, 2020. If you still believe Pence is a man of integrity and faith, I would hope you’d take the time to read the series of articles exposing this man.

Judas Mike Pence Joins Aaron Burr and Benedict Arnold, Part One

Mike Pence, Water Boy for the Deep State, Part Two

Satan’s Minions, the Financiers of Michael R. Pence, Part 3

VP Pence never excelled at anything President Trump assigned him to oversee. And he was the one who chose Drs. Fauci, Birx and Redfield to lead the COVID Task Force. Those three Deep State insiders helped to destroy President Donald J. Trump and this country. The transfer of billions to the big box stores and Big Pharma along with the destruction of small businesses and the middle class will never be recovered.

Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway have been close friends for decades. Kellyanne worked for Mike when he was in Congress. She is also affiliated with the Kochs, and she and Pence even have family members who have intermarried.

The Federalist Society

In late January 2017, The Federalist Society, Friend or Foe was published. Kellyanne Conway and her Trump hating husband, George, have been members of the Society for years. They joined because it was “pro-life.”

The Federalist Society began at Yale Law School, (home of Skull and Bones), Harvard Law School (that bastion of higher liberal learning), and the University of Chicago Law School, (home of Bill Ayers and where protestors disallowed a 2016 Trump rally). It originally started as a student organization which challenged what its members perceived as the orthodox American liberal ideology found in most law schools. Yet, these three Ivy league schools are known as having a Marxist agenda.

The Society’s notable membership has included Supreme Court justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Justice Scalia actually served as the original faculty advisor to the organization. Other members include Pro-Constitutional Convention Professor Randy Barnett of Georgetown University; Former Energy Secretary, David Schizer who clerked for Ruth Bader Ginsberg; and Alex Kozinski, former Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The Society was also started by a group of prominent so-called conservatives, including former Attorney General Edwin Meese; Solicitor General and Reagan Supreme Court nominee, Robert Bork; former Indiana Congressman, David McIntosh, head of pro-amnesty and anti-Trump Club of Growth; Lee Liberman Otis; former Energy Secretary Spencer Abraham and Steven Calabresi.

The Federalist Society donors are telling. Their website states, “90% of the funding comes from individuals and foundations; the other 10% comes from corporations. The Society does not take money from any political party or group affiliated with a political party or from the federal government.”

In 2013, the Federalist Society held their annual dinner with guest speakers Supreme Court Justices Alito and Thomas, and Federal Appellate Judge Diane Sykes. This was a $200-per-plate black-tie fundraising dinner, funded in part by the Koch brothers. Link

“By headlining this fundraiser, Judge Sykes is clearly in violation of the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges and Justice Thomas would be as well—if only the Supreme Court was bound by an ethical code,” Rep. Louise Slaughter (D-NY) said in a statement. The ethical codes are there to ensure that outside interests do not sway judicial decisions.

Sponsors for the dinner are recognizable names like Chevron, Verizon, Google, Facebook, and Time Warner, none of whom are pro-life standard bearers.

Many of the links exposing who was at this dinner have been removed, but among those who gave $100,000 are the following:

Koch Industries, David Koch, and their Claude Lambe Foundation each gave $100,000. David Koch was pro-abortion.

Google and Microsoft are among donors who gave $100,000 or more, according to the society’s annual report for 2015. Neither Google nor Microsoft have ever been pro-lifers.

The Sarah Scaife Foundation is a big donor. Sarah Scaife was the mother of wealthy businessman Richard Mellon Scaife, who donated up to $30 million to the Heritage Foundation. Scaife funded Planned Parenthood, and even took an ad out in the WSJ promoting taxpayer funding of abortion. His mother, Sarah, had Planned Parenthood founder, Margaret Sanger, into her home every Sunday afternoon for tea.

Those donating $25,000 to $49,000 included:

Amway Multi-Marketing Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation. These are the in-laws of Betsy DeVos, former education secretary, and Verizon.

In the final category are Delta Airlines, ExxonMobil Corporation, Facebook, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pepsi, Co. None of whom support life.

Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne was Donald Trump’s campaign manager after Ted Cruz lost his bid for same. Conway was also employed by the Cruz campaign as a strategist for Keep the Promise I, a pro-Cruz super-PAC, bankrolled by hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer, who ran attack ads against Trump during the primary campaign, including one blasting the real estate mogul for supposedly supporting government-run healthcare, which of course wasn’t true. Robert Mercer then switched to a Super Pac which is running attack ads against Hillary Clinton.

While working for Ted Cruz, she consistently disparaged Donald Trump, but then went to work for him as his Senior Counselor after he was elected. The scandal laden anti-Trump group, The Lincoln Project, was co-founded by Kellyanne’s husband, George Conway.

George and Kellyanne are members of the Federalist Society and give $50 to 100K per year to the Society.

Conclusion

Working together and being friends for decades, it was only logical that Pence would suggest Heritage Foundation and Kellyanne would suggest the Federalist Society to choose conservative judges for Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. Both of these people are Deep State insiders or “controlled opposition” at the least. Few true conservatives endorsed and stood by Donald J. Trump through four years of unmitigated attacks against his person and his administration.

Kellyanne Conway left Trump’s administration in August of 2020, allegedly for family reasons. Michael Pence was never a Trump supporter, he and his wife were always Deep State players, and on January 6th, 2021, Pence knifed Trump in the back and the Republic in the heart.

The three Supreme Court Justices placed on the court by President Trump were actually chosen by Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway.

Brett Kavanaugh replaced Justice Anthony Kennedy on the court. Kennedy was often thought of as the “swing” vote. All three of Trump’s appointees have been “swing” voters, as we just saw with Justice Kavanaugh siding with the left against medical freedom and for Biden’s unconstitutional healthcare medical mandate.

© 2021 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net