October 31, 2022

Anyone who doesn’t believe Communist China wants to own & control America isn’t paying attention. Oh, I fully understand life’s burdens, challenges and feeling overwhelmed by the massive assault on our freedom and God-given rights. But Communist China is our mortal enemy and the American people need to stop enriching the CCP.

Please let me remind Americans what communism is: replacing private ownership and capitalism with a classless economic system. The State is their master and you will obey or you will be put in re-education camps or simply killed. The CCP (Communist Chinese Party) runs the show and they are brutal murderers and liars. Communists always lie with a smile. Socialism is simply the big stepping stone to communism.

Communist China is Coming, Oct. 24, 2022: “Criticize him, or Communism, or the State, or dare to speak for liberty, ask about the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, seek more children – let alone talk “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness” – and you are likely to be an “enemy of the state,” detained, interrogated, your home invaded, things taken, you arrested, maybe even “disappeared.” That’s how Communism works.

“Mr. Xi’s power quest does not stop at home. He aims for “a first-rate military,” to advance Communist China’s long term aims, which keep getting closer. He demands “more fighting spirit” from China’s Communists. He has now set up “service centers” in America and the West.”

There has been a growing movement embracing Christianity for a long time in China with approximately 68 million of their people (5% of the population) who now believe in the one, true God. Two pagan “religions” are also approved: Buddhism, Taoism. Islam is also approved. Islam is a political party[1] with a little “religion” tossed in to keep Muslims in line with a totalitarian iron fist. That would be the brutal Sharia Law.

Communism is drummed into the heads of the people in China practically from birth. They are brainwashed and flogged to be devoted communists; their culture is godless. Dead souls. Businessmen think nothing of skinning dogs and cats alive, their fur stripped and sold through other countries to get those ski parkas into the U.S. I wrote a column about such savage barbarism in 2005: I Can Still Hear Their Screams. Some people sent me email saying they started crying and just could not read anymore:

“The men grabbed each cage off this huge truck and threw them to the ground – as high up as 30 feet. The cries of these adorable dogs and cats as they hit the ground sent me into shock. Several dogs and cats crammed into each cage, many already bloodied and many whose bones would break upon impact. I can still hear their screams.

“As I watched the video progress, I realized that I was crying. The screams of live dogs and cats as they were skinned alive, their big eyes begging for mercy and receiving none, ripped my heart out and brought incredible rage from deep down inside. The next shots of cat pelts laid on the floor with all the dead bodies still twitching in piles cast aside like garbage, would have driven someone with a weak stomach right to the bathroom. It hardened my resolve against trading with barbarians. I can still hear their screams.

“More pictures of dogs being chained – the worker jerking and tightening the chain while the eyes of incredible pain stared at the camera – prepared them for skinning, alive. I don’t know what sound you call dogs and cats as they are being choked and then a knife taken to them right then and there and skinned. To me, it was screams so horrific, I can still hear them two days after I watched the video.

“This is an everyday operation by “businessmen” who drive their trucks on the street like a produce truck would in the U.S. It’s estimated these barbarians skin millions of dogs and cats every year – while they are alive. As I watched these “workers” go about their barbaric practice, I wondered how Americans could continue supporting them with their consumer dollar? This is Communist China in all its brutality.

“The skinning of live dogs and cats is done for money. These barbarians sell the pelts and toss the “meat.” These pelts are illegally being intertwined with fake fur for many retail items being sold in the U.S., i.e., doll clothes and into fabric for human garments, i.e., parka hoods and sweaters. That’s right: That Christmas gift sitting under the tree – if it came from Communist China – most likely is made from the fur of a dog or cat skinned alive. The EU refuses to ban this barbaric practice; it is condemned and illegal in the U.S.”

Then it’s off to one of their “open markets”.

There are many wonderful organizations in China, God bless them, who do nothing but try to rescue innocent dogs from ending up in soup or the barbaric fur trade. But, until the Chinese government outlaws such savagery, it will continue.

The undeclared[2] “war” in Viet Nam was to allegedly stop the spread of communism. As usual, Russia & China were in bed together fighting against us. In the end after 58,220 American military were killed, the list of POW/MIA’s staggering and all these decades later, Vietnam became a one-party state, The Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The Communist Party has infested all forms of their government, society, including politics. And, oh how they love taking your consumer dollars through “free” trade to support communism. Not a penny from me, ever.

And if you think our government funded by you and me hasn’t been filling up with Marxists longer than I’ve been alive, you would be dead wrong. One of the most important books you can read is The Venona Secrets – Exposing Soviet Espionage and America’s Traitors by Herbert Romerstein and Eric Breindel. They name names who belonged to the American Communist Party. Spies. Chapter 13, Target: Journalists.

The U.S. House on Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) was born in 1938 and shut down in 1975. The purpose of that committee was to investigate communist activities in the U.S. Oh, can’t have that! Abuse of power shredding the First Amendment, freedom of association and expression – especially for Hollywood. The commies racked up another win.

Do take the time to listen to this interview with Trevor Louden who does his research and is really an excellent source of verified information: Trevor Loudon exposes Marxist, communist ties of US Senators, Governors and members of Congress

1972- Richard Nixon met with Chou En-Lai in Shanghai to “cement a new world order”. America crawled into bed with the commies. The same communists who were holding our POW/MIAs from the Korean and Viet Nam “conflicts.” Only God knows how many are still alive, but those butchers of Beijing had them at the same time Nixon was over there kissing En-Lai’s backside and toasting champagne. A dark day for America crawling into bed with butchers for bux.

Leaving Russia aside for now, China doesn’t know what human rights mean. They only know brute force to keep their people in line. Xi Jinping (General Secretary) is the head of the CCP. They are Satan’s Pimps and Lucifer awaits them with open arms. Gas bags in DC often say China is a valued trading partner while talking out the other side of their lying mouths that China is our biggest enemy next to Russia. Selling your soul to the devil for filthy lucre: NBA owners, mum on China relationship, have more than $10 billion invested there (My note: Every ticket you buy is money in their pockets so those owners can sleep with our enemy for big $$)

China has been busy in their quest to establish wonderful “free trade” deals with other countries, courting dirty, corrupt American politicians and crackheads like Hunter Biden and his thoroughly corrupt father, old Uncle Joe, disgracing the White House. Just a few examples:

Peter Schweiser’s books are a must read. He’s an in-depth investigative journalist and pulls no punches. Schweizer: Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife are financially connected to Chinese government. Here’s how. January 19, 2021. (McConnell has been pulling millions from GOP candidates for Congress to support rotten, corrupt incumbents.)

The commies aren’t just moving on America. This is a must read: China Taking Over Africa: ‘China’s Second Continent’, April 11, 2022. As Russia and China seek to destroy America, it’s no surprise Russia is also digging in deep: Russia’s Escalating Influence in Africa, June 20, 2022. And just remember who financed Russia and built their military: American taxpayers. Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution: The Remarkable True Story of the American Capitalists Who Financed the Russian Communists by Antony Sutton and his other must read: The Best Enemy Money Can Buy:

“With mountains of documentation, mostly from government and corporate sources, Sutton shows that Soviet military technology is heavily dependent on U.S. and allied gifts, “peaceful trade” and exchange programs. We’ve built for, sold or traded, or given outright to the Communists everything from copper wiring and military trucks to tank technology, missile guidance technology, computers – even the Space Shuttle.

“Peaceful trade is a myth … to the Soviets all trade is strategic. The paradox is that we spend $300 billion a year on a defense against an enemy we created and continue to keep in business. The deaf mute blindmen, as Lenin called them, are the multi-national businessmen who see no further than the next contract, who have their plants defended by Marxist troops (in Angola); who knowingly sell technology that comes back to kill and maim Americans.”

China IS our enemy. As I write this, WE THE PEOPLE owe more than $1 TRILLION dollars in debt to China because Congress continues to borrow from the commies to fund all the unconstitutional spending for decades regardless of which party is in power. The commies are buying up more land and businesses than I can keep track of and so much more. AND SHAME ON “AMERICAN” COMPANIES THAT SELL OUT TO CHINA. Hunter Biden Biz Worked $3.8 Billion Sale of American Mining Company to China, Nov. 21, 2021. For another column is metals and natural resources and the rank stupidity of dealing with the communists. Hunter Biden’s firm helped China gain control of electric-car mineral, Nov. 2021 – Act surprised: “President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden’s father, was the sitting vice president when the deal was struck.”

Democrat Lawmaker Oblivious as China Buys Up US Farmland, Sets Stage for Foreign Monopoly on Our Own Food Production, Oct. 29, 2022 – READ because this is akin to committing national suicide. OUR sweat and labor paid for this: US Energy Dept. Gave Revolutionary Battery Tech to Maoist China, Aug. 7, 2022: “According to a new report, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) gave China the rights to a green battery capable of powering an entire house for decades, which cost millions of tax dollars to develop. “This is technology made from taxpayer dollars,” Joanne Skievaski, the chief financial officer of Forever Energy, one of several U.S. companies trying to obtain the license, told NPR. “It was invented in a national lab. [Now] it’s deployed in China and held in China.”

Communist China in Texas: Buying Our Land – “Concerns over food and infrastructure security are putting the issue of foreign-owned land front and center ahead of the 2023 Texas legislative session.” August 19, 2022 // Is China Secretly Operating Inside the Hawaiian Real Estate Market Under the Noses of the U.S. military?, Oct. 1, 2022 (My comment: While that blithering idiot and disgrace to his uniform, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, spends his time turning our military into politically correct mush and BS.) // ‘Embrace China’: New Biden diplomatic hire worked with CCP fronts, Oct. 6, 2022 – “President Biden’s new State Department special representative for subnational diplomacy, who has urged Americans to “embrace China,” has worked with two prominent Chinese Communist Party front groups regarded as influence organs to promote relations with Beijing.”

However, China may have bitten off more than they can chew and are having their own financial problems which I celebrate. But, it also means they desperately need more of YOUR money.

China’s Economy Is Headed for One of the Largest Meltdowns Ever, Sept. 5, 2022.

The Butchers of Beijing need YOUR money and this time of the year Americans spend BILLIONS – not millions – on products made in Communist China. I know, it’s difficult if you need a new computer, but there are tens of thousands of businesses here in America that manufacture here and keep Americans employed – not sweat shops someplace over in China where they make nearly nothing in brutal conditions – just like India. The bottom line is why do Americans continue giving billions to our enemy to destroy us?

For convenience? Cheaper at what cost?

One of the most important things Americans can do as many are already trying to shop for Thanksgiving and Christmas even though the economy is tough: Don’t buy anything made in Communist China (in my case no foreign country). Stop buying the bullets for China’s big guns aimed straight at us, metaphorically speaking. Starve them economically .

Dec. 2, 2019, I wrote a column filled with many ideas for gifts all made in America, how to buy and stimulate OUR economy, not another foreign country. America First. Period. Tell retailers when they ask if you found what you need: No, I didn’t. I want Made in America which I’ve been doing for decades and slowly but surely, we’ve seen progress. My column blow is filled with ideas, suggestions and where to purchase.

More Impeachment? No! Let’s Have Some Fun: “This time of the year Americans start planning for Christmas Day and gift giving. I hope you find these suggestions helpful. People are always talking about making memories. Why not spend a little extra time looking at fun instead of the usual clothing made by forced slave labor from countries like communist China, communist Vietnam and others?”

For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Order two books and save $10.00

Footnotes:

[1] – Challenging Sharia Law means challenging Islam as a religion: “And, speaking of mosques, this little booklet is in almost all mosques in the U.S.: Jihad in Islam. Do check page 5 of the 37 page booklet: “But the truth is that Islam is not the name of a ‘Religion’, nor is ‘Muslim’ the title of a ‘Nation’. In reality Islam is a revolutionary ideology and programme which seeks to alter the social order of the whole world and rebuild it in conformity with its own tenets and ideals. ‘Muslim’ is the title of that International Revolutionary Party organized by Islam to carry into effect its revolutionary programme. And ‘Jihad’ refers to that revolutionary struggle and utmost exertion which the Islamic Party brings into play to achieve this objective.”

If you read the whole thing, you’ll get a clear understanding of the goals of Islam. It is a party hell bent on forcing every human on this earth to “worship” their putrid ideology.

[2] – ONLY Congress has the power to declare war, Art. 1, Section 8 Clause 11 of the U.S. Constitution. Congress “authorized” troop deployment to Viet Nam but never declared it a war.

