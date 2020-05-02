Lloyd Marcus

Mary and I live in a tiny town in West Virginia. Our grocery shopping options are 26 miles away in Maryland and 45 miles in Virginia. Maryland stores refused to allow us to enter because we did not have masks. We drove to Virginia. It was refreshing seeing Virginians free to wear masks or not. I noticed that the majority of shoppers wearing masks were young people. Do they believe fake news media more that we older Americans?

Stopping for gas, the gas pump TV monitor showed the propaganda commercial we see plastered all over TV. “Stay home. Stay Alive.” With fake news media promoting their lie 24/7 that going outside means death, it is not surprising that many Americans remain willing to surrender their constitutional freedoms to Democrat/RINO, anti-Trump and anti-American scammers.

A 106-year-old woman recovered from covid-19. Zhang Guangfen, 103-year-old, recovered. A 100 year old Chinese man recovered. A 102-year-old Pennsylvania man recovered. Bill Lapschies, a 104-year-old veteran recovered. Keith Watson, 101 years old, recovered. 17 of the oldest people in the world recovered from covid -19. My 60 something year old in-law recovered. In January, after returning home from California, my wife Mary is convinced she had covid-19. Ninety-eight percent of people who catch the virus recover. Fake news media gleefully reports deaths while ignoring the high recovery numbers.

Everyday we are seeing more studies which confirm that covid-19 is not deadlier than the flu. Numerous health experts say social-distancing is not the correct solution. The total shutdown of America was not necessary.

Meanwhile, Democrat and RINO governors continue to decree absurd overreaching restrictions to supposedly “protect us”. The Raleigh N.C. police declared “protesting is a non-essential activity” and arrested a woman. Michigan Gov Whitmer decreed, “All public gatherings of any size are prohibited.” Bam! There goes our foundational right to “peaceably assemble.”

In some states residents are not allowed to visit friends or relatives. People with more than one home are banned from traveling between them. Big box stores cannot sell carpet, seeds, U.S. flags and paint. A paddle-boarder out on the water far from anyone was arrested at Malibu Beach. In California, police gave $1,000 tickets to people watching the sunset in their cars. In various states, freedom to worship God in your car in parking lots is banned.

This threat by the city of Los Angeles scared the crap out of me, as it should every American. The city will cut off water and power of those who do not comply with its outrageous restrictions. Wow! Are we no longer living in America?

The U.S. Constitution is a sacred document which has protected our freedoms since our founding. It is intolerable that governors can decree it null and void by simply saying they are doing it for our good. As my late momma would say, “Help us Lord Jesus!”

Recently in my tiny West Virginia town we enjoyed a beautiful sunny day. Two moms walked side by side pushing their babies in strollers. I heard laughter and yells from kids at the school yard playing games and basketball. Six motorcyclists had lunch beside the main road through town. People were thrilled to be outside interacting.

Governors insisting on keeping Americans in cages is unsustainable. But the greater question is why are Democrat governors so hellbent on doing it? Clearly, the lock-down is no longer about protecting us from covid-19. They relish having total control of every aspect of our lives. Let us not forget that HillaryCare would have denied healthcare to gun owners.

Ponder what your life would be like if Democrats gained control of the White House, the House and the Senate. Kiss all your constitutional freedoms good-bye.

I repeatedly find myself asking, “What is wrong with Democrats and the American left?” Why is everything they want harmful to American citizens? Why is their thinking so dramatically different from that of average Americans? I realize they have globalist and progressive agendas. But still, why are they obsessed with killing as many American babies as possible even after they are born?

Democrats and the American left claim to be advocates for LGBTQ. Why do they praise Islam which advocates killing homosexuals and despise Christianity which courts them with love?

Fake news media and Democrats scared America into a total shutdown. Then, Democrats in congress refused to sign-on to corona virus relief checks for suffering Americans unless they were allowed to include funding for their pet projects unrelated to the shutdown or virus.

Why have Democrats used corona virus to release felons who are harming citizens? Twenty-six million and counting Americans have lost their jobs due to the shutdown. Why are Democrats pushing for illegal aliens to be allowed to enter our country to take jobs?

Do you see a pattern? Folks, I could go on and on with things Democrats want which harm Americans. Again, I ask. What is wrong with these people?

I am extremely grateful that Americans are rising up across our great nation, demanding the return of our freedoms. God is on our side. Please join the rebellion.

