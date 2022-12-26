By: Devvy

December 26, 2022

Since the middle of February 2020, the world has been plagued by SARS-CoV-2 dubbed COVID-19. Researchers around the globe desperately trying to discover its origins and how to stop the spread. Here in the U.S. the prostitute media whipped the American people into a massive frenzy of fear using optics and outright lies. Overflowing hospitals in NYC when right up the street where there were no cameras, empty hospitals and slapped together facilities to handle the “overwhelming” number of patients; most remained empty and then closed.

Panic buying at stores. Deaths piling up; nurses and doctors making a spectacle of themselves in Denver holding up traffic. Standing in their scrubs screaming and berating those who refused to buy into the hype. Tragically, because every life is precious, many died. Those with comorbidities (fat, obese, diabetes, heart condition, etc) died at high rates while being denied treatments that work : Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and the little mentioned but highly effective L-Lysine. Sadist Anthony Fauci and his legions of sycophants pushed ventilators and the dangerous Remdesivir (for COVID) killing many more thousands.

Everyone is going to die! Lockdown America based on ZERO science. The nonsense called social distancing based on ZERO science and everyone must wear a face diaper which has proven over time to not only be useless, but dangerous. Only four times I’ve had to stick one of those blue paper pieces of crap from China on my face as I was hospitalized Feb. 4, 2022, with pneumonia and COVID. Pneumonia is respiratory as is COVID-19, but COVID patients quickly became cash cows for hospitals while the yearly estimated millions of cases of influenza flu vanished.

I told the portly ER doctor I did not have COVID, I have lifetime natural immunity. He scoffed and basically told me I don’t know what I’m talking about. Wrong thing to say. I had the Bejiing flu (odd how these “viruses” all seem to come out of China) in Dec. 1993. No shot, no pills but really, really sick for 8 days while my natural immune system fought for me. That was 29 years ago this month and I haven’t had the flu once since then. And no flu shot, ever.

That hospital admitted me for pneumonia and because their worthless PCR test said COVID. I told the nurses who got me into my room you will NOT treat me for COVID as I don’t have it. Act surprised: The next morning the nurse came in and told me I didn’t have COVID like she was telling me the sun came out. I ordered my medical records from that hospital and in black and white the morning of my admission it shows all tests for COVID: Negative. My discharge papers say pneumonia and COVID. They lied and I’m not done with them, yet. Anyone who was diagnosed using a RT-PCR test should be questioning the results.

Oh, I know, toilet paper web sites like mediamatters.com will call you a conspiracy theorist and all the other sorry, worn-out labels. Well, the ones involved in a conspiracy are in the lawsuits filed cited in this column.

Otherwise, I simply said go to Hell, I will not wear one of those masks. I don’t need your store (I’m a prepper) or our public library. I simply bought my pleasure reading books on line from Thrift Books until nine months later when the library lifted the dangerous mask requirement but not for the poor employees. I ordered food on line and picked it up at the store. I used the drive up for banking. I felt so sorry for everyone in my city forced to wear one of those useless masks to keep their job – and people around here are still wearing them!

Let me just recap two lawsuits from my Oct. 11, 2022, column because the big hydrogen bomb is going to drop on those responsible for creating SARS-CoV-2 and those deadly experimental gene editing technology injections which have killed and continue to kill Americans faster than we can keep up. And when the threat of exposure becomes too great, the evil doers will need something big to happen to distract people.

“It’s said the wheels of justice turn slowly. I say when corruption is involved with big names and lots of filthy money, yes, defendants and judges would sell their own mother to keep from going to trial. Such is the lawsuit which I covered June 16, 2021, by my dear friend, Larry Becraft, whose been a constitutional criminal defense attorney for over 35 years and several other attorneys. That lawsuit is on the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and those dangerous experimental injections that legally are NOT vaccines.

“That lawsuit was filed on June 10, 2021 and still has not gone to trial. The defendants have and continue to use every legal trick and maneuver they can think of to keep from going in front of a jury. You can read the original Complaint here. It is 113 pages but don’t let that stop you from getting FACTS vs the monstrous lies fed the American people from early February 2020 through today. Try reading page 86, for example.

“I’ve known about this new lawsuit since last month and read several draft copies. Been anxiously awaiting it following Tom Renz (attorney) 57-page document I covered Sept. 21, 2022 in a column, Bombshell: Sars-Cov2, Those Responsible by Name and How it Was Done:

“Well, Renz just released for the public what I consider to be the BOMBSHELL document: “BREAKING: The Origins of SARS-COV2Fauci, Wuhan, EcoHealth & More – “Renz Law in collaboration with Make Americans Free Again have put together a report presentation documenting 133 Citations, Declaration of an employee of EcoHealth under penalty of perjury, months of research and consulting with experts. Below you find a copy of the presentation and the full report.”

“This is a 57-page document that must be read in its entirety. It is the story of SARS-CoV-2 from start until now. Criminal acts by named individuals paid for by you and me. You will be absolutely shocked regarding intelligence agencies and guess whose name pops up in that document? Hunter Biden.

“Not speculation but hard scientific facts and evidence, some of which has been provided by a whistleblower on the inside with impeccable credentials. I suspect we’ll see more to come in the way of those wanting to do the right thing or…the old tactic of the first one who sings gets the best deal. Better hurry up as the iceberg is dead ahead.”

Okay. If you read the lawsuit cited above by Larry Becraft and other attorneys, you will fully understand this EUA – Emergency Use Authorization. The question everyone should ask is why is it those injections are still under EUA when there never was any emergency and there still isn’t? The answer is simple and contained in the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filings by both Moderna and Pfizer which I covered in past columns and my Nov. 28, 2022, column, Died Suddenly Documentary – An Honest Review. The links are there to view the filings. (That documentary is on Rumble with 14,527,196 views as of Dec. 24th, combined with other platforms is now over 20 million views.)

UPDATE on the EUA lawsuit: The lawsuit filed by Larry and the other attorneys was filed on June 10, 2021 – 18 months ago and still has not gone to trial. They will be filing an amended complaint by the end of this week.

The FDA (Federal Death Administration) considers those injections gene therapy which is not a vaccine. Fraud. My column on that documentary is extremely important if you haven’t read it yet. Not conspiracy theories but evidence, “On Moderna’s web site under EUA it says, “The Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID‑19) for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID‑19.” (Emphasis mine.)

Americans who want the truth are aware of the grilling of sadist Anthony Fauci by Sen. Rand Paul. Dr. Death has repeatedly lied to Congress and is now officially gone. But while he was lying to Congress and the world as NIAID Director, he was the highest paid federal employee – even above a president: $417,608 per year. Give or take a few dollars, that malignant, narcissistic liar will receive about $350,000 a year in retirement bux for engineering the destruction reigned down on our country. Paid for by the sweat of your labor. The other liar on Mike Pence’s COVID task force is Deborah Birx who was pulling down $305,972.

The lawsuit filed by Tom Renz on Oct. 6, 2022, against those who were responsible for creation of SARS-CoV-2: Take the time to read it here. Enlarge the screen.

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) has been mentioned in connection with the creation of SARS-CoV-2. I want you to go look at a damning email obtained by Project Veritas and the accompanying 23-page report by DARPA. All marked unclassified. Please note Rand Paul is mentioned. The document is dated August 13, 2021. All of this has been kept from the American people (and the world) by at least some members of Congress, the whores at NBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, the NY Times and every other major corrupt newspaper in this country. A whole lot of people have known what’s in that DARPA email and document for nearly a year and a half while people continue to die, become permanently disabled or are suffering from blood clots (many dying).

Congressional Members send letters to CDC, Secretaries of Defense and Health and Human Services demanding answers on COVID-19 origin and DARPA documents revealed by Project Veritas reporting, Jan. 13, 2022

Shocking data show a 4,800% increase in US vax deaths, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations from covid-19 jabs, Dec. 16, 2022 (The author is an excellent investigative reporter.) Video embedded everyone should watch headed up by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

Americans are DYING AT WARP SPEED from the Wuhan Flu vaccinations, Dec. 8, 2022

READ: Military Documents About Gain of Function Contradict Fauci Testimony Under Oath, Jan. 10, 2022 – “Who at DARPA made the decision to bury the original report? They could have raised red flags to the Pentagon, the White House, or Congress, which may have prevented this entire pandemic that has led to the deaths of 5.4 million people worldwide and caused much pain and suffering to many millions more.”

This is equally important on DARPA’s web site under COVID-19. No short cuts, you must read it to find out exactly what is being cooked up for detection of COVID-19 and treatments. “DARPA began the Detect It with Gene Editing Technologies (DIGET) and the Epigenetic Characterization and Observation (ECHO) programs focused on rapid discovery, validation, and manufacture of diagnostics detecting any threat, anytime, anywhere.

“DIGET, which recently awarded a contract to MRI Global, is moving forward with its goal to build a multiplexed detection device to screen up to a thousand pathogens at a time, along with a mobile, point-of-need device targeting up to 10 pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. DARPA’s ECHO program is developing diagnostic tests that measure the body’s response to viral infection rather than testing for the virus itself.”

Number one: We know those PCR tests were and are worthless and do NOT detect any virus. Again, this requires reading. From one of my recent columns: “Cease and desist papers served on Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten by Dr. Reiner Füllmich – “PCR testing – the truth.” Tens of millions of ESTIMATED “cases” here in the U.S. all based on a fabrication. Because the scientific proof about PCR testing for COVID became too publicized, in July 2021, the CDC (Center for Disease Creation) issued their memo to stop using it to detect COVID; already covered that ad nauseum.

Second and this is crucial. I’ve written three columns on this, the latest: Re-Examine COVID-19, Disease or Virus?, Dec. 5, 2022. We know despite the consistent lies about Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine (and L-Lysine), they work very successfully in treating this SARS-CoV-2 which is bad for Pfizer, Moderna and all the rest of them manufacturing a bioweapon being sold as a vaccine. We’re talking TRILLIONS of dollars.

Those treatments work, those experimental gene editing technology injections don’t. Why? As I’ve written so many times, cancer, Altzheimer’s and many other diseases are not treated with a vaccine. COVID-19 is being treated – not with a vaccine – but experimental technology that neither stops you from getting it or spreading it. Those boosters are just piling more wood on the bonfire.

Yes, a bioweapon and this is very important: “More pandemics are coming” – bioweapons expert Dr Francis Boyle on WHO Treaty, Biden’s Executive Order and SA’s shocking involvement with bioweapons, Oct. 20, 2022 (32-minute video interview)

“Dr. Francis Boyle was one of the first individuals who openly claimed that SARS-CoV-2 is a genetically engineered bioweapon that escaped from a high-level lab in Wuhan. Boyle, a human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, has advocated against the development and use of bioweapons for decades and drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, which was signed into law by George Bush, Sr. in 1989.

“President Joe Biden’s recent signing of the Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation, the purpose of which is to “develop and work and promote and implement … dual-use research of concern, and research involving potentially pandemic and other high-consequence pathogens.”

“BizNews spoke to Dr Boyle who explained why the very wording of this Executive Order, which is a blatantly unlawful violation of Boyle’s Bioweapons Act, together with the guidelines contained in the World Health Organisation Pandemic Treaty, basically promises that more man-made pandemics are coming. Boyle’s experience and research into bioweapons is unmatched. One of the revelations discussed in the interview, which hit home, literally, was the role of South Africa in the development of bioweapons – which began with the Apartheid regime’s CIA assisted research, development, and stockpiling of biological warfare weapons and the country’s BSL-4 lab currently continuing with “reprehensible biological warfare weapons work”. – Nadya Swart

Why Hasn’t Governor DeSantis Stopped the COVID Vaccines in Florida When He Admits They are Killing People?, Dec. 15, 2022 – “One of those events happened at The House of Commons in the UK where Andrew Bridgen, a Member of Parliament (MP) delivered an amazing speech about the corruption behind the Pfizer COVID “vaccines” and how they were harming and killing people. The entire speech is 21 minutes, and you can watch it here…. Well Madam Deputy Speaker, that first step could start this evening, with this debate. It starts here, and the vaccine minister of the government ensuring in the first instance that there needs to be an immediate and complete suspension of any more COVID vaccines and use of mRNA technology.” Rest at link worth reading.

Millions of Americans who depend on our independent media now know Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has moved on blowing up the fraud and Crimes Against Humanity a week after the article above was published. Obviously something in the works for awhile: Florida Supreme Court Approves DeSantis’ Request to Impanel Grand Jury to Investigate Covid Vaccine Manufacturers, Dec. 22, 2022 – “Governor Ron DeSantis (R) last Tuesday called on a statewide grand jury to investigate Covid vaccine-related injuries.”

Very good first step but it can’t stop there, Gov. DeSantis. I do not know what DeSantis knows and can only speculate that he’s probably had at least some dialogue with courageous doctors like Peter McCullough, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and watched some of the documentaries. DeSantis and his state Surgeon General have access to all the data for hospitalizations, deaths and more. His office probably has been bombarded with requests by Floridians to stop those injections in Florida and investigate.

But, everyday people continue to take an experimental injection they haven’t been informed can kill them and cause all the horrible medical problems from developing blood clots and autoimmune diseases while a Grand Jury plods along. The fraud by Moderna and Pfizer of selling a dangerous and defective product and passing it off as a vaccine while hundreds of thousands are now dead. And, no, those corporations are NOT exempt. Dr David Martin: Suing and Destroying Pfizer and Moderna (video), July 8, 2022 – “Gates, Pfizer, Moderna and others hide behind many governments’ guarantee of indemnity from civil liability for harms caused by their so-called “vaccines”. However, they have committed major crimes including fraud. There is no indemnity from criminal liability.”

One very important piece of investigative work that’s been overlooked: Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier CC-BY-NC-SA Dr. David E. Martin 1 – (205 pages. Pages 27-205 are 5,100 patents; BIG bux in all that “research”.) Besides the DARPA email and 23-pg report, the lawsuits in this column, the SEC filings by Moderna & Pfizer, this Dossier by Martin should be given to DeSantis and YOUR local city council and county commissioners. Fauci Dossier, try page 16, 25, – well, read the first 27 pages.

Here in Texas, gutless gov. Greg Abbott won’t touch this catastrophe for political reasons even though so many of us started nearly two years ago telling him do not authorize those experimental injections in our state. Quit listening to sadist Dr. Death Fauci and all the other maniacs pushing those non-vaccines. We’ve been ignored without even one of those canned response letters, “Thank you for contacting the governor who cares about you” BS.

This is Kryptonite for elected officials but at least DeSantis has taken the first step and of course, the media whores tore into him. To be expected.

The PCR testing, estimates of “cases” and those deadly experimental injections killing people, causing tens of thousands to become permanently disabled is enough to scare anyone. Those who’ve taken those injections are living in fear about what’s going on inside their body as the technology in the mRNA injections starts working on killing their natural immune system and developing autoimmune diseases. If it doesn’t kill you within the first 48 hours. Whistleblower Jane Doe sworn Declaration.

Especially those who forced those injections on their children. Top Cardiologist: Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis in Young People ‘Way More Serious’ Than COVID-Induced Myocarditis, Dec. 10, 2021 – a year ago and the carnage rampages on.

Since the other 49 gutless governors and mayors throughout the country won’t touch the truth, we have to take it to the local level. Like your city council and county commissioners. Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies inside retailers like China Mart (aka Walmart) continue to administer those dangerous and deadly experimental injections in my city. A city council can suspend the business license of any company or corporation for ‘distributing’ or making available a defective product with the potential to kill after they’ve been given proof. The data from Medicare, Medical and other databases doesn’t lie. It’s overwhelming.

For God’s sake, recalls happen all the time. Target recalls over 200,000 weighted blankets after two kids die, children can ‘become entrapped’ in product, Dec. 24, 2022. Faulty airbag recall: Full list of cars affected including Honda and Toyota after 37 deaths, Aug. 26, 2021 – Yet hundreds of thousands are dead from those injections while elected officials do nothing to stop it. Just go to some of the web sites cataloging the deaths of children after receiving one of those mRNA injections. Watch: The ‘Vaccines’ Are NOT SAFE For Human Use – Dr. Peter McCullough Fights Back

At the very least, all the actors in this monstrous nightmare from sadist Fauci, Dr. Redfield, Baric – all of them should be indicted, tried and given the death penalty. If not putting them to death, then lock them up in a prison like Supermax in Colorado where they’re caged 23-hrs a day with one hour for exercise. It’s up to We the People to make this happen.

For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Order two books and save $10.00

