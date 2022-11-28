By: Devvy

November 28, 2022

Before I cover that documentary, denial regarding those COVID experimental injections and safety is being driven by fear. Over the decades Americans have been conditioned to trust their doctors, mother government out in DC and the rotten, corrupted MSM. When COVID hit, scumbag former VP president, Mike Pence,[1] brought us Dr. Death Fauci and liar Deborah Birx.

Fauci is 81 years old. As a federal employee, I wonder if he uses this pharmacy: Members Of Congress: Alcoholics, Dementia, Alzheimer’s – How Many?, July 30, 2018 – “Uproar as Capitol Hill pharmacist dishes on Alzheimer’s prescriptions for the powerful

“The owner of the Capitol Hill pharmacy that supplies prescription drugs for members of Congress and staff has sparked a frenzy of speculation after claiming he gives meds to lawmakers with “pretty serious health problems” and appearing to question their mental faculties.

“At first it’s cool, and then you realize, I’m filling some drugs that are for some pretty serious health problems as well. And these are the people that are running the country,” Grubb’s Pharmacy’s Dr. Michael Kim told STAT News, reportedly citing treatments for conditions like diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

“It makes you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow, they’re making the highest laws of the land and they might not even remember what happened yesterday,’” he said.”

It’s no secret Sen. Diane Feinstein, age 89 and in office 30 years, is in advanced stages of Altzheimer’s. Members of her staff and some media have quietly expressed deep concern. Does Congress Have a Dementia Problem?, Nov. 2, 2017 (US Term Limits)

“Last week, the health of McCain’s colleague Thad Cochran (R-MS), 79, also came under scrutiny. Reporter John Bresnahan of POLITICO documented that Cochran “appeared frail and at times disoriented” during their hallway interview. Cochran “at one point needed a staffer to remind him where the Senate chamber is located,” despite having served in that chamber for the last 40 years.

“After locating the chamber, Cochran cast the wrong vote on a bill and had to correct himself after an aide pointed out the error…“President Harry Truman, in the aftermath of World War II, sent a handwritten note to Congress demanding the passage of term limits. “We’d help to cure seniority and senility, both terrible legislative diseases,” Truman wrote. “The appropriations committees of the House and Senate are aged and decrepit men, who if they think at all…backward thinking.”

“Truman’s words are a prophetic description of today’s Congress, where the chairman of the Senate appropriations committee briefly forgot last week that he was even on the committee at all. That chairman is Thad Cochran.” Cochran served in the U.S. House for five years and then the Senate for 40 before retiring in 2018 for health reasons. He died in 2019, age 81.

By April 2020, I knew Fauci was lying about face masks and just about everything else. I think by the first of 2021, many millions of Americans had their fill of that despicable man and no longer trusted a word a said – except the brainwashed whose engines run on fear.

Fauci was deposed last Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Louisiana and Missouri’s Attorney Generals. Fauci Could Not Recall Key Details During Deposition: Louisiana Attorney General, Nov. 23, 2022, “It was amazing, literally, that we spent seven hours with Dr. Fauci—this is a man who single-handedly wrecked the U.S. economy based upon ‘the science, follow the science.’ And over the course of seven hours, we discovered that he can’t recall practically anything dealing with his COVID response,” Landry told The Epoch Times after leaving the deposition. “He just said, ‘I can’t recall, I haven’t seen that. And I think we need to put these documents into context,’” Landry added.

“It was extremely troubling to realize that this is a man who advises presidents of the United States and yet couldn’t recall information he put out, information he discussed, press conferences he held dealing with the COVID-19 response,” Landry added later.” (The full transcripts will be released later, although reporting on WND says the court has ordered the deposition sealed. I see a lawsuit coming on that decision.)

Those following senate hearings have watched Sen. Rand Paul scorch Fauci. Well-practiced Fauci tried to give back while looking dignified and failed. Dr. Death’s last day being paid for by the sweat of your labor is Dec. 31, 2022. He knew Sen. Paul would not stop and likely another factor is Robert Kennedy Jr.’s #1 best selling book at NY Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Publisher Weekly National Best Seller: The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Naturally, Kennedy was roasted by the usual intellectually lazy mobs in the fake media who deny facts and the truth.

Is Fauci in the first stages of dementia? Wouldn’t surprise me as my late mother suffered through it for years before she passed away at age 93. Mask lover, Dr. Death, should have listened to real experts. READ: German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’, Oct. 14, 2020 – “This well-known German neurologist and neurophysiologist, Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson, warns of a tsunami of dementia years down the road because of oxygen deprivation from wearing masks today. Are you willing to risk your brain to scientifically unfounded, politically-motivated mandates.”

Quoting Dr. Griesz-Brisson, “I know how damaging oxygen deprivation is for the brain, cardiologists know how damaging it is for the heart, pulmonologists know how damaging it is for the lungs. Oxygen deprivation damages every single organ.

“Where are our health departments, our health insurance, our medical associations? It would have been their duty to be vehemently against the lockdown and to stop it and stop it from the very beginning.” And yes, early dementia is statistically rising in the 18-49 year age group.

Fauci emailed friend saying masks were ‘ineffective,’ pushed for mandates anyway, Missouri AG says – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt shared a ‘tidbit’ from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s deposition on Friday in which he allegedly stated that masks were ‘ineffective’ before supporting mandates, Nov. 25, 2022 – “Another tidbit from Fauci depo: In Feb 2020 he emailed a friend advising her masks were ineffective. Confirmed again on Mar 31. On Apr 3 he’s adamant masks should be worn even though he couldn’t cite a single study to prove it. Mandates followed—Lives ruined.”

I live in W. Texas and I still to this day tragically see mothers hauling their kids around in the grocery store wearing masks. Mommy is wearing one, too. Have you noticed service is getting worse by the month with companies you deal with? Mistakes on orders, insurance companies, doctor’s receptionists. I have and think to myself, their brains have been fried from wearing those masks. (I wore one only 4 times total; hospitalized earlier this year with pneumonia.)

Probably the only truth coming out of Dr. Death’s mouth:

“Fauci does not foresee a Covid-19 vaccine mandate in the United States, August 18, 2020: “I don’t think you’ll ever see a mandating of vaccine, particularly for the general public,” Fauci said on Tuesday during a Healthline.com town hall. “Fauci said everyone has the right to refuse a vaccine. “If someone refuses the vaccine in the general public, then there’s nothing you can do about that. You cannot force someone to take a vaccine,” he said.”

On to the documentary, Died Suddenly, and I’m going to give you an honest opinion. Not like the hit pieces out there attacking the content. Of course, this is to be expected. Those injected are terrified of the truth, insist the COVID vaccines are safe. They can no longer claim they’re effective because over time people allegedly continued to get COVID (using the debunked PCR tests), it became apparent even if the person was jabbed like a pin cushion it didn’t matter. So, back in September 2021, the CDC (Center for Disease Creation) simply played a new doublespeak game changing the definition of what is a vaccine.

A product became a preparation which is closer to the mark. “Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from the disease. New definition: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.” Now, the only problem is, those experimental injections kill your immune system leaving your body open for invasion of cancer and autoimmune diseases; 80 for which there is no cure.

The one important thing missed is legally they are not vaccines. Pulling this from my Dec. 6, 2021, column because this is VERY important if you missed it:

Pfizer BioNTech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dec. 31, 2019. See document here, pg 14 – 15:

“To our knowledge, there is no current precedent for an mRNA-based immunotherapy such as the type we are developing being approved for sale by the FDA, European Commission or any other regulatory agency elsewhere in the world. Although we expect to submit BLAs for our mRNA-based product candidates in the United States, and in the European Union, mRNA therapies have been classified as gene therapy medicinal products, other jurisdictions may consider our mRNA-based product candidates to be new drugs, not biologics or gene therapy medicinal products, and require different marketing applications.

“Any product candidates we develop may not be effective, may be only moderately effective, or may prove to have undesirable or unintended side effects, toxicities or other characteristics that may preclude our obtaining marketing approval or prevent or limit commercial use.”

Pg 16: “Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA…Our product candidates may not work as intended, may cause undesirable side effects or may have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, limit the commercial profile of an approved label, or result in significant negative consequences following marketing approval, if any.”

Vaccines normally take 10-15 years before getting approval for mass distribution. The first injections were rolled out in hospitals on Dec. 14, 2020. That SEC filing was last day of 2019 before production began. Clinical trials are scheduled through 2023, so yes, humans on this planet are being used as test subjects. 15 MILLION Texans have received those experimental injections.

“How about Moderna and their SEC filing, June 30, 2020? “Regulatory requirements governing gene and cell therapy products have evolved and may continue to change in the future, and the implications for mRNA-based therapies are unknown…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

“Click on Table of Contents and go down to page 64; “Our pursuit of mRNA-1273, a potential vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, continues to be subject to completion of the required clinical trials and regulatory approval in the United States and elsewhere. We may be unable to produce a vaccine that successfully treats the virus in a timely manner, if at all…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

“On Moderna’s web site under EUA it says, “The Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID‑19) for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID‑19.”

What Is Gene Therapy? How Does It Work? – “Recognizing this, scientists have been working for decades on ways to modify genes or replace faulty genes with healthy ones to treat, cure or prevent a disease or medical condition.”

If those experimental injections are so safe, why still under EUA? Emergency Use Authorization? There is no emergency and there never was:

10/12/2022 FDA Authorizes Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Use as a Booster Dose in Younger Age Groups

The FDA amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent to authorize their use as a single booster dose in younger age groups.”

Died Suddenly. One thing I hate regarding videos by well-intentioned people is the blasting music and irrelevant images before you find the meat – especially when the subject matter is so serious. We want Died Suddenly to be seen by Americans (and the world) who don’t know what’s going on, not get tuned out by ‘filler’ material.

Beginning at the 1:15 minutes mark to 6:01, which includes a vomit interview with actor Tom Hanks, I feel should not have been included. The documentary, I feel should have opened with a narrator/host explaining the upcoming interviews with embalmers, funeral directors – those directly involved in seeing what we can’t. The interview with Lt Col. Teresa Long is very important; she is a protected federal whistleblower, her affidavit is here.

I would not have included the depopulation agenda because it deserves a second documentary featuring individuals like Dr. Francis Boyle, J.D. who was the creator of the U.S BioWeapons Act and knows what he’s talking about. Americans who see Died Suddenly can only take so much shock at a time. People will be scared to death after seeing Died Suddenly but I feel the majority of Americans are too afraid to even believe the depopulation agenda so you can’t just have a two, three-minute clip of Bill Gates and expect my neighbor up the street to understand the evil.

The fearless, courageous, Dr. Peter McCullough is given no introduction, just quick clips so the person viewing has no idea who he is – the most published cardiologist in America, his testimony in front of various committees, i.e., United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. The fact that he’s been blacklisted, booted from Baylor University in February 2021, for telling the scientific and medical truth would tell the viewer who isn’t up to speed something smells bad. And, that’s who we want to reach out to: Americans who’ve been lied to, are now suffering blood clots in their body and other serious medical problems.

Now Dr. McCullough is being forced to fight rotten, corrupt and ignorant unelected “health” agency officials who don’t know their arse from their elbow on this issue but want to take away his license. I believe it would have been very appropriate and necessary to have a narrator/host give all his credentials because of the credibility issue.

However, I do thank all those involved in making the documentary and the individuals interviewed from embalmers to the important information on insurance companies regarding death rates. Yes, there’s quite a bit that can make one queasy as most of us aren’t used to seeing blood blots. But, it’s essential everyone SEE the truth and not just that coverage but also death rates. I believe there’s a great possibility many of the big insurance companies are going to go bankrupt as people continue getting those injections and phony boosters.

I know a contractor here in town in good health until a few months after getting those experimental injections. He developed bad, serious blood clots in one of his legs. It’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s killing people or causing people to endure the pain and misery of developing blood clots. There’s another video everyone should watch, but once again, there’s no introduction who Dr. Judy Mikovits or Dr. Sherri Tenpenny are which is a shame because the average person out there doesn’t know who they are or their fields of scientific expertise. Ten million views so far, go here and scroll down to the second video; 29:28 minutes.

Regarding the Died Suddenly one hour and eight-minute documentary, it received massive exposure on the Internet before release on Nov. 19, 2022. Hit pieces like this are all over the Internet: “‘Died Suddenly’ Covid-19 VAXX movie has been watched by 7 million people within 24 hours“. It’s all about anti-vaxxer propaganda! “A couple hours of grifters telling lies so you’ll give them money.” I feel confident none of those interviewed in the documentary were paid and it’s not a “couple of hours”.

Steve Kirsch, another warrior out there (worth many millions), took a doctor (a fool) to the woodshed: Answering the critics of “Died Suddenly” – “The critic, Eric Burnett, MD says there is nothing to see here: these are just regular post-mortem blood clots.” It’s a fairly short read well worth the time.

Died Suddenly premiered on Nov. 19, 2022 on Stew Peters web site (his film). It doesn’t have a tracking for views the last time I looked but that could be the 7 million referred to above. It went up on Rumble on Nov. 21st. At 11:00 pm on Nov. 22nd, it had 3,804,016 views. On Nov. 23rd at 6:00 am, 4,539,37 views and by 4:00 pm the same day, 6,948,89. As of Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:27 pm, 9,129,104 and last look at 4:15 pm on the 27th, 9,234,160; no doubt will reach 10 million views soon. In five hours on the 27th another 105,056 watched the documentary. No doubt people want the truth – especially those forced to take the injections to keep their jobs so they can feed their family and those who might be single, widow or widower.

Despite my negative comments about the documentary which is just my opinion, I do feel it’s important to get as many people as possible to watch it. Please share this with everyone because there’s a crack in the dam that is going to spread and bring down this house of lies: Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August – Kaiser Family Foundation says, ‘We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated’, Nov. 23, 2022, FOX News – “The paper described a “troubling trend” as the share of deaths of people who were vaccinated has been “steadily rising” over the past year.”

Steadily rising? It has since mid-2020 and it is mass murder. Do all you can to get your city council member to watch it as hospitals, clinics and pharmacies continue to jab people and the screeching to get jabbed will only ramp up now winter is here. They have the power over those corporations/companies’ business licenses in cities. The same for your state rep and senator. Have 15, 30 or more people sign a letter demanding they watch it and that your state stop authorizing those injections. If we do nothing, nothing gets done.

Died Suddenly (Yes, you can enlarge the screen.)

