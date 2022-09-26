By: Devvy

September 26, 2022

I’ve covered the massive carnage taking place here in the U.S. as well as around the world regarding the COVID-19 experimental gene editing technology injections being passed off as vaccines so many times what more is there to write? If you haven’t read my Sept. 19, 2022, column, FACTS: Experimental COVID Injections and SADS, please take the time as it is filled with critical information the prostitute media, politicians, public “health” officials and the rest of the pro-vaccine cult don’t want you to know.

So many lawsuits by Americans who refuse to be used as guinea pigs. Informed Americans, not zombies who believe everything they read or hear coming from social media that are just as ignorant as the listener/reader. Some successful wins but too many dismissed:

After 1,000 fired/New York judge rules COVID vaccine mandate for NYPD union members invalid – Please remember U.S. Postal Workers, also a huge union, were not forced to take those injections. Congress also made themselves and staff off limits for mandatory jabs although many have to “set a good example”. Nancy Pelosi: ‘We Cannot Require Someone to Be Vaccinated. That’s Just Not What We Can Do’, Nov. 4, 2021

Health Care workers win a $10 million dollar settlement – jab or job – against North Shore University Health System // Vaccine Mandate Ruled ‘Invalid’ for Police Association Members in New York, Sept. 24, 2022

Every day I receive so many emails about the number of deaths accelerating and Americans now struck down, thousands permanently disabled after taking those experimental injections. 32 Young Canadian Doctors “Died Suddenly” in the Past 16 Months While Fully COVID-19 Vaccinated, Sept. 20, 2022 // Worse than Monkeypox? Multiple Cases of Skin Diseases Following COVID-19 Vaccination Start Appearing in the Medical Journals, Sept. 22 2022 – Go look at the photos. There’s also dozens and dozens of pages of the dead and those whose lives are ruined because they took the injections.

EU forced to begin Europe-wide Investigation into 700% to 1600% increase in Excess Deaths among Children since EMA approved COVID Vaccine for Kids thanks to Exclusive Investigation carried out by The Exposé, Sept. 18, 2022. “An exclusive investigation carried out by the team here at The Exposé has forced the European Union’s official statistics department to begin a Europe-wide investigation into why there has been a significant increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 since the European Medicines Agency approved the Covid-19 injection for children.

“On the 29th of August 2022, we exclusively revealed that official mortality figures for Europe showed a shocking 691% increase in excess deaths among children up to week 33 of 2022 since the European Medicines Agency extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15 in May 2021.”

READ: Moderna’s CMO Believes Spikes from the mRNA Vaccine Get to the Heart, Sept. 23, 2022 – “Moderna CMO Believes Spikes from the mRNA Vaccine Get to the Heart. They don’t just believe, they knew all along. Are they conspiracy nuts too now?”

This video is a montage (23:46) that is worth the time to watch; it opens with Mark Stein who I hoped would take the late Rush Limbaugh’s slot. Towards the end are the actual documents Pfizer tried to hide for 75 years but a court said no and so a massive number of documents have been released that were never supposed to be seen by the public. To read them just stop the video and then proceed. At the end Pfizer says the risk-benefit analysis of their experimental technology injections are safe so they will go forward. What a monstrous lie.

Push back from around the world is starting to turn the tide as there’s just too much data and FACTUAL scientific evidence those COVID experimental injections are killing massive numbers of people, causing tens and tens of thousands of people developing serious medical issues that will kill them within a few years and it was all planned well in advance . The heat got too great: Following US Navy’s Change to Vaccine Mandate Policy, US Marine Corps Follows, Sept. 18, 2022

There are more lawsuits coming; one I know of in particular (civil) but I can’t say more about it at this time. I now refer you back to my last column which is a short read because I cite a 57-page document that IS the COVID-19 story EVERYONE should read. Bombshell: Sars-Cov2, Those Responsible by Name and How it Was Done

I’ve read just about every lawsuit filed I could find over the past nearly two years. What I don’t see is the Nuremberg Codes used. Why? I’m not a lawyer and have no legal training but what I believe the reason is everyone assumed from the beginning those COVID experimental gene editing injections are vaccines which they are NOT.

I wrote about this back on July 25, 2022, but bears repeating: “What about American law and the Nuremberg Codes? I wrote about this several times. This is a VERY important read as the Nuremberg Code IS the basis for many successful lawsuits here in the U.S.

The Significance of the Nuremberg Code, April 4, 2021 – “The universal right of Informed Consent to medical interventions has been recognized in US law since at least 1914.

That year, the New York Court of Appeals established the right to informed consent to medical intervention in a case involving non-consensual surgery. Schloendorff v. Society of New York Hospital 105 N.E. 92, 93 N.Y. (1914) Justice Benjamin Cardozo articulated the court’s reasoning:

“Every human being of adult years and sound mind has a right to determine what shall be done with his own body; and a surgeon who performs an operation without his patient’s consent commits an assault for which he is liable in damages.”

The 1947 Nuremberg Code is the most important legal document in the history of medical research ethics. It established 10 foundational principles of ethical clinical research.

The first and foremost principle is unequivocal: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential”.

“It prohibits research to be conducted on human beings without the informed consent of the individual .” And further into the article: 8. In 2013, the US Supreme Court reiterated the legal principle of informed consent in a case involving a citizen who refused to consent to a blood test. A blood sample was taken against his will on orders of a police officer. In a 6 to 3 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff — even as the justices recognized that both privacy and harm were minimal. Missouri vs McNeely, 569 US 141 (2013)

“this Court has never retreated from its recognition that any compelled intrusion into the human body implicates significant, constitutionally protected privacy interests…”

“The destruction from those COVID experimental injections is hardly minimal.”

To me, every single individual whether private sector, military or county, state or federal, in order to keep their paycheck by refusing to take those experimental injections are victims being used as guinea pigs for experimentation. So many lawsuits based on religious exemptions are all based on those experimental injections being passed off as vaccines.

Many scientific experts with impeccable credentials and decades of experience have come forward and have outright said those experimental injections are bioweapons. Response from the prostitute media: conspiracy nuts. Response from health officials and politicians: Crickets. This video is very, very important: Doctor testifies under oath of perjury that COVID was created as a bio weapon, August 4, 2022. “Cardiologist, Nuclear Cardiologist, Physicist, PhD, MD and JD, Dr. Fleming under oath describes the Spike protein bio weapon timeline and the parties involved in its development.”

Dr. Francis Boyle Creator Of BioWeapons Act Says Coronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon – Interview. “Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush.”

Pfizer Whistleblower Warns New Data Proves Vaccine is Bioweapon, March 5, 2022

“Ethically Unjustifiable” – Scientists from Harvard & Johns Hopkins Found Covid-19 Vaccines 98 Times Worse Than the Virus, Sept. 12, 2022

Doctors, Scientists and Professionals from More than 34 Countries Declare “International Medical Crisis” due to Diseases and Deaths Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines, Sept. 10, 2022 – “The large number of sudden deaths in previously healthy young people who were inoculated with these “vaccines”, is particularly worrying, as is the high incidence of miscarriages and perinatal deaths which have not been investigated.

“A large number of adverse side effects, including hospitalisations, permanent disabilities and deaths related to the so-called “COVID-19 vaccines”, have been reported officially.

The registered number has no precedent in world vaccination history.” (Billions of human beings on this planet have tragically been injected multiple times. Bold emphasis mine.)

Audio or video interview: New Bombshells, Justice is Coming as they Panic w/ Tom Renz, August 28, 2022

Regular readers of my columns know I’ve referenced Dr. David Martin many times. He first introduced evidence regarding patents. This “pandemic” was planned long ago. These are important short video clips featuring Martin: Dr David Martin: Suing and Destroying Pfizer and Moderna – Fraud cancels indemnity, and opens the feeding frenzy (3:22) // Big Pharma killing children, and one surprising and twisted reason behind it. (2:34) “Dr Martin explains that these injections will kill more children than abortion ever has; and one twisted reason why Big Pharma pushed for urgent approval to inject them.”

Martin has a web site called Prosecutenow. We are far, far down the road. All the paper trails and evidence has been exposed for nearly two years. This is an interview with Martin in which he states again he is working with three law enforcement agencies to bring criminal charges against certain individuals. It appears to be prior to May of this year but I’m not certain.

I know time is a crunch for all of us. We’re all tired and enraged because America is under assault in so many ways. BUT, these are crimes against humanity and the only way to really get this front and center are criminal prosecutions. I sincerely hope we see them soon. COVID-19 Patents: State Little RICO Acts Prosecution? July 19, 2021. Criminal prosecutions must happen.

Winter is almost upon us and while the Demorats and too many GOP governors happily went along with shutting down their state and enforcing draconian “mandates” such as those dangerous masks and absurd 6’ distancing have let up because of the Nov. 8th elections, don’t for a minute think they won’t try again. COVID cases are rising! Masks! The hyped hysteria will start all over again to take people’s eyes off those guilty of this horror show.

People are still wearing those worthless masks (enriching China manufacturing them) and children in parts of the country are still being forced to wear them at age 2 & up. German Neurologist On Face Masks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’, Oct. 21, 2020 – And people wonder why school children have had such bad test results after being muzzled for 6-7 hours in school going on two years? Not to mention parents dragging them around the grocery store (here in my city) muzzled. It makes me sick.

Pathogenic Bacteria and Fungi Found on Masks: Study, July 31, 2022 // American Academy of Pediatrics Defends Mask Usage on Children: They ‘May Still Be Needed to Keep Kids Safe’, Aug. 29, 2022. SHAME ON THEM.

In the interview Martin talks about the Utah case, Griner v Biden, et al, which can be read in full here. Page six, please read it; that argument is being made by legal counsel for the defendants. “So, as the Court is aware, under the Jacobson decision from the Supreme Court, which is a 1905 decision of the Supreme Court, which is still good law today, there is no due process right to avoid vaccination.” Good law my foot. Look what’s been done to the people of this country being forced to take the jab or lose their paycheck, being labeled anti-vaxxers and worse and being used as guinea pigs in this grand experiment for population reduction and trillions in profit over time. (Jacobsen analysis)

Of course, the recurring theme is those “vaccines” are safe and protect you from getting COVID which is a proven LIE. The plaintiffs argue those injections are not vaccines and that is absolutely a proven fact.

Doctors, nurses and scientists around the world have suffered greatly over the past two years who’ve spoken out about those deadly injections. Careers and reputations ruined, threats to take away their licenses while the media, politicians and “health” officials at every level lie every time they open their mouth – Dr. Death Fauci at the top of the list.

Hearings have been held at both the state and federal level about “adverse events”. Popular conservative talk shows like Clay & Buck who took Rush Limbaugh’s spot but none have exposed the massive number of deaths and the tens of thousands here in the U.S. who can no longer work or have developed severe issues like myocarditis – especially in 12-2o year-olds.

As Martin says: PROSECUTE NOW.

