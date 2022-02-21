By: Devvy

February 21, 2022

“…the whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.” — H. L. Mencken (1922)

How many times have we all heard “our democracy” by teachers, politicians, “highly” educated adults, speakers at some convention or inside the nation’s capital? The prostitute media here in the U.S. are in full cover-up mode right now pushing for war with the Russians over Ukraine. Save democracy in Ukraine!

Oh my God! Russia, Russia, Russia! War tomorrow declares Putin! It matters not what is really going on over there between Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. One can pray the two of them come to some diplomatic agreement despite the 24/7 propaganda by neo-con war mongers war is the only solution they declare sitting in their $500 ergonomic chairs in front of a computer.

The $1 BILLION BORROWED dollars career criminal, fake “president” Joe Biden bragged about withholding from Ukraine unless the lead prosecutor looking into his drug addicted son’s business dealings was immediately fired was 1,0000% unconstitututional. You, me, our children and grand children are STILL paying interest on that looting of OUR purse.

Why is the US prostitute media honed in like a laser right now about Russia & Ukraine? First, the bombshell revelations which came out last week regarding spying on Trump by broomstick champion rider, Hillary Clinton, both before President-Elect Trump became president and afterwards. This latest bombshell from Durham is political Kryptonite – not just for career criminal, Hillary Rodham, but for all those involved. Is it any wonder 40 communists (Democrat incumbents) have announced their retirement?

While time is in short supply for so many, I feel these articles and interview with John Solomon and Sara Carter are well worth the time. As for the whores who work for CNN, MSNBC and all the rest: Do you like your crow baked or fried? We have been right all this time. What Hillary Clinton and her slimy coconspirators did makes Watergate look like kids who got caught filching from the cookie jar. The big question: Will the global elites whose names you never hear about throw them under the bus or will they all continue to get away with breaking a dozen laws?

Durham Will Go After FBI Next Says Investigative Reporter John Solomon

John Solomon has the receipts

Latest Durham revelations put Biden’s national security adviser in uneasy light

Durham Does Full 180 Locking On Biden After Clinton Revealed Dire Biden Connection!

Durham Report: Clinton Camp Spied on Trump while in White House by Sara Carter

Second, I wish I were wrong on this but people like me began warning in June 2005 about the banks and what was coming at us like a freight train. Most Americans had no idea and we all know what happened to tens of millions of our fellow Americans who lost their homes, cars, jobs and huge amounts of their 401(K) savings; so many never recovered. The ‘greatest’ depression in the history of the world is percolating so a new war is needed and that means spilling more American blood for a fight that isn’t ours. War is profitable and always needed when the US economy is about to tank. The “Great ReSet” is ready to go right along with everything you’ve ever worked for – down the drain. I am not wrong on this. America you are facing two choices: Slavery or freedom.

Great Reset in Action: World Economic Forum’s Communist ‘Digital Identity’ Scheme (Video)

During all this drum beating and Biden’s diaper has been changed on schedule, he’s allowed to open the pie hole in his face. Fabulous! Now that fraud playing president can vomit up some geopolitical mish-mash from one of his flunkies like Jake Trapper. Think about this: What will Putin get out of starting a ground war with Ukraine? While I was in the hospital recently, I gave it quite a bit of thought and how Putin actually thinks. We shall see.

Make no mistake: Vlad Putin is a cold-blooded killer despite his public persona of being a Christian.Putin served as an intelligence officer for the KGB for 15 years and was known throughout Europe as a cold-blooded killer before moving up the political ladder.

Putin also likes to play head games because he’s a lot smarter than people who know virtually nothing on the subject. I won’t get into NATO for now, but soon. For several years, one of Putin’s closest confidants was Vladislav Surkov[1] until 2020 when he ran into legal problems with the EU. Surkov is still in the game only not in the public eye as when he was Putin’s closest buddy nick-named Putin’s Rasputin.

Really, the one person who could keep Putin in check was Donald Trump, which is why the most blatant stolen election in our history was so critical to the traitors running this country through their surrogates in Congress and our state capitols. Trump wanted no more wars (See the Monroe Doctrine). Unacceptable to those who make tens of millions off the sale of war equipment.

Let us remember a few very important things here:

Russia is oil. How many Americans have any idea what’s been going on over there regarding pipe lines and Putin’s very cozy relationship with the Butcher of Bejiing and one of Satan’s favorites: Xi Jinping? The commies need oil, Russia is their pipeline along with other countries along the route. This is nothing new and like all whores, China doesn’t care who they sleep with:

Iran, Bush & Communist China, Jan. 6, 2006

“Last year, China signed a $70 billion oil and gas purchase agreement with Iran, undercutting efforts by the United States and Europe to isolate Tehran and force it to give up plans for nuclear weapons. If Cnooc acquires Unocal, it would have gas fields and a pipeline in Burma, whose operation by the U.S. company has been criticized by human-rights groups.

“No matter if it’s rogue’s oil or a friend’s oil, we don’t care,” said an energy adviser to the central government who spoke on the condition he not be identified, citing the threat of government disciplinary action. “Human rights? We don’t care. We care about oil. Whether Iran would have nuclear weapons or not is not our business. America cares, but Iran is not our neighbor. Anyone who helps China with energy is a friend.”

Russia, China agree new coal deal for 100 million ton supply: state media, Feb. 20, 2022

Putin, Macron Agree To Hold Trilateral Talks “In The Next Few Hours” To Halt Escalation In Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2022

“Nyet!” Russia Won’t Invade Ukraine … Putin Knows Better

While dirty traitor, Hillary Rodham Clinton was screeching Donald Trump was in bed with whores and the Russians, no one – including those wonderful Republican “conservatives” in Congress had any problem with a deal known as Uranium One. Hildebeast pulled off this insane scheme while unlawfully holding the office of Secretary of State [2].

FBI’s 37 secret pages of memos about Russia, Clintons and Uranium One by John Solomon

According to Hillary Clinton and her America hating backers, the Russians are our mortal enemy yet that miscreant had no trouble whatsoever pulling off the Uranium One deal with them. Hillary Clinton is just as evil as George Soros.

We the people have been raped for billions of dollars supplying the Russians with military hardware longer than I’ve been alive as well as massive funding by U.S. billionaires who play all sides. I’ve encouraged everyone read the books below because they will change forever how you look at both political parties and how We the people have been lied to all our adult lives.

Free on line: Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution The Remarkable True Story of the American Capitalists Who Financed the Russian Communists. Author Antony Sutton who should posthumously receive the Medal of Freedom.

Free on line: Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler by Antony Sutton

Free on line: Wall Street and FDR by Antony Sutton

Free on line. Truth not fiction. These are the players. Some are now in Hell, but their children and new America hating corporations over the past few decades now control the game while Americans enrich them with their spending dollars.

This book is a must read regardless of political party; bigger libraries have copies. These are the crooks, liars and dirty players who’ve enriched themselves beyond belief while deliberately destroying the middle class and driving the poor into further poverty: Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, and the Washington Lies that Enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties – July 14, 2020

I bring the issue of democracy up at this time because that’s all the chanting going on right now: Saving democracy in Ukraine and around the world! What rubbish. Our Founding Fathers hated democracy as a form of government. They knew it amounted to little more than two wolves eyeing one lamb for lunch. Democracy is simply a form of government which destroys every country infected by it.

Because of the propaganda taught in schools, half of Americans believe democracy is wonderful because it’s mob rule. Why do you think the communists (Democrats) work so hard at getting new voters – even illegals? Never mind the U.S. Constitution. I want, give me, give me! The mobs (democracy) demanding more and more and more and today all that unconstitutional spending (social and global warming BS) has reached over $30,000,000,000,000. THIRTY TRILLION BORROWED DOLLARS SPENT BY YOUR INCUMBENT AND MINE FOR VOTES. Please don’t insult me by pointing the finger at the Democrats as Republicans are just as guilty of all the massive, unconstitutional spending. Read my book if you want the truth.

Thomas Jefferson said it best and what have we done? Saddled our children and grand children with unpayable debt as little more than slaves to the banking cartels:

“Then I say, the earth belongs to each of these generations during its course, fully and in its own right. The second generation receives it clear of the debts and incumbrances of the first, the third of the second, and so on. For if the first could charge it with a debt, then the earth would belong to the dead and not to the living generation. Then, no generation can contract debts greater than may be paid during the course of its own existence.” –Thomas Jefferson to James Madison, 1789. ME 7:455

The piper gets paid interest every month with the sweat off your back and still the mobs demand more. The well is running dry and the old so-called “Great Depression” will look like prosperity in the not-too-distant future. Please don’t blame me. I’m the messenger, I didn’t create this nightmare.

It’s long past time schools start teaching the evil outcome of democracy and why those wise men hundreds of years ago created the greatest form of government known to mankind: a constitutional republic.

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the REPUBLIC for which it stands.

Not to the democracy, but to the republic. As a substitute school teacher who always signed up for civics and history classes, those students got the truth and why a republic benefits ALL Americans. I also – every time – read Art. 1, of the Constitution to the class which to my delight usually ended up with some lively and greatly beneficial exchanges with my students. Those are the ONLY areas of spending and legislation authorized by the U.S. Constitution for Congress.

The next time you hear any politician or person refer to “our democracy” here in America, politely correct them. I’ve been doing it for decades. Here is the one document I recommend people print out and hand out – which I also did for all my civics classes. Before the tree can grow, the seeds must be planted.

And, we start with those we elect – after we defeat the same incumbents who’ve been destroying this republic for decades: Boots on the ground and stay the course. No matter your work or school schedule, every group or organization has something effective each of us can do for the cause. Get connected. (That was 2013 and here we are on the brink.)

“The ideal tyranny is that which is ignorantly self-administered by its victims. The most perfect slaves are, therefore, those which blissfully and unawaredly enslave themselves.” Dresden Jameson

The Mobs Take to the Street Again – A speech I gave on July 6, 2002. Very worth reading.

Democracy or Republic – Which is it?

America as a constitutional republic is based on law, not emotions which is why democracies always flame out and take down a country with it.

The Founding Fathers Rejected Democracy, “So why did they reject Democracy? Because it is inherently flawed with the “share the wealth” philosophy, which only works as long as there is someone else’s money to share. Those receiving are quite pleased with getting something for nothing. But those forced to give are denied the right to spend the benefits of their own labor in their own self-interest, which creates jobs no matter how the money is spent. They also lose a portion of their incentive to produce.

“Fraser Tyler, author of The Decline and Fall of the Athenian Republic authored more than 200 years ago said it best. “A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.”

Please think about this when you vote in the upcoming primaries. Will you leave your children with a banana republic like Venezuela or a free nation given to us by those with the courage to stand and fight for what they believed in for the future? You’re men, ain’t you?

“I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education.” Thomas Jefferson, Letter to W. C. Jarvis, September 28, 1820

© 2021 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

2022 CANDIDATES: AUDIT THE VOTE – DON’T LET THEM CHEAT YOU. NO MORE. We’ve had it with election fraud. We must also elect Americans who have the guts to stand up and fight for the Constitution and constitutional government and condemn the poison of democracy.

Footnotes:

[1] Despite rumors of resignation, Putin’s gray cardinal Surkov keeps job

[2] Follow up on Quo Warranto as it relates to removing Obama/Soetoro

“In 1966, Carroll Quigley wrote his massive book Tragedy and Hope, A History of the World in our Time. Tragedy being that so many people have to die, and Hope being the New World Order. He was the official historian for the CFR and was privileged to study the elites’ plans for the world for nearly two years. Quigley taught at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University from 1941 to 1976, and was Bill Clinton’s mentor. On page 1247 of his book, he wrote this:

“The chief problem of American political life for a long time has been how to make the two Congressional parties more national and international. The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can “throw the rascals out” at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy. The policies that are vital and necessary for America are no longer subjects of significant disagreement, but are disputable only in details of procedure, priority, or method …..Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of these things but WILL STILL PURSUE , with new vigor, approximately the SAME BASIC POLICIES .”

Two Stooges: Boehner and Cantor laugh as they sell America down the debt river

Boehner now sits on the board of 4 corporations including one that sells pot. Cantor works on Wall Street making millions. Both have become extremely rich for doing their part in destroying our republic purchased with so much blood. Today it is dementia addled millionaire many times over, Nancy Pelosi and communist lapdog, Mitch McConnell.