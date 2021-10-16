By JW Bryan

In view of the horrific amount of documented evidence which grows daily, thousands of deaths in addition to millions of serious injuries are happening all over the world, it becomes crystal clear that the various “vaccines” are purposely designed to kill or seriously injure people causing a slower, yet ultimate death.

“The people cannot be all, and always, well informed. The part which is wrong will be discontented, in proportion to the importance of the facts they misconceive. If they remain quiet under such misconceptions, it is lethargy, the forerunner of death to the public liberty. What country before ever existed a century and half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.”

This quote was included in a letter by Thomas Jefferson which he sent to someone here in America while he was in France. I often reflect upon his words when viewing our national situation,especially as it relates to the crises, we are confronted with concerning the contrived covid-19 “pandemic” better known as the Plandemic. And as we pursue the history of how it all came about; it becomes completely clear that what is happening with these contrived crises has been planned for more than a decade.

In view of all the daily evidence which continues to accumulate that the Covid jab being injected into millions of people across the globe, was purposely designed to kill people to depopulate the earth to half a billion.So, why are people continuing to line up to get this inoculation?

Propaganda and Misinformation

Part of it, of course, is that there is so much misinformation and media propaganda.Couple that with all the prevailing ignorance which has resulted in a partially lethargic population, and how they have responded is natural.

The constant brainwashing with propaganda and outright lies our people are constantly confronted with is over the top. Everywhere you travel are billboards telling us, “Get vaccinated – vaccinations are safe and effective.”

Nonsense…if we’re only getting one percent of the deaths and adverse effects reported on the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS), then the death statistic is probably one and a half million.

Many vaccinations used to be effective, but not in the way they are perceived to be. And according to all evidence, none of them are really safe.

Biden is telling the unvaccinated that they shouldn’t travel during the upcoming holidays. Implicit in this is an assertion, as well as a confirmation that vaccinated people have nothing to be concerned about — for they are protected. But the unvaccinated are at risk so they need to stay home. All of this is nothing more than a dang lie — a lie that is damned by God, which of course, is the only way something is damned.

We can be forgiven for lying if we haven’t rejected God to the point that He has turned us over to a reprobate mind, which is what has happened to all these forces behind this madness. There is no way anyone can initiate and support the action we are caught up in unless God has turned them over to a mind which can no longer discern between right and wrong and belong to the forces of evil.

This is, of course, not a blanket assertion which would include all those who have been caught up in all the propaganda supporting forced vaccination of the masses. Many have become victims of what is happening out of fear, misinformation, ignorance, and making the choice not to become informed about what has been going on for at least the last hundred years. Changing our country from one which protected the individual rights of all people, to one which had no regard for the people has been the goal from our nation’s inception. In fact, not only do governments have no regard for our freedoms or liberties, but the depth of their contempt, their scorn, their complete revulsion for the people and for our individualityis infinite.

They ignore the immutable principle that came into being with creation, “ All choices result in consequences .” This is a given, i.e., inadvertent there is no way to avoid it. When we make a choice, either for good, or for bad, and follow up with action for bringing it to fruition, the results are imminent.

We are now having to adjust our mode of living in order to survive the consequences of the choices, especially those built upon, or supported by an agenda of lies made by so many over 165 years ago. The thinking and beginning of the plan for what is happening now goes back to the advent of the Illuminati in 1776.

But lying is merely a way of life for those that are involved in bringing the goals of “ The New World Order” to fruition. For example: the Center for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now rules that anyone who dies within 14 days after being vaccinated is to be listed as unvaccinated . And if they’ve only had one shot, and now haven’t had the booster, they too are listed as unvaccinated.

This falsely projects the view that it is the unvaccinated who are dying, and covers up the fact that those dying inside of 14 days after the jab likely all died as a result of being injected with the so called “vaccine” which according to mounting evidence is nothing more than a concoction designed to either kill or severely injure people.

Moreover, this ruling by the CDC sets the stage for placing the cause of the continuing “ pandemic on the unvaccinated.” According to Health Impact News: Official Government Stats on Covid Vaccines: 13,627 deaths, 2,926,646 injuries, 1,429 fetal deaths in pregnant women, and this was over a month ago…remember too, this is only one percent that is reported, multiply times 100.

Think of the misery and heartbreak these numbers represent. Also, the number of lives which have been shattered across the globe to never be recovered.According to Brighteon, “Under Covid tyranny, U.S. hospitals have become murder factories.” It is because of the false protocol to protect the vax as the only course for health…when in fact there are multiple applications of safe and cheap medications to make people well.

Across America, hospitals have been transformed into murder factories where people are falsely “diagnosed” with Covid via a fraudulent PCR test, then put on miss calibrated, made-in-China ventilators that blow out their lungs and kill them. Safe and effective medical interventions that actually save lives among covid victims, such as ivermectin, especially as a weekly prophylactic, are strictly prohibited in nearly every hospital in the country. Obviously,this is part of a malicious medical scheme to exterminate as many patients as possible and drive up the “pandemic” death numbers.

What was once a system of medicine has become a system of deliberate murder.

Then there’s this: Booster shot plans are accelerated to kill the masses before the awakening of the fraud spreads…

According to Natural News…For anyone paying attention, it is abundantly obvious now that the entire covid “Plandemic” scam is a global depopulation scheme to scare people into taking spike protein bioweapon jabs that will kill them over time. What the globalists didn’t anticipate however, is the rapid awakening to the truth that is now spreading like wildfire across the landscape of medicine and science.

We have arrived at a tipping point. Humanity is awakening at an accelerating rate, so now the globalists are trying to exterminate people as rapidly as possible to stop the spread of truth.

Here is a link to an article recently published in NewsWithViews by Kelleigh Nelson. I highly recommend it as a must read.

What she covers in this article would take me three or four, maybe five articles to even approach what she so fantastically explains. Additionally, a recent and very excellent article by Devvy Kidd, “COVID-19: The Omega Brief” also published in NewsWithViews is a must read.

Anyone reading these two articles, and especially if they check the links, will get an education relative to the “pandemic” many times over those in the public listening to the Pravda media.

Consider this: of the nearly 3 million injuries, many of them have had the quality of their lives massively affected by 50% or more ultimately their very existence is threatened.

Conclusion

All of this plays into United Nations Agenda 21/30 which is the Great Reset . We cannot begin to imagine how people will have to adjust in order to survive or to live.

In contrast to what we are experiencing with these totally contrived crises in which the combined forces of evil are involved in implementing a program exterminating much of the world’s population and causing an untold amount of suffering for those who remain, God is still on the throne, He still answers prayer and He loves us. Please work to expose the truth and pray for guidance and help in doing so.

God loves truth, and He loves it when we share it and help others. Having done all, we must stand…for the truth and for our Creator.

