by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

April 12, 2022

A perfect example of “Deja Vu All Over Again” is the early April FBI investigation of 2 men impersonating federal officials (connected with the Secret Service) and claiming to have ties to Pakistani intelligence (the ISI) when the FBI found them in possession of drones among other things. What makes this “Deja Vu” is that in my September 14, 2021 NewsWithViews column, “Secret Communist Plan Fulfillment: China’s Role, Part 2,” I wrote: “The head of the Pakistani Intelligence Service at the time of the 9/11 attacks was General Mahmoud Ahmad, who on August 1, 2001 had wired $100,000 to 9/11 ringleader Mohammed Atta. It would be very easy for (men) using Pakistani passports to enter the U.S., acquire drones, fill them with explosives, and use them to attack simultaneously planes landing or taking off from American airports.”

Relevant to the current crisis concerning the Ukraine, Power Elite agent for David Rockefeller and adviser to President Carter, Clinton and Obama, Zbigniew Brzezinski (ZB) “presciently” (according to the Power Elite’s plan) remarked in 2008: “If Georgia (the nation) is subverted,…we can logically anticipate that Putin, if not resisted, will use the same tactics toward the Ukraine.” When ZB was talking (2008), George W. Bush was president, and remember that when Bush first met Putin, Bush said he looked into Putin’s soul and could trust him ! Actually, one can trust Power Elite puppets Putin and Biden to follow the Power Elite’s plan for a World Socialist Government. Remember that as you see events play out according to script “all over again.”

Also, remember that in ZB’s BETWEEN TWO AGES, he referred to “the fiction of sovereignty” as “clearly no longer compatible with reality.” And in his THE GRAND CHESSBOARD, he revealed his support of the Power Elite by stating that “America should even yield some of its sovereignty.” And relevant to the future, he stated: “Deliberate management of the American future will become widespread, with the planner…the key social legislator and manipulator.” He also presciently referred to “the increasing availability…of the means to inflict massive casualties—by the use of bacteriological weapons (like Covid-19?)—also increases the probability of their employment.” In ZB’s BETWEEN TWO AGES (1970), he revealed regarding the future that in the technetronic society to come “trends seem to be toward…effectively exploiting the latest communication techniques to manipulate emotions and control reason….Human beings become increasingly manipulable and malleable….The increasing availability of biochemical means of human control…the possibility of extensive chemical mind control….”

I have written before about how the Nazis in the 1930s used hydrofluorosilicic acid in the water of occupied countries like Czechoslovakia to narcotize a particular part of the brain, and many American cities have had this same chemical in their water for decades. This is one reason Americans have become dumber and dumber. Think not? Here are a few items from an 1885 Jersey High School admissions test: Write a homogeneous quadrinomial of the third degree. New York is nearly 75 degrees west of London. When it is noon in the former, what time is it in the latter? Parse for, had fallen, that, saw.

Instsead of being alarmed that in mid-March the Saudis began talking with Beijing to price some of its oil sales in China in the Yuan instead of the American dollar, Americans are more concerned about what teams reached the Final Four in the NCAA national basketball tournament. They are oblivious to the fact that Power Elite member Klaus Schwab had named in the past Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a Y9oung Global Leader (along with Larry Page, founder of Google with seed money from the CIA). And in 2017, Schwab said “We penetrate the Cabinets (of nations’ governments). Americans are also clueless about the importance of President Biden’s quick withdrawals from Afghanistan and Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine. Biden and his son, Hunter, have been bought by the Chinese Communists, who now have hegemony over the mineral rich nation of Afghanistan. And the Ukraine is the 4th nation of the world in the value of its natural resources along with being considered in “the breadbasket of the world” in terms of wheat production!

But why did Russia invade the Ukraine now rather than earlier or later? It’s because now is the beginning of the 2022 national election campaign for Congress. Since President Trump is still a potent force concerning the upcoming election, Democrats need something to “dirty him up” in the minds of his supporters. Thus, don’t be surprised if you see a chorus of Democrats reminding voters that in 2019, Trump withheld already approved $400 million in military aid from the Ukraine unless its President Zelensky could dig up some dirt on Joe Biden (regarding his son Hunter Biden’s relation with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma). That military aid could have made a big difference in the Ukraine’s ability to fend off the Russian invasion today !

What has made a difference for the Ukraine is the use of American made drones called “Switchblade 300,” which I mentioned in My December 21, 2021 NewsWithViews column “Drone Wars, Part 2” before the Russian invasion of the Ukraine began. Also, in Julian Borger’s March 28 article in THE GUARDIAN, he related: “One week into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia massed a 40-mile mechanized column in order to mount an overwhelming attack on Kyiv from the north. But the column of armored vehicles and supply trucks ground to a halt within days, and the offensive failed, in significant part because of a series of night ambushes carried out by a team of 30 Ukrainian special forces and drone operators on quad bikes….The drone operators were drawn from an air reconnaissance unit, Aerorozvidka….”

So how will the Russo-Ukraine War end? Don’t be surprised if it ends similarly to the Russo-Georgian War which began in 2008. Just as in the Russo-Georgian War, Putin recognized the independence from Georgia of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, in the Russo-Ukraine War, he will recognize the independence of Donetsk and Lubansk. Putin will then start a withdrawal of forces from the Ukraine, and the European Court of Human Rights will rule just as it did in 2021 regarding the Russo-Georgian War, and that is (according to Wikipedia) “that Russia maintained ‘direct control’ over the separatist regions and was responsible for grave human rights abuses taking place there.” However, no punishment of Putin was administered. This is why Putin is not worried. It will be “Deja Vu All Over Again.”

