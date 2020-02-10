By: Devvy

WARNING: Graphic photos might be offensive to some but America needs a good dose of reality.

I hope this grabs the attention of Americans who belong to the Democrat Party. Let me give you some examples of your party’s beliefs and agenda.

All of your presidential candidates support murdering an unborn human being with the excuse it’s a woman’s “right” and government has no business interfering with your reproductive rights. Here’s a news flash: There’s no law that says you can’t reproduce. We’re trying to stop you from killing what you have produced by your own choice.

Through modern technology, a baby’s heart beat can be heard as early as 12 days, but usually between 14-18 days before a woman even knows she pregnant. When there’s a shooting, car accident or heart attack victim, what’s the first thing EMTs do? They give CPR to keep the person’s heart beating because when the heart stops the human is dead.

Abortion stops a beating heart and no amount of propaganda can erase that fact.

If you click here, you will see video clip of a baby at six weeks and six days and a beating heart.

Sexual deviant, Pete Buttigieg, supports infanticide or what is called late term abortion. Just like Marxist Hillary Clinton and Hussein Obama. But, Democrats out there – do you really know what that ‘medical procedure’ is?

“After dilating the cervix, the physician will grab the fetus by its feet and pull the fetal body out of the uterus into the vaginal cavity. At this stage of development, the head is the largest part of the body; the head will be held inside the uterus by the woman’s cervix. While the fetus is stuck in this position, dangling partly out of the woman’s body, and just a few inches from a completed birth, the physician uses an instrument such as a pair of scissors to tear or perforate the skull. The physician will then either crush the skull or will use a vacuum to remove the brain and other intracranial contents from the fetal skull, collapse the fetus’ head, and pull the fetus from the uterus.”

Almighty God has commanded, not asked: Thou shall not kill. What part of God’s commandment don’t Christians understand? This ‘partial birth’ murder is a “family value”?

Margaret Sanger’s vision is greatly admired by Hillary. Sanger was a eugenicist who established organizations that is now the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“Birth control is not contraception indiscriminately and thoughtlessly practiced. It means the release and cultivation of the better racial elements in our society, and the gradual suppression, elimination and eventual extirpation of defective stocks – those human weeds which threaten the blooming of the finest flowers of American civilization.”

Human weeds? Make no mistake about Sanger’s words – she is talking about black Americans.

“Margaret Sanger, October 1926 issue of Birth Control Review: “[Slavs, Latin, and Hebrew immigrants are] human weeds … a deadweight of human waste … [Blacks, soldiers, and Jews are a] menace to the race. Eugenic sterilization is an urgent need … We must prevent Multiplication of this bad stock.”

“[Our objective is] unlimited sexual gratification without the burden of unwanted children .. [Women must have the right] to live … to love … to be lazy … to be an unmarried mother … to create … to destroy … The marriage bed is the most degenerative influence in the social order … The most merciful thing that a family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”

A cacophony of angry “pro-choice” Democrats were outraged when Project Veritas exposed Planned Parenthood’s selling body parts of murdered babies. They screamed the videos were a conspiracy and not true. The morally bankrupt in the Hollywood crowd were outraged. They were outraged because the truth about Planned Parenthood and their grizzly and barbaric practices were exposed to the world.

Democrat candidates on abortion. Amy Klobuchar: No parental notification for abortions by minors – Senator Amy Klobuchar Refuses To Condemn Late-Term Abortion On ‘The View’

Comrade Elizabeth Warren: Ban anti-abortion limitations on abortion services – Elizabeth Warren Defends Late-Term Abortion: OK to Kill Those Babies Because It’s Just 12,000 a Year

Notice the hand, thumb and compare. When I naturally close my fist, my thumb usually sticks out not intentionally bent in.

Comrade Bernie Sanders who doesn’t know anything other than to shout at people. An angry, hateful socialist promoting a form of government that historically has failed on a grand scale. Venezuela Has Become a Starvation State- Actual Existing Socialism. I caught a video clip of one of his mouthpieces during the Iowa mess. This young socialist said Bernie has been fighting for all of us his whole life!

Really? Commie Sanders was a bum until age 40 when he got his first job. He sponged off his family for decades. Bernie Sanders a Bum Who Didn’t Earn His First Steady Paycheck Until Age 40 Then Wormed His Way Into Politics

Bernie Sanders Supports Abortions Up to Birth With Absolutely No Limits: “That’s My View” – No anti-choice appointments to Supreme Court.

Pervert Joe Biden: Voted NO on prohibiting minors crossing state lines for abortion; Voted NO on notifying parents of minors who get out-of-state abortions

Michael Bloomberg Has Sordid Record on Abortion, Religious Liberty: “Bloomberg is one of the most radical pro-abortion politicians in American history. When he first ran for mayor of New York in 2001, he pledged to force everyone training to become an obstetrician or a gynecologist in a city hospital to learn how to perform an abortion.”

Know nothing Andrew Yang supports killing unborn babies.

Satan’s Pimps. Infanticide is murder.

Actress Michelle Williams Celebrates Abortion During Golden Globes, “Thank God” We Can Kill Babies – She is pregnant with her second child out of wedlock.

“Though she never used the word abortion, Williams credited her success to her so-called “right to choose.” She said she is grateful to live in a society that allows women the “choice” to abort their unborn babies, Slate reports….”And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose: to choose when to have my children, and with whom,” she said to loud applause from the crowd of celebrities.”

One of the most selfish things I’ve ever heard. Ms. Williams won some award for a TV show. She gave butchers permission to stop the heating heart of her own flesh and blood to advance her career. One day, Ms. Williams, you will feel the wrath of God upon your dead soul.

Jury rules against Daleiden, pro-lifers who exposed Planned Parenthood’s sale of baby body parts

“While top Planned Parenthood witnesses spent six weeks testifying under oath that the undercover videos are true and Planned Parenthood sold fetal organs on a quid pro quo basis, a biased judge with close Planned Parenthood ties spent six weeks influencing the jury with pre-determined rulings and by suppressing video evidence, all in order to rubber-stamp Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit attack on the First Amendment….

“The groundbreaking videos showed top-level Planned Parenthood executives haggling over prices of aborted baby body parts, and discussing how to change abortion procedures to obtain more intact organs, and sparked public outrage, congressional and senate hearings, and an ongoing Department of Justice criminal investigation into Planned Parenthood.”Judge Drops Six Charges Against David Daleiden for Exposing Planned Parenthood Baby Part Sales

Let me give you this to think about when you support any candidate who is “pro-choice”. Men and women who believe an abortion is nothing more than getting rid of some ‘fetal tissue’: Is this okay with you?

StemExpress CEO admits selling beating baby hearts, intact baby heads in Daleiden hearing– The Center for Medical Progress’s legal counsel are exposing horrifying details and suspicious inconsistencies in the testimony of the abortion industry’s witnesses.

Sept. 24, 2019 update: “After LifeSiteNews published this story, David Daleiden testified on September 13 that he found a 2012 Stanford study published in Circulation which states: “In brief, human fetal hearts (StemExpress, Diamond Springs, CA) were perfused using a Langendorff apparatus…” Stem cell expert Dr. Theresa Deisher testified September 18, the last day of the hearing, that in order to be used in research and on a Langendorff apparatus, a human fetal heart “has to be beating” when harvested from the baby. The heart must then “be arrested in a relaxed position” by perfusing it with a potassium solution to be transported to the research site, where it is started again electrically, she said.

SAN FRANCISCO, September 6, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) —” The CEO of StemExpress essentially admitted in court Thursday that her biotech company supplies beating fetal hearts and intact fetal heads to medical researchers.

“She also admitted at the preliminary hearing of David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress that the baby’s head could be procured attached to the baby’s body or “could be torn away.”

THAT is the face of the Democratic/Communist Party USA. Those pictures are heartbreaking and why “pro-choice” advocates go to such lengths to make sure the American people never see the true horror of abortion.

In 2008 45% of Comrade Hillary’s votes allegedly were by Catholics. You CANNOT be Catholic and vote for any candidate who supports killing a human being waiting to be born. Period. Not for more jobs, not for your union, not for any excuse under the sun. About the same number of Catholic voters also voted for the criminal impostor president, Hussein Obama.

Every Democratic candidate wants to end America as a country with open borders. They all support ILLEGAL aliens who have invaded our country and brought death, drugs, weapons and destruction to our people. If you think you or your family are safe from criminal illegal aliens, think again. With all these illegal ‘sanctuary cities’ letting loose violent illegal alien criminals, you are on the menu.

When you vote for ANY of the Democrat candidates your vote supports more of this:

Salvadoran illegal immigrant accused of sexually abusing minor for 7 years despite 2010 deportation order – A 5-year old little girl.

“The Castro arrest is among a string of recent sex crime arrests involving illegal immigrants. Nestor Lopez-Guzman, also from El Salvador, was arrested in July and is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and her brother in Montgomery County, Maryland — the same area where an illegal immigrant is accused of raping a woman at a Rockville hotel.

“In Germantown, two illegal immigrants are accused of raping an 11-year-old and, in a separate case, another illegal immigrant is accused of raping a 16-year-old at Knifepoint, according to FOX5.”

Illegal Alien Charged With Fatal Hit-And-Run Was Arrested For DUI Four Days Earlier– Denver. Another liberal sewer.

Illegal immigrant accused of killing 2 in hit and run had been deported 8 times – Louisville, KY

Bangladeshi, Chinese Migrants and MS-13 Gang Member Apprehended After Crossing Texas Border

Every Democrat on the ticket supports sexual deviants. BUTTigieg is a sodomite who wants in the Oval office to show off his make-believe “husband”. A Sexual Deviant As America’s Next President?

They all support the main goal of the Communist International Party: Kill capitalism and it’s being done using the environment. Greta Thunberg’s Climate Change Hoax Damaging America’s Children

Climate change hoax COLLAPSES as new science finds human activity has virtually zero impact on global temperatures

Iowans push 2020 candidates to focus on climate change

Every major Democrat controlled city is in ruins. My beautiful home state of California is being destroyed the Democrat machine out there and their lunatic governor, Gavin Newsome.

US Citizens Should Know Better Than To Support These Things!

So, Democrats and possibly independents. Is all of this what you believe in and support? If so, count yourself among those out to completely destroy our constitutional republic in favor of total cultural and financial collapse.

