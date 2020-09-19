By Jake MacAulay

I have always considered it a blessing to be born and live in a country founded on biblical principles, and I have made it my life’s work to study the Constitution and share what I learn.

Father of the American Revolution Samuel Adams made the following prophetic exhortation to his beloved countrymen:

“If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.”

I believe, more than ever, that the time Adams spoke of is now.

Cities in our country have literally been taken over by lawless mobs, and their criminal occupations have been fully sanctioned by governors, mayors, sheriffs, and city councils.

The anti-Christian, anti-American, pro-choice, avowed communist movement known as Black Lives Matter (which, by the way, cares nothing for black lives) has been openly praised and embraced by professional sports organizations, massive media, and entertainment conglomerates, along with civil government at all levels.

In complete violation of their offices, Governors around our country have stopped their state’s economies, ruined the livelihood of their citizens, misused the police power of the state leading to falsely imprisoning millions of people in their own homes, and announcing themselves as the author of a “new normal”.

Our Supreme Court has determined they are God and have used their position in an attempt to normalize infant murder and self-sanctioned the re-write of the sacred institution of marriage to include the abominable practice of Homosexuality.

The popular online entertainment streaming company known as Netflix is now airing child pornography for its viewers. In addition to this, the largest populated state in our union, California, has legalized pedophilia with consenting 14-year old’s of both homosexual and heterosexual sex.

And amidst all of this, we have seen Christ removed from schools, prayers eliminated in our governments, and Churches shut down to prevent gathering to worship. In the name of freedom, all moral concepts have been stripped away, and their alternatives have now become the new societal norm.

But when we eliminate all moral standards – When nothing is really considered to be “wrong” anymore, do we really have greater freedom?

One of the nation’s greatest orators, Daniel Webster knew the answer to this present question.

“Hold on, my friends, to the Constitution and to the Republic for which it stands. Miracles do not cluster and what has happened once in 6,000 years, may not happen again. Hold on to the Constitution, for if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world.”

You see, if America’s Constitution and original Christian founding cannot be upheld and if the authority granted by the law is ultimately used to destroy the law, there will be no freedom.

Now is the time to, as our founders did, stand against the tyranny surrounding us. But, as we do this, we must remember to appeal to the divine providence our founders did. God is the maker and giver of laws, and if we try to solve these issues without Him, we may not see the same success.

Sign up for a FREE U.S. Constitution course with Jake MacAulay and the Institute on the Constitution.

© 2020 Jake MacAulay – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Jake MacAulay: Jake@TheAmericanView.com