June 27, 2022

Electric Vehicles fondly called EV’s

The push continues for everyone to buy an electric vehicle to save the planet! Dictator Democrat/Communist Party USA governor of California, Gavin Newsome, signed an Executive order which bans gas, diesel cars by 2035. Gotta get down to zero emissions to save us from one of the greatest hoaxes ever shoved down the world’s throats: climate change. Yep, and you can get one of those EV’s cheap for around $46,000.

Solar Reviews: All prices shown here are the final retail prices, straight from the Tesla website 2022: $46,990 – $138,990; those are the cheap ones. The loaded versions are very expensive, at least in my world.

California’s 2020 vehicle registration system showed 36 MILLION paid for tags. Most illegal aliens don’t bother with that pesky requirement or insurance. California is over run with millions of illegals. How many cars are on freeways in LA, SF Bay Area, Sacramento, Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth and around the country every day?

So, how many charging stations would be needed in say the LA basin or Dallas/Ft. Worth or other major metropolitan cities – never mind for 18-wheelers and commercial delivery trucks? And how many millions for all the major federal and state highways like I-80 going coast to coast? How about in super rural areas in states like Montana or even Highway 40 out of California to AZ or NV where gas stations are way far and few in between. I know, because I’ve driven them all over the decades. And they all require, what?

Those charging stations cannot operate without electricity. Yes, you can re-charge them at home overnight depending on your electrical wiring load.

OMG! Charging the Chevy Volt in this video with what? Could it the dastardly coal?“So what’s charging the batteries right now? What’s the source of electricity?” … wait for it …

I covered this extensively in two columns I did last year after several states lived through a deadly Polar Vortex. Texas where I live was hit hard; thankfully I was unaffected the whole time. But, just in case, I now have a generator. I urge you to take the time to read them so that you get facts and not more lies about “renewable energy” which is not only UNRELIABLE BUT HAS CREATED AN ON-GOING ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER.

Texas Disaster – What Americans Need to Know, Feb. 22, 2021

Renewable Energy IS Causing an Environmental Wasteland, March 1,2021.

Wind turbines kill billions of birds a year and they are killing threatened species like bald eagles, condors, snowy owls, Swallow-tailed Kite. Some are stable for now but the numbers being killed are rarely mentioned by the brain washed global warming/climate change hoax victims.

But, what about long distance driving? Cost to replace batteries? Cost to charge at a public charging station? Yes, you can charge overnight in your garage but a big problem is how the house is wired and what electricity is available from the grid.

Batteries can run from $1,000 – $6,000 depending on what brand and model. Average life is ten years. Doesn’t sound too bad until one looks at minerals (lithium, graphite, nickel, etc), mining and much more on that issue. Not a pretty picture.

How much does it cost to charge your EV at public charging stations? Jan. 19, 2022 – “The cost of charging an electric car at a public charging station depends on several factors. But to ballpark it, the average cost per kWh is between $0.40 and $0.70, and you get around 3 to 4 miles for every kWh. With this in mind, the average EV vehicle could require around $30 to be fully charged. A larger vehicle may cost around $40.” There are 3 levels of charging. So, how long to do want to sit there waiting for the charge to be complete? Hopefully there won’t be 10 cars lined up at each charging station.

Here’s a great horror story for you. I rented an electric car for a 4-day road trip. I spent more time charging it than I did sleeping. “Four days and 2,000 miles from New Orleans to Chicago totaled $175 in charging costs,” June 7, 2022 by Rachel Wolfe Wall Street Journal.

Not to worry, EV charger companies are building those chargers as fast as they can – and hope there’s electricity available so they can charge those planet savers!

Americans can buy EV’s to their heart’s content and maybe an EV works for someone who doesn’t travel outside a 100-mile radius from home, but down the road it has nothing to do with saving the planet from “climate change”. For the record, in 2007, I purchased a Ford Escape Hybrid. By 2012 it was getting up there regarding a new power cell; 100,000 miles and about $3,000 for a new one. Our local Ford dealer had one on the lot that had been sitting there for a long time. I kept watching as the sticker price was too expensive. One day in 2012, the windshield had $8,000 OFF in big red letters. I bought it that day; traded my 2007 for that 2009 that had 40 miles on it; under our laws still had full warranty.

My late husband and I owned eight Jeep Cherokee’s when I bought my first Ford Escape Hybrid. Great vehicles but used a lot of gas. I loved my hybrids but due to lack of sales, Ford quit making that model Dec. 31, 2012. Best two vehicles I ever owned, never a single repair issue on either one, saved a ton of money on gas. But alas, my second one was at 99,000 miles and soon would need a new power cell. $3,000+ labor + 40 miles to Ford dealership in Midland as they don’t do that here in my city; apparently it can be quite dangerous. I traded it in for a 2021 Ford EcoSport which has worked out just fine for me and my two doggies. No where near the great gas mileage as my hybrid, though.

The communist plan known as the “New Green Deal” is nothing but a con job. Another catastrophe that will play out for decades and destroy our economy even worse than what’s underway. But, that’s always been the game plan for nearly 100 years.

Demand Congress Stop Funding This Manufactured Hoax. Mine, February 25, 2019:

“We’ve got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.” – Tim Wirth, former member of Congress, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs.

“At the Fifth Congress in Moscow, ‘The Program,’ was drafted and agreed upon by the International Communist dictators. It was agreed that an environmental “crisis” would be gradually developed to siphon off the money from capitalism and reduce countries to socialism and eventually under communism. I refer readers back to this column and the book by Gus Hall, head of the Communist Party USA for decades: Ecology, Can We Survive Under Capitalism? published in 1972.

“Joe Biden is a dirty traitor. More than a decade ago when he was announced as running mate for criminal impostor president, Barry Soetoro aka Barack Hussein Obama, I tried to warn people in columns and on radio about Biden. I wrote about a speech he gave on June 29, 1992: On The Threshold of the New World Order: The Wilsonian Vision and American Foreign Policy in the 1990’s and Beyond.”

“Democrats Against Agenda 21 have provided a very good breakdown of Biden’s speech which includes manufacturing a global environmental crisis. That organization also recognized the connection between Common Core and Agenda 21.”

Continuing:

“At the Earth Summit in Rio De Janeiro, June 3-14, 1992, the Secretariat for World Order distributed a nonpublic document titled, “The Initiative for Eco-92 Earth’s Charter.” It reads, in part, under policies that must be implemented as follows:

“The Security Council of the U.N. will inform all nations that outmoded notions of national sovereignty will be discarded and that the Security Council has complete legal, military and economic jurisdiction in any region of the world … The Security Council of the U.N. will take possession of all natural resources, including the watersheds and great forests, to be used and preserved for the good of the Major Nations of the Security Council.”

“In the late Dixie Lee Ray’s book, Environmental Overkill – Whatever Happened to Common Sense, one gets a full accounting of what really went on with Al Gore and his loony friends at the Rio Summit. On page 10 of her book, it states:

“The objective, clearly enunciated by the leaders of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), is to bring about a change in the present system of independent nations. The future is to be world government, with central planning by the UN. Fear of environmental crises, whether real or not, is expected to lead to compliance. If force is needed, it will be provided by a UN green-helmeted police force, already authorized by the Security Council.

“The EPA is the flagship in America to carry out this environmental terrorism against our people. In the ensuing years, the EPA has become more destructive than a cat five hurricane.”

“Dixie Lee Ray was a former governor of Washington State, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Asst. Secretary of State in the U.S. Bureau of Oceans. She passed away in 1994 and was a Democrat.”

And forget the BS about creating tens of thousands of new jobs. Joe Biden to Visit General Motors as CEO Ships Electric Vehicle Jobs to Mexico, Nov. 17, 2021. Joe Biden Says It Again! Cheers Crippling Inflation as a Good Thing — It will Usher in “Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles” (VIDEO), June 21, 2022

Low life scum actually tells the truth: Kerry admits zero emissions in US wouldn’t make difference in climate change, Jan. 277, 2021 – “WASHINGTON — President Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, admitted Wednesday that the US reducing its emissions to zero wouldn’t make much of a difference in the global climate change fight — before pushing domestic manufacturing of electric cars and solar panels in favor of energy production. Kerry’s remarks were made ahead of Biden’s signing of a host of executive actions on Wednesday pushing his $2 trillion Green New Deal-inspired climate agenda.”

I guess fake president Biden is going to pull $2 TRILLION dollars out of his arse since OUR purse, the people’s treasury is already overdrawn by $31 TRILLION unpayable dollars in debt. Nothing like going into debt to spend debt.

America had better just say NO WAY: Biden Climate Czar John Kerry says by ‘2035’ the U.S. will ‘only be producing electric vehicles’

Can human beings survive without CO2 around? – Read the post by the first individual, David Stone because he is 100% correct: “The current solution advocated by most western politicians, green activists and some scientists is to stop burning fossil fuels. This would reduce CO2 levels by 12 molecules per million and end life for billions of people due simply to lack of food, clothing and heating which was previously produced by using fossil fuels — probably not the outcome anticipated by politicians.” Rest at link.

Braying ass, AOC, with her ranting about climate change needs to be dropped on some island in the middle of no where so she can lecture the bugs and try to continue selling a manufactured lie:

Green New Deal Would Barely Change Earth’s Temperature. Here Are the Facts

Wrong Again: 50 Years of Failed Eco-pocalyptic Predictions: “Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s. They continue to do so today. None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.”

Warning Extreme Diesel Engine Oil Shortage

Of course, I know nothing about diesel engines, parts or oil. But, last week, it came to my attention a known situation (just like the baby food shortage was known to retailers and the illegitimate Biden administration months before it slammed American mothers) there is a major problem brewing.

Just what we don’t need as we live in a daily non-stop nightmare coming out of DC and now the swarms of crazed females wailing the Supreme Court’s constitutionally correct over turning of Roe v. Wade is the end of democracy and now abortions will again be performed in back alleys with coat hangers.

In her weekly column, Nancy Churchill discusses how a possible shortage of DEF could bring the trucking industry to its knees– Nancy Churchill is the state committee woman for the Ferry County Republican Party. Not too long and I highly recommend you read it. Quoting just one thing: “You can probably already guess why this might be a problem. Natural gas is the key raw material in urea production. Urea is primarily exported by Russia, Qatar, and China. Like fertilizer, DEF is made with urea and the United States imports most of the urea it uses. The United States depends on other countries to eat, drive, and transport our products.” Emphasis mine. Let that sink in because it’s true after I did some more research.

A Warning About the Coming Shortages of Diesel Fuel, Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Diesel Engine Oil, June 23, 2023, by Michael Snyder who is one very smart researcher/writer and author.

“What I am about to share with you is a developing situation, and I hope to share more once the facts become clearer. It appears that a very serious diesel crisis is coming in the months ahead, and that will have a dramatic impact on our economy. As you will see below, we are being warned that there will be shortages of diesel fuel, diesel exhaust fluid and diesel engine oil.

“Most diesel vehicles require all three in order to run, and so a serious shortage of any of them would be a major disaster. Needless to say, simultaneous shortages of all three could potentially be catastrophic. Most Americans don’t spend much time thinking about diesel, but without it our supply chains collapse and we don’t have a functioning economy. In a recent Time Magazine article discussing the coming diesel fuel shortage, we are told that “the U.S. economy runs on diesel”…” Rest at link.

Why the Northeast is quietly running out of diesel – The East Coast sees record lows of diesel inventories, May 12, 2022 – “I wish I had some good news for the Northeast, but it’s bedlam,” Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS, told FreightWaves. Everyday Americans don’t fill up their cars with diesel, but the fuel powers our nation’s agriculture, industrial and transportation networks.”

Late last year before Russia & Ukraine. Diesel shortage at TA truck stops due to supply problems (Maybe they should call butt jumper Secretary of Transportation, grossly failed former mayor of South Bend, IN, Petey Buttigieg.)

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Diesel engine oil additive manufacturers that have declared Force Majeure or experienced disrupted operations in 2022, June 23, 2022

Something very wrong is going on. As Nancy Churchill says in her column above, better get on the phone to your U.S. Rep and senator and find out about the shenanigans with Union Pacific Railroad and the Pilot/Flying J Corporation and are we facing a real time shortage of those fuels and engine oil? We demand answers not cookie cutter email responses.

