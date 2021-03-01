By: Devvy

My column last week[1] covered the disaster here in Texas caused by a polar vortex event exposing a lot of information many did not know. So many who emailed me are upset and angry about all this “renewable” energy being shoved down everyone’s throats are now coming to realize it’s not the panacea for the con job called climate change.

We are all overloaded and overwhelmed trying to stop the complete and total destruction of our constitutional republic by Lucifer’s Democrat/Communist Party USA. Tens of millions of Americans are so financially strapped their daily lives are spent trying to figure out how they will be able to pay bills and put food on the table.

But, make no mistake about it: Those who serve the architects of a global government are well funded, committed and never stop working to destroy this country. The ultimate goal of the global warming aka climate change con is the destruction of capitalism [2] – except for corporate capitalism. Billionaires like the Koch brothers making oceans of money off the monstrous lie called climate change.

Young Americans across this country for decades have been scared into believing the end of our planet is near. Their cause was boosted when a 16-year old girl with Asperger’s Syndrome, Greta Thunberg, splashed on the scene a few years ago and instantly became the idol of hundreds of millions of climate change cult followers.

Responsible stewards of the land, ranchers and farmers, are the evil ones. After all, their herds of cattle releasing all that flatulence is destroying the climate! Climate change has become a form of religion for hundreds of millions of sincere duped humans around the world.

No doubt they have real concerns about our environment. I don’t want to see our beautiful forests, rivers and lakes destroyed by irresponsible management of energy plants. Or destroyed by run-offs from industrial plants. We all want clean air. What I don’t want is a bunch of zealots who have bought into a monstrous lie raping me in taxes to pay for a scheme destroying people’s lives and livelihoods as well as our environment and that’s just what’s been happening.

America’s children brain washed in government indoctrination centers called public schools, have climate change propaganda pounded in their heads so they go home and tell grandma how selfish she is for not conserving energy.

Imagine my shock last week when I became aware of a documentary by filmmaker Jeff Gibbs and co-produced by none other than poster boy for gluttony, Michael Moore, which is an in-your-face attack on the so-called renewable energy industry.

Yes, you read that right. Both Gibbs and Moore are climate change zealots who absolutely believe the propaganda that mother earth is warming and we’re all doomed. Soon all polar bears will be dead. Humans are responsible for climate change. All the icebergs will have melted off and so forth.

“We are losing the battle to stop climate change on planet earth because we are following leaders who have taken us down the wrong road — selling out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America,” says the film’s description on Moore’s YouTube channel. “This film is the wake-up call to the reality we are afraid to face: that in the midst of a human-caused extinction event, the environmental movement’s answer is to push for techno-fixes and band-aids. It’s too little, too late.”

That documentary clearly and factually shows how the ‘green movement’ sold out to corporate America. For those who worship the climate change religion, it will be a wake-up call like no other.

That documentary must be watched by people and elected officials around the world. Since it’s release in 2019 – although it’s hard to tell since You Tube keeps banning it and then “allowing” it back up – more than 8,000,000 views.

Why censor it? Because Planet of the Humans documents the truth about what’s really been going on and how people have been fooled. One of the things I brought up in my column last week was charging stations for electric cars. What is charging the charging station? This is addressed in the documentary. Catch the ‘deer in the headlights’ poor lady caught off guard.

While I’ve learned quite a bit from research about windmills and solar, I was totally unfamiliar with ‘biomass’ energy. It shocked and sickened me at the same time. It’s basically plants – primarily forests – and animals ground up. They want to destroy the ocean and that is a very frightening thing. When you watch the documentary, you’ll see what that obscene industry has and is doing. Where are the greenies? Where is their outrage?

The bottom line and it always is, is money. BIG money selling a lie. BIG money being raked in by a relatively few elite billionaires. What you will see so well documented is this that the renewable energy industry is actually fueled by coal and natural gas.

The film is one hour, 39 minutes. At about 38 minutes in there’s no sound – at least on my computer. I believe it was done because for a couple of minutes the film is in fast forward but then picks up to normal again.

This will be one of the most important documentaries’ you will ever watch. The producer, Jeff Gibbs, does talk about over population which will become a crisis in this country not too far down the road. 30-40 million illegals aliens who have no right to be on U.S. soil use a lot of energy. The U.S. government for decades has been flooding this country with foreign workers and an out-of-control immigration policy that has and will continue to destroy this country.

Frosty Wooldridge has been a tireless warrior for decades warning in his columns about this very real and disastrous path. With tens of millions of Americans out of work, foreign workers and refugees (who go right into the welfare system receiving more each month than full time workers) continue to flood this country kissed and blessed by both parties in Congress.

I urge you to take the time to watch Planet of the Humans. It IS that important. If you know someone whose fallen for the climate change hoax, ask them to watch this documentary because you would be interested in their reaction to the content. Tell that person(s) you value their opinion. What you’re doing is getting a zealot to watch the truth which will snack them right in the face. Why, how could the Sierra Club have deceived us like this?

I also found a short 17 ½ minute presentation by another climate change devotee, Michael Shellenberger, on YouTube titled Why renewables can’t save the planet. His presentation is what we truth seekers have said for a long time about the over-hyped renewable energy industry. Again, solar is great for homes and some businesses but cannot meet the energy needs of this country even with windmills.

One word he uses repeatedly in his presentation is the word unreliable. Yes, and that’s exactly what happened to Texas when that Polar Vortex hit. I also urge you to take the time to watch it: Why renewables can’t save the planet (2,428,950 views since Jan. 4, 2019)

The Sun Doesn’t Always Shine, the Wind Doesn’t Always Blow — and the Fact Is, Intermittency Has Not Been Solved: “The so-called “critics” of my film “Planet of the Humans” have spent the past two weeks pumping out the same old tired data and PR that they’ve been peddling for decades.

“They’re so blinded by their religious zealotry (or their desire to make a buck) that they refuse to see — or to share with you — the big picture that they should know is true: Renewable energy represents a massive expansion of a toxic, planet-wrecking, fossil-fuel-dependent industrial civilization, NOT a replacement for it. And that we humans are hitting many, many limits all at once besides carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”

Greenpeace Co-Founder: ‘Climate Crisis Is Not Only Fake News. It’s Fake Science’, March 12, 2019 (Short read.)

Remember this from the column below on Astrophysicist, Piers Corbyn: “Carbon dioxide levels do not have any impact – I repeat, any impact – on climate,” says Piers. “The CO2 theory is wrong from the start. The fact is the sun rules the sea temperature, and the sea temperature rules the climate.”

Gibbs and his colleagues in the aforementioned documentary bemoan how tragic it is that it might be too late to stop climate change.Liars like John Kerry continue to vomit our planet will be dead in nine years; completely destroyed because of climate change. Pure propaganda.

I believe we have already entered into a new mini ice age.In my column last week, I gave two sources for you to read. If you haven’t read them, please do find the time:

British Astrophysicist: “Mini Ice Age is Accelerating – New ‘Maunder Minimum’ Has Begun” + the Beaufort Gyre

“New Little ICE Age Instead of Global Warming?” by Dr. Theodor Landscheidt, Dec. 7, 2020

After doing some more research on that dangerous, life-threatening climate, I found this and, please, do take the time to read:

Earth Cooling Dramatically, Feb. 18, 2021: “Obviously, global warming cannot be responsible for so much cold, but for the brain compromised, anything is possible. Of course, climate change is real; it is only man-made global warming, which is the world’s biggest scam in man’s history is not. The real story of climate change has to do with the sun and its fluctuations and the reality that we are in for a few decades of cooling temperatures on Earth…

“Bill Gates, the pretend climatologist and expert on CO2 and medicine, is the man most responsible (along with Dr. Fauci) for pushing a massive delusional psychosis onto the human race, not only about COVID but about CO2, the most necessary gas for life on Earth.

“You would think someone in the government would say something useful like warning the public about the signs and symptoms of hypothermia. But the press is too busy covering their backsides about global warming. In today’s world, it is impossible for anyone to admit they are wrong, so as we move into the beginning of dangerous ice-age conditions, all we will hear about is how hot it has been these last few years. Meanwhile, in Texas, after days of little or no energy, food and water shortages have developed with people burning their fences and children’s toys to stay warm.”

Expert Says the Earth is Actually Cooling, May 04, 2019. The Science Times – Explains global temperatures have been declining the past ten years and the Maunder Minimum.

What WE can all do

Get your group or organization or group of friends and purchase a copy of Planet of the Humans (DVD). Buy one for your state rep, state senator, U.S. House critter and U.S. Senator. Doesn’t matter if Democrat or Republican. If everyone chips in, 4 copies is $60.00, doable.

A snail mail letter to a district office not DC. State legislators get hundreds of emails a day, members of Congress tens of thousands a month or more. All you get in response – if you get a response – is a canned reply written by a staff member. Do Politicians Read the Emails You Send Them? A piece of paper and DVD can’t be ignored.

Ask he/she to watch the documentary because you will be following up. And you must. Give it two weeks and then start calling their district office. That’s when you begin the dialogue: Climate change is a proven lie. Stop funding all these UNRELIABLE green projects and start paying attention to the very real warning we are entering a mini-ice age.

We must also do everything we can to reach out to college campuses. If you have a son, daughter or grand child who knows this is a con job, they can put up flyers asking students to watch the documentary in a way that will draw them in.

If we do nothing, nothing will get done.

