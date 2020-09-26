Andrew C Wallace

AMERICAN FAMILIES ARE AT A HIGH RISK OF BEING MAIMED AND MURDERED BY COMMUNIST SAVAGES, DESTROYING EVERYTHING IN SIGHT . These viscous and ruthless Communist Democrats attack the weak without mercy. They will only stop an attack, if met by overwhelming force, and if you don’t have it, you and your family will be DEAD, with your home burned down around you.

THIS IS NOT PATTY CAKE, OR A PHONY MEDIA NARRATIVE, THIS IS BRUTAL REALITY . When I was a young man, the people I knew were God fearing, hard working, law abiding, and ready, willing and able, to defend themselves and their family. These characteristics are in short supply today. Many of our young men and women are spoiled, lazy, cowardly, naïve wimps, living with parents. They are indoctrinated with lies about Marxism by teachers and the media, ignorant of reality, lack ethics, hate guns, and think there is such a thing as gun free zones. Right now, guns are the ONLY thing that will keep us free.

ALL INDEPENDENT COMMENTATORS AND PATRIOTS PREDICT THAT THE INSURRECTIONS NOW UNDERWAY WILL NOT STOP UNTIL THEY GET A BLOODY CIVIL WAR TO REPLACE OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC WITH COMMUNISM, OR PRESIDENT ARRESTS THEM FOR TREASON . Of course we must stop them before a Civil War. The Communist Democrat party wants a Chinese style dictatorship. No one wants to live in the Democrat Plantations, called inner city subsidized housing, but that is paradise compared to living under Communism. But, more importantly, under the Communists you would lose all Constitutional rights, and would be helpless slaves. To see the future under Biden and the Communists, you must look at the brutal murderous Communist dictatorship in China. The Communist Chinese killed millions of their own people, and our crazed Communists will kill millions of Americans, don’t doubt it.

IT IS TREASON FOR DEMOCRAT GOVERNORS, MAYORS, AND PROSECUTORS TO PROMOTE AND PROTECT INSURRECTIONISTS, WHO BURN , LOOT, MAIM, AND MURDER AMERICANS . We need to erect a gallows in the Capital to hang these Traitors as soon as possible, before more innocent lives and property are lost. If our President waits too long to enforce the law, we will lose our country to Communism. The laws on Treason are short, and simple to understand, I have copied them “exactly”, word for word, at the end of this paper . I defy anyone to read the laws, and tell me that the Democrat politicians don’t belong on the gallows.

GLENN BECK HAS PROOF OF MANY INDIVIDUALS STARTING FIRES, IT WAS NOT GLOBAL WARMING .

NATIONAL GUARD CAN ONLY STOP VIOLENCE AFTER CITIES ARE BURNED. BUT, EMPOWERED CITIZENS CAN PREVENT VIOLENCE FROM PROGRESSING, OR THE PRESIDENT CAN ARREST INSURRECTIONISTS FOR TREASON . [Link]

SUPPORTERS OF COMMUNIST POLITICIANS, ARE USEFUL IDIOTS, BECAUSE IF WE DON’T STOP THEM, THE COMMUNISTS WILL ENSLAVE AND MURDER THEM, AND US . Lenin, a founder of Communism labeled them as useful idiots. The problem for Patriots, is that after a lifetime of indoctrination by schools and a corrupt media, it is ABSOLUTELY IMPOSSIBLE to get useful idiots to accept the truth, or even to hear it. JB Williams said it properly “They vote themselves into Tyranny”.

IF COMMUNISTS CAUSE A CIVIL WAR, MANY PATRIOTIC AMERICANS WILL DIE IN THE DEFENSE OF LIBERTY, BUT THE COMMUNISTS WILL ALL BE DEAD . Patriots mostly hate Communists. If we have a Civil War, you must realize that everything you need to maintain life, and a decent standard of living will cease to exist, EVERYTHING. Those who need ongoing medical care, like me, will die. Social Security and Medicare will no longer function. Communism is brutal to the elderly. Communists define the elderly as Useless Eaters. Obama was first with Communist Death Panels, he told a woman on TV that her elderly mother could have a pill rather than more expensive care. Six Democratic Governors have now murdered thousands in elder care facilities by forcing Covid- 19 infected people into their facilities. Food and energy of all types will be scarce. Roving bands of irregulars will loot, rape, murder, and burn. Your paper money will be worthless; failing banks will legally exchange your deposits for worthless bank stock. The FDIC has very limited funds to protect deposits. If you doubt me, read some history. You can now see why it is so important to put an end to Biden and his Communist insurrection, before it is too late.

THE BEST DESCRIPTION OF THE COMMUNIST DEMOCRAT REVOLUTIONARY PROCESS IN A FEW WORDS, FOLLOWS:

“ When it has no power it poses as a benign beneficent system. As it approaches dominance it becomes more and more strident and violence prone. Once in power it eats up competition with regulations and lawsuits. Once in total control it murders all opponents, steals property and enslaves the minds of submissive drones. It is an anti-Christ belief system!” (jon2554@enbarqmail.com)

BURNING, LOOTING, AND DESTRUCTION CAUSED LARGEST INSURANCE LOSSES IN HISTORY, AND WILL INCREASE EVERYONE’S COST OF INSURANCE . The Democrat Governors, Mayors, Prosecutors and Financial Supporters are guilty of Raw Treason, and should be charged and sued. You must never forget the jobs, and lives that have been lost forever. Increased insurance costs will be a burden to all of us, and we can blame the insurrectionists. There is no way to forgive Treason, gallows is the only solution.

MOST PEOPLE DON’T KNOW WHO THE ENEMIES OF “THE PEOPLE” ARE, SO I WILL TELL YOU . First of all it is a sinister cabal dedicated to a single world government with dictatorial powers (no elections) in the hands of a few self proclaimed elites. These people either made the right decisions for profits with hard work, and were lucky in business, or they inherited the money. It is amazing how these so called elites then think they are superior to the average person, because of luck in business, or inheritance, and then attribute no value to the average person. This explanation is not easy, I must explain the various levels. At the very top are the decades old, super rich, who are very publicity adverse, below them are all of the minions, including even the major stock holders, related corporations, elected officials, most media, school and university employees, Face book, Twitter, YouTube, federal bureaucrats, both political parties (excluding Trump Republicans), et al.

MAJOR STOCKHOLDERS OF LARGE CORPORATIONS ARE THE GREATEST CAUSE of job losses, destruction of our manufacturing base, H1b foreign workers replacing Americans, illegal’s replacing Americans, trade deals to benefit other countries, destruction of viable American companies, public subsidizing of education and medical care of foreign workers to benefit corporations, and since 1970, the impoverishment of 90% of the work force and destruction of the Middle Class. All of this, and much more harm has been done by the major stockholders who control actions of company officials through the board of directors. Financialization will explain a good part of this activity.

FINANCIALIZATION DECIMATED MIDDLE CLASS BY INCREASING STOCK PRICES TO BENEFIT CORPORATE OFFICERS AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AT THE EXPENSE OF EVERYONE ELSE . Manufacturing and services were off shored, pension funds were raided, promised health care reduced, government subsidized illegal aliens and H1B visa workers replaced Americans, and growth capital was used for stock buybacks to increase stock prices. This resulted in benefits for corporate officers and profits for major shareholders with layoffs in lean times. Tax money was then used to bail out the corporations while the elites laughed all the way to the bank with your money, and jobs. Artificially increasing the stock price is the primary objective, and the long term investors and employees be damned,. Overall, this also resulted in many more layoffs. Bill Madden, consulted with me on this paragraph, BMadden@tampabay.rr.com .

Corporate representatives write the laws for elected officials to pass which will benefit the corporations, to hell with the people. President Eisenhower warned us about the Military Industrial Complex, and its propensity for wars to benefit industry and military flag officers.

We have without doubt the greatest Constitution in the history of the world. But, many departments are Unconstitutional, as is the bureaucrat run “Administrative State”. Many of our judges want to make law, not interpret it, contrary to the Constitution. You could generalize that most government bureaucrats are overpaid Communists, and, or Useful Idiots, who support Communists rather than the People.

FAILURE AND CORRUPTION OF THE FBI IS THE ROOT CAUSE OF ALL OUR PROBLEMS, ALONG WITH MOST OF THE DOJ . Very few cities would be burning, and looted if the FBI had arrested and prosecuted the perpetrators, supporting politicians, and those financing the insurrection. The ongoing and massive corruption by our elected officials would not be possible if the FBI was doing its job. It is widely accepted that the FBI is corrupt and in the tank for the Communists. All you need to verify this, is to look at their total failure to enforce the law resulting in great losses to the people. I call on the President to disband the FBI and to cut the DOJ by at least 50%. While the President is at it, he could disband the many unconstitutional departments, and save a bundle of money.

EQUAL JUSTICE DOES NOT EXIST FOR YOU AND ME, UNLESS WE ARE PART OF THE RULING CLASS . The laws don’t apply to high level associates of the old Republican or Democrat parties, they are immune. The political parties have changed. The Democrat party of Jim Crow, the Klu Klux Clan, and the little guy, is now the party of the SUPER RICH, Communists, and Urban Plantations. The old toothless Republican party consisting of Anti Trumpers, has been taken over by Trump’s new Republican party that supports the People, and is not backed by the super rich. The old Democrat party is now a ruthless Communist organization, that hates America, and is dedicated to the destruction of our Republic, regardless of the death and destruction required.

WHEN POLICE ARE ATTACKED IN A HARMFUL WAY, THEY MUST PROMPTLY USE DEADLY FORCE IN RESPONSE, WHICH HAS ALWAYS PUT AN END TO IT . Cowardice, and turning the other cheek, never works. This proven concept is simple, burning, looting, and rioting is treason, before you even consider the crime of harming a police officer. I am reminded of remarks by Gov. Happy Chandler at my graduation from the State Police Academy in the 1950s. He said in effect that we were to protect the public, but not to the extent that we were harmed, because we were of value to the state. I was taught to kill the people with kindness, or to kill them as required. In three years on the job, I never shot, abused. or cursed anyone. People expected protection, or firmness based upon their own conduct. That is not the case today.

THE ANSWER TO FAILING SCHOOLS IS TO GIVE VOUCHERS TO ALL PARENTS TO OBTAIN QUALITY EDUCATIONS FOR THEIR CHILDREN . Many public schools are total failures that may improve if they are faced with competition for the first time. Good public schools would not be affected. Vouchers would be a simple thing to do, it may be the only thing to do. It is widely reported that many teachers are indoctrinating our children with lies, false history, race theory and anti American concepts, et al.. Many people know that the Economic Opportunity Cost of a college education is exorbitant, and unrealistic, as is their anti American indoctrination. The only answer is to take away their government funding, and end federal loans to students. Student loans allow universities to charge whatever they want. If their education is so great, colleges can loan the money to students. When I went to college the costs were bearable. Colleges like Harvard, with multibillion dollar endowments, are just greedy whores.

SURVIVAL REQUIRES THAT YOU VOTE FOR TRUMP, AND THAT YOU HAVE THE FIREPOWER TO DEFEND YOUR FAMILY .

THE VA HAS DEFINED ME AS CATASTROPHICALLY DISABLED, SO I CAN’T FIGHT IN THE FIELD, BUT IF I AM ATTACKED BY COMMUNISTS IN MY HOME, I WILL DIE, TAKING MANY OF THEM WITH ME.



GOD BLESS AMERICA

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Andrew Wallace: natlmktg@gte.net

2381. Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States. June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(2)(J), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148Mar. 4, 1909, ch. 321, §§1, 2, 35 Stat. 1088 “.

2382. Misprision of treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.) Mar. 4, 1909, ch. 321, §3, 35 Stat. 1088 .

2383. Rebellion or insurrection

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(1)(L), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)

2384. Seditious conspiracy

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, §1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)

2385. Advocating overthrow of Government

Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or

Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or

Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

As used in this section, the terms “organizes” and “organize”, with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons.

