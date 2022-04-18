By Wylie Marshall

BIRTHRIGHT PROMISES PART II

In my last article, I explained how God had made promises to Abraham and promised that two great and powerful nations would arise from Abraham’s seed. The first would become a multitude of nations that would spread over the entire world. That nation would be the British Empire. The second would become a great single nation that would become the most powerful nation the world has ever seen and would bless the rest of the world with her wealth and the ability to feed the world, which she has demonstrated several times. That nation would be The United States of America!

In our Bible, when we study the history of the Israelite people, you will find that after God brought them out of Egypt and showed them many miracles, the plagues that He brought on the Egyptians to get the Pharoah to let them go, the opening of the Red Sea for them to cross on dry land, causing water to gush forth from a rock to quench their thirst etc., and many, many more, the Israelites just could not learn to trust God. When they arrived at the Promised Land, Moses sent scouts into the promised land of Canaan, Num 13:2 “Send men so that they may scout out the land of Canaan which I give to the children of Israel. You shall send a man from every tribe of their fathers, everyone a leader among them.” When they returned from scouting out the land after forty days, along with the report on how wonderful the land was, all but two of the twelve scouts gave reports of giants in the land and that the Israelites would not be able to take the land! Num 13:26 And they left and came to Moses and to Aaron, and to all the congregation of the children of Israel, to the wilderness of Paran, to Kadesh. And they brought back word to them, and to all the congregation, and showed them the fruit of the land.

Num 13:27 And they told him and said, “We came to the land where you sent us, and surely it flows with milk and honey. And this is the fruit of it.

Num 13:28 However, the people that dwell in the land are strong, and the cities are walled, very great. And also we saw the children of Anak there.

Num 13:29 The Amalekites dwell in the land of the south, and the Hittites, and the Jebusites, and the Amorites dwell in the mountains. And the Canaanites dwell by the sea and by the riverside of Jordan.”

Num 13:30 And Caleb stilled the people before Moses and said, “Let us go up at once and possess it, for we are well able to overcome it.”

Num 13:31 But the men that went up with him said, “We are not able to go up against the people, for they are stronger than we.”

Num 13:32 And they brought up an evil report of the land which they had scouted out to the children of Israel, saying, “The land through which we have gone to scout it out, is a land that eats up those who live in it. And all the people whom we saw in it were men of great stature.

Num 13:33 And there we saw the giants, the children of Anak of the giants. And we were in our own sight like grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.”

God had helped fight all their battles all the way from Egypt but now they feared that He could not help them win this one. So, they wondered in the wilderness for forty years until all those who refused to go up and take the promised land had died! What a waste! Just because they did not trust God to help them fight their battle!

This became the pattern for the Israelites throughout their long history right to this day! How many times have they turned from God and became idol worshipers, just as we are today? They would hit the very bottom and finally cry out to God and God would hear and restore them one more time. This happened over and over and over!!!When the nation of Israel was split into the Kingdom of Judah, and the Kingdom of Israel, known as Samaria, the King of Israel became so fearful that the people would go up to Judah to the Feast of Tabernacles as was commanded by God every year, and not return,that he changed the Feast days and declared that they could attend the Feast in Samaria without traveling all the way to Judah. This angered God and after trying to get them to change their ways for a very long time, God had the Samarians taken into captivity and scattered throughout Europe, losing their identity to the rest of the world. This Kingdom was known as the House of Israel, which Ephraim and Manasseh were a part,and Judah which went into captivity years later into Babylon, was known as the House of Judah. The captives in Babylon returned to the land of Judah after seventy years in captivity and rebuilt the Temple that Nebuchadnezzar had destroyed when he took Judah into captivity. This rebuilt Temple was the Temple that Jesus Christ came to and was finally destroyed totally by the Romans in 70 AD. The Temple was destroyed and the mount on which it had stood was taken away and the ground plowed. The foundation you see today that is claimed to be the foundation of the Jewish Temple is the foundation of the Roman Garrison Fort Antonio. The Temple of the Jews was completely destroyed, not one stone left upon another.

Luke 21:5 And while some were speaking about the temple, how it was adorned with beautiful stones and consecrated gifts, He said,

Luke 21:6 “As for these things that you now see, the days will come in which there shall not be left one stone upon another that shall not be thrown down.”

After God scattered the House of Israel, which Ephraim and Manasseh were a part, Ephraim and Manasseh settled in what was to become the British Isles.It was from these Isles that the nations of The British Commonwealth and the United States of America sprang, from these two brothers.

God made those birthright promises to Abraham, and He had to keep His promises, but God never said that those nations would always remain if they did not obey His word! We can see very clearly that the British Empire has almost disappeared, and her government is corrupt, her commonwealth nations of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Canada, (Hong Kong has been swallowed up by China), India, and most of the rest have become puppet run concentration camps. The United States of America has become rotten from within with corruption so bad that she has an odor that stinks to high heaven! The only reason that she has not become a puppet run concentration camp is because the people are still armed! For the time being anyway!

Have you ever wondered how so many people like Soros and the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers obtained so much wealth? There are a lot of billionaires out there trying to take over the world right now. Do you really think they earned all that wealth by honest hard work? If you have researched anything about what is going on in the world today, with the New World Order or the One World Government, you would have had to run across news articles about Free Masons, the Illuminati, Skull and Bones, or the Bohemian Groove. Not necessarily on mainstream media, but there are a lot of news reports out there if you look for them. Most of these organizations have their roots in Luciferian worship, and that is not by coincidence. Let me take you back in history and let scripture explain where these folks are getting all their power and wealth! Sad thing is, they just do not read far enough to find out where all that power and wealth is taking them!

In your own Bible, turn to Luke 4:1

Luke 4:1 And Jesus, filled with the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan, and was led by the Spirit into the wilderness

Luke 4:2 For forty days to be tempted by the devil. And He ate nothing in those days; and after they had come to an end, He hungered.

Luke 4:3 Then the devil said to Him, “If You are the Son of God, command that this stone become bread.”

Luke 4:4 But Jesus answered him, saying, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God.‘ ”

Luke 4:5 Then the devil led Him up into a high mountain and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.

Luke 4:6 And the devil said to Him, “I will give You all this authority, and the glory of them all; for it has been delivered to me, and I give it to whomever I desire.

Luke 4:7 Therefore, if You will worship me in my presence, all things shall be Yours.”

Luke 4:8 But Jesus answered and said to him, “Get behind Me, Satan; for it is written, ‘You shall worship the Lord your God, and Him only shall you serve.’ ”

So, now you can see that Satan can give wealth and power to whomever he desires, those who worship him!!! Did you notice that Jesus never said that it was not Satan’s to give?

As I said, they do not read far enough to find out what happens to those who worship Satan.

Rev 19:20 And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshiped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone. These are physical beings, flesh, and blood, and will be destroyed instantly in the lake of fire. But notice what happens to Satan and his demons.

Rev 20:10 And the Devil, who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet had been cast; and they, Satan, and the demons, shall be tormented day and night into the ages of eternity.

Now you know where our wonderful country came from and now you can see what is happening to it. It is disintegrating! The entire world is disintegrating because that is Satan’s plan! He knows he has but a brief time left! We are letting Satan bring about his destruction upon the world because we live in a world of sin and do not even know it!!! Why don’t we know it? Because we have discarded the only instruction book for living that was ever given to us! The Holy Bible! Without the Bible, we cannot know sin, and if we do not know what sin is, we cannot repent of sin! You know the funny thing is, there are more Bibles in the world than any other book!!!! But, if we cannot repent of our sin, God cannot forgive!! This is not God’s fault! He made sure there are more Bibles in the world than any other book. We have no excuse for our ignorance of sin! We have free moral agency, and we chose stupidly!!!

What if I told you that our Awesome God had delivered to us His plan of salvation for all of mankind, from the time of Moses and it has been with us all this time! It has been sitting in the Old Testament all this time and mankind has declared that book obsolete! And now they have taken the New Testament out of our schools and declared it hate speech! Can it get any more absurd? If you do not study your history, you are doomed to repeat it, which we do over and over and over! We are, at this very time,reverting to the 1930’s and 1940’s, with much more sophisticated weapons so that more people can be annihilated! If I had to guess, I would not think that those Biolabs in Ukraine are the only ones in existence!

It is popular to think of our American history, that the leaders of our American Revolution were fearless in the face of overwhelming odds as Lex Greene put it in his latest article, “Land of the Ignorant, Home of the Cowards”? Great article! But could it be that our Awesome God was keeping a promise He made to Abraham so long ago? This nation had to happen! God uses man to do his bidding, just as he used Jonah. Just as He used Moses. It was time for the birthright promise God made to Abraham, passed on to Isaac, passed on to Jacob (renamed Israel), passed on to Ephraim and Manasseh to be fulfilled! Sure, they were brave men, but do you think that God could have been guiding them with a bit of courage? I once read a story about an Indian Chief who fought for the British and claimed that he had George Washington in his sight several times, and there was noway he could miss, but he did every time!!! God already knew the outcome, did He not? He also knows what happens when His people turn away from Him. They go into captivity if they do not repent!

On the other hand, maybe this is the end time and Christ’s return is imminent! In that case, it does not really matter, does it? We are headed for some troubled times and there is nothing we can do about it! So, just buckle down and ride it out!

Do you really want to take that chance? What if you could turn this thing around with your repentance of your sins as the Ninevites did! Look in your Bible at1 John 3:4 Everyone who practices sin is also practicing lawlessness, for sin is lawlessness. Lawlessness constitutes sin.You must realize that and stop sinning and repent. When you break God’s law, you sin. It is as simple as that! Start with the Ten Commandments found in Exodus 20: Notice, God spoke these commandments personally!!! Just remember what Jesus told Satan when you read the Ten Commandments! Man must live by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God! We cannot pick which commandment or which part of a commandment we want to live by. We must live by every commandment as it was spoken! Yes, it would take a brave person to stand up and say we must stop sinning! You might get some “feedback,” but it could catch on too! I for one do not think God would discourage it! I think He might even encourage it! Also remember what Jesus said in Matthew 7:23 And then I will confess to them, ‘I never knew you. Depart from Me, you who work lawlessness.’ If you are breaking God’s law, He does not know you. Let that sink in!!! If you are breaking God’s law, He does not know you!!!

Do you really want a solution to our problem? Are do you just want to bellyache and complain until we are in total bondage again? Your choice!

I will leave you with this to think about. Until next time…

[Bio: W. Marshall has been retired for the past 15 years. Worked as a project estimator for a large chemical co. for 30 years, Bachelor degree from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas in 72. Love playing music with my sons, love history and do a lot of research on various topics. For the past 37 years I have had a love for the study of God’s word. I have learned that God’s love for all of mankind is without prejudice and as Jesus told Satan, man must live by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God. We must Obey His voice! The Old and the New Testament’s are God’s holy word. God did not put man on this earth to see how many toys he could accumulate for himself, we were put here to learn of God and His ways, so that one day we could have eternal life in the family of God, as spirit beings!]