Ms. Smallback

December 5, 2021

German chemist Dr. Andreas Noack has released an explosive video on findings with the covid vaccines. To keep this from being too long, I’m going to insert resources within the text for corroborating data points instead of expounding on them in the text.

Dr. Noack released this video on November 23, 2021, and it was transcribed (from German to English) on November 25. On Wednesday, November 24, Dr. Noack gave an interview with German Harald Thiers. On Saturday, November 27, Dr. Noack’s wife made a video presentation stating Dr. Noack was dead, with the implication of foul play. I have not been able to validate the details of Dr. Noack’s death.

[I don’t have time or space to get into the speculations about Dr. Noack’s death right now, but it needs investigated. It’s extremely difficult to ascertain information about German affairs from a desk in America.]

Dr. Noack explained in his video that, “There is a professor from the University of Almeira, Dr. Pablo Campra. He studied the vaccines for the presence of graphene oxide using micro-raman spectroscopy. It is the study of frequencies. There are frequency bands. Two of those bands are important. They show that it is not graphene oxide but rather graphene hydroxide.”

Dr. Campra’s seventeen page report was published June 28, 2021. Biostatistican Richard Delgado, (Ricardo Delgado Martin of Spain*), was working with Dr. Jose Luis Sevillanos (a Spanish doctor in France) to scientifically examine the covid vaccines when they discovered the presence of graphene oxide in them from micro-raman spectroscopy tests. These tests measure the thermal conductivity of carbon fibers, carbon nanotubes, and graphene.(Obviously it would be hard to measure the conductivity if the material wasn’t even present.) They provided magnified photos of what was found in the vaccine.

Dr. Noack explains that the substance they classified as graphene oxide is actually a reduced graphene oxide called graphene hydroxide because of its monoatomic layers of carbon that form chains 50nm long and .1nm thick. He said its qualities are comprised of jagged edges he likens to razor blades. I’ll quote him further down.

Look at the pictures provided in the Campra report linked above, or a recap here. Here is a picture comparison of the covid vaccine magnified to 200 nanometers beside a 500 nanometer magnification of graphene. It was pretty obvious to those who work with graphene that graphene is indeed present in the vaccines.

Now this next photo is a comparison of the vaccine using an optical microscopy at a much lower magnification than the nanometer measurements. They found that the vaccine sample has the same characteristic of folding as graphene oxide does.

They released their findings and the academia and talking heads scrambled to discredit it, but the pictures don’t lie. The people involved with this scientific analysis concluded the vaccines were largely constructed of graphene oxide. The talking heads argue that the patents don’t have graphene oxide as an ingredient, but ignore the fact that they don’t have to disclose “trade secrets” in the patent ingredients, (and the covid vaccines contain undisclosed trade secrets).

Dr. Noack is a specialist in activated carbon. When he evaluated and examined this material, he concluded that the substance was not graphene oxide, but graphene hydroxide. He explained it (in the video) like this:

I would like to explain what graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings. He found them in all samples. Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nano-scale. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH).

In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen. In graphene hydroxide you have an OH group.

The electrons are delocalized (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only .1nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make brake pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable. These nano scale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body – nanoscale tiny razor blades, only one atom layer thick – relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable.

The OH (hydroxyl) groups can be split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system. It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge.

So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid.

This was a fascinating chemistry abstract that explained the characteristics of graphene hydroxide. It explains that while a single hydroxyl causes magnetic properties (remember those videos with metal sticking to people’s arms at the injection site?), there’s a greater tendency for them to double adsorb on graphene as pairs which is NOT magnetic. Notice what it says here: “It is possible to build graphene-based electronic circuits from graphene hydroxide without the need for cutting or etching.” Does this indicate the quality of sharpness Dr. Noack is speaking of when he calls them “razor blades”? I’m asking because I don’t know.

Another interesting thing was the quality of hydroxyl to adsorb to graphene. Adsorb (NOT absorb) is the ability to “cause a substance to form a very thin layer on the surface of another”. This is demonstrated in the second set of pictures above with the optical microscopy. Clearly the substance is adsorbing.

This article indicates the electrical capabilities of graphene hydroxide, which state it transports electrons and they even call it a “super capacitor”. Do you remember the testimonies of the Travis Scott concert? Young people described chest pains and breathing difficulties akin to heart attacks. I’ve talked about this before, but the human body carries electrical charges and is in fact an electrical field. There is a very real scenario of the human electrical field coming into contact with other electrical fields and frequencies. Sometimes this results in injury, disease, or death.

Would the presence of graphene hydroxide in the human body cause an enhancement to the electron load in the cells? One of the concert goers said when the music was playing they were laboring to breathe, but that when the music stopped between songs, they were able to inhale again. If there are additional storages of electricity coursing through the body and it’s exposed to additional frequencies, how does the human body handle the surges of electrons? Where or how does it release the abundance of electrons the human electrical field cannot handle?

Dr. Noack goes on to say that the injection of graphene hydroxide into the human body becomes a game of chance. He says it like this:

This is basically Russian Roulette.

You can see it very clearly in this woman. [He showed a photo of a woman whose breasts were engorged.] It cuts the blood vessels. The blood vessels have epithelial cells in their inner lining. The epithelial is extremely smooth, like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what is so dangerous.

If you inject a vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithelial.

The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes. And there you will not find anything.

These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick. This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp.

I am a specialist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis I have converted graphene oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company near Newcastle, England. I was in charge of new carbon products Europe wide. I was in application scouting. If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They cannot imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels.

There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast-flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer. It’s a new material. Toxicologists are not aware of it yet. Suddenly it makes sense that victims look like this. [image of woman with engorged breasts] And that top athletes with high blood circulation, completely healthy, suddenly drop dead. You see people immediately collapse after vaccination and have a seizure. These people had bad luck in the Russian Roulette – very likely a vein was hit by the syringe.

The question you have to ask politicians and doctors, the question doctors should ask Pfizer, is why are there these razor blades in the vaccine? Now they want to force vaccinate children from the age of five.

An important concept in science is disputation – a scientific debate. The basis of medicine or pharmaceuticals is chemistry. This doctor has no idea about chemistry. Completely new substances unknown to nature are brought in (with the vaccines).

Everyone is talking about the messenger RNA which has complex effects. The theory of mRNA is complex. But every chemist understands what this (the graphene hydroxide) does. The mRNA story is possibly a diversion.

I cannot imagine anyone will be able to give me as a carbon specialist a proper explanation why these carbon razor blades are in the vaccine.

This is war.

They distract us with the messenger RNA. But people cannot collapse that quickly from right after the injection. Something else is going on. And this effect should be studied.

After the Spanish doctor’s study, it is official that nano scale graphene (hydr)oxide is in the vaccine. So it is clear that razor blades are injected… If you want to inject a whole population by force, you have to do your homework extremely carefully. Because if there is something wrong in the injection, you will kill the whole population of a country. You have to weigh the risk. How dangerous is corona? How dangerous is the injection? This guy (Dr. Szekers, president of the Austrian medical board) wonders if people should be tied up before being injected. And he’s the top doctor?! Are the doctors in Austria so incompetent that they don’t understand the basic chemistry medicine is based on? Then they should surrender their license!

Any doctor in Austria, who, after this information is now public continues to inject this, is a murderer.

I am not some guy in the carbon field. I doctored in this area. I worked for the world’s biggest activated carbon manufacturer. In the area of new carbon experts, I was the only expert in Europe. I’m pretty much the only European who visited other experts in Pittsburgh. After this I started my own activated carbon company. I resinified(sic) paper and turned it into activated carbon membranes. You could cut your hands with this charred paper. It was extremely sharp. I have a good idea what the graphene hydroxide does.

Do you think a pediatrician understands what graphene oxide is? There is another interview where he (Szekers) says he thinks it’s “good” from a medical standpoint to vaccinate the population by force.

In Germany or Austria, there is nobody with my expertise. The leading German carbon specialist, Dr. Harmut von Kienle, was my mentor for one year. I wrote my thesis in this field. I started my company in this field and won a business plan competition in Wolfsburg. I won DM 175,000 in the competition. I received venture capital to the tune of six million DM. I had ten developers to develop these new carbon products. I know what I am talking about. Any chemist in the chat is invited to refute me or give another opinion. You are all invited. Tell me I am wrong. Sir Karl Popper explained the fundamentals of science. Hypothesis – refutation. Popper said it is better to kill theories than to kill humans.

It is Russian Roulette. Do you hit the vein or not? Does it stay in the muscle? Then it is less toxic. But if you hit a vein and the batches contain different amounts of GHO, then you have to know you are cutting people up from the inside. And it is a highly intelligent poison, because a normal toxicologist who works with Petri dishes cannot find it, because it doesn’t move. Toxicologists just don’t expect any nano scale razors.

But I can say as a chemist that we are absolutely certain that the graphene hydroxide is in there. These are nano scale razor blades. Now they want to inject children with these nano-sized razors.

As a chemist, I vouch for the fact that these are nanoscale razor blades. You can make brake pads from carbon structures which last forever. This material has zero biological degradability. It stays in the body forever. Even if people don’t drop dead immediately it cuts up the blood vessels little by little. It destroys the heart….all the heart attacks….all the strokes…

As a doctor you have to ask, where is this coming from? If you understand that razors are being injected, it is clear why all the cardiovascular diseases appear. The heart is cut up. The brain is cut up. Blood vessels are cut up. These graphene structures (aka monolayer carbon or monolayer graphite) are so stable. Every chemist knows this. They are not degradable. The structure is 50nm long and .1nm thick. Of course it is a razor! Every chemist knows it is.

The epithelial cells are extremely smooth for good reason, but become rough when cut up like this, and things stick to it. By now, every idiot can inject this. And when they hit a vein… to me this is Russian Roulette.

Here’s a Petri dish. [visual on screen]A normal toxicologist tests using a Petri dish.

This material is declared an “experimental vaccine” for a reason. They don’t know what will happen. Every vaccinated subject has to sign that they will take full responsibility. It will take fifty years until the contracts with Pfizer will be published. What is in these contracts? Why fifty years?

I am ready to talk to anyone about this material. As a chemist, I say these are razor blades. And I notice how little doctors know about chemistry. But they are doing chemistry in the body, in small children, in pregnant women. And now you doctors know what you are doing. And if you continue to inject, you are murderers. Go out. Type this out. Give it to your doctor; give it to your politicians. And if you continue, I promise you, no court in the world will save you. What you are doing is mass murder. Austria has the responsibility. They started the vaccine mandate. Share the video. Write it down. Put it on a USB stick and send it to politicians and doctors. Make it clear to them: If you continue this, you are murderers.

[Talk by Dr. Andreas Noack, Translated by Stefan Reich (info@botcompany.de) November 25, 2021, originally published Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10a.m.]

These claims must be investigated and examined thoroughly by nonpolitical parties interested only in the truth and in human health for the good of humans, not for political agendas, money or fame.

In the meantime, there are options for removing or detoxing the body from nano graphene oxide/hydroxide particles. One suggestion is the French Montmorillonite clay. (Interestingly, Montmorillonite clay is an acid absorber, and Dr. Noack explained in his video that the graphene hydroxide’s electrical charge breaks down into an acid.) Another is the mineral zeolite chelator “Clean Slate” by Root Brand.

*(not to be confused with the Marxist Richard Delgado from the University of Alabama and CRT architect)

© 2021 Ms. Smallback – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ms. Smallback: M.Smallback@cox.net