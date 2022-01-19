By Steven Yates

January 19, 2022

Every so often, something comes my way that gives me hope that sanity just might prevail in this world. The most recent something came yesterday courtesy of my friend Tom Woods (who sends out a daily letter it is worth your while to subscribe to).

He reproduced, in full, a blistering letter from an Israeli immunologist — a real scientist, that is, who goes off real data, not a career federal bureaucrat and fraud like Fauci going off manufactured/cooked “data” protected by corporate media power and censorship.

As I wrote to Tom thanking him for the letter and asking if I could use it, if this doesn’t blow down the covid-19(84) house of cards, then nothing will — short of an actual civilian die-off that will be literally impossible to hide as life insurance companies find themselves overwhelmed with claims and in danger of going under financially.

Tom, you have the floor:

Udi Qimron, head of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University and a leading Israeli immunologist, has taken the opportunity posed by the collapsing narrative to release this open letter to the authorities (this is a mechanical translation from the original Hebrew).

And now, the letter itself. Keep in mind that Israel has “vaccinated” almost its entire population, and Israeli hospitals are still overflowing with what we are told are covid-19 patients. What I find phenomenal is that anybody is still pretending that these shots are effective at preventing either illness or transmission!

The letter is also extremely timely, as governments all over the world move inexorably towards what can only be described as an Apartheid system, removing the “unvaccinated” from their societies.

If such efforts as this succeed in overturning the narrative, I would not be surprised if some of these governments — you know the ones — are overthrown!

Ministry of Health, it’s time to admit failure

In the end, the truth will always be revealed, and the truth about the coronavirus policy is beginning to be revealed. When the destructive concepts collapse one by one, there is nothing left but to tell the experts who led the management of the pandemic – we told you so.

Two years late, you finally realize that a respiratory virus cannot be defeated and that any such attempt is doomed to fail. You do not admit it, because you have admitted almost no mistake in the last two years, but in retrospect it is clear that you have failed miserably in almost all of your actions, and even the media is already having a hard time covering your shame.

You refused to admit that the infection comes in waves that fade by themselves, despite years of observations and scientific knowledge. You insisted on attributing every decline of a wave solely to your actions, and so through false propaganda “you overcame the plague.” And again you defeated it, and again and again and again.

You refused to admit that mass testing is ineffective, despite your own contingency plans explicitly stating so (“Pandemic Influenza Health System Preparedness Plan, 2007,” p. 26).

You refused to admit that recovery is more protective than a vaccine, despite previous knowledge and observations showing that non-recovered vaccinated people are more likely to be infected than recovered people. You refused to admit that the vaccinated are contagious despite the observations. Based on this, you hoped to achieve herd immunity by vaccination — and you failed in that as well.

You insisted on ignoring the fact that the disease is dozens of times more dangerous for risk groups and older adults, than for young people who are not in risk groups, despite the knowledge that came from China as early as 2020.

You refused to adopt the “Great Barrington Declaration,” signed by more than 60,000 scientists and medical professionals, or other common-sense programs. You chose to ridicule, slander, distort and discredit them. Instead of the right programs and people, you have chosen professionals who lack relevant training for pandemic management (physicists as chief government advisers, veterinarians, security officers, media personnel, and so on).

You have not set up an effective system for reporting side effects from the vaccines and reports on side effects have even been deleted from your Facebook page. Doctors avoid linking side effects to the vaccine, lest you persecute them as you did to some of their colleagues. You have ignored many reports of changes in menstrual intensity and menstrual cycle times. You hid data that allows for objective and proper research (for example, you removed the data on passengers at Ben Gurion Airport). Instead, you chose to publish non-objective articles together with senior Pfizer executives on the effectiveness and safety of vaccines.

Irreversible damage to trust

However, from the heights of your hubris, you have also ignored the fact that in the end the truth will be revealed. And it begins to be revealed. The truth is that you have brought the public’s trust in you to an unprecedented low, and you have eroded your status as a source of authority. The truth is that you have burned hundreds of billions of shekels to no avail – for publishing intimidation, for ineffective tests, for destructive lockdowns and for disrupting the routine of life in the last two years.

You have destroyed the education of our children and their future. You made children feel guilty, scared, smoke, drink, get addicted, drop out, and quarrel, as school principals around the country attest. You have harmed livelihoods, the economy, human rights, mental health and physical health.

You slandered colleagues who did not surrender to you, you turned the people against each other, divided society and polarized the discourse. You branded, without any scientific basis, people who chose not to get vaccinated as enemies of the public and as spreaders of disease. You promote, in an unprecedented way, a draconian policy of discrimination, denial of rights and selection of people, including children, for their medical choice. A selection that lacks any epidemiological justification.

When you compare the destructive policies you are pursuing with the sane policies of some other countries — you can clearly see that the destruction you have caused has only added victims beyond the vulnerable to the virus. The economy you ruined, the unemployed you caused, and the children whose education you destroyed — are the surplus victims as a result of your own actions only.

There is currently no medical emergency, but you have been cultivating such a condition for two years now because of lust for power, budgets and control. The only emergency now is that you still set policies and hold huge budgets for propaganda and consciousness engineering instead of directing them to strengthen the health care system.

This emergency must stop!

Steven Yates again. Is there anything to add to that?

Just this. I scroll through feeds from two news aggregators every late morning after my scheduled writing project. I see article after article on how “our democracy” is in danger, how “trust in science” (or in “experts”) has been jeopardized by “conspiracy theorists,” or how we live in a “post-truth world.”

Most are complete rubbish, of course!

How, that is, can the Great Reset be a “conspiracy theory” when I have a readily available paperbound book by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret entitled Covid-19: The Great Reset sitting right here???

Are Regime Media really that collectively stupid, or do they think we are???

You read the above—and if you know about reports from a life insurance CEO that the number of deaths allegedly not just from covid-19(84) is abnormally elevated for last year’s third quarter, you have to realize:

If we really do live in a “post-truth world” because public trust in science and in so-called scientific medicine have all evaporated, the “experts” who have been lying to us all these years and are still lying even as I write have no one but themselves to blame!

The fog is lifting!

Steven Yates’s new book What Should Philosophy Do? A Theory (Wipf and Stock, 2021) is available here and here.

Do you wish me to continue? Please consider supporting my work on Patreon.com.

© 2021 Steven Yates – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Steven Yates: freeyourmindinsc@yahoo.com