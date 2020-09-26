Jake MacAulay

Recently a patriotic Pastor and close friend of mine became sick with the corona virus and is now bedridden in his local ICU. Despite this, Pastor Paul resolved to write his congregation a letter petitioning them to keep their church doors open. He did so while stating that the church’s role as a beacon of hope and light in its community is so unequivocally essential, that nothing, not even his current condition can be a valid reason to close its doors.

But, aside from the church’s necessary role, is there any concrete, scientific evidence supporting the belief that churches should remain open?

Well, as it turns out, there is, in fact, a magnitude of evidence supporting the reopening of not just the churches, but also the entirety of America.

In relation to the death rate of the corona virus, Pastor Paul wrote that out of the approximated 7.8 billion people on planet earth, a tragic, but relationally minute amount of less than 1 million have actually died. That means that the corona virus has only killed .01% of the world’s population which further accounts for less than 2% of the yearly death toll in general!

Now, aside from the clearly over exaggerated death rates being pushed by the media, there are numerous logical fallacies pertaining directly to the safety measures that have been pressed on America. IOTC Chapter Leader, Ricki Pepin, uncovered multiple issues with the CDC’s safety measures showing how they simply don’t line up.

Perhaps the most aggravating fallacy would be the fact that large businesses such as Walmart, Target, and Lowes, are constantly bustling with un-socially distanced customers and are allowed to remain open, whereas smaller businesses who rarely see crowded traffic must be shut down in the name of “safety.”

Another fallacy relates to the indecisive statements on protests and public gatherings. Up until this summer, all public gatherings of any kind, including those of protest and assembly against the lockdown, were deemed a danger to all society and were shamefully criticized on public television.

However, once the rioting spurred by BLM activists began, it was suddenly accepted and even welcomed as a powerful raising of the people’s voice. Chaos and the destruction of innocent people’s homes and property became the very acts that the media propagated to America as necessary, blaming the immediate spike in COVID cases on Independence Day celebrations and not the close quarters rioting.

These fallacies, inconsistencies, and outright breaches of freedom, are only two of the numerous mask misconceptions, biased press reports, safety delusions, and overall prejudice against the God-given rights bestowed upon us at birth. Even if these illogical measures were not being taken, there is no such authority given to the government by any laws or any charters to override the Constitution.

Thomas Jefferson made this defining statement, “Who will govern the governors? There is only one force in the nation that can be depended upon to keep the government pure and the governors honest, and that is the people themselves. They alone, if well informed, are capable of preventing the corruption of power, and of restoring the nation to its rightful course if it should go astray. They alone are the safest depository of the ultimate powers of government.”

In no uncertain certain terms, it is time to decommission our Un-Constitutional Governors…

