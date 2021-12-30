By Frosty Wooldridge

Descember 30, 2021

Physicist, college professor and ecologist Dr. Paul Nachman, Montana State University said, “Humanity is nothing more than a giant train wreck in the 21st century.”

There’s a movie, Don’t Look Up, starring Meryl Streep and Leonardo Di Caprio where a giant asteroid races toward Earth to collide with our planet. It will send us back into the same nuclear winter that killed all the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. When Di Caprio warns President Meryl Streep that the 15- to 20-kilometer-wide rock will smash into the planet, she’s more worried about her national ratings than imminent death of the planet.

This week, the Minnesota Star Tribune wrote a glowing story about how great our importing millions of Burmese, Somalians, Chinese, Iraqi’s, Afghanistan’s and more, to America would beef up our economic system. The editors wrote:

“We can make welcoming Afghan arrivals part of our recovery from the health and economic crises of the past 18 months. The same benefits and opportunities we observed in Detroit are happening across the American heartland, including neighborhoods revitalized by Bosnians in St. Louis, Ahiska Turks in Dayton, Somalis in Minneapolis/St. Paul and Burmese in Buffalo.”

All the while, we’ve got 13,000,000 American children subsisting under the poverty line, 540,000 homeless Americans, 1 in 6 children suffering from food insecurity, and our own military wives don’t get paid enough to put groceries on the table while our troops serve overseas. We’re $29 trillion in national debt, we’ve got massive infrastructure decay and another 100 problems. Yet the editors of the Star Tribune fantasize about creating and adding more people to our country.

Let’s Keep Adding More and More Refugees To Solve Our Problems

In other words, turn America into an overpopulated, totally foreign country where foreigners displace Americans out of our homes, our culture, our language, our way of life. Those mental invalids at the Start Tribune cannot connect the fact that human overpopulation remains the single greatest driver of climate change, species extinction, lowered quality of life and another 100 problems we face.

The distinguished author Douglas Murry, Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam, said, “A country that imports the world’s people, will also import the world’s problems.”

If we import enough of warring tribes out of the middle east, we will see our own country suffer a conflagration that we won’t be able to put out because it will become endemic to our entire system. We can’t even stop Black Lives Matter from burning our cities to the ground. If we imported enough Islamic Sunni’s, Kurd’s and Shite’s into this country, they would start their own wars inside our cities. I am astounded that the editors of the Star Tribune are that dense, lack any semblance of common sense, and appear to think we can withstand the same sociological consequences that destroyed Detroit, Michigan.

The fact remains: adding population adds to catastrophic climate destabilization with millions of more people burning millions of barrels of oil 24/7. That means more wildfires in the 6th year of an “exceptional drought” in the West. That means more extraordinary tornadoes in Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma ad nauseum. It means massive hurricanes sweeping up our coasts. It means raising the temperatures at the poles to a point where all glaciers melt into the oceans. It means dropping more acidic carbon molecules into our oceans to kill more than 100 species daily across the planet.

Yet, those nincompoops at the Star Tribune want MORE population when America’s citizens decided after Earth Day 1970 to average only 2.03 children per woman for the past 52 years.

Let’s examine another one of the BIG farces in America in 2021. Male DNA trans-athletes barged into women’s sports and broke every record from weightlifting to swimming to wrestling. Those “pretend” females usurped the lives of all women…even in their bathrooms and changing rooms. They’ve even molested young girls. In the end, you are either a DNA male or a DNA female. The rest means you are “pretending”, or you suffer from mental illness. Because the fact is: no matter how many drugs you take to feminize yourself, you were born with a Johnson and your DNA and muscles make you a male.

If I were a female athlete, I would Boycott any event with a DNA male. That would stop this kind of stupidity and insanity, instantly with the Boycott.

Let’s talk about Catastrophic Climate Destabilization.” I learned about it 25 years ago when I worked and reported from Antarctica. I wrote a book about it in 1999. Antarctica: An Extreme Encounter. One of the quotes I used stemmed from an artist down there who said, “With creatures like humans, even the stars aren’t safe.” Well, now, we’ve got catastrophic climate destabilization breathing down our throats, but since I wrote that book, humans have added more than 2,000,000,000 (billion) more of ourselves to the planet…and all of us burn oil to live. I must tell you that my latest book, America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations, shows a dim and horrific future our children face.

“Unlimited population growth cannot be sustained; you cannot sustain growth in the rates of consumption of resources. No species can overrun the carrying capacity of a finite land mass. This Law cannot be repealed and is not negotiable.” —Dr. Albert Bartlett, www.albartlett.org , University of Colorado, USA.

You want more proof of what we face? Visit the brilliant work of Dr. Jack Alpert, Stanford University, at his website: www.skil.org Just watch his videos to give you a very sobering education on what kind of a world your children face.

But will “60 Minutes” interview all of us who write such sobering books? Answer: just ignore us like that movie with Meryl Streep. They are more worried at 60 Minutes about their ratings than reporting on scientists and writers who KNOW what’s coming.

What about Chicago, Illinois? Did you notice the shootings and deaths over the Christmas weekend? How about 62 shootings and 12 dead…with another 12 hanging on for dear life in the ICU’s. But that’s just normal for Chicago and/or St. Louis, NYC, Detroit, LA and more. Mostly, black on black killings. You would think that the finest minds and educators would go into our ghettoes and present solutions to what African-American police dispatcher Keith Thornton said, “Chicago is a death zone.”

We need a whole new look at the family unit, black single mothers with 70 percent of the births in the inner cities. We need to change to educational systems that speak directly to birth control, separate gender schools with academic disciplines that work. If not, more weekends in Chicago with endless killings of black youth. Also, simply seeing our cities die as responsible people flee!

Finally, open borders kill, displace, and cheapen U.S. citizenship. Additionally, over 100,000 people died of overdoses of opioids in 2021, but this administration and Congress did NOTHING to stop over 2,000,000 refuges from storming the borders. Along with those refugees came billions in drugs, sex trafficking of little children, and diseases that will manifest across this country.

The final insanity of it really kicks your mind when you realize that no matter how many refugees we import into our country, the third world just added 83,000,000 (million), net gain, more refugee babies in 2021. Tell me what we solved by importing more than 3,000,000 legal and illegal refugees in 2021 and another 900,000 of their babies within our country? How long can we keep up this insanity?

As one great writer said, “Immigration creates war within the receiving country with violence delayed.”

Once we tip our population into more foreigners with their incompatible, illiterate, poverty-stricken, and warlike cultures…we will face a death-spiral exactly like the Roman Empire. It’s coming faster than anyone understands.

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

