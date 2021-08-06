By: Devvy

My August 2, 2021 column, Mandatory COVID Injections: What Can Be Done? provided some resources to fight back against employers demanding workers submit to taking a COVID-19 experimental injection or lose their job. Demands which violate federal law and the Nuremberg Codes. All born out of rank ignorance of those experimental injections and the carnage of deaths and ruined lives.

Mega corporations like Disney, Home Depot, China (Wal) Mart and others are telling their employees they don’t care about the law or the lives of their employees. And, sure as the sun shines, smaller uninformed business owners are now getting ready to jump on the death train: More small businesses weighing vaccine mandates for employees as delta variant spreads – 19% of small businesses ‘100% certain’ they will require on-site workers to get the jab

Two Lawsuits Test the Permissibility of Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policies in Employment – Reasonable accommodation does NOT address the huge death rate and serious injuries caused by those injections.

Besides federal law ignored, what about the Nuremberg Codes? Nuremberg Code (Directives for Human Experimentation)

No. 1. – “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion, and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.

“This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.”

Coercion: Use of force or intimidation to obtain compliance. Intimidation: The act of inducing fear

Employers giving employees an ultimatum to either submit to one of those experimental injections or you will lose your paycheck;your ability to feed yourself and your family does instill fear. The gut- wrenching fear such a threat represents to the employee – no income to pay rent/mortgage, put food on the table, keep heat turned on, etc –is intimidation.

No. 2. – “The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.”

We know there are proven safe treatments that have been available since the beginning of this COVID-19 nightmare. Safe treatments for this phantom COVID-19 that cost virtually nothing. It’s the vaccines that are the cash cow, not Ivermectin, etc. Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day– “The volunteers were tested using a standard nasopharyngeal swab PCR test with the goal of evaluating whether there was a reduction in viral load by the sixth day – the third day after termination of the treatment. They were swabbed every two days.”

However, once again we must return to this exposed fraud: CDC to Withdraw Emergency Use Authorization for RT PCR Test Because it Cannot Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 and the Flu

CDC, FDA faked “covid” testing protocol by using human cells mixed with common cold virus fragments… PCR tests are merely detecting the common cold

Think the CDC didn’t know all this time a PCR test does not test for any virus and is a manufacturing technique, not a diagnostic tool? Of course they’ve known. The world was locked down over a lie: Millions of new cases every day! Get tested! And it continues today. The other day listening to talk radio out of Lubbock, TX, they use ABC for the top of the hour “news”. Well, what came rolling out: Every county in the U.S. is now testing positive for increasing number of COVID cases. BULL.

This manufactured propaganda is saturating this country in order to scare employers and individuals with the only solution being one of those deadly, experimental injections. Sadly, even intelligent, common sense GOP governors are ignoring a legal issue: Those shots are NOT vaccines and they are deadly. Like Kristi Noem, governor of SD. SHAME ONE YOU, GOVERNOR NOEM: Gov Kristi Noem Says If You Don’t Like Vaccination Mandates, Just Quit Your Job

“This tweet message makes sense for Noem, because she is surrounded by corporate insight, corporate donors and the corporate prism of politics; and that is how detached upper-management would look upon the challenge. Her suggestions ring true from the perspective of a “free trade” economic picture that exists in theory; however, that ‘free trade’ perspective has been destroyed by massive multinational corporations and government regulation.

“The free-market economy is a great soundbite, but it doesn’t exist. There are now corporately controlled segments of the economy that work hand-in-glove with Washington DC through money and lobbyists. This is why buying paint (or anything) from Walmart was ok during the pandemic and “essential -vs- nonessential” lockdown, but buying paint from the local mom and pop hardware store was not allowed.

“Wall Street -vs- Main Street. Governor Kristi Noem is at her political core Wall Street (Koch Brothers etc.). Meanwhile, President Trump is at his political core Main Street.”

Noem says, hey, our economy is great so just buck up and go find another job. I had already lost respect for her spineless refusal months ago to sign a bill which would stop biological males from competing in female sports. Oh, boy, the back lash was swift and brutal. She finally caved as the primaries are coming up early next year: Gov. Kristi Noem issues executive orders after refusing to sign women’s sports bill. Now she craps on employees which keep her state running in favor of corporate interests. No doubt she will win her primary because the GOP machine and her corporate donors will crush any competition.

And, disappointing, very popular Florida governor, Ron DeSantis is also playing games. Oh, everyone jumped for joy over DeSantis’ edict regarding so-called vaccine passports, but the party didn’t last for long: Law Signed by DeSantis Will Allow for Forced Vaccinations, June 21, 2021. All this is rooted in the bogus ‘emergency’ over alleged new cases and “new varients”s. Vaccinated people found to be 600% more likely to die from covid “variants” than unvaccinated people, June 22, 2021

There is NO variant, Not novel, NO pandemic – Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich, July 11, 2o21. Very important interview.

Let me go back to the issue of what treatments a doctor can and cannot prescribe for their patient. The Federal Death Administration (FDA) is an agency under HHS. Both created by Congress and are part of the U.S. government. Again, here are the cases (and there are probably more I don’t know about):

U.S. Supreme Court has made several decisions that favor you:

Linder v. United States, 268 U.S. 5, 18, 45 S. Ct. 446 (1925): “Obviously, direct control of medical practice in the states is beyond the power of the federal government.”

Lambert v. Yellowly, 272 U.S. 581, 598, 47 S.Ct. 210 (1926): “It is important also to bear in mind that ‘direct control of medical practice in the States is beyond the power of the Federal Government.’ Linder v. United States, 268 U.S. 5, 18. Congress, therefore, cannot directly restrict the professional judgment of the physician or interfere with its free exercise in the treatment of disease. Whatever power exists in that respect belongs to the states exclusively.”

Conant v. Walters, 309 F.3d 629, 639 (9th Cir. 2002) (quoting Linder).

Lower circuit:United States v. Anthony et al., 15 F. Supp. 553 (S.D.Cal. 1936) (June 23 1936)

Nos. 12069-12072. United States District Court, S.D. California, Central Division

“I am referring to these facts in order to indicate that we must bear in mind the purpose of the act — that the act is a borderline statute which must be interpreted in such a manner as to bring it within the constitutional power. And if we depart from it and interpret it either as attempting to regulate the disposition and sale of narcotics or attempting the regulation of medicine, we extend the act to the realm which the Supreme Court has repeatedly said the federal government cannot enter, under the penalty of unconstitutionality.

“The Linder Case (Linder v. United States [1925] 268 U.S. 5, 45 S.Ct. 446, 449, 69 L.Ed. 819, 39 A.L.R. 229) is very important. We all seem to agree, whether we read it alike or not, that it determines this case, so far as the law is concerned. I wish to refer to it for the present only for the purpose of pointing out that the moment we assume that this act regulates the sale within the state of narcotics and that it aims to regulate the practice of medicine, we must hold it unconstitutional.”

The FDA are mass murderers: Vioxx Killed Half a Million? The Facts Are Grim. – “It’s looking more and more likely that the Merck painkiller Vioxx, the blockbuster drug suspected of having caused more than 55,000 deaths from stroke and heart attack before being withdrawn from the market in 2004, actually killed many more people than we previously thought.”

When Did Merck Know Vioxx Was Deadly? – “Nov. 23, 2009 – Merck should have known Vioxx was deadly years before they pulled the drug from the market, a study of Merck’s own data suggests.” Of course they knew. Just like the CDC knew using the PCR test could not detect any virus.

Let’s go back to the Nuremberg Codes, No 4: “The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.” That one speaks for what has been happening since the so-called clinical trials.

The CDC did not – for the first time – post the July 30, 2021, data for deaths and injuries as a result of individuals who took the injection. As I write this, the last data dump was July 23rd. The CDC is being sued in a couple of cases. Their lies are catching up to them. No new posting is so obvious an admission of guilt in hiding the actual number of deaths.

What about American law and the Nuremberg Codes? This is a VERY important read as the Nuremberg Code IS the basis for many successful lawsuits here in the U.S.

The Significance of the Nuremberg Code, April 4, 2021 – “The universal right of Informed Consent to medical interventions has been recognized in US law since at least 1914.

That year, the New York Court of Appeals established the right to informed consent to medical intervention in a case involving non-consensual surgery. Schloendorff v. Society of New York Hospital 105 N.E. 92, 93 N.Y. (1914) Justice Benjamin Cardozo articulated the court’s reasoning:

“Every human being of adult years and sound mind has a right to determine what shall be done with his own body; and a surgeon who performs an operation without his patient’s consent commits an assault for which he is liable in damages.”

The 1947 Nuremberg Code is the most important legal document in the history of medical research ethics. It established 10 foundational principles of ethical clinical research.

The first and foremost principle is unequivocal: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential”.

“It prohibits research to be conducted on human beings without the informed consent of the individual .” And further into the article: 8. In 2013, the US Supreme Court reiterated the legal principle of informed consent in a case involving a citizen who refused to consent to a blood test. A blood sample was taken against his will on orders of a police officer. In a 6 to 3 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff — even as the justices recognized that both privacy and harm were minimal. Missouri vs McNeely, 569 US 141 (2013)

“this Court has never retreated from its recognition that any compelled intrusion into the human body implicates significant, constitutionally protected privacy interests…”

Those COVID injections far exceed harm is minimal.

Let’s look at Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s EO regarding forced vaccination even though those COVID injections legally are NOT a vaccine. Abbott issued EO GA 35 on April 5, 2021

Paragraph 3 Abbott claims his EO is “aimed at protecting the health of Texans…” Promoting those injections after the massive number of deaths and adverse events (stupid language) of more than 518,769 as of July 23rd with a 1% reporting rate is NOT protecting the health of Texans.And, yes, I have continued to update Abbott via snail mail on the latest data posted by the CDC so he can’t say he isn’t aware of how dangerous those injections are for humans.

In paragraph 4 Abbott cites the Project BioShield Act of 2004, 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3 which deals with EUA, Emergency Use Authorization.

Federal law prohibits employers and others from requiring vaccination with a Covid-19 vaccine distributed under an EUA, Feb. 23, 2021 – “EUAs are clear: Getting these vaccines is voluntary

“The same section of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that authorizes the FDA to grant emergency use authorization also requires the secretary of Health and Human Services to “ensure that individuals to whom the product is administered are informed … of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product.”

“Likewise, the FDA’s guidance on emergency use authorization of medical products requires the FDA to “ensure that recipients are informed to the extent practicable given the applicable circumstances … That they have the option to accept or refuse the EUA product …”

“In the same vein, when Dr. Amanda Cohn, the executive secretary of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, was asked if Covid-19 vaccination can be required, she responded that under an EUA, “vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory. So, early in this vaccination phase, individuals will have to be consented and they won’t be able to be mandatory.” Cohn later affirmed that this prohibition on requiring the vaccines applies to organizations, including hospitals.”

And yet, Houston Methodist Hospital told 177 nurses they will be fired if they don’t take the injection. They lost, appeal being filed. Those who refused to put their life in jeopardy were forced to quit their job. Kicked in the teeth by an IGNORANT tyrant CEO. Again, let me direct readers to this analysis: The Lawyers and the Judge got it Wrong: The Law, the COVID-19 Injections and Houston Methodist Hospital v Jennifer Bridges et al., Case.

“In addition to the above cited failures, the lawyers failed to cite 18 U.S. Code § 2441 – War crimes 18 U.S. Code § 2441 – War crimes | U.S. Code | US Law | LII / Legal Information Institute (cornell.edu). When presented with the demonstrably provable injuries and adverse reactions post COVID-19 injection, and that the pharmaceutical counter measure itself declares that ‘illness’ will be a direct effect of the product, the following must be considered as part of a legal challenge … (C)Performing biological experiments. — “The act of a person who subjects, or conspires or attempts to subject, one or more persons within his custody or physical control to biological experiments without a

legitimate medical or dental purpose and in so doing endangers the body or health of such person or persons.”

“Judge Hughes also failed in his capacity as a Judge. Ironically, Judge Hughes added in his dismissal that vaccine safety and efficacy were not considerations in adjudicating this case but specially stated that Bridges et al., refusal to accept inoculation would – in the hospital’s

judgement “…make it safer for their workers and the patients in the Methodist’s care”.

Which is bull crap as we know. In that analysis, reference is also made to the NLRB, National Labor Relations Board: “They further failed to address the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) rulings on coercion Coercion of employees (Section 8(b)(1)(A)) | National Labor Relations Board (nlrb.gov). Congress enacted the National Labor Relations Act (“NLRA”) in 1935 to protect the rights of employees and employers, to encourage collective bargaining, and to curtail certain private sector labor and management practices, which can harm the general welfare of workers, businesses and the U.S. economy. Coercion of employees (Section 8(b)(1)(A)) and (4)(i) is key to the issue of the Methodist Employees and their right to decline, free from coercion. Again, the lawyers failed to introduce this argument.”

Going back to Abbott’s EO: “I hereby suspend Section 81.082(f)(1) of the Texas Health and Safety Code to the extend necessary to ensure that no governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization.” He goes on about no one can be forced to provide documentation regarding vaccination status. If no one can be forced to prove they got one of those injections, how could Houston Methodist demand proof or you’re fired?

So, the state won’t ‘compel’ you under EUA to get an injection, but it’s okay for employers to demand you do or lose your paycheck. If this phantom ‘virus’ is so dangerous, why won’t the state force you to get a shot? It’s all about what’s called bodily integrity.

The one thing that MUST be addressed is quite simple: Those injections are NOT legally a vaccine where I linked this in my last column: Dr. David Martin on Experimental mRNA COVID Vaccines: This is NOT a Vaccine! It is a Medical Device, January 13, 2021: “This is not a vaccine. We need to be really clear. We’re using the term “vaccine” to sneak this thing under public health exemptions.

“This is not a vaccine. This is an mRNA packaged in a fat envelope, that is delivered to a cell.It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator. It is not a vaccine. Vaccines actually are a legally defined term, and they’re a legally defined term under public health law, they’re legally defined term under the CDC and FDA standards.

“And a vaccine specifically has to stimulate both an immunity within the person who is receiving it, but it also has to disrupt transmission. And that is not what this is. They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand that is going into the cell, it is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment.

“But if it was discussed as a treatment, it would not get the sympathetic ear of the public health authorities, because then people would say, well what other treatments are there?”

As for employees in the private sector, I do believe employees should fight back as they have a solid argument under the NLRB as outlined above because those injections are proven to be harmful and the overwhelming number of deaths to date screams for protection.

I’ve covered the very important EUA lawsuit filed in Alabama; see here. A great deal of crushing our rights and now allowing ignorant employers to fire employees is being justified by an emergency regarding COVID-19 that never existed. Pfizer is pushing hard to get the FDA to authorize use of their deadly, maiming experimental injection. Once the FDA blesses Pfizer’s injection as “safe and effective” likely millions of uninformed Americans will take one. A tragedy. Pfizer also wants those injections blessed by the FDA as vaccines because then the cry to force every man, woman, child and baby in this country to get one will increase and employers will cave.

It’s not just politicians who are ignorant of what’s been proven regarding those injections, here’s a perfect example. I do have a great deal of respect for doctors and nurses. I have no doubt the last 16, 17 months has been very hard on them. But this doctor simply has no clue: I’m An ICU Doctor And I Cannot Believe The Things Unvaccinated Patients Are Telling Me – “My experiences in the ICU these past weeks have left me surprised, disheartened, but most of all, angry.”

Does she have any idea of how many Americans have already died? I doubt it. The last official count was 11,940 and that data is old. Add the sworn under penalty of jury Jane Doe whistleblower declaration with her number of deaths at more than 45,000 and you have at a minimum 56,940 deaths, 12,808 now permanently disabled and the list goes on which I covered in the past several columns.

Lawsuits– even those asking for a TRO (Temporary Restraining Order) take time and those who refuse one of those injections don’t have time if they want to keep their job. Perhaps that doctor would like to speak with some of these victims:

C19 VAX REACTIONS– “We are a large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).

“We have all shared very similar adverse reactions to these vaccines…leaving the majority of us disabled and unable to return to our jobs as medical and other healthcare professionals, parents, teachers, scientists, etc. We have been pulled away from every aspect of life to advocate for our own health. Enduring now for weeks and months… WE NEED HELP…”

I know, this is scary territory for probably most Americans, but your health and your ability to earn a paycheck are on the line. Look at the latest announcements China (Wal) Mart, Home Depot, Disney and others that employ hundreds of thousands of people: You will put your life at risk or go find another job. Tyson Foods has also thrown down the iron fist. They are a major food company that employ thousands of hard-working Americans.

Those injection manufacturers are pushing hard to get approval for children. Next will be schools demanding your precious child(ren) get a vaccine that’s legally not a vaccine.

We number in the millions which is why the desperate screeching by the walking corpse in the WH, the ignorant, stupid fools in the prostitute media and politicians gets louder by the day. They’re lying about the number of people who’ve taken one of those injections. A headline last week was yet another about the huge inventories of those “vaccines” because no one wants them.

Either fight back now or sadly, likely you will end up fighting the horrible injury done to your body or premature death. Keep getting my column and others out to every social media platform there is and your email lists. Call talk radio and tell the host it’s time to talk about the number of deaths and horrific number of people injured by those experimental injections. Stress they are not a vaccine. Write down your one-minute presentation before you call. Some of these “conservative” talk show hosts (and I know from calling) want to blow you off. Likely many have taken one of those injections and do not want to hear facts. Too bad. I keep calling.

Keep the heat on your governor, state rep and senator. Think only Republicans have gotten one of those injections? I darn well guarantee you a large number of those “vaccinated” are Democrats. Democrats and independents injured or who are now losing their jobs are just as angry and upset as we are.

Once again, here is where you can find templates to obtain an exemption for many classifications. Use the one appropriate for your situation. I’m not an attorney and this isn’t legal advice, but I would like to see employers flooded with MILLIONS of exemptions and file a complaint with the NLRB (National Labor Relations Board) – especially if you work for one of the biggies like China (Wal) Mart, Disney, Home Depot and any others that come out in favor of firing you based on absolute ignorance of what’s going on.

Make resistance overwhelming across this country. If you’re going to be fired anyway for refusing an injection, why not go on the offensive now? None of this directly affects me. It does my dear cousin who works for a very large chain store. She will be forced to quit as she will not get one of those shots. This should not be happening over a mountain of lies.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

