My email box is drowning from Americans facing termination if they do not get one of those experimental gene editing technology injections being passed off as vaccines. Even if that individual works remotely and doesn’t even go to an office.

I am not a lawyer and have no legal training. This column is not legal advice. Below is what I think those threatened to either submit and get the injection or lose their paycheck can immediately start doing. Each person must decide what action they can take so as not to lose their income.

First of all, more and more employers are telling employees they must get a COVID vaccine. Those injections are not FDA approved for either efficacy or safety. Scientifically, they are not vaccines and that is a huge distinction that must be put in front of a judge and employer. No one can be forced to take an experimental drug or injection against their will but that’s precisely what’s already happening.

Even if your employer has not indicated mandatory injection to keep your job, print this column out and give it to he/she anyway. Ask them to read it because you want them to be fully informed. Diplomatic yet convey your real concerns both for you, your family and your employer. Make a note that to access the links go to devvy.com, click on NewsWithViews which goes to my archives. They will see the title of this column and can click on it.

Definition of a vaccine according to the CDC: “A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.”

Dr. David Martin on Experimental mRNA COVID Vaccines: This is NOT a Vaccine! It is a Medical Device, January 13, 2021: “This is not a vaccine. We need to be really clear. We’re using the term “vaccine” to sneak this thing under public health exemptions.

“This is not a vaccine. This is an mRNA packaged in a fat envelope, that is delivered to a cell.It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator.It is not a vaccine. Vaccines actually are a legally defined term, and they’re a legally defined term under public health law, they’re legally defined term under the CDC and FDA standards.

“And a vaccine specifically has to stimulate both an immunity within the person who is receiving it, but it also has to disrupt transmission.And that is not what this is. They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand that is going into the cell, it is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment.

“But if it was discussed as a treatment, it would not get the sympathetic ear of the public health authorities, because then people would say, well what other treatments are there?”

According to the CDC: “Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is a viral respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus, called SARS-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV). Conducted extensive laboratory testing of clinical specimens from SARS patients to identify the cause of the disease.” Not all diseases, i.e., cancer, are treated using a vaccine.

Now we are back to the scientific question: Is COVID-19 a virus? Why is this so important? Because in order to justify using a vaccine for this “new novel” (fictional) coronavirus, you need a virus of some flavor. Vaccines are the cash cow, not the already available treatments that have had ZERO side effects, some for over 40 years.

Going back to my July 12, 2021 column, COVID-19 Not a Virus: Can Any Scientist Prove Dr. Stefan Lanka Wrong? There are several links to his interviews and written analysis as to how he proved through actual and modern era science measles is not a virus. He does not deny it is a disease. He also has concluded using modern era science COVID is not a virus. I use ‘modern era science’ because, quoting Dr. Lanka, “The conclusion is inevitable that our children are still vaccinated on the basis of scientific standards of the 18th and 19th century.”

Dr. Andrew Kaufman: Why the Virus Has Never Been Proven To Exist, Why the “Pandemic” Is a Psychological Operation and More

Efficacy

Employers are worried those who choose not to get one of those injections will infect others. They believe those non-vaccines are working. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Pfizer Says Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective, Nov. 9, 2020 /Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine is just 39% effective in Israel where the delta variant is the dominant strain, according to a new report from the country’s Health Ministry. / Israel Becomes First Country in the World to Push 3rd COVID Shot for Already Vaccinated

CDC says fully vaccinated people spread the Delta variant and should wear masks: ‘This new science is worrisome’ / 74 Percent of COVID-19 Cases From Massachusetts Outbreak Occurred in Fully Vaccinated People

CDC confesses to COVID-19 “vaccines” being a medical HOAX…vaxxed individuals shown to have HIGHER viral loads and can be super-spreaders / Delta COVID-19 Variant Shed by Vaccinated People, Spreads Like Chickenpox, CDC Document Suggests / CDC’s Own Data Shows 15% of In-Hospital CV Deaths in May Were Among Vaccinated Patients, Not ‘Under 1%’ As Officials Claimed

63% Of Those Who Died Of Delta Variant WERE VAXXED & 47% Of All New Covid-19 Cases ALSO VAXXED!!!/ Despite ‘Delta’ Alarmism, US COVID Deaths Are at Lowest Level Since March 2020, Harvard and Stanford Professors Explain

JUST IN: 111,000+ Vaccine Breakthrough Cases Identified in US – More Than **10X** CDC’s Count When They Stopped Tracking in May, July 30, 2021

Those are just a minuscule example of how all of those dangerous experimental injections have failed miserably. If those experimental injections were working why the new demand people wear one of those filthy face diapers and do the absurd, unscientific “social distancing” nonsense?

Why? I submit to you – and I could be wrong as I’m neither a doctor nor a scientist but only one who has spent thousands, not hundreds, of hours researching for the past 17 months – COVID is not a virus but a weaponized flu, if you will. That might sound preposterous unless you have read as much as I have which I’ve covered endlessly in columns. A list of research regarding evidence of a purified isolated particles specimen of this COVID-19 can be found in my July 26, 2021 column, COVID-19: Why Are American Scientists Silent on This?

Those experimental gene editing technology injections were given Emergency Use Authorization because allegedly there were no other treatments available to stop the spread or keep people from dying. Another horrific, proven lie. Dr. Peter McCullough gave a 19-minute presentation to the Health & Safety committee at our state capitol in Auston. In this video he explains the highly effective treatments blocked by the FDA which has ZERO legal authority to keep a doctor from prescribing them.

Linder v. United States, 268 U.S. 5, 18, 45 S. Ct. 446 (1925): “Obviously, direct control of medical practice in the states is beyond the power of the federal government.” Lambert v. Yellowly, 272 U.S. 581, 598, 47 S.Ct. 210 (1926): “It is important also to bear in mind that ‘direct control of medical practice in the States is beyond the power of the Federal Government.’ Linder v. United States, 268 U.S. 5, 18. Congress, therefore, cannot directly restrict the professional judgment of the physician or interfere with its free exercise in the treatment of disease. Whatever power exists in that respect belongs to the states exclusively.” Conant v. Walters, 309 F.3d 629, 639 (9th Cir. 2002) (quoting Linder). Lower circuit: United States v. Anthony et al., 15 F. Supp. 553 (S.D.Cal. 1936) (June 23 1936)

Arthritis drug ‘cuts senior deaths from Covid-19 by two-thirds’, researchers say, Nov. 15, 2020. I am very familiar with the Swedish Karolinska Institute during our war over smart meters here in Texas. Why wasn’t it given to the elderly in nursing homes here in the US? No money in it like a vaccine, see link above: “Drug giant GlaxoSmithKline told the Mail on Sunday it had already manufactured “millions of doses” of a vaccine and hopes it will be available alongside another vaccine developed by Pfizer earlier this year.”

Ivermectin obliterates 97 percent of Delhi cases, June 1, 2021

Now, early on in this nightmare if any doctors attempted to use Hydroxychloroquine or any other treatment, the FDA threatened their medical license. So many died because career criminal, Anthony Fauci, the prostitute media and ignorant politicians constantly parroted those treatments were dangerous when in fact, they saved lives. Is Dr. Anthony Fauci Guilty of Negligent Homicide? And, Criminal Collusion, Medical Malfeasance and Murder

Deaths

Every Friday the CDC publishes deaths and other ‘adverse events’ relating to those who have taken one of the experimental injections. For the first time, not this past Friday the 30th. Why? They’re getting boxed into a corner and doing everything they can to cover up the number of deaths. Not to mention a lawsuit filed to expose their lies. As of 7:00 pm, August 1st, no new data had been posted since their last posting the 23rd.

Feb. 19, 2021: One-Third of Deaths Reported to CDC After COVID Vaccines Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination

I feel safe in speculating that the majority of employers in this country have no idea the carnage in the number of deaths and all categories of ‘adverse events’ such as permanently disabled, spontaneous miscarriages, strokes and more. They are busy trying to keep their companies afloat and probably only see all the propaganda (lies) spewed daily by the prostitute media and politicians.

VAERS data shows skyrocketing number adverse events following COVID vaccinations, July 27, 2021 – “The number of reports surrounding the experimental COVID-19 vaccines has been unprecedented since the surveillance program was created in 1990. Between December 14, 2020, and July 9, 2021, there have been 10,991 reported deaths post-COVID-19 vaccination or 70 deaths per day in the U.S. alone.

“VAERS also saw almost half a million adverse events reported in the same period, 48,385 of which were considered serious injuries. Some of these include 445 cases of GBS, 127,421 cases of anaphylaxis, 5,049 cases of Bell’s palsy and 9,471 blood clotting disorders. Nearly 3,000 women also reported having experienced adverse events, with 1,072 miscarriages or premature births.”

I also feel safe in speculating that the majority have no knowledge of all the lawsuits underway. Besides the one in Alabama, the other critically important one is Thomas Renz and AFLD sue the Federal Government-Vax deaths have been covered up, July 20, 2021 – “Thomas Renz, an attorney based in Ohio has started a lawsuit against the federal government for covering up the true number of deaths from the Covid-19 vaccines.

“According to Renz, a whistle-blower – referred to as Jane Doe – who is an insider and has seen information on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) allegedly passed on the numbers and relevant information to him. At an event hosted by Awaken America, Renz said: “We have someone that has sworn under penalty of perjury that there have been at least 45,000 deaths.”…Through his Ohio-based law firm, Renz Law, Thomas is suing the US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to halt the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to children 15-years-old and younger.” Here is Jane Doe’s sworn Declaration.

Fraudulent testing

One of the battlefields from way back last year deals with the use of a PCR test to detect this phantom virus. A PCR test is not a diagnostic tool, it’s a manufacturing technique.

For a complete history on this, please read: International Class Action Lawsuits Against Corona PCR Test Manufacturers, October 7, 2020 and PCR Testing And False Positive Agenda Legal Challenges, January 15, 2021 – “As you will know, a number of institutions and law firms have coordinated worldwide in order to have the courts ascertain the background illustrated above and in order afterwards to demand compensation from the ringleaders and concerns for the many who have been harmed by the Drosten-Test lockdown.

“The lawsuits being pursued globally are not uncoordinated – they are largely the result of detailed joint planning by the scientists and lawyers involved. The two facts (i) that the Drosten-Test recommended globally by the WHO cannot detect infection, and (ii) that there are no asymptomatic infections (and therefore no real pandemic, at most a PCR casedemic) are of central importance for the outcome of the lawsuits. These facts will cause the house of cards of the pandemic fraudsters to collapse everywhere.”

And, in fact, the lying, corrupt CDC quietly exposed their filthy duplicity almost two weeks ago: CDC to Withdraw Emergency Use Authorization for RT PCR Test Because it Cannot Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 and the Flu

CDC, FDA faked “covid” testing protocol by using human cells mixed with common cold virus fragments… PCR tests are merely detecting the common cold

Now, almost 14 months later, the CDC has exonerated all the scientists who’ve said all along the PCR test could not detect a virus. Now that they’re being sued, out comes this at link above: “According to data released by the CDC earlier this month, influenza mortality rates were significantly lower throughout 2020 than previous years.”

They vomit up more lies: “The U.S. has reported more than 34.4 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020 and more than 610,000 deaths.” The CDC admitted months ago that only 5% of the (at that time) 600,000 deaths were from this phantom COVID, the rest died with COVID. How can you have 34.4 million cases when you’ve just admitted the gold standard test being used around the world can’t tell the difference between the phantom COVID ‘virus’ and the influenza flu?

From the same article above: “So there you have it. The CDC just basically admitted that many of the COVID-19 cases this past year could not be distinguished from “flu cases.” No wonder flu cases decreased to zero in so many places. See:

“Health Officials Admit that Only Those Vaccinated for the Flu are Getting the Flu This Year

“The ending of the EUA for the Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel will not happen until the end of the year, December 31, 2021, and the CDC recommends that laboratories start transitioning to other types of COVID-19 diagnostic tests that have been given an EUA by the FDA here.

“At the time of publication of this article, the FDA has issued 251 EUAs for COVID-19 diagnostic tests since April 1, 2020. The vast majority of them are for the RT-PCR tests, including about 20 that were just issued EUAs since the beginning of this month, July, 2021.

“The cash cow for these tests and the hundreds of companies that got rich selling them will now have to move on to the next phase to be able to cash in.

“Diagnostic Testing Fraud: Controlling the Masses and Medical Kidnapping

“We have been covering the corruption in the medical diagnostic testing field for the better part of a decade now, and we exposed it early on in the COVID-19 Plandemic last year as well.Here are some of our previous articles from last year exposing the fraud of COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

Not a Single COVID-19 Test is FDA Approved – Do We Really Know Who has COVID-19 and Who Does Not? – more at link.

CDC urges labs to use COVID tests that can differentiate from flu – “There were 646 deaths relating to the flu among adults reported in 2020, whereas in 2019 the CDC estimated that between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from influenza-related illnesses.”

The use of those PCR tests won’t stop until the end of the year so we’ll continue to see daily lies about “new cases”.

They’ve known all along. How could they not have known all this time ? The CDC has been playing a shell game as I’ve written before. Look at this from Jon Rappoport’s article dated October 8, 2020: The Smoking Gun: Where is the coronavirus? The CDC says it isn’t available. The FDA document is titled, “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” It is dated July 13, 2020. Click on the link and look at the date: July 21, 2021. Same document, different date, same text: “The analytical sensitivity of the rRT-PCR assays contained in the CDC 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel were determined in Limit of Detection studies.Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted,” Etc.

There’s a whole brigade of individuals who need to go to prison starting with former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, at the time all this fraud was being perpetuated and now continues under the “leadership” of an incompetent named Rochelle Walensky, to all the scientists who either work directly for the CDC or FDA including the head of the FDA, Janet Woodcock. I wonder if she practices lying in front of a mirror? CDC’s Walensky: Can’t Attribute COVID Rise to ‘Southern Border,’ American South ‘Really Quite High’

I again strongly urge you to take the time to read the three below. They contain the truth and not disinformation being promulgated by the prostitute media, big tech giants and politicians with an agenda. Example from USA today: Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines don’t cause death (When I stay at hotels and they provide a free copy of that “news” paper I leave it outside my room for garbage collection.)

Dr. McCullough Confirms The Media Is Hiding Dangers Of Getting Vaxxed

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:,Crimes Against Humanity,and the Covid-19 PCR Test

Cease and desist papers served on Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten by Dr. Reiner Füllmich

May 10, 2021, PCR Lawsuits – Should Hospitals Be Included? is my column and yes, they should for all the reasons I listed in my column. Then they can sue the PCR test manufacturers for fraud. If we don’t stop this now it will continue and happen all over again with some “new novel” something or other and try to force everyone to get another ‘new’ vaccine.Winter is coming, no one will get the flu, it will all be cash cow, COVID.

There is NO variant, Not novel, NO pandemic – Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich, July 11, 2o21. NO LAB LEAK: COVID DEPLOYED TO LAUNCH THE ‘PAN-CORONAVIRUS’ VACCINE

“So for those who want to live in the illusion that somehow or another, that’s the end of the story, be prepared for a greater disappointment. Because somebody knew something in 2015 and 2016, which gave rise to my favorite quote of this entire pandemic. And by that, I’m not being cute. My favorite quote of this pandemic was a statement made in 2015 by Peter Daszak.

“The statement that was made by Peter Daszak in 2015, reported in the National Academies of Press publication, February 12, 2016, and I’m quoting, ‘We need to increase public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures, such as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow that hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process.’

“Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance. Peter Daszak, the person who was independently corroborating the Chinese non-lab leak non-theory, because there wasn’t a lab leak. This was an intentional bioweapon of spike proteins, to inject into people, to get them addicted to a pan-coronavirus vaccine. This has nothing to do with a pathogen that was released and every study that’s ever been launched to try to verify a lab leak is a red herring.”

I cited a video in my last column re the above. The text above is from the video. The world has been lied to, not just here in America. I have read a ton of articles chasing that ‘virus’ from one lab to China and back. But, based on the history of all those patents, the dates and players, I agree with one scientist who said this is a weaponized flu. I believe, as I wrote in this column, July 19, 2021, COVID-19 Patents: State Little RICO Acts Prosecution?, due to discovery we might just discover the truth. Are there any District Attorneys in any state willing to present to a grand jury all known facts? If you’re a lawyer and know all this, do you know a DA or judge personally? Well, then, time to act.

14 months of tyrannical restrictions and mandates which brought this country to its knees and now those same bottom feeder politicians are issuing new edicts about wearing masks to justify keeping the hysteria so unsuspecting Americans will get one of those injections.

CDC Mask Guidance Is Based on 346 Breakthrough Cases in Massachusetts, No Deaths Reported, July 30, 2021

This IS the time to stand and fight back. Time is of the essence as pushing by the cheater in the WH, ignorant politicians from both parties, the corrupt, lying CDC and prostitute media have ramped up the lies by making it so difficult to do anything, people will cave. Disney is going to force employees to get the injection. Will you give them your money for any of their movies, parks or network? For me, when Hell freezes over.

CNN Warns Americans: ‘It’s About to Get Much Harder to Not Be Vaccinated’ – “Many companies may be waiting for that green light as well.“ You get the FDA to say, ‘It’s final, it’s approved,’ and I can guarantee you all the places I’m involved in, if you don’t get vaccinated you will get fired,” Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone told CNBC on Wednesday. He sits on the board of trustees of the NYU Langone Medical Center. “You have an obligation to your fellow man to protect him as well as yourself.” Ignorant, useful fool. I’ll find another hardware store.

Walmart Corporate Employees, Managers Must Receive Coronavirus Vaccine by Fall

Restaurant Group’s CEO: Customers Will Have to Give Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

California restaurant says it will serve only unvaccinated customers – has taken a stand against vaccination policies, calling them “treasonous, anti-American stupidity”

US Post Office employee’s union says no so we’ll see what happens there. They are a huge Democrat voting block. Postal Workers Union Delivers Stunning Blow to Biden: End Vaccine Mandates

You can start boycotting any company that makes those injections mandatory and let them know you’ll find someplace else to shop and eat. I’m sorry, but this is a war and a matter of life and death. I don’t need your pizza, your dresses, your light bulbs or anything else. There’s always someplace else to get it or I’ll go without.

Can employers force you to get a real vaccine? This is a full explanation: Can I Be Required to Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19?

Department of Justice Declares COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Legal

Federal law doesn’t prohibit public agencies, private business from requiring vaccines for employees, July 27, 2021 – Once again, this will be done under an Emergency Use Authorization when there is no emergency.

Lawsuit Filed Against Chicago Company for Mandating the Vaccination of West Virginia Employees

As I mentioned in my last column, Front Line Doctors are now representing college students. This is their web site – do look it over top to bottom. Click on legal and find this: California Complaint/Preliminary Injunction

(If I were a person of means, I’d gladly send them a $10,000 check for their legal defense fund. Those doctors and lawyers are sacrificing a great deal for all of us both in time and money.)

As many know, an ignorant judge ruled in favor of Houston Methodist against nurses, more than 100 of them. Get the injection or you’re fired. I previously posted an analysis of what went wrong with the plaintiff’s attorneys: The Lawyers and the Judge got it Wrong: The Law, the COVID-19 Injections and Houston Methodist Hospital v Jennifer Bridges et al., Case.

Parents fighting school boards as well as employers. This is solid ammunition to present so get out there and make your voice heard.

47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for Covid and 32 more confirm their negative health effects

Huge Victory: Under Pressure, New York Ends Mandatory COVID Testing in Schools , Feb. 17, 2021

This should be a new class action lawsuit. It’s time to go after Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Learn Why the 1986 Vaccine Protection Act Does Not Protect Covid-19 Injections, interview with Dr. David Martin

Individuals: Big corporations like Walmart need to be sued by thousands of employees. Surely there are attorneys out there who know the truth. Such lawsuits are very expensive but if plaintiffs are willing to pay into a legal defense fund, it can get done. I wish Americans didn’t have to go through this but if you don’t fight back NOW, there’s no one to save you except you.

One thing I think should be stressed to employers: When an employee dies after receiving the injection, the family can sue for wrongful death. Walmart or McDonalds or any of them should have known – especially if they were given all the data – those injections are NOT vaccines and they are dangerous, period. The evidence is overwhelming. For small to medium sized businesses who cave and threaten employees the jab or no job, you really do need competent legal representation. Two, three, ten or twenty employees. My God, there’s enough evidence and qualified expert witnesses to testify how dangerous those injections are to sink a ship.

This is outrageous and no different than living in Communist China, Communist Viet Nam or Communist N. Korea. Shut us up and now shut up doctors. I believe they could sue for violation of their First Amendment rights: Physicians who post COVID-19 vaccine misinformation may lose license, medical panel says

THIS is a quintessential example of a propaganda hit piece against a state legislator. Sen. Bob Hall held hearings on the safety of those injections. That’s what the Health & Safety and State Affairs committees do. That web site, non-profit Texas Tribune,prints provable lies. Texas GOP state senator urged use of unproven hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19. Now he’s spreading doubt about vaccines, May 17, 2021

Those useful fools at the Texas Tribune might want to go to this web site: C19 VAX REACTIONS– “We are a large and ever growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).

“We have all shared very similar adverse reactions to these vaccines…leaving the majority of us disabled and unable to return to our jobs as medical and other healthcare professionals, parents, teachers, scientists, etc. We have been pulled away from every aspect of life to advocate for our own health. Enduring now for weeks and months… WE NEED HELP…”

April 5, 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott here in Texas issued an EO regarding vaccines: Get one of those shots if you want but state government will never mandate it. Yeah, push it off on employers. On July 29, 2021, he issued a new one, EO 38 which says the same thing: government will never mandate it – under EUA. But, that does NOT stop employers here in Texas terminating those who don’t want one of those deadly experimental injections because they can. Don’t like our vaccine policy, find another job. Again, the word vaccine is paramount in law because words have meanings – especially in science.

Sen. Bob Hall has been trying to get a bill through for Abbott to sign during this special session to stop employers but the Democrats playing their political games by skipping out of town are making this a damn game while Texans are losing their jobs – regardless of political party.

Keep the pressure on your governor and state legislators. One huge obstacle is vaccinated individuals don’t want to hear the truth. They’re afraid so they find comfort staying in denial even if it means you lose your job. That includes politicians who believed the CDC and took the injection. Well, reality is going to slap them in the face as deaths continue to rise and Americans begin to develop auto immune diseases, become sick and then die a premature death.

You can also take this first step. Constitutional attorney, Larry Becraft, one of the attorneys in the Alabama EUA lawsuit sent me these links which cover different exemptions for civilians and military: (That Alabama lawsuit is a jury trial and I believe, Dr. Peter McCullough will be an expert witness.) Dr. McCullough: 83% of Babies Died if Mother Injected

Important: Download COVID Vaccine Religious Exemption Documents Here (And for military)

Push FDA to approve covering up number of deaths

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

