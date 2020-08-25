Andrew C. Wallace

I have the utmost respect for what President Donald Trump has accomplished, and what he will do for America in the future. But he must stop the burning, killing, destruction, and insurrections promoted by Communist (Democrat) Politicians.

President Trump could use troops, but it would be far better if he empowered the people, to defend themselves and their property in accordance with our Constitution. He should also charge the crooked politicians with obvious violations of federal law, 2383 and 2385 of 115 of 18 USC. See details below.

It is difficult for many of us to understand why the President does not arrest the Politicians who are obviously violating the laws of the Republic by promoting insurrection.

We understand the difficulty, when much of the DOJ is supporting the criminals, and the FBI is beyond any redemption for their criminal behavior. It is common, and accepted knowledge that Equal Justice does not exist as long as major politicians such as Obama, Biden, and Hillary, et al, remain free of charges. The people, absolutely do not believe that Equal Justice exists. Many people believe that elected politicians have no ethics or morals whatsoever.

I am advocating two courses of action that would stop the terror and burning of our cities, and the ongoing efforts at insurrections. I have no confidence that our politicians in either party will do anything unless they are pushed. Here are the two courses of action that will end the Communist Burning and Insurrection.

Empower the people, in accordance with the Constitution to defend themselves and THEIR property with deadly force, if required, without fear of politically motivated and crooked prosecutors. I called out Gov. DeSantis of Florida on this very thing in my last polemic.

FL. Gov. DeSantis, Allowing Denial of Florida Constitutional Rights

Governor DeSantis, you have been a good governor, but you can’t overlook, or dodge this responsibility. You will be harshly judged, if you fail to make it possible for citizens to exercise their rights, without fear, under the Florida Constitution, and a Civil War results. If you dodge your responsibility, like most weak politicians, odds are that you will turn over your state to new Communist Rulers…

President Donald Trump does not need troops, he only needs the courage to arrest the Democrat politicians for their violations of several sections of Chapter 115 of !8 USC. According to these simple laws, criminals could no longer hold public office. I encourage you to read the simple laws I have copied below.

I hope you agree, and can support me in this effort. I look forward to your comments.

Go with God.

2381. Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States. June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(2)(J), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148Mar. 4, 1909, ch. 321, §§1, 2, 35 Stat. 1088 “.

2382. Misprision of treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.) Mar. 4, 1909, ch. 321, §3, 35 Stat. 1088 .

2383. Rebellion or insurrection

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(1)(L), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)

2384. Seditious conspiracy

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, §1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)

2385. Advocating overthrow of Government

Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or

Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or

Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

If two or more persons conspire to commit any offense named in this section, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.

As used in this section, the terms “organizes” and “organize”, with respect to any society, group, or assembly of persons, include the recruiting of new members, the forming of new units, and the regrouping or expansion of existing clubs, classes, and other units of such society, group, or assembly of persons.

