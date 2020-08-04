By Cliff Kincaid

In a 2007 address titled, “Rethinking the History and Future of the Communist Party,” the eminent left-wing historian Gerald Horne made two very important observations about what would take place in our country and world. First, he predicted the rise of Barack Hussein Obama and identified his mentor, Communist Party member Frank Marshall Davis. This was before Obama was elected to his first term. Then Horne predicted the rise of Communist China.

The outcome looks ominous. The establishment journal Foreign Affairs is out with an article that carries the title, “Beware the Guns of August — in Asia.” The author, Kevin Rudd, a former Prime Minister of Australia, says, “The once unthinkable outcome — actual armed conflict between the United States and China — now appears possible for the first time since the end of the Korean War.”

China’s rise was made possible by Obama. After eight years in office, Obama visited with Chinese dictator Xi in China, in a meeting of “veteran cadres,” or communist officials, discussing current events. “Xi made a positive appraisal of Obama’s efforts in promoting China-U.S. relations during his presidency,” said the Chinse press. It was more evidence, if we needed any, that Obama was a Marxist mole doing the bidding of China while he was in office.

The China virus now provides the springboard for what Obama and now Joe Biden are calling the “transformation” of the United States. Fear of the virus is driving many to accept this version of socialism in America. Trump has not been able to dispel the fear and has 90 days to turn around the perception that he has lost control of events.

If Trump does not succeed, plans will proceed on what globalists at the Rockefeller Foundation, Brookings Institution, World Economic Forum, and IMF are calling “The Great Reset,” a new term for achieving a United Nations-dominated New World Order.

The Plan

Regarding the future president, Barack Hussein Obama, Horne had said back in 2007, “At some point in the future, a teacher will add to her syllabus Barack’s memoir and instruct her students to read it alongside Frank Marshall Davis’ equally affecting memoir, ‘Living the Blues’ and when that day comes, I’m sure a future student will not only examine critically the Frankenstein monsters that US imperialism created in order to subdue Communist parties but will also be moved to come to this historic and wonderful archive in order to gain insight on what has befallen this complex and intriguing planet on which we reside.” He was speaking at the reception of the Communist Party USA archives at the Tamiment Library at New York University.

What Horne was predicting was not only the Obama presidency but the victory of communism in America – and the world.

But the media were not interested. Even the Drudge Report rejected my paid ads about the Obama-Davis relationship. The fix was in.

Obama, who served two presidential terms, is back in the news, using a John Lewis memorial service to raise the stakes in the political crisis. He suggested a Democratic Party takeover of the presidency and the Congress with changes to Senate rules, leading to statehood for the Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. and the packing of the Supreme Court with more liberal justices. But with the release of the China virus, what Horne had to say about Communist China back in 2007 is worth reviewing.

Kissinger’s China Ploy Backfires

Horne quoted former New York Times columnist William Safire as saying, before Richard Nixon died, that his “opening” to Mao’s China might backfire. “Before Nixon died,” Safire said, “I asked him – on the record – if perhaps we had gone a bit overboard on selling the American public on the political benefits of increased trade with China. That old realist, who had played the China card to exploit the split in the Communist world, replied with some sadness, that he was not as hopeful as he had once been: ‘We may have created a Frankenstein [monster],’ said Nixon.”

Horne understood that all the talk about conflict and divisions in the communist world, including the “collapse” of the Soviet Union, did not slow the advance of communism. Horne said that Nixon, thinking he was exploiting a split in the communist world between Moscow and Beijing, “exchanged one Communist antagonist in Moscow for a far larger, far stronger Communist antagonist in Beijing. Future dictionaries may well illustrate the definition of the phrase ‘Pyrrhic victory’ with a picture of Nixon’s trip to Beijing in 1972.”

All of this is true beyond doubt, as we see in the current headlines.

The idea that the Red Chinese were potential allies was sold by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger under President Nixon and adopted by our intelligence agencies. It was carried forward during the Clinton, Bush, and Obama Administrations and resulted in decades of cooperation with China, even in medical research.

A 1965 communist Chinese publication, “The Polemic on the General Line of the International Communist Movement,” was based on the perceived “differences” between the Chinese and Soviet Communist parties. These differences were real in the mind of a communist, since they always preach and practice ideological “struggle,” but irrelevant in terms of their ultimate goal. This is why former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev would still, in the midst of glasnost and perestroika, declare his goal to be the ultimate triumph of world communism.

The Marxist Dialectic

Our 2015 book, The Sword of Revolution and the Communist Apocalypse, features an interview with a former U.S. intelligence agency official who explained how the Sino-Soviet split, a development in the strategy known as Marxist dialectics, deceived U.S. policymakers and weakened the Free World. His perspective was a dissenting view in the CIA and intelligence community bureaucracy.

Chinese Red Army Commander Lin Biao called Marxist dialectics, the communist ideology of struggle and deception, a spiritual atom bomb, far superior to the real thing. Lenin called it the living soul of Marxism. It was evident in the so-called Sino-Soviet split, under which world communism still remained the ultimate goal.

Unleashing the coronavirus and then claiming to be the world’s savior from it is a example of Marxist dialectics.

Gerald Horne’s 2008 book, Blows Against Empire, includes a chapter on China that has always excited the communists. They understood that China’s goal was always world domination, a fact just recently confirmed by FBI Director Christopher Wray but known for decades to anyone with a rudimentary understanding of communism.

In the Communist Party USA newspaper. Norman Markowitz reviewed the Horne book and wrote that China is too big and too strong to be the target of “containment/encirclement” strategy, as was the case with the Soviet Union. He wrote, “Horne deals with a world in which the U.S. government and military is constantly frustrated by China’s refusal to toe its line, constantly seeking to make its rise anything but peaceful, China works with Iran and Venezuela. China maintains friendly relations with North Korea. While China is presented by U.S. media as an economic and potential military threat, the U.S. can’t really mobilize an economic and military bloc against it in Asia or globally, although it continues to try.”

In his 2008 article, Markowitz predicted that the U.S. would not be able to mobilize an ideological “holy war” against China because of China’s economic progress, power and wealth.

At this point, according to the “official” statistics, the China virus has infected about 4.7 million Americans and killed more than 157,000. Equally important, government actions at the federal, state, and local levels have decimated the American economy and thrown tens of millions of people out of work. With “The Great Reset,” the power grab goes global, with China taking advantage of the crisis it created.

On foreign policy, freedom in Hong Kong has been lost. The State Department seems preoccupied with China’s claims to the South China sea but it’s doubtful that the American people would support a war with China over these claims.

“Is Taiwan the next Hong Kong,” many are asking.

Increasingly, China looks like a Red Dragon gobbling up the world.

But the U.S. also has advantages, as noted by analyst J.R. Nyquist, such as arable land and considerable food exports, while a Department of Homeland Security report indicates that China is likely unable to replace U.S. soybean exports needed for meat consumption. Nyquist discusses these trends in the context of what is called the solar minimum, a cyclical weakening of the Sun’s electromagnetic field that results in changes in earth’s weather, including a shortened growing season and a significant decrease in world food production in countries like China.

This makes America, the leading food exporting country, a strategic and tempting target for communist control.

