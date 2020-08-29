Jake MacAulay

In his classic book Democracy in America (1835), Alexis de Tocqueville of France observed: “There is no country in the whole world in which the Christian religion retains a greater influence over the souls of men than in America; and there can be no greater proof of its utility, and of its conformity to human nature, than that its influence is most powerfully felt over the most enlightened and free nation of the earth.”

There is no argument to the unequivocal truth that our Creator God is the source of all liberty and that American liberty exists due to His benevolent intervention.

In his first Inaugural Address on April 30, 1789, George Washington repeatedly talked about God’s blessings upon America, saying, “No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men more than the people of the United States.”

Since Washington first added “so help me God” to his inaugural oath, every president since has likewise asked for God’s assistance at his inauguration.

Since its first meeting in 1774, Congress has opened its sessions with prayer; and since at least the 1820s, the U.S. Supreme Court has opened its court sessions with the prayer of “God save the United States and this Honorable Court.”

Since God graciously opened my eyes to His architecture in my country, I have joined our founders and have been guided by my allegiance to the American View of law and government, which is also the Biblical view of law and government.

That view begins with the Acknowledgement of — and the submission to — the Creator God of the universe. And subject to His law, we form governments for the purpose of protecting the rights that He has granted and protecting the ability to perform the obligations He requires.

The Constitution of the United States, and the constitutions of the various states, set forth what is essentially the compact or contract that defines and limits the powers granted by the people to elected and appointed officials, along with civil servants to serve the ends, and perform the terms, of that contract.

I have always considered it a blessing to be born and live in a country founded on biblical principles, and I have made it my life’s work to study and share what I learn.

One of the many things I have learned is that there are some people who do not share this view. In fact, there are some who detest it. They include not only looters and rioters and brick-throwing thugs, but also mayors and governors and county executives who make excuses for this lawlessness rather than arresting and prosecuting these criminals.

I also observe that these enemies of America are united in their hatred for Donald Trump.

Our Creator’s Holy Writ urges, “…that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.”

I make it a point to weekly pray for my President (along with congress, the supreme court, and all subsequent governing bodies on my state and local levels). I know of no better way to assist our President and work for the healing of our land. I am hoping you will do the same.

