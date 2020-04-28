By: Devvy

Let me start off by asking how many reading this column want Americans to contract COVID-19? How many reading this column want Americans to die from COVID-19? No one I know does.

I have been very irritated every time I see some article or opinion – especially from so-called conservative and independent media web sites who refer to this virus as a hoax.The virus is real.

I also find it unfair some from the independent media making statements painting those of us innocent of such accusations as part of the pack. The coronavirus is likely 56 to 100 times MORE DEADLY than the flu; any attempt to end the lockdowns without precautions will result in catastrophe, April 26, 2020

“Over the last two months, mostly pro-Trump, conservative publishers have gone to extraordinary lengths to try to claim the coronavirus is no more deadly than the regular flu, even as coronavirus deaths have exceeded regular flu deaths by well over over 2000% on a day-to-day basis for the past two weeks. (See comparison chart below.)”

Comparing ESTIMATED number of cases of the yearly flu and deaths by the CDC and this virus does not mean writers like me are making the claim COVID-19 is less deadly. What’s problematic is method of testing, actual numbers vs ESTIMATED numbers of death and how that determination is made and why a lock down this time? To repeat from my column last week for those who missed it:

“From Dr. Annie Bukacek a physician of over 30 years, “Translation? The CDC counts both true COVID-19 cases and speculative guesses of COVID-19 the same. They call it death by COVID-19. They automatically overestimate the real death numbers, by their own admission.”

You don’t shut down the country and destroy people’s lives over speculative guesses.

Adams continues with this statement which I also feel is unfair (Emphasis mine): “But none of the conservative media voices demanding an ending of the lockdowns are promoting masks or nutrition. They just want to pretend the coronavirus is no big deal and open the floodgates with no precautions or protections.”

No one I know has been pretending that virus is no big deal. As for promoting nutrition, what did I write in my Feb. 17, 2020 – April 20, 2020 columns? Keep your natural immune system at highest working levels. I’ve been hammering on this since the beginning. What you eat and your immune system. Many others have, too.

Adams goes on to say in the first linked column, “Of all the collapse and survival scenarios I’ve researched and trained for over the last twenty years, never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that we would find ourselves in a deadly, biological weapons pandemic while half the population pretended it didn’t exist.”

America has a population of roughly 330 million people. As of 2019, number of children in the U.S. is 73.8 million so that leaves about 257 million adult aged Americans. Is it realistic for Adams to claim 128.5 million Americans (50% of adult aged Americans) pretend the virus doesn’t exist?

In his sincere and genuine beliefs, Adams vehemently believes America must remain locked down and wear masks.Just like nurses protesting the protesters against the lockdown and near total destruction of our economy and now advancing crippling of our food supplies.

Many who saw the pictures of nurses standing in the street in Denver, Colorado immediately equated it with Tiananmen Square. An absurd comparison.

BUSTED: US: Media caught red-handed staging nurse blocking anti-quarantine protests – Yes, watch it live; 3:17 seconds – Sickening. My question is what media outlet?

Do We the People support and appreciate all the sacrifices made by physicians, ER doctors, nurses, technicians – all of them – during this nightmare? Yes, we do. Do We the People want them to die – and, tragically, too many have? No, we don’t.

The clash:

As so many of us have written, the prostitute “mainstream” agenda driven biased media and “experts” like doctors Fauci and Birx along with the CDC and WHO are directly responsible for whipping up the masses and spreading crippling fear.Oh, my God – it’s a pandemic! We’re all going to die tomorrow!

As a result, President Trump felt he had no choice but to lock down America. Fauci and Birx told Trump 2.2 million people would die if he didn’t. Trump said when told the numbers it was the worst day of his life. Virtually everything out of the mouths of those two has been wrong along with the completely bogus models used to scare the Hell out of everyone.

Trump trusted Pence and HIS team of medical “experts”. Those experts have been proven wrong and as a result, the expected backlash is directed squarely at Donald Trump. It’s his fault the CDC sent out tests that were actually tainted with the virus!

FBI Investigation Targeted Dr. Fauci But Comey Pulled the Plug

“Top U.S. scientist and research pioneer Dr. Judy Mikovits said she cooperated with the FBI during an investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Health, alleging Fauci was a workplace tyrant who was under investigation for swiping scientific research, covering up tainted vaccines, doling out lucrative federal grants to feckless cronies and much more.

“Dr. Mikovits broke her long silence on the Thomas Paine Podcast and revealed an insider’s nightmare spanning three decades of conducting research under the governmental control of Fauci. Dr. Mikovits said eventually her widespread allegations of fraud and abuse by Fauci helped spark an investigation by the FBI.”

That woman’s credentials are far more impressive than toady, Fauci. Dr. Judy Mikovits Statement about ‘Wearing a Mask’ Policy – “The masks on walks outside and while driving in your car is mind blowing to me. Do you not know how unhealthy it is to keep inhaling your carbon dioxide and restricting proper oxygen flow? I honestly cannot believe how non-logical we have become! We as a society seem to just listen to (perceived) authority without question. I don’t see a whole lot of critical thought happening here, I’m sorry to say Why I opt NOT to wear a mask.”

“Well, let me break it down for you. The body requires AMPLE amounts of oxygen for optimal immune health. Especially during a so-called “pandemic”. Proper oxygenation of your cells and blood is ESSENTIAL for the body to function as it needs to in order to fight off any illness.

“Masks will hamper oxygen intake. Unless you are working in a hospital setting, it is NOT necessary. But go ahead and hold onto to your security blanket if it makes you feel better. I do not listen to the government when it tries to instruct me on how to maintain health, nor do I trust their ‘stats” (which we know are based on unconfirmed numbers). Police: ‘Excessive’ wearing of medical mask possibly caused NJ driver to pass out, crash

On April 25, 2020, Fauci said “testing should at least double in the upcoming weeks before states begin to reopen their economies amid the pandemic.” And we’re supposed to believe him? When Hell freezes over. Fauci is still drawing his paycheck while Americans suffer.

Everything having to do with this nightmare is Trump’s fault as if he flew to Wuhan, China and brought it back with him. The attacks on Trump have been relentless and now it’s attacks against We the People armed with factual data. All emotional responses and attacks instead of analysis based on logic and truthful data.Tens and tens of millions of Americans who’ve had their lives destroyed virtually overnight based on lies and more lies.

I’ve heard interviews on shows like Rush Limbaugh from those in some of the hospitals in NYC where this virus has burned like an inferno. The Hell of which they spoke makes your heart break. But, NYC isn’t Big Spring, TX (where by the Grace of God we have only 4 cases so far), Butte Montana and most of the country.

This outbreak hit this country like a sledge hammer on steroids. Factual information and data was hard to come by if Americans listened only to Trump’s team, the MSM, Democrat politicians and Hollywood imbiciles who love the sound of their own voice.

Vice President Pence’s Hand-Picked Globalists Destroyed Our Economy – A must read.

But, as the weeks have dragged by, we have learned more. If you have not watched these videos, I highly recommend doing so – especially those in the medical field at all levels. These I’ve highlighted in earlier columns.

Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics

Tracking Down the Origins of the Wuhan Coronavirus

And, Jon Rappaport’s article using the CDCs own web site and language regarding testing. If you haven’t read it, prepare to be shocked.

Jon’s article: Corona: Creating the Illusion of a Pandemic Through Diagnostic Tests

Every death from that virus is sad. I understand the frustration by nurses and doctors who’ve been out protesting they have not, since day one, been provided with enough masks and other equipment to protect themselves. Nurses protesting outside the White House said 3.5 BILLION masks were needed to fight this pandemic. 3.5 BILLION.

Realistically speaking, where do hospitals and clinics store 3.5 BILLION N95 masks? Are not hospitals and clinics the ones responsible for keeping enough PPE for any disaster? Or is it the fault of states for not warehousing billions of masks and other protective equipment?

I agree it’s a national disgrace, but it’s not Trump’s fault. I urge you to read this analysis rebutting the bald-faced lies about Trump cutting the CDC’s budget putting everyone at risk. Nurses and first line responders might be shocked at the truth. Greenberg also pointed to other boondoggles the CDC has funded, including a state-of-the-art $106 million visitor’s center replete with Japanese gardens, a gym facility costing $200K, and a beauty pageant for transgender individuals.

“The occasional outbreak only calls the CDC’s general incompetence to everyone’s attention. The rest of the time its incompetence, like that of other government agencies, just ticks along wasting money,” Greenberg wrote.”

Food supply chain

As I have written before, the federal government is doing everything humanly possible to keep the food supply chain going but with thousands of employees out with that virus, it’s not easy.

Yes, it’s a monumental tragedy that tens of thousands of cattle will likely be slaughtered and buried. Millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of hogs. Millions and millions of gallons of milk simply poured out.

Yes, it is getting worse but as I and so many others have urged: Please do not start panic buying of meat, chicken and pork. Yes, processing plants have been hit very hard with more cases every day but those employees will recover and back to work. There are going to be shortages but America has to be patient. Please stress this to family, friends and co-workers.

Last week a man called in to Rush Limbaugh’s radio show whose been in the livestock industry for more than 20 years. What he had to say is important because he wants people to know what we’re up against. When you slaughter cattle and hogs and dispose of them, it takes time for the next generation to grow to an age and weight to be slaughtered. That creates a gap of months where you have no available stock for slaughter and distribution. The same applies for chickens being ‘depopulated’ by millions.

That caller also stressed that a large number of food processing and slaughter house employees simply were too scared to come to work for fear of being infected with the virus. They started refusing to come to work. Who made them so afraid instead of stressing caution and common sense? The MSM, Democrat politicians and Hollywood idiots.

Restaurants and schools account for a tremendous chunk of demand and production. By shutting down those two it created a massive surplus with no where to go and then employees by the hundreds started coming down with the virus making production impossible thus plant closures. We don’t know how many truckers have been infected or passed away but without those drivers the shelves would have long ago been empty.

In the meantime, those without long term food storage (if it comes down to that) – there are many other foods to feed yourself and your family while we get through this nightmare. While the ag industry has also been hard hit, things like re-fried beans (and all sorts of beans), rice, pasta, veggies, oatmeal and cereals if you can find healthy ones, fruits, bread products are still plentiful now at the stores.

If available in your area, fish as long as it’s not farm raised fish – is a healthy food choice. 5 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Farm-Raised Fish and Why you shouldn’t eat farm-raised fish – For tuna – be sure to call the 800 number on a tuna can and find out if it’s farm raised. Also, this one has additional information: 7 Things Everyone Should Know About Farmed Fish (I want to throw up: 50% of fish now sold in stores is farm raised – and likely on your favorite restaurant menu which is always why I ask first, eat later.)

On the same show as the livestock caller, another man called in who made the point about herd immunity crystal clear. I’m paraphrasing but one of the questions he raised: Was the lockdown all about protecting 330 million people from getting the virus?

This caller went on to logically point out it’s impossible for the federal government to keep 330 million people from getting the virus.

As many highly-trained, experienced doctors and scientists have come out and said: Locking down the entire country only prolongs the damage, human and the economy. I provided some links by virologists and epidemiologists in my last column regarding herd immunity and stopping the virus within 2 -3 week max so I won’t repeat them here. Dr. David Katz explains how the US can reopen safely and why the lockdown is dangerous

Let’s use a little common sense here. Last week at the grocery store the cashier ask me if I was satisfied with my shopping experience. I said fine but ask her in a, ahem, elevated voice: Is that currency you handed me full of the coronavirus? (I used cash). The look on her face was shock.

I said years ago the U of Mass. produced a thorough study of our currency circulating and determined 90% had cocaine residue on it. Those bills in your wallet are filthier than a toilet. I looked at the people behind me in line (not 6’ apart). They also were processing that information.

Next was a hardware store where I bought seed for my grass (yard). I again used cash and the reaction was the same. I told this cashier: I wonder if that bag of seed has the virus on it? I looked at the man standing behind me (again not 6’ away) and said, heck someone else in this store could have picked it up just like me to read the instructions on the back (and any chemicals; looking out for my furr-babies) and left the virus on the bag. They all looked at me in shock.

The point is this: You can pick it up 50 different ways every day even wearing a mask. The subways and buses in NYC have not stopped running. The airlines are still flying full of passengers. Partial re-openings will demand outside tables for a restaurant be six feet apart. Hello? Lunch and dinner hour generally generate the bulk of revenue so how profitable is it to have four tables outside in the fresh air (which is the best environment) instead of a dozen tables?

The nitwit mayor of New Orleans (who allowed the Marti Gras celebration and then blamed Trump), LaToya Cantrell [D] signed an order banning the transportation and sale of firearms. Really? How does that keep people from becoming infected? I ain’t feelin’ ya, mayor. My point being that big metropolitan cities are allowing public transportation and yeah, some will get infected. Many won’t know it. Many will have mild cases if their immune system is very good. Some will have to be hospitalized and sadly, some will pass away.

Gradual re-opening will likely cause a second wave of infections depending on location. How bad we don’t know but by not allowing the herd immunity proven path, it could be very bad. The issue of herd immunity and this totally unnecessary lock down started making a break out over the past week or so thanks to independent media.

Doctors Call for Reopening, Say Lockdown Creating ‘Public Health Crisis’, April 26, 2020

“A group of emergency room doctors in California is calling on governments to lift coronavirus lockdowns, arguing that the measures are creating a “public health crisis.” During a Wednesday press conference, ER doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care told reporters that nationwide lockdown policies are having the reverse impact.

“I don’t want to stay in my home and develop a weak immune system, and then come out and get a disease,” Erickson added, rebuffing inconsistent shelter-in-place orders. Erickson noted that quarantining the healthy is like nothing he’s seen before, according to The Daily Wire.

“We decided to keep people at home and isolate them, even though everything we’ve studied about quarantine, typically you quarantine the sick,” he explained. “When someone has measles you quarantine them. “We’ve never seen the healthy, where you take those without disease and without symptoms and lock them in your home.”

This video again features Dr. Dan Erickson of Bakersfield, CA on opening up the country. As of April 27, 2020 it has 4,860,548 views destroying the stay at home narrative.

Houston looking at dismantling $17M temp hospital that didn’t see a single patient, April 24, 2020 – A city that went into panic.

Nearly all NY coronavirus patients suffered underlying health issue, study finds, April 23, 2020 – “A new study by a medical journal revealed that most of the people in New York City who were hospitalized due to coronavirus had one or more underlying health issues.

“Health records from 5,700 patients hospitalized within the Northwell Health system — which housed the most patients in the country throughout the pandemic — showed that 94 percent of patients had more than one disease other than COVID-19…In addition, 42 percent of coronavirus patients who had body mass index (BMI) data on file suffered from obesity while 32 percent of all patients suffered from diabetes.”

I covered this in my last column. 40% of Americans are now obese; 7.6% morbidly obese. Nearly 90% of people with Type 2 diabetes are obese. Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity: The Link

Is it any wonder the people in Virginia are protesting such utter madness?

Virginia Could Take 2 Years To Allow Businesses To Reopen, Governor’s Adviser Says, April 25, 2020 – “That time has not yet come, and Northam’s original lockdown is set to run until at least June 10.” Insanity while Northam draws his paycheck.

This is CRITICALLY IMPORTANT information for everyone – especially those who support keeping Americans locked in their homes and hammered with draconian dictates from puny dictators. Like governors and mayors suffering from lust for power over the people.

Looks Like Trump Was Right About The Coronavirus Fatality Rate, April 23, 2020 (I again point out those tests are faulty which is why it’s important to read this)

Now, I want you to go look at dates & data on the CDC’s own web site. Look at the headings and number of deaths; combinations from underlying health issues to single cause being CORVID-19.

Then, go watch this short video. The man walks you through the numbers above on the CDC’s web site.

The American people, Trump, governors, mayors – we’ve all been played. Mass manipulation that must be exposed. I appreciate the genuine concern by everyone in the medical field. There’s no doubt in my mind they care about their patients but do they have the truth?

For months in the hot spot areas where it was overwhelming, their worlds have been confined to eat, sleep and back to the horror of trying to take care of patients without enough PPE and in a few places not enough ventilators.

But, they in turn have to understand why the American people are standing up for their rights.Never in my lifetime have I seen such draconian and unconstitutional actions being forced down the throats of the American people bankrupting them and this country. It has been horrifying.

People’s dreams, hopes, their businesses by the millions are now destroyed. For lies. Not because the virus is a hoax or isn’t contagious or should not be taken seriously. But because as is now heard across the country: The cure can’t be worse than the problem. The cure is to open our country and let common sense win the day. If a person doesn’t want to patronize a re-opened hair salon, barber shop, bar or restaurant, then don’t. No one’s forcing you.

Our governor here in Texas thinks the state can contain that virus with baby steps and keep all 30 million of us safe. Hair salons and barber shops must remain closed. Well, it is an election year after all. Texas’ stay-at-home order to expire Thursday, businesses to reopen in phases starting Friday

You can now go to the dentist who wears a mask and is up close to your mouth and you will breathe on he/she. Same as for a tech who cleans your teeth. But you can’t go to a hair salon (one of the most sanitized businesses) where your hair dresser or barber wears a mask and deals with basically the back of your head so you don’t breathe on them. Hey, makes sense to me, gov, except those Texans who own businesses still locked down can’t feed their families.

(If you can’t pay your mortgage, consider asking your lender to give you a 90-day grace period and put those three months of payments at the end of your 30-year loan. You make no payment for 90 days. Those 90 days plus the usual interest will get paid at the back end to the bank so they don’t lose any money and you don’t lose your home.)

Some Americans just don’t get it about our God-given rights. About freedom. About liberty. About the evil agenda for world government domination. Once we ALLOW any level of government to trample those rights or simply take them away, we won’t get them back without a bloody confrontation.

Killing unborn babies is considered essential but keeping open a nursey is verboten. You can run to Home Depot and potentially catch the virus from the debit/credit key pad but you can’t walk your dog in an empty park. Christian churches locked out while violent criminals are being released from prisons and jails so they don’t get the virus. An inmate in Florida released is arrested for murder the next day. In NYC, an inmate released then arrested for armed robbery.

Washington county sheriff says he won’t enforce governor’s stay-at-home order

Four Michigan Sheriffs: We Will Not Enforce Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Edicts

Sheriff rebels against governor: ‘We will not be setting up a police state’ (Maine)

Americans are defying lock down restrictions and the trampling of our God-given rights – not just here but around the world.

We will get through this but economically, the horror has only just begun. Please pray for Trump and for each other. The Demon-Rats (Democrats) are using this tragedy as their kill shot for Trump in November. America don’t buy it. Do buy locally as much as you can for your community to preserve as many jobs as possible.

America pray for mercy for those with the virus and their families. Be strong in this toughest of times. Family help each other as best we can. Heavenly Father, we ask for your forgiveness and your blessing in keeping us strong just like those who fought so hard and bled rivers of blood to birth our beloved republic.

Donald Trump has inspired people around the world. Do take the time to watch and listen to this 3:45 second video that WILL lift your spirits and make you proud to be an American. The cry for freedom is being heard around the world. America leads. We must not allow Satan’s Pimps destroy this wonderful revolution. “DEPLORABLES UNITE” – (Do you hear the people sing) Trump Anthem –Re-uploaded from 1 million views

Be sure to get this column out on social media. Knowledge is power but only if we use it.