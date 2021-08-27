By: Devvy

On July 8th, career criminal and impostor president, Joe Biden, responded to a question from a reporter during one of the farces called a briefing: Did Biden think the Taliban would move to overthrow the Afghan government? Biden’s reply: The Taliban would not take over Afghanistan. 300,000 Afghan military well-funded and the rest on his cheat card. It’s doubtful he even knew what was going on as Biden’s brain has not been functioning properly for years.

It’s too bad the millions Trump voters can’t sue the DNC for fraud: Their power brokers knew Biden was mentally in bad shape. Yet, using all their usual dirty bag of tricks, an old man who should have been either in a nursing home years ago or with his wealth, full time home care was pushed to the front of the line and made their nominee for president. Knowing he was absolutely incapable of being Commander-in-Chief. I believe part of the long game.

Many comment Biden is senile and has dementia. Many health care workers who deal with dementia patients all the time easily recognized there was something very “off” about old Joe on the campaign trail – what there was of it. COVID-19 provided the perfect cover to keep Biden in his basement during 2020. Of course, Biden was never worried about the outcome of the election. Video: Biden Brags About Having The “Most Extensive…Voter Fraud Organization” In History

Biden’s damage control lackeys scrambled- it’s a Freudian slip. One has to understand what happens to someone with dementia. My mom’s dementia over a period of about six years was very advanced when she died Jan. 31, 2021. However, in the fog, like so many with dementia, here and there the most amazing, lucid comments would come forth out of nowhere.

Dementia vs. Alzheimer’s Disease: What is the Difference?

“Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Alzheimer’s is a specific disease. Dementia is not…

“Alzheimer’s is a degenerative brain disease that is caused by complex brain changes following cell damage. It leads to dementia symptoms that gradually worsen over time. The most common early symptom of Alzheimer’s is trouble remembering new information because the disease typically impacts the part of the brain associated with learning first.

“As Alzheimer’s advances, symptoms get more severe and include disorientation, confusion and behavior changes. Eventually, speaking, swallowing and walking become difficult.”

I doubt most Americans remember and most certainly young Americans who weren’t even born, Biden had surgery twice for brain aneurysms. One of his was a bleeder. Every human’s body reacts differently to medications and surgery.

Because Biden’s surgeries were his brain, there are long term problems when someone’s had one brain aneurysm, never mind two, even with the top-notch medical treatment he received. We all saw that fall Biden took trying to climb the stairs onto Air Force One, March 19, 2021.

Some attributed it to his age. My personal opinion is that man’s brain cells are so far gone at this point, even his most rabid supporters can no longer figure out how to hide it. What’s become known as ‘Biden’s gaffes’ and the butt of bar jokes is no joke. I believe it’s a long- term effect of cell destruction in his brain.

Biden’s Former Doctor Says “He’s Not a Healthy Guy,” has stroke potential – “Dr. David Scheiner commented on Biden’s medical report, stating he looks “frail” and as if he could soon have a stroke based on his medical record.” Nonetheless, Scheiner said old Joe was fit for office.

The disaster in Afghanistan, a complete collapse resulting in chaos and death, now gives the prostitute media and Joe’s allies the excuse needed to continue the game plan of the shadow government.

I do a lot of reading and research and I would say millions of Americans – not just Republicans – believed in January Biden would last maybe two years before the whore playing Vice President would take over. That would be ‘Legs in the Air’ Harris, ‘Ho Harris’ and all the other nick names given to that nasty piece of work, Kamala Harris. You know, another clone of Hildebeast Clinton of “What difference does it make” after Americans were killed in Benghazi.

WATCH: Kamala Harris laughs when a reporter starts to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan

Seemingly out of the blue, the American people were seeing the collapse of Afghanistan in real time. Taliban thugs financed with millions of American taxpayer dollars, began their take-over. Sen. Marco Rubio summed it up quite well when he said the American people just gave the Taliban a new Air Force. Biden got on his knees and announced to the world the Taliban was running the show on the time table to get Americans out by August 31st or else pay the consequences.

Having been at this going on 31 years in the trenches full time and studying our enemies, it would appear those in charge who are not elected by We the People (neither was Biden or Harris) know Biden was not going to make it much longer. While it can be said, I think knowing what we know, Marxist Hussein Obama and communist Valerie Jarrett have been running the show quietly in the background, it’s others who stay out of the limelight that give the real orders. Does that sound like a conspiracy? And this wasn’t?

The Shadow Government Going for the Kill Shot, July 27, 2020

“As awareness of the diabolical plans afoot began to circulate America, the destroyers wasted no time in implementing plans to force a police state upon us and cover their evil with supposedly “good” government organizations to “help the people”. It began with socialist and mass murderer, FDR [3] and continued with the welfare king, LBJ and his ‘Great Society’ nightmare.

“In 1984 under the direction of Ronald Reagan, Oliver North drew up plans for martial law using FEMA, a little-known agency, but a MAJOR player in the big plan.

“This secret plan would suspend the U.S. Constitution and turn over control of the government to FEMA. This plan would appoint military commanders to run state and local governments. Implementation of this plan would have been triggered by violent and wise spread internal dissent, disagreement with government policy or national opposition to any U.S. military invasion abroad. Essentially, it amounted to a complete and total suspension of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

“Then U.S. Attorney General William French Smith blew the whistle on North.Investigators who uncovered this plan believe that between 1983 – 1986, North’s office was the ‘central command center’ for this informal secret structure which involved more than the illegal sale of arms to Iran and illegal funding of the underground war in Nicaragua under President Ronald Reagan.

“North wasn’t alone in this secret structure. Others included Reagan’s closest advisers: U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese, CIA Director William Casey and National Security Adviser William Clark. Congressional investigators at the time were shocked by how far along this secret structure and planning had progressed. Arthur Liman, who was the chief counsel of the Senate’s Iran-Contra committee stated in a memo that Oliver North was at the center of what he called a “secret government within a government”.

“Prior to those hearings, Liman wrote that a policy decision made at the highest levels during the Iran Contra scandal “…reveals the whole secret government within a government, operated from the Executive Office Building by a lieutenant colonel with its own army, air force, diplomatic agents, intelligence operatives and appropriations capacity.”

“There’s no question the Council on Foreign Relations, the Tri-Lateral Commission and Bilderberg attendees are three of the groups which have unheard of influence over governments around the globe – including ours. Personally, I believe there are individuals even above the Bilderberg “elites” who dictate future schemes in their quest to control the world. I believe several with unimaginable wealth hide away around Zurich, although I can’t prove it.”

Four days before really Afghanistan blew up, Biden took off for Camp David to rest up. He then returned to the WH under massive pressure because a nightmare of monster proportions was unfolding in front of the world. He had no choice.

Harris took off for Southeast Asia. Upon her return, Americans were once again treated to her disgusting cackle so reminiscent of Hildebeast Clinton who is now enjoying retirement in style up in the swanky Hamptons.

Cackling Harris when asked about Afghanistan. Sickening.

‘Something wrong with her’: Trump questions Kamala Harris’ laughter on ‘60 Minutes’

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ‘laugh’ and treat Afghan ‘disaster’ like a joke

Kamala Harris is not the VP. She is not a natural born citizen and despite howls and screeching from the brain-dead fools who voted for her, Donald Trump was denied a second term in office because of a well-planned, well-executed stealing of an election. The truth has been out there for nine long months and it will win out in the end. There will be no 2022 unless the audits underway and to come are finished and show the 2020 election was stolen. It was!

No one wanted Ho Harris for president. She was the first to drop out of the Democrat/Communist Party USA’s field of socialists and communists in Dec. 2019. Her highest polling number was 7%. Suddenly, Ho Harris is THE choice as a running mate for Biden. Her only qualifications: female plumbing, non-Caucasian and so power hungry, willing to do whatever it takes to become vice-president. With the big carrot down the line given Biden’s obvious decline: The Oval Office.

Harris was a failure for just about every office she held out in California. It’s no secret Jill Biden hates Harris for dressing down her husband during the primaries calling him a racist among other flame throwers. Right out of the chute, hubby Joe, gives “fixing the border” to Harris. Harris fails, again. A disaster that will take years to clean up while importing terrorists and uneducated hordes looking to you to fund their lives, rape your wife or kids, murder or rob you.

Harris goes to South American countries with the solution: YOUR paycheck will fund El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to build their economies so their people won’t enter OUR country illegally. Yes, that stupid, inept woman actually held a press conference proud of her “accomplishments” down there.

More American blood spilled: At least 12 US service members killed, 15 injured in ISIS blasts outside Kabul airport, August 26, 2021 / REPORT: At Least 40 Dead – 120 Wounded In Kabul After Horrific Suicide Bombings; Majority Injured in Critical Condition, August 26, 2021

WHAT? General McKenzie: US Relying on Taliban to Protect Us – After 12 US Servicemen Killed in Kabul Blasts (VIDEO)

Last night Biden once again lied through his teeth to the American people when he addressed the nation about the nightmare he and the State Department created. Disgrace: Weak Biden Struggles Through Remarks After 12 Americans Killed – “…with more than 100,000 American citizens, American partners, Afghans who helped us, and others taken to safety in the last 11 days.”

Trapped Americans, our military at high-risk 24/7. The rank stupidity of closing Bagram AB is beyond words. The best shot of getting Americans out efficiently instead of the nightmare at Kabul, a Taliban controlled airport. Where the hell was the JCS and SecDef to tell Biden to get his head out of rectal darkness and act like a Commander-in-Chief?

The Taliban is now using our military equipment to kill during their rampage. Our military bases. President-Elect Trump said he would have ordered bombing immediately of facilities, our helicopters, planes, tanks and everything else. Instead, guns and high-power rifles are killing Americans. And, of course, the mainstay of those savages: bombs.

The caterwauling for Biden’s impeachment is music to the shadow government’s ear. There will be no impeachment – even if the cry comes from high-powered Democrats. Oh, no. Nor will he be removed under the Twenty-fifth Amendment. No, no. What those who control the game will want is a situation that brings sympathy for our poor president under so much pressure.

The long-knives are out. The prostitute media is in harmony as they have been for decades: On the nightly news and cable, they ALL use the same words and phrases every night. Sean Hannity plays montages all the time of the Mockingbird media who all say their lines with a straight face. Right now they’re shredding Biden.

But, is it swan song time for Joe? Former British PM, Tony Blair (globalist elite player) called Biden’s actions imbecilic. The dirty cabals only come out this way when it’s time to throw one of their own under the bus. Biden’s mental absence will be the perfect excuse. It’s there for all to see. In Biden’s befuddled mind, he probably believes things are running smoothly.

How they handle it, we shall see. Biden gives the nation one of the canned scripts about his health, best for the nation if I step down. I know VP Harris is well qualified and so forth. Anything to take away the stink of Surrender-in-Chief.

How soon? I can’t see how much longer Biden can last with Americans screaming over the nightmare going on in Afghanistan as well as the rest of the world. The Taliban butchers have told old Joe August 31st is the red line and anyone left behind will be at their mercy. Four days from now. When we see American women and daughters raped showing up on foreign TV which will get picked up here or American men stripped, beaten, tortured, murdered and dragged through the streets just as Somali butchers did in1995, Joe will be out the door.

U.S Soldier dragged through Mogadishu (Please be warned the photos are extremely graphic and our solider is naked). His name is U.S. Staff Sgt. William David Cleveland. This was broadcast all over the world, including here. Bill Clinton then abandoned the game. He survived, but I don’t see how Biden can. He’s always been a stepping stone to get the shadow government’s real choice after Harris.

How the Afghanistan situation blew up the way it did was due to pure incompetence. The military and State Department should have started pulling all civilians out of Afghanistan six months ago knowing the August 31st deadline would be here sooner rather than later. It takes a massive amount of time and planning to move so many people and military hardware. Six months to get all but the last of basic military defense hardware to protect our soldiers until a coordinated departure date. August 1st would have been good giving maybe a two- week safety net. OUR military bases blown to bits, all aircraft off the ground with the last of our soldiers no later than August 10th.

The long game

The shadow government picks an old man they know will not last long in the WH. Biden is just another disposable piece of baggage the shadow government knew they could control. Make sure Biden’s knows neither he or his son will ever be prosecuted for their crimes.

Harris is another bungling, highly disliked, nasty individual by both staff and those who’ve had to interact with her over the decades out in California and now DC. Moving that whore into the White then leaves us with no VP. Dementia addled Nancy Pelsoi would not become president.

When this happens, a VP ascending to president nominates their choice for VP. BOTH chambers of Congress must then confirm by a majority vote that nominee. If anyone thinks ineligible Ho Harris would be making that pick, they are naïve about how things work in DC and just who pulls the strings.

So, who would that be to replace Harris? I say replace Harris because she’s just another arse kisser who does what she’s told in exchange for prestige and ego. No, whoever the nominee is will have to be someone that fits in the long game: 2024. Someone who would be settled in under Harris for awhile. Whether she goes in a year or so (God help us) or stays, I don’t know. But I do know with Donald Trump out there and 80 million angry Republican, Democrat and Independent voters who know they were cheated last November, Harris will not be the Demonrats 2024 selection.

But, who would be the choice? A man well enough known in America for his name to be recognized. Someone who promises to bring unity, clean up the mess handed to him. No one controversial like John Kerry or sodomite Pete Buttigieg. Perhaps a state governor or sitting U.S. Senator. Someone who can be confirmed by a majority vote by Congress.

Someone who will step in and continue destroying this country with a smile on his face. Someone who makes more promises to fight COVID-19. Someone “well thought of” on the international stage. Liked by G-7 leaders. None of this will be acceptable to Americans who are well informed, but it will be to the herds of cattle out there.

For most Democrats, they won’t care as long as that person is for killing babies, supports the agenda of sexual deviants, encourages and welcomes illegal aliens, supports disarming the American people, destroying America by promoting the big hoax called climate change and promising free everything.

The past few days I’ve been thinking about who it would be. Elizabeth Warren, another proven liar no one wanted for president who has nationwide name recognition? But it won’t be her, too much baggage, or that waste of human skin, socialist Bernie Sanders who isn’t a Democrat (age 79). So many Democrats in the Senate are getting too old (Feinstein who is 88, Durbin age 76, Leaky Leahy, age 81). Now, now, I’m 72, but unless the person is exceptionally intelligent and in super good health, there is too old.

Governors: California – Newsom’s recall is underway. He will only be saved by vote fraud which is already underway. No one knows who Democrat governors are for states like Colorado, Kansas or Delaware except the people who live there. Some of the Democrat tyrant COVID governors like Witless Whitmer, Pritzker and Ralph Northam are out.

Forget Hildebeast Clinton. She is political Kryptonite. Ineligible Hussein Obama? I doubt it. Living high off the hog (betraying your country pays well), living in multi-million dollar houses and hobnobbing with white elites is more fun than boring meetings in the WH. That thing he’s married to wears the first pair of pants in that house and I doubt Michelle wants to give up her lavish lifestyle to “serve the people of America” for one more minute.

The move against Biden will have to come, I think sooner rather than later. Leave him in too long and the Democrat/Communist Party USA will lose even more support in those primaries next year.

History is being written in blood. Blood of innocents. If you watched the superb movie, Thirteen Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, you will understand what’s going on over there in real time for Americans and our military. Nothing but horror.

In the meantime, pray for Americans and our military trapped in Afghanistan. Thousands will likely not be able to get out. I know private charities and groups (former military) are running “digital” rescue flights to get Americans home using technology to coordinate with those trapped outside the bigger cities, God bless them.

