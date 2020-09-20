Ms. Smallback

We’re living in historic times nationally, politically, and especially spiritually. To borrow from Dickens:

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

…and depending on where one hangs his hat, is the identifier of which extreme one is sitting under. For me, it is the best of times, the age of wisdom, the epoch of belief, the season of light, the spring of hope. For me, I am so grateful I was born in this age. For all of the bad, the good is that much better.

At sunset Friday, the High Holy Day of Rosh HaShanah commenced. Rosh HaShanah is the festival God ordained for the first day of the seventh month of Tishri. It’s commonly referred to as the Feast of Trumpets, and carries weighty themes like the coronation of the King, the celebration of the Creation, and the call to repentance.

This year’s seems especially poignant, especially profound to me.

Rosh HaShanah’s theme of the shofar blast to awaken those in spiritual slumber to prepare for the coming judgment (at Yom Kippur), compels those with attentive ears and honest faith to prepare in the following ten days of repentance (Ten Days of Awe). This is the season we are in exactly now.

I’ve been poring through some economic analysts and some prophetic insights, and the voices I’ve been listening to have some clearly overlapping themes for Rosh HaShanah and current events right now. Here is my take on common threads from some of the analyses and how they overlap with Rosh HaShanah.

We have some hard times coming economically, nationally, spiritually, politically and socially.

Bo Polny, Jim Sinclair, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Craig Hemke and some others project hyperinflation, stock market crash(es), and the fall of the dollar – basically an economic reset. Polny accurately predicted the crash of April 21 when oil went negative. He called that crash the foreshadowing of what’s to come, and projected another significant crash in late spring 2021.

Hemke pointed out that the Fed keeping interest rates at 0% through 2022 but letting inflation continue to rise will bring on the perfect storm for hyperinflation, the demise of the dollar, and the radical increase of metals and crypto currency.

All of the economic analysts I’ve listened to see hyperinflation and the value of gold and silver (all metals really) making stiff climbs up, possibly not to return. They see the banking system collapsing, the dollar becoming worthless, and a hard reset in the near future with quite possibly and probably a new currency. Sinclair and Austin-Fitts see the commerce and mercantile businesses being completely restructured. Retail, entertainment and restaurant industries will be shaken down to a fraction of what they were. Sinclair believes our economy will be rebuilt through infrastructure and construction.

Economic hardships and resets are going to be the worst of times for many, many people. But it will be the best of times for those who have prepared. Those who have sought the face of the Lord and His wisdom, who have listened to the counsel of His servants, many of those will have positioned themselves to withstand and even prosper in the days of economic judgments.

“It was the season of light, it was the season of darkness…”

Mario Murillo worded what’s coming like this: “The rude awakening precedes the great awakening.” He sees a coming judgment for pastors, politicians, celebrities and influence-makers. He said the judgment is going to be surgical. Exactly what God is judging will be cut out and brought into the open, as opposed to generic or general judgments.

Rosh HaShanah is a call to repentance, and ten days after Rosh HaShanah is the Day of Atonement: Yom Kippur. That’s when the judgment falls. (Yom Kippur starts on Sunday, September 27, 2020.) Word in the spiritual realm is the curtain on the dirty deeds is being pulled back this fall. Although I think some of it has already been happening, it seems that whatever is unlocked on Rosh HaShanah and over these ten Days of Awe is going to be unstoppable after Yom Kippur.

Things that have been hidden are going to be exposed. Murillo explained it as God Himself has provoked the darkness and brought the extremes we’re seeing to the forefront on purpose, and that purpose is EXPOSURE. Extreme images we’ve seen and heard about of violent protests, arson-induced fires, child trafficking and pedophilia rings, occult rituals of the blackest deeds, set on a backdrop of martyred whistle blowers, unjustly imprisoned truth tellers, sacrificial men and women in homes and career fields are to expose and illuminate the manifest deeds of evil versus righteousness.

Dr. Clarice Fluitt said these judgments are part of the plowing for the upcoming harvest. She explained that God is plowing up the soil of human souls. Plowing turns the dirt over and exposes the hidden things under the soil, bringing them to the surface. Those things exposed are going to be judged.

For those who take their walk with Christ seriously, judgment can be altogether avoided. Repenting of areas of sin, apathy, luke-warmness, gluttony, etc. and placing myself under the Blood covering of Christ will avert painful judgments. We can seize this season of repentance to refresh our faith and renew our convictions. We can humble ourselves in the presence of the Lord (James 4:10), that He may exalt us.

“It was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…”

There is a growing glaring distinction in this world between those who believe God and those who do not. The rise of unbelief is one thing, but we now have a gross increase of mockery to God and the things of God. Culture and society are parading their anti-God beliefs and attitudes with an angry vengeance against what we know to be Holy.

We’re nearing the harvest time, and the closer we get to the harvest, the more obvious the wheat is next to the tares. The sins and corruption being exposed are going to reveal the character of many churches, church leaders and church-goers as well. There is plenty of disbelief among those with a Christian label.

Yet we can still choose to repent of our unbelief and walk in faith where we shirked it before. We can take up the Cross of discipleship and be the ambassadors for Christ in a society and culture that has not found Him. We only need to change our minds, repent. And this is the season of repentance. So let us repent and seek Him so that we may be partakers of His glory that is to be revealed!

Today, if you would hear His voice, do not harden your hearts…

Ps 95:7-8 NASU

“It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness….”

Bo Polny believes we are in a season of plenty with a season of want on its tail. Mario Murillo said this is a season of an amazing mixture of dread and joy. Murillo reminds us to “buy the gold refined by the fire so that we may become rich”. That gold is intimacy with Christ that profits us with the power of God.

Clarice Fluitt reminds us that the keys to the kingdom belong to the redeemed. She reminds us to align our words with the Word of God that we can engage in warfare on a spiritual plane in order to bring victory in a climate of defeat.

Rosh HaShanah is the perfect opportunity for us to pause before our Creator and seek His face for the condition of our souls, our families, and our nation. Wisdom, true wisdom, is reverence for God, especially in this age where the world neither loves nor fears Him.

“It was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair…”

Pastor Coverstone’s dreams have depicted a winter of despair. The political climate in America has left a tenuous covering for civility and national unity. Should the worst of the dreams and visions come to play, America will be looking at further hardships of rioting, food shortages, inflation and economic woes, violence and injustices, etc.

Rosh HaShanah gives us time to pause and take personal inventory before the keeper of our souls. If surgical judgment is upon us, and certainly there is cause for that, we must still our hearts and seek His wisdom and counsel. We must align with the will of Heaven to find favor in the court of Heaven. Being outside of Heaven’s will leaves us wanting in the halls of justice.

The Israelites were protected in the land of Goshen in the midst of the judgments of Egypt. Egypt was the world power at the time, and had found itself the defendant in Heaven’s court. The judgments were levied and all of Egypt’s gods and witchcraft and wealth could not stay the hand of judgment against her. For Egypt, it was a winter of despair. Yet the Israelites were in their spring of hope as the protection of God shielded her from the judgments and led her to the Promised Land.

That same opportunity is afforded to those who abide under the shadow of the Almighty today.

As they say on Rosh HaShanah, “May you be inscribed in the Book of Life for a sweet year.”

