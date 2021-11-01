By: Devvy

November 1, 2021

If you missed my October 25, 2021 column, Part 1, please read it first. The reality of the supply chain disaster hasn’t eased up from that column. The article below should be read to the end, but here’s just a small taste of the nightmare:

Supply chain woes worsen following Biden’s intervention, October 29, 2021 – “Two weeks ago, Joe Biden announced with fanfare that he was taking steps towards having our main port facilities operate around the clock to alleviate the supply chain snags that are causing so much disruption. Since then, according to the Washington Post, the backlog of ships anchored off the coast of Southern California has increased.

“For example, as of Monday, 73 container ships were anchored in San Pedro Bay. That exceeded the number present when Biden announced his initiative.

“According to Goldman Sachs, more than 30 million tons of cargo now sit aboard vessels idling outside of U.S. ports. It predicts that port congestion will not ease until the second half of next year. The gridlock is fueling inflation and eating into corporate profits. It’s one reason why estimated third quarter growth in our economy is so disappointing.”

Unless you’re wealthy enough to have someone do your grocery shopping for you, we’ve seen the cost of items skyrocket over the past six months. I purchased a bottle of organic mustard which has been $2 bux for years. Two days later at the same grocery store walking by the condiments section, imagine my shock when I saw the same mustard bottle: $2.48!

Last year when the Polar Vortex hit here in Texas and some surrounding states, I was very lucky over the nine-days of life-threatening cold and snow, I had power. Two of my best friends not so lucky as they had no power for five days. My disabled brother lives in an apt, water pipes burst – no water for 20 days. I gave him quite a bit of my water storage and then had to hunt for more.

The other day I finally broke down and purchased a generator. Allegedly, supposedly, the incompetence which caused so many deaths and misery last February has been “fixed” over at our state capitol in Austin. No thanks. I’m not trusting my life or my precious furr babies just because some bureau-rat says we’re good to go.

As a widow on a fixed budget, that type of purchase is a big deal for me. I found what I needed after much research: $899.00. Called the electrician to make sure it would be compatible for my house. He called me back 2 hours later and guess what? I went back to the web site and the price listed was $919.00! Seller jumped the price in 2 hours by $20 bux! I called them and the reason I was told is they have few left in stock, don’t know when more will be coming in because of the real problems we have which is a severe shortage of long-haul truckers AND workers who can actually perform the work. Not going to get any better if you buy Made in China. Inflation steals from all of us and it all comes back around to the debasement of our currency and the unconstitutional, privately owned “Federal” Reserve Congress loves so much so they can keep borrowing to spend on unconstitutional agencies and programs. Unpayable debt that’s going to implode.

The US Inflation Calculator web site starts with the year 1913. If you enter 1912, 1911 or earlier, no data is provided. So why start tracking inflation in the year 1913? The thieves and ignorant in Congress passed the “Federal” Reserve Banking Act of 1913. It was signed into “law” by President Woodrow Wilson on December 23, 1913, two days before Christmas.

From 2017, page 9 of my Why A Bankrupt America booklet, “If in 1913 I purchased an item for $20.00, in 2017 that same item would cost $492.53. Cumulative rate of inflation: 2,362.6%. Writing this column, now try 1913 – 2021, same product costing $20 bux in 1913, today: $554.16 with rate of inflation at 2,670.8%. All due to the “Fed” manipulating our currency.

Bailouts: the wound that will keep on hemorrhaging, Sept. 25, 2008 (Mine) – “This is one of my favorites from the Graduate School of Business, Indiana University for the St. Louis Fed. What this sterling little work doesn’t tell the reader is the real truth behind the Aldrich Plan “covered” on pages 4-6.

“While many believe Wilson later regretted his signature on the bottom line of the legislation creating this monster, according to John Milton Cooper, professor of history at the University of Wisconsin, author of several books on Woodrow Wilson, in an email to columnist, Andrew Leonard, “I can tell you categorically that this is not a statement of regret for having created the Federal Reserve. Wilson never had any regrets for having done that. It was an accomplishment in which he took great pride.”

“Why would Wilson regret it? He wasn’t stupid. Wilson knew what he was doing. He was a player. In an effort to inculcate the propaganda of the Fed and the wonder of fiat currency into the minds of all Americans, the Federal Reserve also distributes comic books for kids; see selection here.” Yep. Brain-wash them at an early age.

America will NEVER be prosperous again as long as the central bank aka “Federal” Reserve is in operation. The damage they have done runs into the trillions but now, over 100 years later, they’ve boxed themselves into a corner and We the People are going to pay dearly as there’s no way to stop the collapse which began in 2019.

In part 1 I focused on the destructive trade treaties starting with NAFTA, then GATT, CAFTA and another dozen or so. Globalization, hooray! Let me repeat again these words of wisdom that are now bringing America to her knees once again:

“He, therefore, who is now against domestic manufacture, must be for reducing us either to dependence on that foreign nation, or to be clothed in skins, and to live like wild beasts in dens and caverns.

“I am not one of these; experience has taught me that manufactures are now as necessary to our independence as to our comfort; and if those who quote me as of a different opinion, will keep pace with me in purchasing nothing foreign where an equivalent of domestic fabric can be obtained, without regard to difference of price, it will not be our fault if we do not soon have a supply at home equal to our demand, and wrest that weapon of distress from the hand which has wielded it.” The Letters of Thomas Jefferson 1743-1826 to Benjamin Austin Monticello, January 9, 1816

That’s exactly what began thanks to globalist and former CFR (Council on Foreign Relations) member, Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the U.S. House. He made sure NAFTA would pass peddling lies about how much cheaper everything would be by ensuring millions of Americans would lose their jobs because manufacturers here in the U.S. simply could not compete with the equivalent of $1.00 – $3.00/day wages in Mexico. GATT sealed our fate: American companies simply could not compete with slave wages in Mexico, Communist China, Communist Viet Nam, India, Bangladesh and dozens more.

Pre-NAFTA most all the cotton grown in America was used by OUR factories making clothes and other products and the money stayed in America for Americans. There were some exports but we were a self-sustaining nation building and manufacturing what WE needed with the money staying at home.

With thousands of factories that closed down after NAFTA, exporting huge amounts of cotton to foreign countries began. China, India and others then made clothes from our cotton to send back to us creating massive trade deficits and our money then went to enrich them. The same with steel and other necessary construction components.

The same with fruits and vegetables. For crying out loud, grocery stores are stocked with fruits and vegetables from Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras and other countries in South America while we continue to lose those valuable family farms in favor of horrible gigantic ag corporations. Watch The Meatrix. I haven’t purchased a single piece of fruit or any vegetable since NAFTA was signed into “law” not grown in the U.S. If I can’t find USA grown, I simply go without.

Let me give you another quote from a very wise man from his book, An Emeny Hath Done This (And, by the way- in a past column years ago someone sent my column out in email with big letters (SHE’S A MORMON. No, I’m not, never have been and shame on people for being so deceitful in emails, but, alas, lying has become a way of life in America, sadly.)

The late Ezra Taft Benson was Secretary of Agriculture during the ’60’s. Mr. Benson was a great American. His book, An Enemy Hath Done This was published in 1969. In his book, Benson said America will be destroyed from within by Americans for two reasons: (1) apathy and (2) The American public’s refusal to hold its elected public servants accountable because of party loyalty. Benson, page 155 in his book:

“Already, I can hear the chorus chanting “Isolationism, isolationism, he’s turning back the clock to isolationism.” How many use that word without having the slightest idea of what it really means! The so-called isolationism of the United States in past decades is a pure myth.

“What is isolationism? Long before the current trend of revoking our Declaration of Independence under the guise of international cooperation, American influence and trade was felt in every region of the globe. Individuals and private groups spread knowledge, business, prosperity, religion, good will and, above all, respect throughout every foreign continent. It was not necessary then for America to give up her independence to have contact and influence with other countries. It is not necessary now.

“Yet, many Americans have been led to believe that our country is so strong that it can defend, feed and subsidize half the world, while at the same time believing that we are weak and “interdependent” that we cannot survive without pooling our resources and sovereignty with those we subsidize. If wanting no part of this kind of “logic” is isolationism, then it’s time we brought it back into vogue.” (End of quote)

There was also a lot going on just pre-NAFTA very few Americans knew about and sadly, too many had no understanding even if they did: The UNCONSTITUTIONAL bail out of Mexico to the tune of over $40 BILLION in loans and yes, both Billy Clinton and Newt Gingrich were at the head of the scheme. This is a long read, but it is history and important in understanding just how badly the American people were raped: The Fall of the Peso and the Mexican “Miracle”

Remember Gingrich’s phony ‘Contract with America’ that got conservative Republicans so excited? Let me take you back to my column, ‘Pledge to America’ – Despicable GOP Ruse, September 23, 2010: “The much anticipated ‘Pledge to America’ was released today amid what can only be called high political theater pandering to desperate Americans.

“What despicable “leaders” like House Majority Leader John Boehner (who voted to kill millions of jobs) handed the GOP faithful during their big photo op is nothing more than clever word smithing. A marketing pitch for the mid-term pretend elections (vote fraud decides who gets elected). That so called pledge is nothing more than a repeat of the same deception pulled by Newt Gingrich and the Contract With America. I’m an old war dog with a long memory. For those of you who might not remember, let’s take a walk back into history.

“On November 13, 1996, I spoke with the Washington, DC based Roll Call to confirm the quote below from a popular magazine for conservatives that ran in their November 1996 issue. Roll Call confirmed to me during our phone conversation that they did indeed have the tapes cited below and that there was much more on these confidential tapes they managed to acquire and would be printing it in their newspaper.

“House Speaker New Gingrich has admitted that a hidden motive behind his ‘Contract With America’ two years ago was to control the large and stridently conservative freshman class that was expected to come into the house with the 1994 mid-term elections. ‘Nobody fully understand this,’ Gingrich explained in confidential tapes obtained by Roll Call, ‘but if you think of the Contract with America’, it was, in fact, a training implementation document masquerading as a public relations device.

“It was designed as a training implementation document for the freshmen when they arrived…It was guaranteed that from election day through April, early April, that the House Republican Party would have to behave in a deviant manner from what it would morally be expected to do.”

“Gingrich’s ‘Contract with America’ was a monumental failure as the Republicans outspent the Democrats once they took power (see chart here).

“Newt Gingrich is a slick, deceitful political animal. The so-called Contract with America was a lie, a farce. The Grand Old Party thinks so much of your loyalty, they treat you like cattle. Mislead you, lie to you, feed you, medicate you with “free prescription drugs,” and herd you into the desired direction using phony, glitzy headline grabbers, i.e., the Contract with America – introduced only six weeks before the election in 1994.” Everything I said back then has come to pass or what still hasn’t been passed by any Congress to cut out the cancer.

Sean Hannity had his “great friend of 30years”, Newt on his radio show last week. His great friend who was one of the top three people to get NAFTA shoved down our throats. Newt was plugging his new book, Beyond Biden. No doubt it will become a best seller because people like Hannity are promoting it. Well, Get-rich Gingrich won’t get a penny of my money.

So you see, by outsourcing our industrial and manufacturing sectors to foreign countries, look what happened in 2020 and now again in 2021 when Americans are dependent on foreign countries for a HUGE percentage of items like toys, clothes, tools, chips for cars and trucks, everything from computers to vacuum cleaners.

If we were pre-NAFTA, GATT and now the worst, the USMCA trade agreement, we would still be manufacturing what WE need and the money stays here in OUR country, not enriching the God-less Communist Chinese Party, communist Viet Nam and others. Fair trade is good, free trade, as so many of us have written since 1995, is a country committed to suicide. Tariffs are what brings money into the U.S. and if countries want to trade with us, they will pay the price. Pre-NAFTA just about every country on this planet wanted to trade with us and they paid. Now, we’re at everyone else’s mercy.

Corporations can’t compete with such cheap wages that are paid in India, China, Philippines, Indonesia, etc., because Americans can’t live on $1.75 a day and this all goes back to forcing a minimum wage which I’ve written about so many times over the past three decades:

Solving the Minimum Wage Dilemma, April 16, 2003

Minimum Wage and Fascism, August 7, 2006

Raise Minimum Wage to $100.00 an Hour, Nov. 17, 2013 (Remember: Today, the purchasing power of each dollar is worth 4 cents because of the “Fed”.)

Just think what would happen if Communist China, who manufacture 90% of medications used in this country (from pain medications from surgery to heart meds) decided one day to cut off the U.S. A lot of medications are coming out of India creating jobs there. China is our mortal enemy yet Congress and governors have continued to allow them to buy up our ports, businesses and MASSIVE amounts of land in this country. Damn fools.

How many times have people like me warned NAFTA was the beginning of destroying our most important job sectors – ag, manufacturing, industrial – and turning our economy into entertainment based? Now our enemies have us around the neck but we can fight back. Keep buying Made in America. Use a search engine. There are still thousands of small to medium companies that do make their products here. Like Mike Lindell’s My Pillow & all his great products.

Do as I’ve been doing for decades: I tell retailers I can’t find Made in USA so I’ll find it on line or go without. I tell them, politely. Keep buying local keeping money in your local community. Make America come first and Communist China’s junk can continue to sit on the shelves at China (Wal) Mart. Get prepared as I covered in my October 11, 2021, column: Warning: True State of the Economy

Returning To Slavery: The Great Reset, Tracked & Traced, And A Cashless Society

Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview Planet Lockdown

The dirty traitors in this country (the establishment elite of both parties) are trying to shove their great “re-set” down our throats. They can’t do it without our cooperation. Talk to your friends, family, neighbors, anyone who will listen. Send this column everywhere so that we can reach as many of our fellow country men and women as we can.

I can’t stress how important it is you get on the phone starting today and flood DC with calls or district offices (flood those with faxes) over the DemonRats $3.5 TRILLION dollar “human infrastructure” bill. There is no such thing. It’s the first floor of a ten-story building called the Tower of Communism. I haven’t heard one single Republican come out and say: 100% of the Democrats so-called ‘human infrastructure” bill is unconstitutional and outside the legal authority for Congressional funding. Not to mention it will kill millions of jobs, advance socialism on steroids as full-blown communism is ushered in the front door.

There is no money for that Democrat wet dream. The other $1.5 TRILLION infrastructure bill can ONLY cover federal facilities, federal highways, land, courts, etc. Where are the real constitutionally grounded Republicans in this Congress? All I hear is more pointing the finger at the Democrats. When your checkbook is $30 TRILLION BORROWED dollars in the hole, how do you keep spending more trillions? You borrow from the candy store aka “Fed” only this time, the whole damn scheme is going to come crashing down.

Come January incumbents and candidates will start flooding the boob tube with ads, making appearances and spewing the usual every two-years worn out slogans like “smaller government, less taxes” while the Democrat/Communist Party USA chants kill more unborn babies and save the planet from the big hoax: Climate change.

It’s imperative YOU get involved in the primaries coming next year. We’ve got to get rid of incumbents who refuse to abolish the unconstitutional, privately owned “Fed” and get us out of the USMCA as soon as the agreement allows. President-Elect Trump knew how bad NAFTA was and vowed to get us out and replace it with a trade treaty that put America first.

Once again, listening to exactly the wrong people, like his then 80-year-old globalist billionaire buddy, Wilbur Ross, who became his Secretary of Commerce. Those of us who understand those trade treaties and how they’ve destroyed OUR sovereignty knew Trump would be hood-winked yet again into signing another disastrous deal. If Trump had read the 1,809 pages of that agreement, I don’t believe he would have signed it.

But sign it he did and said, “Today, we are finally ending the NAFTA nightmare and signing into law the brand new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” the president said outside the White House. “The USMCA is the largest, fairest, most balanced and modern trade agreement ever achieved.

“For the first time in American history, we have replaced a disastrous trade deal that rewarded outsourcing with a truly fair and reciprocal trade deal that will keep jobs, wealth and growth right here in America,” he continued.”

That’s why there’s a couple hundred thousand cargo containers sitting in ships off shore. U.S. trade deficit surges to record; shortfall with China keeps rising, May 24, 2021 – America’s demand for foreign goods? It’s because we have few factories left and every damn thing you see in stores has a foreign Made In whatever country.

To understand just how bad that trade agreement is, take the time over coffee, lunch or the weekend and read from an attorney who knows what she’s talking about:

The USMCA “Trade Agreement” Violates Our Constitution And Sets Up Global Government, Jan. 15, 2019

USMCA “Trade Agreement”, the North American Union, an Article V convention, and Red Flag Laws: Connecting the Dots, Dec. 10, 2019

America became great because we were a self-reliant, independent, strong people and we can do it again. Not without the massive pain coming but we can and we will. Those working to destroy our republic are badly underestimating Americans who will fight for freedom. Americans who are everyday putting elected public servants on notice, recalling them and hopefully defeating them next year during the primaries.

America: Why do you keep reelecting the same incumbents from Congress to your state capitols that have destroyed this country, are now floundering and don’t know what to do?

Remember the battle cry: 2022 Candidates: Audit the Vote.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2021 Devvy Kidd – All Rights Reserved

