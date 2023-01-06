By Kelleigh Nelson



January 7, 2023

We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false. —William J. Casey, CIA Director

Every civilization carries the seeds of its own destruction, and the same cycle shows in them all. The Republic is born, flourishes, decays into a plutocracy, and are captured by the shoemaker whom the mercenaries and millionaires make into a king. The people invent their oppressors, and the oppressors serve the function for which they are invented. —Mark Twain

The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant. —Maximilien Robespierre

It is the duty of the patriot to protect his country from its government. —Thomas Paine

I am not a friend of a very energetic government. It is always oppressive. —Thomas Jefferson 1787

All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities. —Frank Herbert

There are five representatives in the House who consistently vote with the Constitution, Andy Biggs, Thomas Massey, Paul Gosar, Al Rosendale and Chip Roy. Those are the five members who have a Freedom Index of 100% every year. The John Birch Society Freedom Index is a congressional scorecard based on the U.S. Constitution which shows how every member of the House and Senate voted on key issues.

In the Senate, Rand Paul (KY), and Mike Lee (UT) consistently receive 100%. Senator Ron Johnson (WI) came close to losing his seat in the 2022 election, but thankfully he won and I also support him. Blackburn and Hagerty in TN, Lummis in WY, Cruz in TX, and Braun in IN, all come in at the 93% level. The rest are lower and many are at 0%, meaning they always vote against the document they took an oath to uphold.

However, a score of 100% doesn’t guarantee a patriotic Constitutionalist. As a matter of fact, it can actually hide someone who is a danger to the representative republic. Both Chip Roy and Rand Paul fall into that category as both of them are promoting a Constitutional Convention.

My Tennessee state senator is supporting term limits, but hidden behind that lovely sounding proposal is a strategic nest of vipers. In small print on my senator’s reelection flyers was a link which claimed, “U.S. Term Limits is fighting to call a convention under Article V of the Constitution to propose an amendment for Term Limits on the U.S. House and Senate. If we do not act now, we may never be able to bring back government of, by and for the people.”

And should they succeed in convincing 34 states into calling for a convention, it will risk the elimination of every God given freedom written in our 1787 Constitution by our country’s founders. That is their goal, and globalist Robert George, CFR member, and claimed conservative, who sits on the board of the Convention of States, has already rewritten the 2nd amendment.

We have 27 amendments, why can’t we amend the constitution the same way we have in the past rather than risking the entire Constitution to these traitors who hate America and want us chained under totalitarianism?!

Choosing the Speaker

McCarthy wants the Speakership again. He claims he is owed it, but a few conservatives are refusing the neo-con Trotskyite continuum. The Congressman threatens endless war against conservatives over speakership failure. Now the folks who are holding back voting for him, have made McCarthy put in writing his verbal promises. I’d rather the 20 holdouts tell him to go pound sand.

Jim Jordan (R-OH) nominated McCarthy and has consistently voted for him. Jordan has been nominated as well, but has stated he does not want it. Why does Jordan want McCarthy? Why not Andy Biggs?

Former Congressman Steve King (R-IA) makes it clear that nothing would be properly investigated under McCarthy’s reign as Speaker, including the January 6th false charges and imprisonment of American citizens, election fraud from 2018 to 2022, China and her overt infiltration into every facet of America, political corruption, the Operation Warp Speed Death jabs, etc. etc. ad nauseam. We do not want Kevin McCarthy in charge of the House. And the democrats can just shove it where the sun don’t shine because the patriots are holding out even if it is only by 20 votes.

McCarthy is no conservative. He attends the World Economic Forum meetings and both Klaus Schwab and Yuval Noah Harari want him as House Speaker. (Watch the linked 28 second video.) They’ve bragged that they’ve infiltrated factions of every government and politicians have become WEF members. America is certainly no different. Congressman Dan Crenshaw, longtime member of the World Economic Forum called the McCarthy holdouts, “narcissists and terrorists.” Worse yet, Brian Kilmeade of Faux News referred to Republican Congressmen not voting for McCarthy as “insurrectionists” and “saboteurs.”

The McCarthy holdouts are the heroes, and I wish they’d tell Kevin he’s out.

The Congressman is a strong supporter of the fascist government of Ukraine as evidenced in this photograph of his pocket hanky sporting the colors of the Ukraine flag the day Zelensky showed up in his sweats to speak to Congress.

Pelosi actually kissed WEF member Zelensky on the cheek. How many people know Zelensky added the Nazi Azov Battalion into the Ukraine Army? Zelensky also has adopted social credits for his people at the behest of his friends in communist China. And how many congress critters including Kevin McCarthy are getting huge monetary kickbacks for voting the largess of over 100 billion for the Ukraine?!

Of course, $5 billion was way too much for a southern border wall.

Byron Donalds

While out running errands, I flipped the radio on and heard Ukraine supporting Faux News commentator, Dan Bongino, lauding Florida’s District 19 Congressman, Byron Donalds as a choice for House Speaker.

One of my friends likes Bongino claiming he’s a street fighter, but Dan toes the Faux News neo-con line. He really missed it with Donalds. I know, I know…none of them are perfect; even Rush thought globalist CIA, CFR and Skull and Bones man, William F. Buckley was a staunch conservative. But Bongino should know better before he lauds someone who is not just pushing a Constitutional Convention like Chip Roy who nominated him, but Donalds has even signed the pledge for term limits which is one of the Convention of States’ ploys to open the entire Constitution.

Bongino always calls us a representative democracy which infuriates those of us who know what we were founded as, a Representative Republic.

Once again, here’s what our founders thought of a democracy:

Our founders knew that in its pure form democracy is ultimately dangerous. The writings and sermons from our founding era are replete with warnings of this fact:

Alexander Hamilton wrote, “If we incline too much to democracy we shall soon shoot into a monarchy, or some other form of a dictatorship.”

Thomas Jefferson lamented that “a democracy is nothing more than mob rule, where 51 percent of the people may take away the rights of the other 49.”

James Madison argued that democracies “have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.”

John Adams concluded that democracy “never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

Yet, Joseph Biden and his comrades all call us a democracy, and the same goes for nearly all but a handful of republicans, and that includes street fighter, Dan Bongino.

I wonder if it matters to Bongino that his friend, Donalds, has been working with the Democrats to advance digital currency this summer. At the Collier County Republican Men’s breakfast in July of 2022, Byron Donalds said, “The Democrats have promised it will never be used for tracking law abiding citizens.” In October of 2022, at Alfie Oakes’ Seed to Table, another public meeting was held where Donalds again was promoting digital currency. Alfie Oakes is also promoting the destruction of our 1787 Constitution by advocating an Article V Constitutional Convention, just like Byron Donalds, Chip Roy, Ron DeSantis and so many others.

Donalds is also tied to Americans for Prosperity, a Koch brother organization. The Koch brother organizations are for open borders, gay marriage, abortion and UN Agenda 21/30. Link, Link. They are also funding the furthering of a new constitutional convention…just like Soros’ Open Society foundations.

There’s more. A few years ago, Byron’s wife allegedly tried to do a hostile takeover of Mason Classical Academy. There’s a lot of bitterness in the community because they wanted to run the charter school, Mason Classical Academy, which has one of the top ratings in the country. They did not conceive the charter school, but had, at one time, been on the board. Kelly Lichter and her husband Nick were the founders. As a state representative, Byron tried to write bills to make it easier for his wife to accomplish the takeover.

At a Republican Executive Committee meeting a few months ago, Donalds and his top staff member, Larry Wilcoxson, tried to start a public argument and disagreement with Kelly Lichter. They were backing her leftist opponent. Tensions boiled to such a point that Florida Politics reported it. A video lasting two minutes and 19 seconds mostly shows Donalds, with staffers Jesse Purdon and Larry Wilcoxson, speaking inaudibly with Lichter in a corner of the store.

Larry Wilcoxson allegedly takes home a six-figure salary. He is the top aid to Donalds and is his best friend. Wilcoxson also allegedly has an arrest record, and he apparently started the fight. He was dressed in a campaign tee-shirt for the leftist school board member, and also tried to start an argument with Kelly Lichter’s husband at the same monthly Republican Executive Committee which was attended by Byron. There are witnesses to this confrontation.

Many of the true family grassroots leaders call this man, Wilcoxson, Byron’s thug. Before anyone backs Byron, they need to do their homework.

Research into candidates is very lacking in America’s electorate.

Conclusion

McCarthy worked against Trump, so why is Trump backing him?

Andy Biggs votes with the Constitution 100% of the time; he wrote a book entitled, THE CON OF THE CON-CON which exposes the problems with another Article V as well as the dark money behind it.

In 2018, I interviewed Andy Biggs regarding this fabulous book. Andy always supported Trump while he was our president. We need a man like Andy, not McCarthy and not Byron Donalds.

Paul Gosar has nominated Andy Biggs for Speaker of the House. This is the man we need, not another neo-con Trotskyite who will follow the bidding of the globalist tyrants.

Please keep calling and writing your reps and demanding they listen to us. Congressman Andy Biggs is the only one worthy to hold this position.

