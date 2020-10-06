Kelleigh Nelson

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter. —Isaiah 5:20

A society is in decay, final or transitional when common sense becomes uncommon. —G. K. Chesterton

Religion and morality are the essential pillars of civil society. —George Washington

When we heard that our historic president and his wife had both tested positive for Covid, the first thing many of us thought was that someone with the virus deliberately got close to him to make him ill. Whether or not that’s true, the hatred for this wonderful leader of the “free world” has been acrimonious and venomous. Now I’m hearing from many other friends; they believe our president’s contracting of this virus could have been purposeful because everyone who comes into contact with him is tested before they get near him.

Like seasonal flu, the incubation time of the Wuhan virus can be two to five days, which makes one wonder if the debate was the place the virus was transmitted. We’ll never know, but President Trump has been mistreated, maligned and impugned from the minute he and his beautiful wife walked down the escalator to announce that he was running for president. We now have to wait for the seven to ten-day mark to make sure our president is well.President Trump tweeted a video in his first comments since the Wuhan virus diagnosis and said, “I think I’m doing very well.”

When we later learned that our president was being taken to Walter Reed on Marine One…the attacks escalated, as did our prayers. On Saturday, Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump’s physician, gave an update from Walter Reed regarding the President’s health and said he’s been without fever for 24 hours.

Here is the state-of-the-art treatment deployed for our president. I am praying and believing he will recover with no residual effects. Why wasn’t the President on Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative? Why isn’t he on it now with Azithromycin and zinc?

President Trump sent Mark Meadows to Hand Out Chocolates to Supporters outside of Walter Reed! Isn’t he the best! And then he drove around and waved to all his supporters.

Malicious Media Assaults

The minute we learned that America’s President and his wife had tested positive, the vitriol started on social media. One claimed that the president got what he deserved for not wearing a mask. Right, as if mask wearing prevents viruses from spreading. Buy a box of masks and read what the box says, “Will not prevent viruses.” Masks are purely for subjugation and separation of the citizenry and the creation of “Mask Nazis” who believe they are morally superior because they don the face diaper every time they exit their abodes. Link, Link, Link

Lou Dobbs October 2nd, 2020 program featured pulmonologist physician Dr. Qanta Ahmed. She said, “We are worried about two things with the president, certainly he’s in his 70s and we know that as we become older the virus does pose more of a risk, and we also know from the letters his doctors have published earlier in May that he’s 6’3” and weighs 244 pounds which puts him in class one of obesity.”

Now every mainstream media democrat pundit is repeating the statement that our president is obese. Another noxious attack on our president’s well being and physique.

Many wrote on social media (and it was not removed for offensive conduct) that they hoped the president and his wife would both die. And an hour after the news broke of President Trump’s diagnosis, WaPo published, “Imagine What It Will be Like to Never Have to Think About Trump Again.” The lack of refinement, breeding and deportment is evident when these leftist rags promote more savage and venomous hatred for the blue-collar billionaire who was elected by America’s middle class.

Bob Woodward had a recording of Trump stating that he wasn’t worried about contracting the virus even though seven million people in America have had Covid. He claims in his new book that Trump is assassinating the presidency by not telling the people the full dangers of the virus, but didn’t Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and Dr. Redfield do just that and spread fear far and wide. It was our president who tried to allay fears and eliminate panic.

Seven million Americans who had Covid is miniscule compared to the 2018-2019 flu season where it is estimated that 35,520,883 citizens caught the flu despite the yearly flu vaccine. Trump was right to think his chances were minimal, and once again, I believe like so many others that he was purposely exposed. The malignant statements against the president and his wife have continued.

Society’s Cultural Rot

Disparaging conservatives and republicans didn’t just start with the Trump presidency. It’s been around a long time, but it escalated when Obama took office in 2008, and he ultimately set it on fire in a January 5th, 2017 Oval Office meeting. Newly declassified documents, including an FD-302 FBI witness report, revealed that on Jan. 5, 2017, Yates, Comey, Biden, then-CIA Director John Brennan and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, along with National Security Adviser Susan Rice and other members of the National Security Council, attended the Oval Office meeting.

Mollie Hemingway wrote in the Federalist, that the “Obama, Biden Oval Office Meeting on January 5th, was Key To Entire Anti-Trump Operation.” Fox News reported, “Information released in the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case it brought against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn confirms the significance of a Jan. 5, 2017, meeting at the Obama White House.”

“It was at this meeting that Obama gave guidance to key officials who would be tasked with protecting his administration’s utilization of secretly funded Clinton campaign research, which alleged Trump was involved in a treasonous plot to collude with Russia, from being discovered or stopped by the incoming administration.”

And that dear readers, is what set aflame the democrats’ verbal abuse and personal attacks against anyone who supported President Donald J. Trump.

California Congresswoman, Maxine Waters told a crowd of supporters, “If you see anyone from that Cabinet (Trump’s) in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore anywhere.”

Massachusetts Squad member Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said, “There needs to be unrest in the streets.”

California Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi said, “I just don’t know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.”

California Senator and Vice-Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris stated, “Protesters should not let up.”

They certainly don’t sound like they want law and order. They vomit and foment hatred for our president, for members of his administration and for his supporters,called “Deplorables” by Hillary. Now it has reached a crescendo.

Societal Hatreds

Just as Bill Clinton taught young people that fellatio was not sex, despite the stain on Monica’s blue dress, the leaders in Congress are teaching everyone in America that it is acceptable to aggressively attack those they disagree with, both verbally and physically. Tolerance preached by the left is a hoax. The Democratic Socialists tolerate every indecent act, even those against our Judeo-Christian culture and American history, but if you’re a supporter of the man who left comfort to save his country from the totalitarian character of Soviet socialism and Mao Zedong’s communist armies, hostility will come your way. And it started immediately and has progressively gotten worse. I’ve had this experience in spades.

The couple across the street from me are democrats and our same age. I never said a word to them when I knew they voted for Clinton and Obama as propriety and etiquette were long ingrained by my dear mother, but my neighbor has felt from day one of Trump’s election that she can vilify me with statements about our president. We’ve always been cordial to them and have gotten along until Trump was elected, and we have always exchanged baked goods at Christmas.

Close to Thanksgiving in 2017, they had a loss in their family, and they were having a gathering at their house. So, I took over bottles of wine and extra goodies early and told her how I knew it was painful to lose a loved one at a holiday. She remarked that she and her husband were miserably depressed because of the “sexual pervert” in our White House. I could have mentioned Clinton, but I kept my mouth shut.

Several other attacks have been forthcoming since that time, and a few months ago she walked over to me while I was getting our mail and told me she thought our president was a racist. Obviously, CNN is her favorite channel and she easily regurgitates their propaganda.

I told my neighbor about how Donald Trump upset the applecart of racism in Palm Beach 30 years ago when he opened Mar-a-Lago. He wanted his club opened to Jewish and black folks. He has waged successful battles against anti-Semitism and racism over the decades. He challenged Palm Beach society by using the legal system to overturn institutional discrimination when he purchased Mar-a-Lago and he changed Palm Beach society and their clubs.

I even asked her if she’d ever seen the Gregory Peck movie, “Gentlemen’s Agreement,” where Peck played a journalist assigned to write a series of articles on anti-Semitism. Searching for an angle, he finally decides to pose as a Jew, and soon discovers what it is like to be a victim of religious intolerance. She hadn’t seen it…

And isn’t it interesting that black leaders never thought to call Trump a racist or bigot when he was supporting and funding their organizations, and when he received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor with Rosa Parks and Mohammed Ali for patriotism, tolerance, brotherhood and diversity for those who made it their mission to share with the less fortunate.

My neighbor walked away from me and said, “I still think he’s a racist.” The proof is in the pudding, but she can’t and won’t see it…Trump hasn’t a racist bone in his body.

I even told her about the Three Strikes Rule introduced by then-President Bill Clinton, that has long been criticized for exploding U.S. prison populations and the prison system costs, while being an ineffective way to combat crime. President Trump’s, “The First Step Act,” overhauled the country’s criminal justice sentencing for the first time in a generation and supported rehabilitation efforts for federal prisoners and allowed judges to exercise more discretion when sentencing nonviolent offenders, particularly for drug offenses. I told her about Alice Johnson’s pardon. Still, that didn’t move her.

Trump 2020

Here we are in the 2020 race, and I put out two Trump signs close to the house because in 2016, two of my Trump signs at the street were stolen until her husband saw me putting a camera in the tree to catch the thief. Stealing lawn signs is a felony. That stopped any further theft. My neighbor then put up a Hillary sign and left it out for six months after Hillary lost. Now the Trump signs are close to the house so they can’t be stolen but they face her house.

She has a Biden/Harris sign on her front lawn, but she also put out two hand painted signs that state, “200,000 LIES, 200,000 DIED,” and “HE LIED, THEY DIED.” She doesn’t have a clue about Fauci and Dr. Tedros of WHO as they were the men who set this entire nightmare into action. As I’ve mentioned before, Tedros is a mouthpiece for his Chinese friend Xi Jinping, and Hillary-loving Fauci is Tedros’ good friend. They set up this entire nightmare, and the democratic governors of five states put Covid patients in nursing and elder care homes. Those deaths accounted for more than 40 percent of virus fatalities or 80,000 elderly patients with comorbidities.

Talking to my neighbor is like talking to a sausage…she’s brainwashed with propaganda from the mainstream media, the right arm of the Socialist Democrat Party. I would guess that the first words out of her mouth when Trump was diagnosed were, “I hope he dies.”

Conclusion

I love our president. He is like us, he says what he thinks and he talks to us in plain language, none of the double speak of lifelong political charlatans. He tells us what he wants to do and then he sets about getting it done. He calls the mainstream media exactly what they are…fake news. There’s no coverup, no deceit, and no hidden agenda. Everything is transparent in Donald Trump’s presidency.

When the system fails, righteous men rise up, and that’s what Donald Trump has done. Our president gave up a life of luxury, a life where he could have doubled or tripled his riches, a life of work that he loved, a family who adores him, and a beautiful bride by his side.

He spent his own money to run for high office in order to save America…he wants the America he grew up in, with the God given freedoms and liberties guaranteed in America’s Constitution, with opportunities for everyone, with patriotism and love of country, with honor and hard work that will build good families and great lives. And he wants it for everyone. All Americans are precious in President Donald Trump’s sight. America needs this man.

Pray for our president and his entire family. Pray for his health, that God will touch and heal him quickly of this virus. Pray for his strength to return. And pray for his reelection. We desperately need to keep Donald Trump in our White House for another four years.

