Roger Anghis

The year 2020 has brought America to a new era of politics something like we have never seen before. The Democrat Party has seen an opportunity to take complete control of the country in a manner where they will never have to relinquish that power. At that point the America we grew up in will no longer exist. We have heard over the last four to five general elections that each election is the most important election we will ever have. When you evaluate the possible results of the election it is easy to understand just how important the election is to the future of America.

The election of Donald Trump has exposed to the American people just how much the Democrat Party hates the America that we know and love. He has exposed just how deep the corruption of politics is in general and how much the Democrats demand that they have the right to control all that we do. This is obvious with the so-called COVID-19 pandemic. This no more a pandemic than the man in the moon. None of the data backs it up. They have been faking the cases and the deaths on a monumental scale since it began. What we are seeing is a trial run on how far they can push us and the fact that people can no longer critically think they just go along with whatever the government tries to shove down our throat.

Notice how ALL the violence, riots, looting, businesses burned are in Democrat-controlled cities and States? You probably have even noticed that some of the mayors have joined the protestors! I believe that if America is ever attacked from an outside enemy that the Democrats would side with the enemy. Think I’m wrong? Antifa is funded by outside sources and even backed by CAIR, a terrorist organization. The Democrats refuse to condemn the actions of antifa. They’ve also refused to condemn the actions of BLM when on their website one of their stated goals is to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”[1]

Think about that. They want to destroy the very foundation of any civilized society, one-man-one-woman family. We are seeing major corporations backing this worthless organization that is demanding a complete removal of our governmental system! The idiots that run the NFL have OK’d kneeling for the anthem, the MLB is painting the BLM logo on the pitcher’s mound, the NBA is painting the BLM logo on the inside of their arenas and Bezos has stated that he is donating ten million dollars to this anti-American group of thugs! They aren’t the only ones either: Chipolte, Google, H&M, GAP, McDonald’s, Etsy, and 171 others.

What we see is a new very well-financed organization bent on doing what Barack Obama promised to do and that is totally transform America. If the left takes control of the government, that is just what will happen. The borders will open up to one and all. Biden has stated that he will give amnesty to every illegal in America: In a plan released on Wednesday, Biden vows to provide amnesty to every illegal alien currently living in the U.S., as well as end nearly all of President Trump’s cost-saving reforms such as restarting a welfare-dependent immigration pipeline, where legal immigrants are permanently resettled in the country despite immediately needing public assistance.

“Biden will immediately begin working with Congress to modernize our system, with a priority on keeping families together by providing a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants,” the outline states.

Aside from mass amnesty, the plan commits to:

Releasing all border-crossers into the U.S. interior

Restarting welfare-dependent legal immigration to the U.S.

Ending the National Emergency Declaration at the southern border

Ending a travel ban from foreign counties that sponsor terrorism

Providing amnesty to 3.5 million DACA-enrolled and DACA-eligible illegal aliens

Providing federal student loans and free community college to DACA illegal aliens

Cracking down on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents[2]

Notice that the Democrats are willing to give to illegals the things that you and I must

pay for. America used to be a place where you could come and with hard work, live the American dream. The democrats want to turn us into a third world banana republic where the government pays for everything. If given the chance they will. We have seen their willingness to totally destroy America in their attempt to regain power.

Democrats seem to believe that the time to remake America has come. Looking at the Democrat platform they seemed to have forgotten that we have a Constitution. They will not protect the border, they make us dependent on foreign countries for our energy. The New Green Deal that AOC is pushing and that Biden has bought into is going to cost a mere $93 TRILLION! Ocasio-Cortez’s response: “Some people are like, ‘Oh, it’s unrealistic, oh it’s fake, oh it doesn’t address this little minute thing. And I’m like, ‘You try! You do it.’ ‘Cause you’re not. ‘Cause you’re not. So, until you do it, I’m the boss. How ’bout that?”

Try to do what? Come up with an equally unrealistic plan that would bankrupt the nation? Because that’s precisely what the Green New Deal would do.

Green New Deal’s Gargantuan Price Tag

A new analysis from the American Action Forum finds that the Green New Deal, as laid out by New York Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, would cost up to $93 trillion in the first ten years.

Remember, the GND isn’t just about converting the entire U.S. energy supply to renewable energy in a decade and establishing a “zero-emissions transportation system.”

The plan also includes things like “guaranteed” federal jobs, “universal health care,” and “food security.”[3]

There simply is no way the Democrats will be able to pay for their proposals. The removal of fossil fuels will cost, literally, millions of jobs. The jobs in the oil industry will be only the start. The flood of lost jobs in the construction industry will follow, then the food industry and it will multiply. There is no ability of critical thinking in Liberalland. As is usual, they do not consider the results of their ideas. With the likes of AOC in charge, who does not have the ability to think let alone critically think, the policies will only sound good but will have no way of being successfully implemented.

Sam Adams made a couple of statements that it would do us good to remember this November: “The liberties of our country, the freedom of our Constitution, are worth defending at all hazards; and it is our duty to defend them against all attacks. It will bring an everlasting mark of infamy on the present generation, enlightened as it is, if we should suffer them to be wrested from us by violence without a struggle, or to be cheated out of them by the artifices of false and designing men.” This is good to remember this election as we have a party full of “false and designing men.” He also stated in the Boston Gazette in 1781: “Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual — or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country.”

We will be held accountable to God for the votes that we make. Will they be for keeping the country that he established, or will it be for destroying the greatest nation the world has ever seen. The choice is yours.

© 2020 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes