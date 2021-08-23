by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.



In part of my 2006 series on population control (NewsWithViews.com/Cuddy/dennis84), I state that on March 20, 1969, Dr. Lawrence Dunegan attended a meeting of pediatric physicians in Pittsburgh where the speaker was Dr. Richard Day, national medical director of Planned Parenthood (1965-1968), and Dr. Dunegan recounted that Dr. Day said in the future there will be hard-to-cure diseases created, among other things that have all come true. Then on July 1, 1970 Senate Appropriations Committee hearings were held for the Department of Defense and refer to eminent biologists who believe that within 5 to 10 years it would be possible to produce a synthetic biological agent (infective micro-organism), an agent that does not naturally exist and for which no natural immunity could have been acquired. Tentative plans to initiate a program to develop such an agent were discussed….Hearings in the British House of Commons from April 8 to May 13, 1987 regarding AIDS included the following: “Every biological scientist who has dispassionately studied the virus and the epidemic knows that the origins of the virus could lie in the developments of modern biology….Some who know perfectly well what has happened are deliberately fudging scientific data to keep the heat off them and fellow members of their molecular biological ‘club’.” An example of what the Power Elite thinks about us is reflected by what Henry Kissinger once said about military men when he called them “stupid, dumb animals to be used” as pawns in foreign policy.

Recently, Stephen Mosher of the Population Research Institute wrote “Here’s all the proof Biden needs to conclude COVID-19 was leaked from a lab” (NEW YORK POST, July 24, 2021). In the article, Mosher, who was among the first to question China’s original cover story (see “Don’t buy China’s story: The coronavirus may have leaked from a lab,” NEW YORK POST, February 22, 2020), he reminded people that on May 26, President Biden “ordered” our spy agencies to conduct an investigation into the origins of Covid-19, which “as it happens was the very same day we learned that, a few weeks earlier, Biden had secretly canceled an investigation launched by the Trump administration into exactly the same question.” Remember that Biden’s campaign manager and top White House advisor is Anita Dunn, who said former Communist Chinese dictator and mass murderer Mao Zedong is her “favorite political philosopher.”

Mosher points out that the Chinese authorities “ordered all of the early samples of the coronavirus collected by private and university labs in China—vital for tracing the origin and early spread of the disease—to be destroyed.” Facebook moved to suppress his information as “False,” and the mainstream media called him a “conspiracy theorist.” Remember that in Part 3 of my series on the origins of Covid-19,, I wrote that “at 12:43pm on February 6, 2020, Peter Daszak ((CEO of EcoHealth Alliance) sent a draft statement to Ralph Baric (head of UNC’s Bioscience Lab Level-3) and others, which was published on February 19 declaring discussion of a lab leak a conspiracy theory, and suppressing public debate on the origins of Covid-19….At 3:16pm on February 6, Daszak sent a highly important email to Baric informing him the statement will be “put out in a way that doesn’t link it back to our collaboration.”

Stephen Mosher in his article then explained that “China locked down the Wuhan lab, and the U.S. virology establishment closed ranks, both denying gain-of-function research—or a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) bioweapons program—had anything to do with the pandemic. Mosher goes on to say that “as China defector Dr. Yan Limeng has taught us, the PLA itself isolated the original bat coronavirus that served as the ‘backbone’ or ‘template’ for CoV-2. Additional genetic material was then spliced into this virus to make it more infectious and deadly to humans. This is not speculation. Those doing the splicing left ‘signatures’ behind in the genome itself. To boost a virus’ lethality, for example, those doing gain-of-function research customarily insert a snippet of RNA that codes for 2 arginine amino acids. This snippet—called double CGG—has never been found in any other coronaviruses, but is present in CoV-2….What we do know, as former Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger pointed out in a February interview, is that the PLA had been ‘doing secret classified animal experiments in that same laboratory (Wuhan Institute of Virology) as early as 2017. While the Wuhan lab poses as a ‘civilian institution,’ Pottinger said, U.S. intelligence has determined that the lab has collaborated with China’s military on publications and secret bioweapons projects.”

Mosher then refers to the 261-page military document I mentioned in Part 1 (June 29, 2021) of my series on this subject, which begins with my March 2, 2020 email to ABC News about the origin of Covid-19. He says, “Chinese military scientists have been focused on what they called the ‘new era of genetic bioweapons’ since at least 2015. In the document, they begin by asserting that World War III would be fought with biological weapons, and go on to describe how viruses can be collected from nature and ‘artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponized and unleashed.’ Sound familiar?…Peter Jennings, the executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the new document ‘clearly shows that Chinese scientists were thinking about military application for different strains of the coronavirus and thinking about how it could be deployed….The document, he went on to say, is the closest thing to a ‘smoking gun as we’ve got.'”

So what’s next? According to Lee Brown’s “Wuhan’s ‘bat woman’ virologist warns more COVID mutations are coming” (THE NEW YORK POST, August 6, 2021), Dr. Shi Zhengli said this week, “As the number of infected cases has just become too big, this allowed the novel coronavirus more opportunities to mutate and select. New variants will continue to emerge.” In addition, Michael Osterholm, head of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, recently told NEWSWEEK that Delta and Delta+ could soon be followed by a so-called “Delta on steroids” ! Is this how the Power Elite plans to greatly reduce the world’s population as they have desired?! Already, 50% of those becoming infected with the Covid-19 Delta variant in Israel were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, and the same thing will probably happen in the U.S.

The CDC’s attitude apparently is “It can’t hurt us,” as on August 11, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky sent out a press release urging pregnant women to be vaccinated, claiming the m(messaging)RNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) “are safe and effective,” resulting only in about a 1 in 6 miscarriages in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. If you want to see all the potential problems from the mRNA vaccines, look at “Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19” by Stephanie Seneff and Greg Nigh (INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF VACCINE THEORY, PRACTICE, AND RESEARCH, May 10, 2021).

And now, President Biden wants employers to require employees to take the vaccine. Does that mean if one refuses to be vaccinated, one will not be employed and make money to pay for food? And without food to eat, what happens to the unvaccinated?

