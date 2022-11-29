By Kelleigh Nelson

November 29, 2022

We are told that there are conservatives, liberals and independents in America. We wish this were true, so that our task would not be so great. The truth is that 99% of Americans are liberals. They do not know it and they cannot help it, until they relearn what conservatism is and what it is not. —The Don Bell Report

If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude than the animated contest of freedom, go from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains sit lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that you were our countrymen —Samuel Adams

Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they? So, every good tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears bad fruit. —Matthew 7:15-17

The GOP establishment is toothless and most of them favor the unconstitutional rot promoted by the Democrat Party. You know who they are! I wrote about these false friends in a 23-part series in 2014. Other writers received complaints about my work because they felt I was disparaging conservative leaders. Nevertheless, many politicians with an “R” behind their names are false friends. Look at the 12 Republicans who voted for the Respect for Marriage Act.

How many Republicans defied the COVID lies, the hospital protocols, mask mandates, the lockdowns, mandatory jabs and their deadly results?

How many have done anything to expose vote fraud?

How many follow their oaths to the US Constitution?

And how many organizations are truly trying to save America from the Great Reset, aka, UN Agenda 21/30?

Today, most of the emails landing in our inbox headline how evil has permeated our country bringing her to her knees, but during this election cycle, emails from politicians are daily assaults. Unsubscribing seems useless. The perpetrators will disappear for a while, but ultimately they’ll pop back up. Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Mike Pompeo and others just keep returning.

Some, like Sara Carter, haven’t an “unsubscribe” in any of her emails and you can’t get rid of her no matter what you do. She’s in the “junk” file, but I still have to dump it every day. And yes, I’ve tried everything as suggested by email friends to get rid of her. Impossible!

TPUSA

One perpetrator who is especially persistent is Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA (TPUSA). I finally thought I’d eliminated him from my email, but now snail mail delivers his flyers to me every week.

Charlie Kirk is a member of the Council for National Policy, a secretive group founded in 1981 by Pat Robertson, Tim LaHaye, Nelson Bunker Hunt and T. Cullen Davis. I wasn’t surprised to find Kirk was a member.

Fast talking Charlie Kirk just strikes me as another phony neo-conservative leader who is all about money. Kirk started TPUSA in 2012, and he told Epoch Times, “Our movement is rooted in timeless principles, our approach is one that is entrepreneurial and new age , and our foundation is one that is laid where we have to save this greatest country to ever exist in the history of the world.”

In a 2018 Collegian article entitled, Charlie Kirk and TPUSA Aren’t Conservative, as Real Conservatives Already Knew, Kaylee McGhee states, “There’s no question that TPUSA is reaching students on left-leaning campuses, whether the numbers are fudged or not. But rather than informing these kids about the fundamental, constitutional principles conservatism seeks to protect, Kirk hustles his base to his favorite politicians’ campaign rallies.”

She also mentioned that Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) warned that “A TPUSA field director even praised the Nazis, saying ‘The only thing they didn’t get right is that they didn’t keep going.’” To be fair, many groups are infiltrated with undesirables who are there to poison the group’s reputation.

The December 2019 annual TPUSA Student Action Summit was held in West Palm Beach, Florida with top speakers including Ben Shapiro, Glenn Beck, and Sean Hannity. Constitutional conservatives? Not quite. And all were promoting a Constitutional Convention! (Beck has since changed his mind.)

Side Stepping Tough Questions

Portions of the following information are taken from the December 2019 issue of Chronicles Magazine. Pedro Gonzalez’ article, The Hijacking of Nationalist Conservatism, covered the TPUSA’s and YAF’s handling of tough politically incorrect questions.

The Groypers, a culturally and constitutionally conservative group headed by Nick Fuentes, is labeled by the left as white nationalists with anti-Semitic beliefs. His members continue to haunt Charlie Kirk by asking tough questions at many of TPUSA’s gatherings.

Michelle Malkin, who recently retired after becoming weary of the battle, sided with Fuentes because Kirk’s group won’t answer the tough questions. Same story as Young American’s for Freedom who parted from Michelle for standing with the Groypers.

A 2021 investor prospectus detailed TPUSA’s seven-fold plan to “win the American Culture War and to inspire our kids to love America again.” Sounds great, doesn’t it! TPUSA professes “conservative” values to the public, but it’s student chapter handbook warns against “talk about abortion, gay marriage, sex ed, etc.”

Discussion of America’s cultural destruction is sidelined.

During one tour, one attendee asked Kirk about his traditional values, “How long do we have to wait until child drag shows are pushed as American traditional conservatism?”

Fair question since Kirk had recently posed with “Lady Maga,” a man who styles himself America’s conservative drag queen superstar. Kirk deferred this question to his cohost, Rob Smith, a proud homosexual and recent conservative convert, who proceeded to demean the questioner. Smith then accused another attendee of being a closeted homosexual for asking a similar question and anyone talking about his lifestyle was behind the times, and as such, doesn’t have any place in the conservative movement.

You can’t save America by allowing her culture to be destroyed.

Homosexuality, pride parades and perversion are openly flaunted on Main Street USA. No one really cares what consenting adults do in their own bedrooms, but now it’s brandished via tranny-led library stories. Underage children are now indoctrinated and propagandized regarding changing their gender and “sex-ed” is taught to kindergarten children. Any wonder home schooling is exponentially growing?! Most Americans find this promotion of perversion repulsive.

But that wasn’t the end of it. Another attendee pressed the question as to how it was possible to reconcile LGBTQ ideology, which Kirk advocates, with Judeo-Christian morality without diluting the conservative movement. Instead of honestly answering the questions, Kirk and Smith responded with belittling and bullying comments.

Kirk has even praised efforts by the US to impose homosexual institutions on sovereign countries without their consent.

Loving America is one thing, but loving perversion is anathema to our Creator and those who worship Him.

Immigration

TPUSA’s leader also has a problem with restricting legal immigration. Of course, he’s against illegal immigration (or is he?), but he loves the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program which is rife with fraud. It is a visa program designed to attract capital investment by foreigners which then offers them a path to lawful permanent residency. Basically, it imports a foreign elite, primarily from China. Isn’t that just lovely!? Kirk doesn’t believe there should be any limitations on EB-5 visas. He says to do so, “is backwards and stupid.”

Oh, and he wants to “staple a green card behind your diploma” if you hold an F-1 foreign academic visa. The F-1 has been used by U.S. companies to import laborers at the expense of American citizens. We have no idea how many people overstay their visas and morph into those illegal aliens Kirk claims to oppose. Visa overstayers were the largest source of illegal immigration until, of course, Joe Biden opened our southern border. Venezuela has shipped us their prisoners just as Cuba did long ago.

Here is Breitbart’s 2015 article on Senator Rubio’s bill, backed by Mark Zuckerberg, which allows unlimited Muslim immigration. It was called the Immigration Innovation Act or I-Squared. These are the same types of bills Charlie Kirk apparently has no problem endorsing.

In an October, 2019 American Greatness article, Michelle Malkin wrote about our suicidal open borders campaign by cheap-labor corporatists to undercut American graduates.

The second largest privately held corporation in the country actually funds Charlie Kirk and loves open borders…the Koch brother organizations. More on them later.

What Charlie Kirk espouses is a lie. Michelle Malkin writes, “There are about 10,000 educational institutions accredited by the federal government’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to accept foreign students. Oversight is lax and the national security implications are obvious. Incentives to police F-1 holders are weak, despite several high-profile espionage and terrorism cases involving student visa violators (including the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, the Times Square bombing plot, the Boston Marathon bombing, and the 9/11 attacks). Despite requiring foreign students to demonstrate they intend to go home after their studies are complete, America still has no way of tracking whether visa holders actually have gone home after their visas expire. Our government simply does not know how many illegal alien student visa overstayers are currently in the country.”

TPUSA Losses

The Kansas State University chapter of TPUSA lost its leadership after officers accused Kirk’s organization of “fair weather conservatism.” They didn’t like the avoidance of authentic patriotic and social conservatism, Kirk’s leftist stance on immigration and the censorship of the Groypers questions. The Groypers would show up, politely sit through a speech and then ask questions, but their treatment by Kirk was unconscionable. Why?

Kirk’s form of conservatism is very similar to the neo-conservatives within the Republican Party, folks like Mike Pence, former AZ Senator Jeff Flake, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, and Senators Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham and John McCain who posed with rebels they helped arm and funded in Libya in 2011, a year before those rebels attacked the embassy in Benghazi. Notice how many politicians are never smeared by mainstream media. True dissidents, and I’m not just talking about America’s wonderful dissident doctors, but our true Constitutional conservatives are constantly taking heat.

The Con of the Con-Con

TPUSA is not teaching the young people about the fundamentals of our Declaration of Independence or our 1787 Constitution. Why would they defend it when Kirk is promoting a new Constitutional Convention via Mark Meckler’s Convention of States.

Obviously, Charlie has never read Article V of the Constitution because Meckler tells everyone that this is a state convention and they can bypass Congress. (Article V). The very first words are, “The Congress…” There is no way a convention can be opened, convened or called and bypass Congress.

What few people understand is that Congress chooses the delegates from each state. With only a handful of true Constitutional conservatives in the House and Senate, one can only imagine the ensuing disaster. We don’t change marriage vows or the Ten Commandments because folks don’t obey them; why should we change our Constitution to suit political fraud.

Mark Meckler and others leading this charge like to point to the conservatives who are behind a new convention, names like Sean Hannity, Ron DeSantis, Mark Meadows, Pete Coburn, Pete Hegseth, Rick Santorum, Ben Shapiro, Allen West, Rand Paul, Mark Levin and others.

Virtually all organizations and prominent people (talking heads) currently promoting the Article V are tied to the Koch Brothers or George Soros. Included are the Heritage Foundation, Freedom Works, the Cato Institute, Independence Institute, Goldwater Institute, Soros’ Open Society Foundation, American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), Americans for Prosperity and Tea Party Patriots (TPP) now headed by Jenny Beth Martin after Mark Meckler left to promote the Convention of States. Tea Party Patriots also promotes open borders/amnesty, common core and sustainable development.

At the end of 2020, ALEC entered into a partnership with TPUSA to position more conservative students on university boards of regents. ALEC has long been promoting a Constitutional Convention as well as being funded by the Koch organizations. The Church of Scientology is also a member of ALEC. ALEC is a national organization made up of legislators from every state as well as some federal legislators who meet and draft “model Legislation” for every state. Link

The desire to destroy America’s Constitution goes all the way back to 1788 when James Madison wrote a letter to G. I. Turberville when he was asked how he felt if another General Convention should be called. He wrote:

You wish to know my sentiments on the project of (an Article V) Convention as suggested by New York. I shall give them to you with great frankness. If a General Convention were to take place for the avowed and sole purpose of revising the Constitution, it would naturally consider itself as having a greater latitude than the Congress appointed to administer and support as well as to amend the system; it would consequently give greater agitation to the public mind; an election into it would be courted by the most violent partizans [sic] on both sides; it would probably consist of the most heterogeneous characters ; would be the very focus of that flame which has already too much heated men of all parties; would no doubt contain individuals of insidious views, who under the mask of seeking alterations popular in some parts but inadmissible in other parts of the Union might have a dangerous opportunity of sapping the very foundations of the fabric .

The enemies of freedom have wanted to destroy the document given to us by men who had just spent seven years at war for independence from Great Britain. Those brilliant men of letters recorded our God Given freedoms in the Bill of Rights knowing that only an educated and moral populace could keep them.

Our silence is guaranteeing the loss of those unalienable freedoms.

For a masterful overview of the perpetrators who are working to destroy our liberty and enslave us under a tyrannical world government, read Richard D. Fry’s 2014 testimony before the Standing Committee on Federal and State Affairs of the Kansas State.

Koch Organizations

Charlie Kirk claims he is not funded by the Koch brothers. However, Turning Point USA is funded by a variety of right-wing mega-donors with a history of flooding the political process with money, including the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, the Ed Uihlein Family Foundation, Foster Friess, Michael Leven and various Koch brothers-affiliated groups, such as the Foundation for Economic Education, Donors Trust and Donors Capitol Fund. Here is a list of TPUSA’s donors.

The Koch organizations masquerade as conservative, especially Americans for Prosperity, but anyone who has read my past articles knows that the Koch brothers were far left of center both culturally and politically. Link, Link

Kirk and Kochs go hand in hand with wanting our 1787 Constitution opened, and likely destroyed. The precedent was set in 1787 when the Articles of Confederation were tossed out and a fabric of freedom was sewn into the American psyche.

Benjamin Franklin’s last quote was in a letter to his friend, French scientist Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, “Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”

Should it happen again, not one person in this country could measure up to those who spent days laboring over the proper penning of Godly freedoms for all of America.

Conclusion

Charlie Kirk and TPUSA is just one group of many who would risk the entire fabric of freedoms our founders gave us.

Before you fund the likes of these, please do your homework, for they masquerade as sheep, but inwardly are ravening wolves.

