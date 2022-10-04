By Kelleigh Nelson

October 4, 2022

East Germany was so total in its totalitarianism that everything was banned which wasn’t compulsory. —P. J. O’Rourke

It’s an historical fact that the Stasi did horrible things and that they monitored a lot of people in East Germany, but I find it very interesting to think about the importance of the Western secret services back then and still working today. —Christian Schwochow, German Film Director

While the Antifascist Action and all opposing groups were banned after Hitler became head of state, the antifa communist ideology never went away. From the ashes of WWII, it was absorbed and institutionalized in the official state ideology of what would become the German Democratic Republic, also known as East Germany. From 1949 to 1990, East Germany existed as a communist state carved out of the Weimar Republic by the Soviet Union, one of WWII’s victorious Allied leaders. For over forty years, the extremely repressive conditions in East Germany exemplified what “antifa” state-building actually looks like. —Andy Ngo, Journalist, Author

I know the capacity that is there to make tyranny total in America, and we must see to it that this agency and all agencies that possess this technology operate within the law and under proper supervision, so that we never cross over that abyss. That is the abyss from which there is no return. —Former Idaho Senator, Frank Church

Who were the Stasi? One of the most hated and feared institutions of the East

German communist government. They were the internal security and police apparatus in the Soviet zone of occupation in East Germany after World War II. Their job was to spy on the people. They were similar to the KGB in that their spying (gathering intelligence) kept the government informed enough to squash any dissent.

Like a giant octopus, the Stasi’s tentacles probed every aspect of life; all major industrial plants, apartment buildings, schools, universities, hospitals and theologians had informers. Doctors, lawyers, journalists, writers, actors, and sports figures were co-opted by Stasi officers, as were waiters and hotel personnel.

The Stasi was one of the most successful intelligence services in history: they kept almost unimaginably detailed files and records on large quantities of the population, and created an atmosphere of fear and unease that they then proceeded to exploit.

Lives were lost trying to escape communist/fascist control.

Just as Italy’s Benito Mussolini established and controlled his power between 1922 to 1930, we have seen exactly the same tactics in America. He used violence and intimidation of opposing parties, media was controlled along with censorship, education in schools and universities was closely monitored, and trade unions were controlled through the state.

The old “turn in your neighbor” that we saw in Nazi Germany, Italy, Poland, and other countries run by totalitarian oligarchs was revived in Biden’s recent fascist speech.

Perhaps it isn’t as obvious to the majority of Americans, but Stasi tactics are alive and well in America more so under Biden’s Department of Justice, with Merrick Garland as the Attorney General. And every intelligence department is “woke” enough to be in on the totalitarian takeover of America.

FBI Raids

We’ve seen enough examples of the attacks on opposition leadership via the overzealous raids by the Stasi FBI. Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, Paul Manafort, Mike Lindell and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, to name just a few, were subjected to hordes of armed agents descending upon their homes, some in the middle of the night.

Steve Bannon told Charlie Kirk that the FBI “rolled in on” 35 senior members of MAGA Republican supporters of Donald Trump.” Saying the alleged searches were unnecessary because their targets have lawyers, he called the FBI the “jackbooted Gestapo,” a reference to the secret police of Nazi Germany.

The FBI’s history belies their motto of fidelity, bravery and integrity. The same can now be said of the rest of the intelligence network.

Think about what just happened to Mark Houck, father of seven, a noted Catholic, and pro-life activist. After an incident between Houck, his son, and a belligerent pro-abortionist escort, the DOJ found good reason for 30 armed agents to show up at his house and drag him away in hand-cuffs in front of his wife and children in the middle of the night.

When both the city police and the district attorney declined to file charges against Houck for pushing the pro-abortionist away from his son, the escort filed a private criminal complaint in Philadelphia municipal court. The case was dismissed in July when the man repeatedly didn’t show up in court.

Twenty-two members of Congress demanded answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland over the Stasi actions of the politicized FBI. Where were the other 240 Republicans in the House and Senate? Silent as usual.

FBI Attack on Private Property

Karl Marx said, “The theory of Communism may be summed up in one sentence: Abolish all private property.” The FBI is following Marxist doctrine.

Zero Hedge reported on September 26th, that the FBI Misled Judge, Then Seized $86 Million In Cash From Beverly Hills Safe-Deposit Boxes.

The FBI ‘drilled and pried’ their way into 1,400 safe-deposit boxes at a private vault company in Beverly Hills after misleading a judge about their plan to permanently confiscate everything inside every box containing at least $5,000 in cash or goods, a senior FBI agent recently testified.

This was private property!

Sean Davis tweeted, “The FBI is trash. It is both a domestic terrorist organization and a criminal cartel, and it should no longer be allowed to exist in what used to be a free country with laws.” He is right!

Destruction of the fourth amendment of the Bill of Rights!

Amendment IV states: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

The FBI menace is escalating.

FBI Whistleblowers

Miranda Devine’s September 28, 2022 article in the New York Post tells of 30 ex-FBI agents who are standing up for the latest whistleblower, Stephen Friend.

Those 30 former agents include a retired deputy assistant director, head of counterterrorism and five SWAT team members, who have spoken out publicly in support of suspended FBI whistleblower Stephen Friend. Friend alleged that the FBI has been manipulating case-file management in order to falsely inflate the threat of domestic terrorism, and using unconstitutional excessive force against political dissenters.

Many former agents hailed Friend, a SWAT team member in Florida, as a “hero” after he was punished for refusing to participate in what he regarded as unnecessarily heavy-handed SWAT raids over Jan. 6 misdemeanors.

The FBI is no longer devoid of political partisanship. As such, whistleblowers have come forward against the use of swat teams “to arrest non-violent senior citizens and others with political opinions not currently tolerated by this administration, compounded by the idea that many of these cases involve misdemeanor criminal charges.”

Economic Fascism

Far too many physicians, nurses, airline pilots, and federal and state employees have been forced to take the COVID inoculations, or lose their jobs. The unconstitutional mandates were totalitarian in nature and have ruined faith in the medical industry who along with the Biden administration, the NIH, CDC, FDA, AMA, medical journals and group practices, promoted masks, social distancing, lockdowns and clot shots. All were unconstitutional and all were highly damaging to society and especially to the middle class. This was all planned and exposed by Dr. Richard Day in 1969. Dr. Lawrence Dunegan recorded what he remembered of the lecture given by Day, and it was the New World Order plan for society, most of which was already completed.

Corporate entities jumped on the bandwagon for all of it, but now the woke propaganda fear porn spread by the alphabet agencies has taken a new turn. What is promoted in the “Codes of Conduct or Ethics” in America’s job openings is alarming and invasive.

A friend of mine received this link because her former business used to be listed as one of their vendors, and they sent this out to their entire mail list. She sent this to me with the statement, “They will not hire anyone who has anything to do with anyone Trump even knows, it seems, or anyone who disagrees with vaccines or Ukraine, etc.

It is crazy . I have never seen anything like this.”

Here is what was listed under their Code of Conduct:

Good moral character, ethics, honesty, and high integrity are very important to All Time Favorites.

You agree to abide by a code of conduct outlined here while working with All Time Favorites.

You agree to not do business with nor show admiration or positive support for those who do not fit this code of conduct.

This is not about politics.

Examples of those who you agree NOT to do events for nor associate with include:

Q-anon, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and any business Donald J. Trump owns/runs, his family owns/runs, or his business partners. (This would include Eric Trump’s fundraising for St. Jude’s.)

You also agree not to mass distribute nor promote false information.

For example (but not limited to): False information about Covid-19 and related vaccines; that the election was stolen from Donald Trump in 2020, or similar.

For example (but not limited to): False information about Covid-19 and related vaccines; that the election was stolen from Donald Trump in 2020, or similar. Our experience shows us that people who follow and support those who tell lies, bully, disrespect and degrade others, usually show us that they do not have the respect, character, morals and integrity we require to serve our clients.

You agree not to threaten, bully, disrespect ethnic groups or cheat others in your business transactions.

Currently, due to the Ukraine invasion by Russia, you are not supporting or showing any support of Putin and those under his direction.

ATF DOES monitor social media posts and other communication to assure our code of conduct is adhered to.

Patriotic Americans are not just the enemies of the Biden state, but enemies of every single vestige of society as well. The first amendment, which gives all Americans the liberty and freedom to freely speak about what they believe, has been squelched by the very enemies of the nation, those controlled by the Marxist/Fascist propaganda.

In Thomas J. DiLorenzo’s 1994 article, Economic Fascism, he clearly explains what we’re facing in 2022.

He states that when people hear the word “fascism, they naturally think of ugly racism and the anti-Semitism practiced by the regimes of Mussolini and Hitler,” but the reality is there was also an economic policy component of fascism known as “corporatism,” practiced by the two totalitarians. DiLorenzo tells us that corporatism was adopted in Italy and Germany in the 1930s and was held up as a “model” by intellectuals and policy makers in America and Europe. A version of this fascist corporatism was adopted in the USA in the 1930s and is still around. Rather than “fascism,” it is called “planned capitalism.” “The word fascism may no longer be politically acceptable, but its synonym, ‘industrial policy’ is still as popular as ever.”

Economist Lawrence Dennis was one of the most outspoken American fascists and in his 1936 book, The Coming American Fascism, he declared that defenders of 18th-century Americanism were sure to become the laughing stock of their own countrymen. He believed that the adoption of economic fascism would actually intensify “national spirit” and put it behind “the enterprises of public welfare and social control.” What he bemoaned was the fact that the stumbling block to economic fascism was “liberal norms of law or constitution guarantees of private rights.” (Emphasis mine.)

Many of those wonderful God-given rights are today being trampled underfoot not only by the totalitarian despots in charge of the once greatest country on earth but by their corporate acolytes. The above “Code of Conduct” is a prime example.

In the article, Off-Duty Conduct and Employee Rights, the author states, “Federal antidiscrimination laws that apply to private employment do not protect political beliefs or affiliations.” So, your private life is not private from your employer.

There are however, questions an employer is not allowed to ask. Unfortunately, one of the questions considered unlawful is, “Are you a United States citizen?” Huh?!

I didn’t see any of the protestors who were involved in Antifa or BLM riots losing their employment. In fact, Team Biden and his apparatchiks encouraged street demonstrations that might spiral out of control. Nearly all of them did.

Whistleblower Edward Snowden

In Daniel Ellsberg’s nine-year-old Guardian article, Edward Snowden: saving us from the United Stasi of America, he calls, “Edward Snowden’s whistleblowing a chance to roll back what is tantamount to an ‘executive coup’ against the US Constitution.”

He also believed that we had not yet become a police state although another tragedy like that of 9/11 would push us over the brink. I believe we have reached that point inasmuch as the entire C-19 project against Americans, including the mandated inoculations, have thrown us into that authoritarian camp.

The dangerous abyss that Idaho Senator Frank Church warned of years ago is now upon us. The dangerous prospect of which he warned was that America’s intelligence gathering capability – which is today beyond any comparison with what existed in his pre-digital era – “at any time could be turned around on the American people and no American would have any privacy left.”

Ellsberg states, “That has now happened. That is what Snowden has exposed, with official, secret documents. The NSA, FBI and CIA have, with the new digital technology, surveillance powers over our own citizens that the Stasi – the secret police in the former “democratic republic” of East Germany – could scarcely have dreamed of. Snowden reveals that the so-called intelligence community has become the United Stasi of America.

“Snowden did what he did because he recognized the NSA’s surveillance programs for what they are: dangerous, unconstitutional activity. This wholesale invasion of Americans’ and foreign citizens’ privacy does not contribute to our security; it puts in danger the very liberties we’re trying to protect.”

Conclusion

Our private lives, aside from our employment, are only one faction of the encroaching takeover of America by those who have long promoted the New World Order, now called the Great Reset, which is nothing more than United Nations Agenda 21/30.

In the last few years, Americans have seen the despotic and repressive destruction of our health care system. Dr. Richard Day’s lecture of 1969 entitled, The New Order of Barbarians, told us the plan. That dark agenda is upon us.

Next up, we’ll study the Stasi control of our health care which was once ranked among the world’s healthiest populations in 1984. But in 2021, a study by the Commonwealth Fund ranked America’s health care system dead last among industrialized nations, with the highest infant mortality and lowest life expectancy. In the 38 years between 1984 and 2022, Anthony Fauci has been the catalyst of desolation.

© 2022 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net