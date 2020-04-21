Ms. Smallback



I want to address the current national crisis from a few different angles. Today I’m going to address the purely physical, natural and/or medical side. But first, disclaimers must be made:

DISCLAIMER: I am not a medical doctor. I have no medical training. This is not medical advice. I have more questions than answers, and the current beliefs I hold are purely my own and not meant in any way to advise any person.

Personal disclosure: I am actually a very healthy individual, generally speaking. I have not been to a doctor since I gave birth to my last child over twenty years ago – and that was with a midwife- with the exception of spraining my ankle playing volleyball. I do see a kinetic chiropractor a few times a year. I can count the times I’ve had the flu in my whole life on one hand, and not with all of the fingers. My personal philosophy leans toward whole health: the body, mind, and spirit are interconnected and weakness in one area can manifest in another. I have received supernatural healing from prayer and I have received natural healing from diet and whole foods.

I’m going to come at this sideways, so bear with me until we get righted down the path. I will elucidate in a definitive manner, but please don’t just believe me. Do your own research. I will supply sources that allowed me to arrive at my conclusions.

Viral Infections

Infections can be viral, bacterial or parasitic. In the case of our current national crisis, CoVid19, we’re discussing a viral infection. Viruses have their own qualifiers, and that’s what I’ll be addressing here. I don’t want this to be tedious to read, so I’m going to simplify terms. Go ahead and study further to get the details I’m leaving out.

Viruses are a by-product of toxins in the body. When the body is overloaded with poisons or toxins or something the body treats as toxic, it has to detoxify. Poisoned cells want to cleanse themselves. The body is magnificently designed, and is able to heal itself by its built-in immune system.

I’m going to quote from Dr. Cowan’s excellent video: “Viruses are simply excretions of a toxic cell. Viruses are pieces of DNA or RNA with a few other proteins. They butt out from the cell. They happen when the cell is poisoned. They are not the cause of anything. When the cell gets poisoned they try to purify themselves by excreting debris, which we call viruses.”

Those excretions are also sometimes called exosomes. Exosomes act like vectors for the poison, toxin, or “debris”. Viruses are created at a cellular level within the body. They do not come from outside the body. They need a host to transmit, and they cannot even transmit within the body (from one organ to another). Moreover, viruses cannot transmit from one species to the other (like a bat to a human), with one exception: injection.

When the cells in your body get an excess amount of toxins that the body cannot cleanse, it has to dump them and you get symptoms identical to what they call the “flu”. The body generally gets the flu at the changing of the hot to cold season. Why? Because the body is dumping the toxins that have been built up that it couldn’t process up until then. The body is designed to heal itself.

[One of my favorite overviews of this topic is by Tom Barnett here, and part two is here.]

In the Germ Theory Hoax series, the writer explains:

“…viruses are not the cause of disease and sickness. Béchamp attributed disease and sickness to a process of fermentation. Meaning that the conditions must be ideal in order for a mutation to happen, that we already have the necessary ingredients in our body for viruses to develop.

“The viruses are a cleaning mechanism for the body to rid the body of toxins. Vonderplanitz describes them as soap or a solvent to clean out the toxins. They are our friends, they are helping your body eliminate toxins in order to heal.”

I always thought it was weird that I don’t get the flu when those around me do. It’s allegedly contagious. Except that it’s not, if it’s viral, because you can’t get a viral infection from another person.Viruses are not independent living organisms. They can only replicate in a host, and that host has to be of the same as it is. (It cannot transmit to different parts of the body. It can’t jump from the stomach to the kidney, the lungs to the liver, etc.)

A viral infection comes from your own body. The flu is just a viral detoxification. Your body senses the change of season (from warm to cold) and dumps the remaining toxins it hasn’t been able to rid itself of to prepare for the next. You rarely get the flu in the summer because your body sweats more, releases more toxins. You’ll see the flu season is pretty regular in the colder months and doesn’t even show up in the summer months.

When you realize that a virus is defined such because it’s the body shedding toxic cells, then you’ll realize that’s why antibiotics don’t work for a virus, and why some people get sicker than others, why some people die, and some people live. Some people shed these toxic cells in a way that they heal, and some people shed them in ways that overload the body with toxins and can be fatal.

I’m going to repeat this: a virus is not a bacteria or foreign invasion of the body. A virus is the act of the body shedding toxic cells. We think it’s an invasion because we’re sick, but we’re sick because our body is trying to heal itself from within.

The Scientific American describes it like this:

But what exactly is a “flu-related death”? How does the flu kill? The short and morbid answer is that in most cases the body kills itself by trying to heal itself. “Dying from the flu is not like dying from a bullet or a black widow spider bite,” says Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. “The presence of the virus itself isn’t going to be what kills you. An infectious disease always has a complex interaction with its host.”

But if it’s not contagious, why do I catch it from people around me with it?

You don’t. My husband, my kids, and even my friends have had the flu around me and I haven’t caught it. But my kids have all “given” it to one another. The best I can explain it is this way:

Is the menstrual cycle contagious? Can I catch it from another female? Of course not. But when you put females in close proximity for an extended period of time, do you know what happens? Their menstrual cycles line up. The human body has an energy field that synchronizes with those in its field, which would be those you are nearest. You know how bad moods can “rub off on one another”? That’s a metaphysical phenomenon that affects the psyche. Your energy fields can and do synchronize with those you are most closely connected to physically, mentally, and emotionally. This synchronization is connected to our immune systems. When our immune systems connect and one is dumping toxins, if the other body has similar waste, it synchronizes.

Virus identifiers

They identify a virus by its makeup: its RNA, DNA and protein identifiers. Then they name them: H1N1, Victorian, Coronavirus, etc. H and N are protein identifiers. The Coronavirus has been around since the 1960s and was named such because of its crown-like shape under a microscope, though Avneendra Prasad, Consultant Pathologist at the Government of NCT of Delhi, India, said the first coronavirus was isolated in 1937.

Prasad said, “The coronavirus genome is a single strand of RNA 32 kilobases long and is the largest known RNA virus genome. Coronaviruses are also unusual in that they have the highest known frequency of recombination of any positive-strand RNA virus, promiscuously combining genetic information from different sources. Coronaviruses are ubiquitous.”

Now think about that for a minute. Coronaviruses exist everywhere. Hmmm…..

If viruses are a byproduct of the human body, and they are made up of the parts of the cell that get poisoned and dumped out of the cell, and if every human body has such cells, this makes sense. The coronavirus is just the particular identifier of the toxic dump from certain cells: the cells related to the respiratory system.

I understand this to mean your body already has the coronavirus in it. (It’s really just the waste product of the cells relative to your respiratory system.) So when your cells are overburdened with toxins, they begin to flood your system with the “debris”, or the virus relative to that section: coronavirus. When our bodies get that overburdened by the toxins, we get sick. The body is releasing the poisons from the cells. We run a fever from a viral infection (poison dump in our system), we get nauseous, and if it’s the coronavirus, specifically our respiratory system is burdened: we get a cold or cough, runny nose, etc.

Loss of Oxygen

What they were finding is some patients were dying even when on the ventilator. This NYC – ER doctor, Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, came out imploring medical responses be changed. He said his patients were exhibiting systems more akin with elevation sickness than pneumonia. He said the ventilators were actually doing more damage than good, and he implored a different procedure.

It appeared the body was actually not getting enough oxygen, but not because the lungs were depleted, but because the oxygen in the blood cells were. Ventilating patients for low blood oxygen was more damaging than helpful.

This amazing overview explains it like this, “The core point being, treating patients with the iron ions stripped from their hemoglobin (rendering it abnormally nonfunctional) with ventilator intubation is futile, unless you’re just hoping the patient’s immune system will work its magic in time. The root of the illness needs to be addressed.”

And the root, in simplest terms, is this: The oxygen cells are unable to attach to the hemoglobin in an overload like this, causing serious oxygen deprivation to the cells, which if gone on long enough, begins to shut down all the organs.

Enter Hydroxychloroquine

This little drug works for malaria, which is actually a parasitical infection. Malaria does almost the same thing to the cells as Covid19, but in a different manner. It eats the hemoglobin. The end game is to protect the hemoglobin so that the cells can get the oxygen it needs. This drug does that, whether it be for malaria, or CoVid19.

In the case of malaria, hydroxychloroquine interferes with malaria’s ability to eat the hemoglobin. So it doesn’t necessarily do anything but protect hemoglobin so that it can function correctly — which is what the body needs in the case of a severe covid19 case where the hemoglobin is hindered from receiving the oxygen.

For an excellent breakdown of how this works, look at these articles:

Again, I’m not a doctor and I don’t want to get in too deep on matters I can’t adequately explain. I’m just introducing some concepts that led me to my current hypothesis. But the gist of this is hydroxychloroquine aides the body at protecting its hemoglobin from attack, which if caught soon enough, brings rapid healing (via detoxification and enabling oxygenating the hemoglobin) for Covid19 patients.

A Strange Coincidence

Now I don’t need to reinvent the wheel, because there’s plenty of data on the effects of 5G on the human body, and Marilyn Barnewall wrote a most excellent overview on this last week with great detail.

So here are my few data points to add to that. From the same video quoted above with Dr. Cowan:

“With every pandemic since 1918, there was a quantum leap in the electrification of the earth…. Whenever you expose any biological system to a new electromagnetic field, you poison it, you kill some, and the rest go into a kind of suspended animation.”

Enter 5G, where the radiation from the new electromagnetic field is multiplied by 300 times. There is no way the human body will not have a reaction to this. Some bodies will have a severe reaction, and others may not even be noticeable – at first. One of the reports I heard said it can take up to six months for the body to overload from 5G’s impact on it.

Ace Halstead of Wyoming did an interesting breakdown of some indisputable numbers. You can go to speedtest.net and pull up a map of the 5G networks implemented across the world. Then you can take a heat map of covid19 cases, (there’s a good one here), and compare data. It’s startling how these maps overlap.

Because the biggest outbreaks coincide with the most 5G towers, the knee jerk reaction is to say, “well of course! That’s where the biggest population of people is.” And that’s true, in America and Europe. But it’s NOT true in India and the swath of nations north of India. India has one of the largest populations and one of the lowest infection rates. Likewise in Russia and Africa. Compare the infections with 5G networks. You’ll see in these regions the infections are disproportionately low, if not nonexistent.

[I just don’t have space here to break the 5G issue down better, but it’s so well covered other places. Besides Marilyn’s article, this is one of my favorite breakdowns.]

Segue

We’re electrical beings. Every human cell carries a charge. A most excellent overview of the way human cells are charged and create an electromagnetic field, by Dr. Stephanie Seneff, can be found here. It’s worth the twelve minute investment, (though TedTalks has a disclaimer for her theory that she introduces around eight minutes). Either way, the first eight minutes is proven science on how the human body is electrified, so to speak.

Lysosomes in the human cell must be acidic to do their job of clearing molecular debris. The water around the cells are what either enables or prevents enabling an electric current that makes lysosomes able to remove molecular debris. If the electrical circuit is not supplying enough protons, the lysosomes cannot do their job and the molecular debris gathers up (instead of being removed), creating disease – including infectious disease like coronavirus. From her lecture:

5G displaces water in the human body, preventing the oxygen in the water cells (H2O) from adhering to the hemoglobin to bring oxygen to the cell. When this happens, the body is literally starving for oxygen. My conjecture is that simultaneously the lysosomes are hindered from receiving the protons the water is bringing to the cytoskeleton of the cell. Because the lysosomes cannot do their job to remove molecular debris, that debris forms as coronavirus – by definition of its RNA and protein parts – toxifying the body.

To the degree a body has these toxins, is the degree of symptoms it presents. A severely poisoned body with its hemoglobin hindered from getting oxygen to its blood cells results in a critical case of coronavirus (or covid19, which is just 2019s version of coronavirus). Whereas a body with a stronger immune system is able to remove the toxic cells more effectively and shows less symptoms.

My Hypothesis

What if this has everything to do with the immune system of a human being, and the interference through diet, water, air, and radiation fields in our daily lives? What if our body detoxes regularly, and dumps the toxins when it’s overloaded and that is what causes our flu?

When you start a Ketogenic diet, you immediately cut out all sugar and refined/processed foods. They warn you that many people get the “keto flu” when they start. I thought this was weird, but it makes perfect sense now when you realize what the “flu” really is: detoxification of poisons in your body. On a keto diet, the body drastically reduces the input of toxic substances, which enables it to begin to purge itself of the stored toxins. This results in the exact same symptoms otherwise called flu.

As Marilyn’s article detailed, the increase of radiation and electromagnetic waves in the unseen air around us, causes a disturbance in our own electromagnetic fields. Disturbances in our personal electromagnetic fields cause cellular detoxification of varying degree. Historically, each increase in disturbance has caused nearly worldwide outbreaks of some sort of flu.

With the knowledge that:

viral viruses are not living entities; they must have a host

coronavirus is ubiquitous; it exists in our bodies regularly as a part of the detoxing system of certain cells

the human body has an electromagnetic field

5G interferes with the human electromagnetic field and displaces the water which causes the hemoglobin to be prevented from adhering to the oxygen and/or prevents the lysosomes from clearing molecular debris/toxins from the cells

I think the coronavirus is yes, another flu, in that it is the body’s defense to the toxins in it. But this newer strain is harder because the assault against our immune system is more aggressive. It’s not contagious, but it will roll out in waves because of the different factors that are causing and exacerbating it: 5G implementation, flu vaccines with live coronavirus in it, the varying diets, lifestyles and immune systems of people, etc.

We may indeed “flatten the curve” for this season, but as they continue to implement 5G there will be new waves of “infection” as the human body struggles to rid itself of an increase of toxins and a lack of oxygen simultaneously. Wearing masks, gloves and social distancing is propaganda or ignorance or both. Coronavirus is a byproduct of your own body and I can’t give it to you any more than you can give it to me (unless our bodies synchronize simultaneously for detoxing). But because masses of people will get it in small windows of time, they will continue to promote the fear that it is highly contagious.

I’ll discuss the political aspects of covid19 in another article, and also an article on solutions. Valuable resources are highlighted in the body of this article. Click on the links. ALSO: please look at this video from a nurse in the UK who breaks this whole topic down with the medical and scientific reasons the tests are a farce. This video should connect a lot of dots for those searching for understanding.

[I know there’s a lot of debate about covid19 being produced in a lab in Wuhan. I’ve run out of time to address that here, so I’ll address it in a future article. Just keep in mind Wuhan – the source of the covid19 outbreak – is also the first city to go completely 5G.]

