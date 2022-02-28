By: Devvy

February 28, 2022

The upcoming mid-term primaries are without exaggeration the most important since the founding of this constitutional republic. As I wrote last month: Reelect the same incumbents and America will be completely dead by 2024. If you keep doing the same thing that doesn’t work over and over and over, how can you expect anything to change?

Demonic governors like sexual deviant Kate Brown (Oregon) should not only be defeated in their primary but run out of politics in their state just like ANY governor who bought into the COVID production. If you’ve never watched the movie, Wag the Dog starring Dustin Hoffman, believe me, it’s well worth your time. The story is about a “spin doctor” (In politics that’s whores who work in media who get paid to lie while smiling.) and a well- known producer who decide to concoct a ‘ghost’ war over in Albania based on fake news as a distraction over a breaking sex scandal involving the US president. It’s free on line (full screen) and most streaming networks.

Normally it takes at least six months to as long as a year to film, edit, do re-writes and all that before a movie is released; indies are a bit different and welcome category. Wag the Dog was a wrap in 90 days and released one month before America found out Bill Slut Clinton was wagging his little whistle into the mouth of a young and very naïve intern named Monica Lewinsky.

I don’t bring up that movie to make light of all the deaths from the weaponized flu known as COVID-19, but because the American people need to understand how they’ve been played for fools, again, using fear and optics to sell their lie. It breaks my heart every time I think back to all the media coverage filled with nothing but lies while families grieved who couldn’t even be with their loved one at the end.

Flashback that we have to keep shoving into the face of our elected officials at the local level. I’m going to address this soon in a column. The swine flu epidemic that was not as CDC advertised (PODCAST) by a real pro, Sharyl Attisson, February 19, 2020

“When the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was publicizing a supposed swine epidemic in 2009, I got a tip from two government health insiders.It led me to ask CDC for the actual lab test results for American patients believed to have contracted swine flu.

“CDC declined to provide the information on a timely basis, even though it was at their fingertips and belongs to the public. So I went to each of the 50 states, which had provided the lab test results to CDC, and obtained the information that way. The results were shocking. Almost none of the “swine flu” patients had swine flu.”

Got that? The Center for Disease Creation LIED big time to the American people and got away with it because the corporate controlled media whores censored the truth from you. Their nightly “news” mouth pieces lied right to your face. They promoted a health hoax in an attempt to scare people into such fear they’d believe anything to “stay safe”.

Trump was crushing all the GOP candidates for the approaching presidential election. Those who really run and control DC could not allow an outsider like Trump to come in and ruin their plans. So, the DNC committed the most grotesque breach of public trust by selecting an old man already experiencing dementia; a dimwit totally incapable of being president being used by his wife and handlers. Someone they could control. Timing in life is everything and out of the blue along comes this COVID-19 and by March 2020, the big production was underway and so were final plans being put in place to rig the outcome of the election.

Are there ANY members of the U.S. Congress who should be reelected? A handful of Republicans and please remember I’ve belonged to no party since 1996. Thomas Massie, Mo Brooks and Andy Biggs at the top of the list. Might be a few more but believe me, the number is small.

Many years ago, I wrote this column, Uninformed, Disinterested, Brainwashed & Special Interest Voters 5-29-06. “Disinterested, dumbed down voters are killing US. Recently, a young woman who heard me talking to someone about the illegals protesting in Sacramento, chirped in with, “Oh, yeah. I saw something about that on TV. The immigration, thing, huh?” The immigration thing? This “Gen X-er” doesn’t have a clue and is apparently completely detached from the world around her.

“Last week, smarmy, Peter Fenn, who bills himself as a “democratic strategist” said on one of the cable talk programs that the illegals invasion “hasn’t hurt America.” Not to be outdone, Tony Snow, Bush’s new puppet mouthpiece responded to a question recently regarding illegals with this, “If you had a traffic ticket and you paid it, you’re not forever a speeder, are you?” It is beyond outrageous for either of these two party hacks to marginalize the massive destruction to our country because of this invasion by illegals, not to mention how many Americans have been raped and murdered by illegals and illegals who are sexual predators out there trolling for your son or daughter.

“Bush is a lame duck president. He doesn’t care about you or the U.S. Constitution. It’s his job to put the final pieces in place to destroy this republic. As for the November pretend elections, Jerry will vote for Barney Frank, a sodomite congressman out of NY because Jerry is a sodomite. Lesbians will vote for Marxists like Hillary Clinton and Diane Feinstein because they support sexual deviants and support the killing of unborn babies.

“Millions of natural born, naturalized or illegals will vote for any incumbent or candidate with a Spanish surname: “If anyone’s going to be deported, it’s going to be you! … Get out! We are the future. You’re old and tired. Go on. We have beaten you – leave like beaten rats. You old white people, it is your duty to die. Right now, we’re already controlling those elections, whether it’s by violence or nonviolence…. ” Augustin Cebada, information minister of Brown Berets, militant para-military soldiers of Aztlan shouting at U.S. citizens at an Independence Day rally in Los Angeles.”

“Union members will vote for Democrats because they mistakenly believe the Democratic Party stands for the working man. Nothing could be further from the truth as every Democrat in office since 1913 has lied to their members about the federal income tax, have allowed the working class to be plundered via the privately owned “Federal” Reserve and fed them one string of lies after another – the same as the Republican Party has done to its members. Both parties are guilty of withholding the truth from the American people.

“Americans of African descent will vote for an incumbent or candidate only if they are the same race. It is the same with people of Asian descent. Not because that incumbent has a full understanding of the U.S. Constitution, the history and founding of this republic and has served in office by upholding their oath. They vote by race.

“The same applies to religions. Too many Americans will only vote for someone of the Jewish or Christian faith or who isn’t Catholic. Millions of women will only vote for a female incumbent or candidate who promises them “free” child care and a thousand other unconstitutional expenditures from the public treasury. The same goes for seniors who continue to vote for incumbents who promise “free prescription pills” and will save social security!

“The same promise to “Save social security!!!!” incumbents have been selling for 60 years. Then there is corporate America who fund and vote for incumbents who steal from the people’s purse to fund a million unconstitutional pork projects or perks for the wealthy pharmaceutical companies.” Presidential elections in this country have become a putrid, toxic process every four years. Every special interest group in the country demanding this or that from a presidential candidate. Race based politics is nothing new. It continues to plague this country because the herds of cattle in the Democratic Party keep playing such an ugly game.”

Has anything changed? Oh, a bit here and there. After the predicted 2008 crash, tens of millions of Americans had enough and the ‘Tea Party’ movement was birthed. Unfortunately, like so many national movements (now it’s the limp Black Lies Movement where the communist founders have become millionaires), a ‘national office’ is created and then comes the corruption and playing millions of genuinely concerned Americans for useful fools.

Over the decades people have asked me why my Project on Winning Economic Reform (when I released the first editions of my booklet, Why A Bankrupt America in 1993)- why I didn’t have a national office in DC and how could they join my organization? My response: All politics are local and it’s up to the people in each state to unify to kill the cancers destroying this country. America doesn’t need yet another tax-exempt “conservative” outfit that never works to kill the cancer because remember: There’ no money in the cure, only the treatment.

Where is the ‘Tea Party Movement’ today? There are chapters scattered here and there around the country doing a great job but hundreds of them just gave up and quit after a few years of frustration or were too busy with their weekends. But, in the next election they voted for same Republicans who continued to loot our purse while constantly pointing the finger at the Democrats because the November elections start with the primaries and if you don’t boot them then, come election day, it’s the same old hold your nose and vote. Sincere, caring Americans continued to believe the every-two years primary staples like, “I’m for smaller government, more money in your pocket, less taxes”, blah, blah, blah.

In 2016 the American people went to the polls in massive numbers to elect Donald Trump as they did in November 2020. Putting aside the absolute proof that election was stolen, the American people were cheated and look at the destruction to this country since China’s whore, dementia addled Joe Biden was illegally sworn into office.

Start with killing tens of thousands of energy jobs and the indescribable and completely avoidable tuck tail & run out of Afghanistan leaving behind thousands of our own and $85 BILLION dollars in military hardware. Many family members did not want Biden at the ceremony when the bodies were removed from the plane.

Many are asking why vote after the stolen election in November 2020? Why? Because rivers of blood washed this land as thousands died to give us the God-given right to choose those who handle government at all levels. AND – if every challenger (no, I’m not talking about some of the loons out there) who should have won immediately file to stop certification of the vote and conduct a forensic audit, we would see a different outcome nationwide.

Do you really know the voting record of your incumbent in Congress or your state capitol? People think Texas is some sort of paradise with Greg Abbott as our governor. Abbott locked down this state for NO scientific reason (It’s COVID!) and waited many long months to protect workers from being fired for refusing to get one of those deadly COVID experimental injections. Of course that didn’t help the thousands who had already lost their paychecks.

Make no mistake: Abbott wants the White House. He’s owned by the biggest special interest groups in this state and his actions to shut down the border was way too little, too late. The minute Biden was illegally sworn in, Abbott should have done several things he had the legal authority to do but never did. Six months later after the flood of illegals got so bad along with poll numbers, he started begging for bux to build the wall. Make me gag.

What a shame Trump is still listening to the wrong people by endorsing incumbents like Sen. Mike Lee [R-UT] who never met a bill he didn’t love to bring in more foreign workers while perfectly qualified, highly educated Americans for those jobs are working for whatever they can find. Trump’s endorsement of Greg Abbott makes me sick. Thankfully polls here show Trump supporters could care less Trump has endorsed Abbott, they want him out.

Personally, I voted (last week) for Don Huffines, a former state senator. He never took a penny in salary; donated it all. His voting record as a conservative is a consistent, solid A. Rare for me, I actually made a donation to his campaign. I would like to see him as governor for 4 years and then Chad Prather who will someday make a great governor for the State of Texas.

As for Allen West, also running for Texas governor, he is one of the most over-rated blowhards who did NOTHING while in Congress except whine and ride the coat tails of his military service. West came to Texas and somehow became head of the state GOP party. IMHO, West not only isn’t very intelligent, he’s a bully to boot. But, Texans will make up their own mind. One thing for certain: We need every vote to force a run off-off. Abbott has a massive $65 million in his campaign coffers and due to the damn courts and redistricting, our primary is tomorrow, March 1st which gives Abbott a huge advantage. Texas Scorecard on issues.

The other critical office here in Texas is Attorney General Ken Paxton. Now, being a legal eagle, I’ve paid great attention to what old Ken has been doing over the years. I’ve never thought he was particularly intelligent but my big question is why has this dragged on for 7 years? AG Paxton has been under indictment on state securities fraud charges since 2015and investigation by the FBI. Of course, he’s pleaded not guilty but in October 2020 several high-level assistants in his office who’ve worked for him for years don’t believe he’s innocent so they simply quit. They accused Paxton of crimes like bribery, abuse of others and a whole long list. Some say it’s political but I ain’t buying it.

Louis Gohmert is currently a member of Congress [R-TX]; so popular in his district no one ever runs against him. Like gutless Greg Abbott, Paxton has declined to show up for debates. There are three candidates running against Paxton. Too bad Trump has endorsed Paxton, but hopefully it won’t matter to voters who actually do their homework vs President-Elect Trump who gets some list of GOP incumbents the shadow government or the Federalist want to keep in office.

I voted against Paxton last week by voting for Gohmert or as they say, the lesser of two evils. A damn sad situation.

You know, there’s a reason the Founding Fathers put a 2-year limit on U.S. House members. They don’t get the job done, throw them out of office. When the Constitution was ratified, states chose their U.S. Senators. If they didn’t do the job representing the interests of the state, they were recalled and replaced. Then came the Seventeenth Amendment to the Constitution which was two states short of legal ratification which handed electing senators to the mobs.

This is a two-part series on Congressman Gohmert that gives you his actual voting (or non-voting record). One has to wonder why voters in his district thinks he walks on water?

Voters have to depend on what challengers promise to do if elected. If you missed these, I hope you’ll take the time to read them because they make my point today as they did back then:

Re-electing the Band Aid Brigade, May 18, 2010–A very important READ.

Are Americans Really This Stupid? June27, 2012

“In a June 24, 2012, poll finding from Rassmussen: “Only 22% of the nation’s likely voters believe the government today has such consent.”

“In other words, 78% of the American people believe the U.S. Congress is doing whatever the hell they want without any regard to we the people.

“There is a great rage blowing across this country because the thieves in the Outlaw Congress aren’t just spending us into poverty, they are destroying a once great constitutional republic. Well, guess what? People are so dang mad, they’ve gone to the polls and once again voted for their own destruction during the 2012 primary cycle.

“There are still many primaries before the November pretend elections covering the U.S. House of Representatives. Since no one has the legal right to vote for any U.S. Senator, I’ve ignored those numbers. But, let’s take a look at just how angry people are and we’ll remember in November!

“Using two web sites, ballotpedia and the official U.S. house web site, I looked at the primary election results for a handful of states – just the U.S. House. It made me sick.

Alabama – 7 districts – 7 incumbents won

California 53 districts – 44 incumbents won

Illinois 18 districts – 14 incumbents won

Indiana – 9 district – 6 incumbents won

Iowa – five districts – 4 incumbents won

Mississippi – 4 districts – 4 incumbents won

North Carolina – 13 districts – 10 incumbents won

Ohio – 18 districts – 15 incumbents won

Pennsylvania – 19 districts – 16 incumbents won

South Carolina – 7 districts – 6 incumbents won

Texas – 36 districts – 30 incumbents won

Virginia 11 districts – 11 incumbents won

“Some seats were uncontested, either party, so the incumbent will walk right back in come November. New districts were created as a result of the 2010 census based on counting illegal aliens; those seats are up for grabs. Some incumbents are retiring, which you and I will pay for until they leave this earth in retirement and benefits if they served long enough to draw a pension.

“The American people in those states are so happy with the destruction of their rights and the fleecing of their wallets by their incumbents, collectively they’re going to send back 167 of the same crooks, cowards and incompetent jackals to finish us off. There is still a pretend election in November where Republican incumbents will square off against a Democrat who won the primary on their party ticket; the same applies just the opposite.

“However, with the average return of incumbents to the Outlaw Congress being 96%, most of those 167 primary winners will win. There are 435 U.S. House seats. With many more primaries to go, those numbers will increase by the hundreds.”And people expected change by reelecting the same employees who’ve ruined your company?

We had a special election November 2, 2021,for eight amendments to our state constitution. Very serious business that affects ALL Texans. I went down to our election office at the court house to get the turn out numbers. Voters have TWO WEEKS early voting time to accommodate everyone so there’s no excuse not to vote. Of all the registered voters for our entire county, guess how many got off their complaining backsides and voted? 8.62%.

Yeah, you read that right. 8.62% cared enough about those amendments, how they would affect their lives and more importantly, their children’s future to go vote. Statewide turn out: 9%. How disgusting and a slap in the face to all who died to give us a constitutional republic and freedoms no other country has ever had to this day. I find it beyond sad and reprehensible we have to beg people to get to the polls and vote when poor souls who live under communist rule like China and N. Korea have absolutely no say – you worship communism and the ruling party or off to re-education camps or they simply kill you and your family.

Only YOU know the candidates for all the offices in your district plus federal incumbents and challengers. And don’t forget this: Counting of votes for all federal offices end at midnight. SCOTUS 9-0 Decision: Federal Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void

It does take time to research challengers & incumbents vs some 30-second radio commercial. But, priority vs importance. These are the very people from county commissioners to school boards who spend your money and make laws that mostly continue to crush our freedom and God-given rights.

Gretchen Whitmer, the Demonic governor of Michigan is a star with the Democrat/Communist Party USA. Like other communist Democrat governors and too many Republican ones like Abbott, that_itch destroyed the lives and businesses of millions in Michigan over the COVID show smiling for the cameras at every opportunity. That woman defines dictator and yet polls as of yesterday show her winning over a Republican candidate 73.1% to 26.9%! I can only ask: What the Hell? Have voters out there forgotten what she did to their lives and state over the monstrous COVID plandemic lie? I can tell you this: If I lived in Michigan and she gets reelected in November, I swear on the Bible I would be gone from Michigan quicker than a NY second.

The Democrat/Communist Party USA are very well organized and will stop at nothing to cheat their way to keep the U.S. House and Senate starting with the upcoming primaries. Macomb County Nursing Home Employee Sentenced to Jail for Forging Signatures of Mentally Disabled on Absentee Ballot Applications, Feb. 27, 2022

For the love of God, our country, your children and grandchildren, PLEASE take the time to really look at candidates and let’s boot as many as we can during the primaries. EVERY vote will count so please do your part in helping friends and family with analyzing every candidate on your ballot during the primaries. Here are the dates for the 2022 primaries.

One of the best sources for congressional voting records for the past 50 years is the John Bitch Society. They do a fantastic job and can be of enormous help; see here.

Look up their web sites for bills (incumbents for Congress and your state legislators). For the House: www.house.gov. Senate: www.senate.gov. For your state use a search engine to find your state legislature, house member and senator. Click on their page and you’ll get a history of the bills they introduced and you’ll see where they stand on issues.

2022 candidates: Audit the vote. File right away to stop certification. Don’t let vote fraud cheat you, all the people who worked hard for your campaign and who voted for you.

This is a MUST watch for all Americans so please share it. Americans who identify as Democrats need the truth so they will stop voting for incumbents who are only using them to keep power: Revealing the Truth About the Democratic Party (7:55)

I also highly recommend you take the time to watch the movie, The Patriot starring Mel Gibson. It’s free on line and on most streaming networks. Food for thought. About ten years ago I sent Christmas gifts to our vets at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, MD. Two months later and much to my shock, the DVD was returned and stamped “too controversial” on the envelope. My late husband was a retired Army Colonel who was really PO’d about it.

And by all means, please boycott shadow government turncoat lackey, former AG Bill Barr’s new book, One Damn Thing After Another. Bill Barr’s Book Torches Trump, Blames Him For January 6. This fits Barr perfectly: et tu, Brute.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. Order two, save ten dollars then give one to a friend.

(Allow me to insert this here as it IS the raw truth. Many have already seen it but we continue to get new readers every day. There are a lot of truly constitutional based candidates running against incumbents. Rotten incumbents in both the house and senate who absolutely must be primaried out, but it’s up to US – YOU AND ME. First, though, we have to accept the bitter truth and fight back smart.

“It was in 1966, when Carroll Quigley wrote his massive book Tragedy and Hope, A History of the World in our Time. Tragedy being that so many people have to die, and Hope being the New World Order. He was the official historian for the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and was privileged to study the elites’ plans for the world for nearly two years. Quigley taught at the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University from 1941 to 1976, and was Bill Clinton’s mentor. On page 1247 to 1248 of his book, he wrote this:

“The chief problem of American political life for a long time has been how to make the two Congressional parties more national and international. The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one perhaps, of the right and the other of the left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can “throw the rascals out” at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy.

“The policies that are vital and necessary for America are no longer subjects of significant disagreement, but are disputable only in details of procedure, priority, or method …..Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of these things but will still pursue with new vigor, approximately the same basic policies.

“This is what exists today in America! We have one party with one agenda! This book had its first printing in 1966. The powers that be (Milner, Rhodes, the CFR, etc.) were so horrified that Quigley had exposed their secrets, the book was not reprinted, and Macmillan Publishing destroyed the plates.

“It wasn’t until 1974 that Jack Meserole got permission from Quigley, reprinted the book, and sold it for his cost. Quigley laughed at the elitists because he knew the noose was so tight around the necks of Americans that even with the truth of his book, nothing would change.”)