The world was shocked when President Trump announced he had contracted COVID-19. Immediately a cacophony of vitriolic, hateful tweets flooded that platform as well as web sites trying to out do each other in their level of hate and wishes for Trump’s death. It soon became a leitmotif all too typical of what we’ve heard the past four years.

Watch: Leftists Chant ‘F*ck Trump’ Outside Walter Reed Hospital – ‘I Hope He Dies!’

How disgusting. I wonder how many of them claim to be a Christian and go to church? Poll: 40% Of Democrats Say They’re ‘Happy’ About Trump Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Obligatory wishes for a recovery were issued by the Clinton career criminals, dirty traitor, Hussein Obama and others. Standard wordsmithing kept in computer files for just such occasions. Were they sincere? Of course not. Anyone who believes those career politicians has their head firmly implanted in rectal darkness and are blind to their wickedness.

The announcement came 24 hours following an alleged positive for Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s advisers. Following Trump’s announcement came more names who allegedly have also tested positive: Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Tom Tillis who was wearing a mask at mentioned event. Lee and Tillis are on the Senate Judiciary Committee and Sen. Ron Johnson; all three Republicans.

The hot talking paper by the Democrats is the nomination process for Barrett for the Supreme Court can’t possibly move forward. Can’t do the vote from a remote location!

Led by bottom feeder, Sen. Chuckie Schumer: Democrats threaten to block Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation by refusing to take part in the remote hearing as Chuck Schumer says process is ‘irresponsible and dangerous’ – BS. Congress has been voting on bills remotely for months. I watched the Senate Comey hearing last week done remotely without a hitch.

Trump supposedly was having trouble breathing; he is about 25 pounds overweight but doesn’t drink or smoke. Trump, his wife and the rest of them say they felt tired and have a headache. I did, too, last week but not from COVID-19. I’m having the carpet in my dining room removed and replaced with stone tile. The young man doing the work was using a sander on the concrete under the removed carpet which kicked up a nasty mist. I was also tired from my rigorous schedule this past week.

I’m not making light of the virus and those who have read my columns on this never-ending nightmare know that. But their symptoms are considered mild and could be from a number of reasons.

As for how Trump – if he has it- he could have picked it up anywhere. I, and many others have covered this in previous columns as well as the ineffectiveness of masks. Don’t know who wrote this but sums it up accurately: “Using a mask to stop the virus from spreading is like trying to contain mosquitos in a chain link box”. True, yet the screeching about Trump not wearing a mask 24/7 has been thunderous.

Braying ‘look at me’ jackasses, the Hollywood crowd, are having a field day with their conspiracy theories based on nothing but their hate for President Trump. (Long past her sell date) Mia Farrow Conspiracy: Could Trump ‘Be Making This Up Because He’s Faced with Losing’ the Election and the usual bombastic dough boy, Michael Moore: ‘My Thoughts and Prayers Are With Covid-19’

The media mob as well as human garbage like Pelosi and her ilk are dishing out hysteria about continuity of government and invoking the Twenty-Fifth Amendment. As for Trump being incapable of carrying out the duties of his office, he’s been at Walter Reed a few days and thank God, appears to be doing well. But, for Democrat incumbents, it makes good fodder for the millions of brain-washed voters in the Democratic/Communist Party USA.

We have to remember the annual influenza season is upon us according to the CDC: “While seasonal influenza (flu) viruses are detected year-round in the United States, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.”

A look back for a moment: COVID-19: Could, Maybe, Possibly, Might, Worthless Models, Greed

“Influenza is going to cause thousands more hospitalizations and I’m afraid many, many deaths that will make the coronavirus impact on our country very tiny in comparison,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. “In comparison to influenza, the risk is trivial. The risk from influenza is real and present.” (Now you’ve got flu and coronavirus all mixed into the population at the same time.)”

The CDC wants us to believe the 2019-2020 influenza season was hardly a blip on the screen compared to other seasons: The claim: The CDC has stopped reporting flu deaths because they are so low

Great lady Candace Owens tweeted the following contained in a hit piece:

“Possibly the greatest trade deal ever inked was between the flu virus and #coronavirus. So glad nobody is dying of the flu anymore, and therefore the CDC has abruptly decided to stop calculating flu deaths altogether. Agreements between viruses are the way of the future!”

One Facebook user wrote: “Not just lowest flu death, but also cancer deaths, diabetes deaths, heart disease deaths, and many other know(n) diseases. When hospitals are guaranteed payment from the federal government if it is classified as covid19 hospitalization, it becomes a business plan.”

Just how accurate is the CDC in counting deaths, cases and hospitalizations for either the flu or COVID-19? You can make up your own mind but IMHO, they’re worthless:

CDC estimates* that, from October 1, 2019, through April 4, 2020, there have been:

Flu illnesses: 39 – 56 million. Flu Medical Visits: 18-26 million. Flu Hospitalizations a whopping: 410,000- 740,000. Where did they put all those people with the flu while governors were screaming about overwhelming their available hospital beds for COVID-19? Oh, that’s right. These are estimates. Flu deaths: 24 – 62 thousand.

Such wild numbers how can anyone take them seriously for purposes of disaster planning’? Just like the severely flawed COVID-19 model predicting 2.2 million deaths. All estimates not based on factual ‘head counting’ as they admit. I covered all this and the numbers in a previous column: COVID-19: Lies & More Damnable Lies

The 209,000+ reported deaths due to COVID-19 and blame put on Trump is simply not true. The manipulation of death certificates started practically at the beginning of this nightmare. I consider it fraud for financial gain.

These two from my May 4th column:

“We now know the number of deaths – and each is sad for the victims and their families – has been wildly overblown. It is because of the inflated GUESSES AND ESTIMATED number of deaths this country has been brought to her knees.

Pa. removes 200 deaths from state coronavirus count as questions mount about reporting process, accuracy, April 24, 2020: “A “probable death” is one that a doctor believes is caused by COVID-19, even though the patient is never tested for the virus.”

States Caught Adding Drug Overdoses and Accidents to Coronavirus Death Toll, April 28, 2020 – “This is sickening. But, the more COVID-19 deaths, the more $$ the states get from the federal teat. It’s been going on all across the country. Doctors have spoken out about how death certificates are being manipulated driving the number of deaths way higher than accurate causes of death. This is so obscene I’m almost at a loss for words.”

According to his doctor, Trump was tested using the PCR “manufacturing technique”. The three top tests being used in the U.S. are: the PCR test, antibody test and antigen test. The veracity of those tests regarding COVID-19 has been called into question repeatedly because of such a large number of false positive results. In the case of the PCR, it shouldn’t be used at all.

If you missed this, do take the time to read Jon Rappaport’s column because he actually is an expert regarding viruses and testing: Corona: Creating the Illusion of a Pandemic Through Diagnostic Tests

“Nailed them, with their own words. In this article, I’ll present quotes from official sources about their own diagnostic test for the coronavirus. I’m talking about fatal flaws in the test.

“Because case numbers are based on those tests (or no tests at all), the whole “pandemic effect” has been created out of fake science.”

How about we start with the man who invented the PCR “test” as it’s called by everyone these days?

I linked this very long piece in a previous column by investigative journalist, Ceilia Farber, who actually interviewedKary Mullis before his death. Kary Banks Mullis (December 28, 1944 – August 7, 2019) was an American biochemist. In recognition of his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique, he shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith and was awarded the Japan Prize in the same year. His invention became a central technique in biochemistry and molecular biology, described by The New York Times as “highly original and significant, virtually dividing biology into the two epochs of before PCR and after PCR.”

Now, the reason that piece is so long is because it has to be to get a full understanding about PCR and how it works. It’s simple enough for even me to understand!

The Corona Simulation Machine: Why the Inventor of The “Corona Test” Would Have Warned Us Not To Use It To Detect A Virus

“Scientists are doing an awful lot of damage to the world in the name of helping it. I don’t mind attacking my own fraternity because I am ashamed of it.” –Kary Mullis, Inventor of Polymerase Chain Reaction

“What do we mean when we say somebody has ‘tested positive’ for the Corona Virus? The answer would astound you. But getting this “answer” is like getting to a very rare mushroom that only grows above 200 feet on a Sequoia tree in the forbidden forest.

“I say that for dramatic effect, but also because I wound up, against all odds, finding it.

“Every day I wake up and work at shedding one more layer of ignorance —by listening carefully. I got lucky with scientists many years ago; Epic, incredible scientists, happening to cross my path when nobody else wanted to talk to them. Now their names are emerging, their warnings and corrections crystallizing. True “science” (the nature of the natural world) is never bad news. Globalist science is nothing but bad news…

“Kary Mullis was a scientist. He never spoke like a globalist, and said once, memorably, when accused of making statements about HIV that could endanger lives: “I’m a scientist. I’m not a lifeguard.” That’s a very important line in the sand. Somebody who goes around claiming they are “saving lives,” is a very dangerous animal, and you should run in the opposite direction when you encounter them. Their weapon is fear, and their favorite word is “could.” They entrap you with a form of bio-debt, creating simulations of every imaginable thing that “could” happen, yet hasn’t. Bill Gates has been waiting a long time for a virus with this much, as he put it, “pandemic potential.” But Gates has a problem, and it’s called PCR…

“In the US, we have all but abandoned classical diagnostic medicine in favor of biotech, or lab result medicine. This has been going on for a long time and is a dangerous turning. The “Corona test” is named with characteristic tech-tedium: “CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.” That means it is a needle in a DNA haystack test. A PCR test.

“It finds fragments, nucleic acids. From an email from Kary Mullis, to the widow of boxer Tommy Morrison, whose career and life were destroyed by an “HIV test,” and who litigated ferociously for years, against test manufacturers, Dr. Mullis wrote, on May 7, 2013:

“PCR detects a very small segment of the nucleic acid which is part of a virus itself. The specific fragment detected is determined by the somewhat arbitrary choice of DNA primers used which become the ends of the amplified fragment. “

“If things were done right, “infection” would be a far cry from a positive PCR test.

“You have to have a whopping amount of any organism to cause symptoms. Huge amounts of it,” Dr. David Rasnick, bio-chemist, protease developer, and former founder of an EM lab called Viral Forensics told me. “You don’t start with testing; you start with listening to the lungs. I’m skeptical that a PRC test is ever true. It’s a great scientific research tool. It’s a horrible tool for clinical medicine. 30% of your infected cells have been killed before you show symptoms. By the time you show symptoms…the dead cells are generating the symptoms.”

“I asked Dr. Rasnick what advice he has for people who want to be tested for COVID-19.

“Don’t do it, I say, when people ask me,” he replies. “No healthy person should be tested. It means nothing but it can destroy your life, make you absolutely miserable.”

“I think if a country said, “You know, we need to end this epidemic,” They could quietly send around a memo saying: “We shouldn’t be having the cutoff at 37. If we put it at 32, the number of positive tests drops dramatically. If it’s still not enough, well, you know, 30 or 28 or something like that. So, you can control the sensitivity.”

“Yes, you read that right. Labs can manipulate how many “cases’ of Covid-19 their country has. Is this how the Chinese made their case load vanish all of a sudden?

“Another reason we know this is bogus,” Crowe continued, “is from a remarkable series of graphs published by some people from Singapore in JAMA. These graphs were published in the supplementary information, which is an indication that nobody’s supposed to read them. And I think the authors probably just threw them in because they were interesting graphs, but they didn’t realize what was in them. So, they were 18 graphs of 18 different people. And at this hospital in Singapore, they did daily coronavirus tests and they grasped the number of PCR cycles necessary to detect fluorescence. Or if they couldn’t detect florescence by…37 cycles, they put a dot on the bottom of the graph, signifying a negative.”

I urge you to take the time to read Ms. Farber’s outstanding piece as well as Jon Rappaport’s column. Make this column go viral so we can reach as many Americans as possible.

During Saturday’s presser, Dr. Conley said Trump received “an antibody cocktail, as well as zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.” Conley also said that “cardiac, kidney and liver functions are all normal, that Trump is not on oxygen and is not having any difficulty breathing or walking.”

As I write this what we’ve been told: Trump had a fever of 103 on Friday, some trouble breathing and a headache. By Saturday his fever was gone. Let me point out from the Mayo Clinic symptoms for influenza flu: Fever, shortness of breath, headache. The most common complaint from wearing masks is headaches.

Trump ‘doing very well,’ his doctors say — but many questions remain

“Since being admitted, Trump has begun a 5-day course of Remdesivir as well as an antibody therapy. Conley said that Trump had inquired about taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which Trump has touted as a “miracle” cure but has not been approved for use against COVID-19.” Doctors don’t need FDA approval to use hydroxychloroquine. Physicians around the country have been giving it to their patients for months. More fake news.

Dr. Scott Atlas: Walter Reed Doctors Are Endangering Trump’s Life and Trump’s Life Still in Major Jeopardy

If it is a mis-diagnosis I don’t know how much damage could be done giving him those drugs.

On Sunday, Trump briefly left the hospital to do a drive-by to wave and thank all of his supporters gathered outside Walter Reed. His eyes visible above the face mask looked worn and tired but then again, he apparently has been working while there.

I find it very strange and convenient that so far only Republicans have allegedly come down with COVID-19 as a result of the debate or the Rose Garden reception for Supreme Court nominee, Barrett. Despite shrieking from the useful fools out there Trump “deserves it” for not wearing a face diaper at the debate, consider this: President Trump and Top Republicans (But No Democrats) Contract COVID – Now Cleveland Announces Outbreak Connected to Presidential Debate

I want to point out that Sen. Mike Lee who has allegedly tested positive sent a tweet which stated: “Yesterday morning I was experiencing symptoms consistent with long time allergies….” He’s “tested” and it’s supposedly COVID-19.

The ‘look at me’ jackasses of the Hollywood crowd are all screeching Trump is lying about having COVID-19 on purpose for political reasons. No, you useful idiots, he was given a test that wasn’t meant for diagnostic medical purposes.

This photo of Trump has been dubbed by the MSM media whores and their brain-dead audience as ‘Trumps Walk of Shame’. June 22nd taken at 2:00 am after arriving back to the White House after the Tulsa, OK, rally which didn’t draw as many people as expected; likely fear over COVID-19.

A 74-year old man who’d probably worked 12 hours or longer that day who gave up his comfortable lifestyle in the world of business to try to clean up the mess in DC. A billionaire who has lost more money since he became president than you and I will ever make in our lifetime.

For what? To be attacked, slandered, libeled against and fought off an impeachment based on nothing but lies. While he has disappointed many of us with his cabinet picks and some of his decisions, imagine if Hildebeast Clinton were in the WH right now looking for a second term.

Remember who constantly reminds us: America First. Then imagine Basement Biden in the White House. Ah, does the White House have a basement?

The Chinese Communist Party who sent us COVID-19.

I hope people will pray for Donald Trump that he may have a safe and speedy recovery. And, for all the people who’ve contracted the virus and their families.

And, don’t give up on America’s younger generations. How did I find out about the two individuals below? From the 26-year old young man doing the work in my dining room. How cool is that!

This is what Democrats are running scared from – short broadcast. A bit edgy but very encouraging. Look at how many people have viewed it. Watch it!

24-year old Kaitlin Bennett, like Ann Coulter, is unwanted for college campus speeches. In 2018 she made news for a photo she posted after graduating from Kent State. That photo where she’s holding her graduation cap in one hand and an AR-10 rifle slung over her shoulder.

Give a listen to her rip liberals for celebrating Trump’s diagnosis and more. That young lady is also why the Democrats are running so scared. Over 500,000 views. She won’t get censored because she started her own TV subscription show. Good for her!

[I hope you can listen to my Devvy’s Commentary audio recordings; here on front page of NWVs. My short 10.2.2020 commentary is on Trump contracting COVID-19 and the debate last week. I do them on a regular basis so if you’re signed up for free email alerts from NWVs, you’ll get notification.]

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

