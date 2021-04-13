by Kelleigh Nelson

In our age there is no such thing as “keeping out of politics.” All issues are political issues, and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred and schizophrenia. —George Orwell

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—forever. —George Orwell

The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the dedicated Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction, true and false, no longer exists. —Hannah Arendt

Now to the subject at hand.

Fear and Submission

When I enter grocery stores, the malls, the garden center at Home Depot or any other retailer and see my fellow Tennesseans with face diapers, sometimes two, even when they’re outside in the fresh air, it breaks my heart. I’m shocked at their docile and obsequious attitude for a virus that has a 99.75 percent recovery. Their blind obedience to the perfidious media, Dr. Fauci and the socialist democrats make me cringe. I never thought this many of my fellow Americans would be so compliant. They have been deluded into accepting control, the restrictions and the totalitarian destruction of our God-given rights.

Animals will never allow the dumbest of the herd to lead them. Unfortunately, America’s so-called representatives have their heads up their backsides and the worst of the lot are leading them, all fraudulently and unconstitutionally, all working to destroy our unalienable Bill of Rights.

There is no science-based reason for wearing a mask, but the mask Nazis have no fear of getting in your face should you not don the diaper. I’ve been accosted several times, but I’ve found the best response is one of two… “I don’t live in China…yet,” or “I’m sorry, I’m not one of the lemmings.” Then walk away from the nutcase who believes he’s better than you because he wears a mask that will eventually make him sick…as has been exposed time and again. If the mask Nazi believes the mask actually saves him from getting sick or passing on the virus, ask him why he’s worried about someone without a mask…

Whenever I see a mask-less face, I tell them that it is so wonderful to see their face and invariably, we end up talking. This has happened several times in the grocery store and these folks have become like-minded friends.

Realize that workers around the world have lost $3.7 trillion in the alleged pandemic, but billionaires have gained $3.9 trillion. This is the largest one-year wealth transfer in history, yet no one is talking about the millions of destroyed middle class small businesses that build our economy.

Worldwide Virology Labs

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences is a research institute on virology administered by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), which reports to the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. Located in Wuhan, Hubei, it opened mainland China’s first biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory. The institute has strong ties to the Galveston national Laboratory in Galveston, Texas and the Centre International de Recherche en Infectiologie in Lyon, France and the National Microbiology Laboratory in Canada. The Wuhan institute has been an active research center for the study of coronaviruses.

The Galveston National Laboratory (GNL) is an anchor lab of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Biodefense Laboratory Network, which includes laboratories built by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) at 14 universities throughout the U.S. with containment capabilities for biodefense research. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Dr. Fauci’s NIAID funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology at $7.4 million after it was moved from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

The GNL is one of two labs with Biosafety Level 4 (BSL4) capabilities located on a U.S. university campus. The other is the National Emerging Infectious Disease Laboratory (NEIDL) located at Boston University. In addition, the GNL has extensive BSL3 capabilities where work on highly infectious pathogens, including SARS-CoV2, are studied and medical countermeasures such as antiviral and antibody therapies and vaccines are developed.

Dr. James LeDuc is a former U.S. Centers for Disease Control official who once led the office responsible for preventing deaths from viral disease. He is now the director of the Galveston National Laboratory.

The Galveston lab has worked with China since 2013, when construction began on the Wuhan laboratory. Both the Galveston and Wuhan research facilities operate Biosafety Level 4 laboratories, which are designed to safely contain the most lethal and infectious pathogens for research. Apparently, it didn’t work too well, did it…

Dr. LeDuc stated, “While the Wuhan lab was under construction, the National Lab provided “short-term training experiences” to the staff. The Galveston lab also hosted two Chinese post-doctoral students, who were trained to work safely in BSL-4 laboratories and who returned to China to work in the Wuhan lab.” He added that those students started a biosafety and biocontainment training program for the Wuhan lab.

As mentioned in the Alex Newman interview with Dr. Lee Merritt, there were hundreds of Chinese communist virologists working with vaccine makers, Moderna, Pfizer, Astra Zeneca and GSK.

GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is not owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as some have claimed. However, GSK has a 100-year legacy of helping to transform the health, lives and futures of people around China. Since 2010, GSK has achieved 14 Food and Drug Administration registrations in China.

GSK is in a joint venture with Pfizer, but does not own them; they completed a 2019 transaction with Pfizer to form a new world-leading consumer healthcare joint venture. The Joint Venture brings together two portfolios of consumer health brands, including GSK’s Sensodyne, Voltaren and Panadol and Pfizer’s Advil, Centrum and Caltrate. This venture makes them the global leader in over-the-counter products and gives them number one or two market share positions in all key geographies, including the US and China.

Pfizer is one of the manufacturers of the mRNA Covid vaccine and none of them have been approved; they’ve only received emergency authorization. Recently, the Times of Israel carried an article saying the Pfizer “experimental” vaccine worked well in the trials on 2,260 American adolescents, ages 12-15, and recipients have shown strong antibodies to the virus. Pfizer is eyeing FDA approval.

GSK and BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is an American multinational investment management corporation based in New York City and owned by Democrat Larry Fink. Founded in 1988, initially as a risk management and fixed income institutional asset manager, BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with $8.67 trillion in assets under management as of January 2021.

BlackRock Inc. has filed an SC 13G/A form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing ownership of 377,284,263 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (US: GSK). This represents 7.5 percent ownership of the company. In their previous filing dated 2020-02-05, BlackRock Inc. had reported owning 376,159,235 shares, indicating an increase of 0.30 percent.

Why do I mention BlackRock Inc? Because in 2018, Soros Fund Management also dramatically boosted its shares in BlackRock Inc., overseeing $6 trillion by nearly 60 percent to 12,983 total shares in the second quarter of 2018.

BlackRock, Inc. also manages the French AXA, a French multinational insurance firm who strongly backs climate control. Axa has called for the creation of a “net zero underwriting alliance” that would see member companies from across the insurance sector align their business activities with the 1.5 Celsius warming pathway required under the Paris Agreement, fundamentally reshaping the global economy.

Larry Fink wants member companies from across the insurance sector to align their business activities with the 1.5C warming pathway required under the Paris Agreement. Realize all of this nonsense is about money and taxes…not about global warming or climate change which is cyclical. Link In late 2019, BlackRock, Inc. named Sebastien Herzog, a senior official at French insurer Axa’s investment management arm, as its operations director for France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Spiderwebs of pharma control. Birds of a feather…stick together with climate change lies.

Deadly Vaccines

Veteran investigative reporter Leo Hohmann discovered a 2017 Ted Talk presentation by Dr. Tal Zaks, the chief medical officer at Moderna Inc., where he clearly explains in layperson’s language just what the mRNA technology does in vaccines. Zaks states, they are “hacking the software of life,” by injecting their own genetic code into humans. What we are witnessing in this new class of “vaccines” is clearly the wedding together of digital technology born out of the computer age, with Darwinian biology and medicine. It is transhumanism.

People who received the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine reported more side effects than those who got the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, according to a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There’s more….

Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory who spent 32 years in the industry leading new medicines research and retired from the pharmaceutical giant with “the most senior research position” in his field, spoke with LifeSiteNews. Please read the entire article…

He addressed the “demonstrably false” propaganda from governments in response to Covid-19, including the “lie” of dangerous variants, the totalitarian potential for “vaccine passports,” and the strong possibility we are dealing with a “conspiracy” which could lead to something far beyond the carnage experienced in the wars and massacres of the 20th century. Variants of vaccines are three percent of the original virus, and are miniscule compared to the original virus. They are not a danger once the virus has passed through the citizenry.

Yes, our government is lying to us, just as they lied to us about polio vaccines grown on Simian monkey kidneys that caused soft tissue cancers to recipients and their descendants.

Dr. Yeadon’s main points are stated in this magnificent article by Patrick Delaney.

His main points included:

There is “no possibility” current variants of COVID-19 will escape immunity. It is “just a lie.” Yet, governments around the world are repeating this lie, indicating that we are witnessing not just “convergent opportunism,” but a “conspiracy.” Meanwhile media outlets and Big Tech platforms are committed to the same propaganda and the censorship of the truth. Pharmaceutical companies have already begun to develop unneeded “top-up” (“booster”) vaccines for the “variants.” The companies are planning to manufacture billions of vials, in addition to the current experimental COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign. Regulatory agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, have announced that since these “top-up” vaccines will be so similar to the prior injections which were approved for emergency use authorization, drug companies will not be required to “perform any clinical safety studies.” Thus, this virtually means that design and implementation of repeated and coerced mRNA vaccines “go from the computer screen of a pharmaceutical company into the arms of hundreds of millions of people, [injecting] some superfluous genetic sequence for which there is absolutely no need or justification.” Why are they doing this? Since no benign reason is apparent, the use of vaccine passports along with a “banking reset” could issue in a totalitarianism unlike the world has ever seen. Recalling the evil of Stalin, Mao, and Hitler, “mass depopulation” remains a logical outcome. The fact that this at least could betrue means everyone must “fight like crazy to make sure that system never forms.”

Dr. Yeadon states, as I have in previous articles, “The eugenicists have got hold of the levers of power and this is a really artful way of getting you to line-up and receive some unspecified thing that will damage you.” And here’s a list of the very dangers of the criminal past of vaccine makers.

EUA Vaccines Not Mandatory

Ever since the Food and Drug Administration granted “emergency use authorization” (EUA) for two new vaccines in December 2020, (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna) employers, schools, and other organizations are grappling with whether to require Covid-19 vaccination.

While organizations are certainly free to encourage their employees, students, and other members to be vaccinated, federal law provides that, at least until the vaccine is licensed, individuals must have the option to accept or decline to be vaccinated.

The clinical trials the FDA will rely upon to ultimately decide whether to license these vaccines are still underway and are designed to last for approximately two years to collect adequate data to establish if these vaccines are safe and effective enough for the FDA to license.

Given the uncertainty about the two vaccines, their EUAs are explicit that each is “an investigational vaccine not licensed for any indication” and require that all “promotional material relating to the Covid-19 Vaccine clearly and conspicuously … state that this product has not been approved or licensed by the FDA, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA” (emphasis added).

When Dr. Amanda Cohn, the executive secretary of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, was asked if Covid-19 vaccination can be required, she responded that under an EUA, “vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory. So, early in this vaccination phase, individuals will have to be consented and they won’t be able to be mandatory.” Cohn later affirmed that this prohibition on requiring the vaccines applies to organizations, including hospitals. Link

Conclusion

