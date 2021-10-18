By Kelleigh Nelson



It does not take a majority to prevail… but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men. —Samuel Adams

If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter. —George Washington

Among the natural rights of the colonists are these: First a right to life, secondly to liberty, and thirdly to property; together with the right to defend them in the best manner they can. —Samuel Adams

Better to fight for something than live for nothing. —Gen. George S. Patton.

If you missed Cherie Zaslawsky’s amazing article on NewsWithViews, Preaching Beyond the Choir, she has been busy writing to local newspapers in order to reach people who never hear the truth. I took her suggestions to heart.

Last week, I called a local radio program to tell them about the studies regarding ivermectin, and that it’s not just a horse dewormer, and it’s certainly not just a monthly heart worm treatment for dogs. I told them that over 30 studies have proven that ivermectin has a 100% prophylactic prevention of acquisition of Sars-coV-2. The wonder drug that originated in Japan doesn’t just treat parasites or worms in animals, it actually cures River Blindness. It also has 22 mechanisms of action against Sars-coV-2, has seven or eight anti-viral mechanisms and it has multiple immune modification mechanisms.

When I hung up, the radio host said to the audience that this is not medical advice, and to check with their own doctors. We know the majority of physicians are following the NIH, CDC, FDA and AMA protocols and will not prescribe this life saving drug for fear of losing their licenses. Another caller stated it’s better for us if we get the jab and be safe. And the program ended.

Group think, lemmings and sheep…how do we get them to see the truth?

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former top scientist and VP of Pfizer said we have to share to get the ball rolling, and you don’t need to be a scientist or give an essay on science, you just need to tell people that things don’t feel right. Talk to people on the street, your neighbors, your friends. If you don’t, he says, “Eventually there’ll be a knock on your door and someone will be there saying, ‘You have to be vaccinated.’ And I’m frightened of that.”

Mass Censorship

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, says he was branded a “terrorist” by the media in Italy and warns that physicians who echo the truth are being “hunted via medical boards and the press.” Despite concerns regarding adverse effects and even death from the Covid jabs being regularly voiced by doctors, the Federation of State Medical Boards announced in July that it would consider pulling medical licenses of doctors who traffic in “misinformation” about Sars-coV-2.

There are a large number of physicians and scientists who have spoken out about the virus. Our Pravda media and Big Tech networks have censored every one of them, but it hasn’t stopped the truth. We know who these courageous men and women are and we pray for each of them knowing that they are being hunted by the press, branded as terrorists and threatened with the loss of their licenses. We’re already aware of the massive losses Dr. Peter McCullough has suffered, including a lawsuit by a former employer.

These men and women are warriors for truth. (AFLDS.org and FLCCC.net) Pay Pal recently shut down FLCCC’s platform.

Physicians and Scientists Speak

In the following 45-minute video, eight prominent physicians and scientists talk about inoculations for Sars-coV-2.

Dr. Pierre Kory is a pulmonary and critical care specialist and the President of Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC.net). He has testified in Congress about the effectiveness of ivermectin as both a prophylactic and a Sars-coV-2 early cure. Dr. Kory said, “I don’t believe there’s anyone who died (from Covid) who got effective early treatment.”

Dr. Richard Urso, a scientist and ophthalmalogist and the Former Director of Orbital Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, stated, “People don’t die of the virus, they die of inflammation and thrombosis. And we have drugs for inflammation that are not off-label, as well as drugs for thrombosis.”

Dr. Robert Malone has exposed the dangers of the mRNA Covid jab. A major contributor to the invention of mRNA technology, Dr. Malone is highly qualified to discuss the potential side effects of mRNA injections.And he has spoken about the dangers of this foolish mass vaccination program. Link

Thirty peer reviewed studies show the efficacy of natural immunity, being denied by the fools who listen to Fauci and his buddies who want you vaxxed…their pockets are enlarged and the vaxxed are sick or dying.

Malone previously warned about the risk of Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) that causes the virus to become more infectious. He has even called for a stop to the COVID-19 jab rollout. The latest podcast featuring Dr. Malone helped dispel another mainstream media lie regarding the “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated” narrative that Biden repeats. Unvaccinated individuals are called “super-spreaders” and blamed for the latest wave of infections. According to Dr. Malone, the opposite is true. In fact, the fully vaccinated are the “super-spreaders.”

Harvard research confirms what we’ve been saying for months. There is not evidentiary correlation between cases and vaccination rates.

Dr. Ryan Cole is a Mayo Clinic board certified clinical and anatomic pathologist and Chief Medical Officer and Laboratory Director of Cole Diagnostics, a full-service medical lab in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Medical Association asked the state board to stop Dr. Cole from prescribing ivermectin. He has refused to use the “accepted protocol” from the FDA, CDC, NIH, AMA and other state agencies that deny the decades old parasitic medication to patients.

Cole Diagnostics processes and reports out approximately 40,000 blood and biopsy patient samples annually. In the last year, the lab has handled over 100,000 Covid testing samples. It is the biggest independent testing lab in Idaho and has described how the mRNA shots have caused serious autoimmune disorders.

Cole explained that two types of cells are required for adequate immune system function: “Helper T-cells,” also called “CD4 cells,” and “killer T-cells,” often known as “CD8 cells.” According to Cole, in patients with HIV, there is a massive suppression of “helper T-cells” which cause immune system functions to plummet, and leave the patient susceptible to a variety of illnesses.

He describes that what we’re seeing post-vaccine is a drop in killer T-cells in your CD8 cells. And what do those cells do? They keep all other viruses in check. Cole explains that as a result of this “clot-shot” induced “killer T-cell” suppression, he is seeing an “uptick” of not only endometrial cancer, but also melanomas, as well as herpes, shingles, mono, and a “huge uptick” in HPV when “looking at the cervical biopsies of women.”

The unvaccinated are looking smarter and smarter every week. Link

Dr. Mark McDonald, a double board certified clinical psychiatrist told of the damage to our children. Dr. McDonald said, “We’re not in a medical pandemic, we’re in a fear pandemic.”

He believes that what is driving the fear now is propaganda. He said that children, unlike adults, don’t just bounce back; that children will not regain their psychological health. As a child psychiatrist, he treats children all day long.

He stated, “The developmental stage children need to go through, babies, toddlers, young adults is being foreclosed on them. Brown University Department of Pediatrics published a study in mid-September that found that babies born after January 1st, 2020, when this whole pandemic started, had an IQ point drop of 20 points compared to babies born before January 1, 2020. That’s huge! Why? They don’t see faces, they don’t play, they don’t have exposure to friends, they don’t go to school. They’re basically locked in their homes looking at their parents for a year and a half and their brains have not developed.”

“My concern is that we are building a generation of young people who are so traumatized that they will never fully recover from this. Even if we give them therapy and treatment, they’re always going to be damaged from this and be scarred emotionally. I don’t mean for it to be depressing, I mean for it to be alarming so that everyone can finally say, ‘STOP.’ We’ve got to stop the damage and then figure out what to do about it.”

It’s way past time to acknowledge what has been done wrong. However, the biggest problem I personally saw was masks on children who rarely get or pass the virus. To close their faces off from their peers and to wear face diapers in public is a developmental atrocity to our youth; I see it as child abuse. Many parents home school, and those children have no social disabilities, but masks are a blockage that destroy interpersonal relationships and change the lives of these children for decades to come.

There is hope!

The Gateway Pundit reported that Nebraska AG, Doug Peterson issued an opinion on physicians prescribing hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin for Sars-coV-2 treatment will not face any punishment. “Allowing physicians to consider these early treatments will free them to evaluate additional tools that could save lives, keep patients out of the hospital, and provide relief for our already strained healthcare system,” AG Doug Peterson wrote.

The Office of AG pointed to multiple medical journal articles, research, and case studies. They mentioned the study from Lancet that was later retracted because of its flawed statistics regarding the use of HCQ.

Airline pilots are walking out, refusing the jab, the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Union (SMART) is walking away from the mandates, TSA employees have joined the anti-jab movement, nurses are leaving their professions and physicians are taking early retirement. The CEO of Delta Airlines flat out says he opposes the mandate and doesn’t need one to get his employees jabbed.

In the following 10-minute video from The Hill, violent protests throughout Europe show the world is over Covid-19.

Liberty Counsel has filed a class action lawsuit along with a motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction against Joseph R. Biden, U.S. Secretary of the Department of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on behalf of members from all five branches of the military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard — federal employees and federal civilian contractors, who have been unlawfully mandated to get the jabs or face dishonorable discharge from the military or termination from employment.

Dr. Stella Immanuel, one of America’s Frontline Doctors from Houston, believes that the whole “pandemic” is a Trojan Horse for vaccines designed by Bill Gates to depopulate the earth. She also said, “Fauci is the epitome of evil.”

US Treasury deputy secretary warns unvaxxed Americans that shortages will continue until everyone is jabbed. When there aren’t enough folks left working to run the country, there will be even more shortages, but to stop the tyranny and authoritarianism, Americans must take a stand. So stock up now!

The International Criminal Court

Alex Newman, the Senior Editor of the New American Magazine recently interviewed Dr. Richard Fleming, PhD, MD, JD. The people responsible for weaponizing and releasing the Covid-19 bio-weapon against humanity are facing a criminal complaint on “crimes against humanity” at the International Criminal Court.

The 20 minute interview is loaded with information.

Dr. Fleming mentions Dr. Peter Daszak who seemingly pushed for the notion that C-19 was not man-made early on in the pandemic.Daszak, president of the New York City-based EcoHealth Alliance, secretly organized a statement issued by the influential British medical journal The Lancet in February 2020, according to Vanity Fair.A total of 27 scientists — including Daszak, 55, who trained as a zoologist — signed the statement, which expressed “solidarity with all scientists and health professionals in China.”

During Daszak’s efforts to arrange the Lancet statement, he reportedly emailed two scientists, including Dr. Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina, who’d worked with the lead coronavirus researcher at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, located at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Barik was one of the most overlooked figures in the gain of function research that many believe may be the source of Sars-CoV-2 and the resulting Wuhan Virus pandemic. Dr. Baric whose research and collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology spells out how to modify SARS with a spike protein so as to better infect human cells.

“Gain-of-function” is the euphemism for biological research aimed at increasing the virulence and lethality of pathogens and viruses. GoF research is government funded; its focus is on enhancing the pathogens’ ability to infect different species and to increase their deadly impact as airborne pathogens and viruses. Ostensibly, GoF research is conducted for biodefense purposes. These experiments, however, are extremely dangerous. Those deadly science-enhanced pathogens can, and do escape into the community where they infect and kill people.

Dr. Fleming states that these two men, Daszak and Baric, and Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have spent decades manipulating viruses to make them more infective and cause them to shut down our immune system. These people have been working together with the AIDs Foundation, the Department of Defense, the Rockefeller group, and all the people who are also connected with our universities who are putting in big money and have massive control over universities where we’re supposed to be training people to be scientists.

The federal government and the DOD made more than half the contributions financially and provided advisors to Peter Daszak at Eco Health who then paid Dr. Ralph Baric and Zhengli to play with these viruses. There was no “accidental escape,” Sars-coV-1 was developed and this is an upgrade of it.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is the ultimate criminal court on the planet. The US signed but did not ratify but a lot of other countries did. The United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and France have filed a joint suit. Japan’s Dr. Kevin McCairn, France’s Dr. Luc Montagnier and Dr. Fleming submitted affidavits of information to the judges, including Dr. Fleming’s book. The court still has the case.

A group of Nazi concentration camp survivors sent a letter to the ICC in support of a joint “Request for Investigation” by lawyers who have submitted evidence, alongside sworn affidavits from Professor Luc Montagnier and Dr. Fleming, alleging governments worldwide and their advisors are complicit in genocide, crimes against humanity, and breaches of the Nuremberg Code.

The former prisoners of war in Nazi concentration camps actually walked their letters over to the ICC. They have stated what is happening now is more reproachable than what happened under Hitler and Nazi Germany. It’s important to note that there were people who wanted to sign this document that are so afraid of reprisals that they did not, including one person who was a personal friend of Anne Frank.

Dr. Fleming says, “Now that tells you what we’re dealing with on planet earth, so anyone who thinks this is a game or that there are not some serious consequences going on here, when you have Nazi prisoner-of-war camp survivors hesitant to sign something, and they knew Anne Frank and everything she went through because they are afraid of reprisals, it will tell you the courage that these three people had to have just to sign their name on the dotted line and insist upon this. This is more emphasis for people to become aware that this is moving forward. We have other people we are now working with thatshould the ICC falter for whatever reason, theseindividuals working around the world and attorneys working in international law, are already placing the foundations for an international tribunal to be in effect.”

Just because the United States did not ratify this does not mean the people Dr. Fleming included in his statements will not be held accountable, i.e., Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, et al. Hiding inside the USA doesn’t mean it’s a safehold for them.

Conclusion

The rights of the people are only surrendered when the people allow it to happen.

General Washington had only a small number of Americans who joined him from 1775 to 1783 in the War for Independence from Great Britain, but that small army gave us liberty and freedom.

It’s time to fuel those brushfires once again. Never surrender.

