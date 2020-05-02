Alice M. Byrd

“There is danger in the exuberant feeling of ever growing power which the advance of the physical sciences has engendered and which tempts man to try, ‘dizzy with success’… to subject not only our natural but also our human environment to the control of a human will. The recognition of the insuperable limits to his knowledge ought indeed to teach the student of society a lesson of humility which should guard him against becoming an accomplice in men’s fatal striving to control society–a striving which makes him not only a tyrant over his fellows, but which may well make him the destroyer of a civilization which no brain has designed but which has grown from the free efforts of millions of individuals.” —Friedrich Hayek

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” —Frank Zappa

“There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be good masters, but they mean to be masters.” —Daniel Webster

We are currently facing political, economic, ideological corruption on a GL0BAL scale. Perhaps even beyond our globe; perhaps it’s become interstellar. The Imperial Fascists of the NWO aren’t even hiding it anymore. They have announced their NWO is coming to YOU in mere moments. (Oops, my bad…it’s already here and kicking the door down. Sorry.)

I’ve heard every kind of description from prudent and necessary to draconian and tyrannical, regarding the different viewpoints on this virus. Personally, I find it is teetering on the knife edge of demonic in it’s impact. The outwardly cool, but inwardly frenzied wickedness of those who have long sought to utterly restrain the general population under their austere and consummate power and control has never been more naked in it’s relentless aggression than it has shown itself to be in the past 5 months.

Perhaps the Round Table Council of 300 has determined that the American People just became too free, too personally liberated and too empowered by their brightening economic future under this Republican president, which has caused me to consider somewhere a decision was made to impress upon us that our new found market health was not going to be tolerated by The Powers That Be. As a response to our burgeoning economic possibilities, they put their suppressive measures into full unfettered force and imposed the most virulent kind of oppression possible onto those ‘unwashed masses of genetically and chronologically inferior humans’ which, in their view, are using up the earth’s natural resources too fast, thereby threatening any surplus for their aristocratic entitlements. Thus, their artificially derived concept of “Sustainable Development and Biodiversity” came crashing down on the world of people the ‘Imperial They’ ascertain to be morally, intellectually and congenitally contemptible.

WE are expendable. WE must move aside for the Humanists to determine what is in the best interests of the Whole of life on this planet. That means reducing the population by any means necessary, but in a way that will provide “plausible deniability” as to any kind of manipulation by those in power. So, enter THE VIRUS APPROACH and possibly the introduction of a vaccine that sterilizes large swaths of humans…it’s been done before with great success…in Africa…by the Gates Foundation. Margaret Sanger would be very proud. I’ll get to that in a moment.

The Queen’s consort, Prince Phillip famously remarked, (more than once, mind you) “Human population growth is probably the single most serious long term threat to survival. We’re in for a major disaster if it isn’t curbed. We have no option. If it isn’t controlled voluntarily, it will be controlled involuntarily by an increase in disease, starvation and war….If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels”.

His Royal Highness, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, CC, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland (yes, those are all his legal titles) once said, “Wherever you look, the world’s population is increasing fast,” he said. “It goes up by the equivalent of the entire population of the United Kingdom every year. Which means that this poor planet of ours, which already struggles to sustain 6.8 billion people, will somehow have to support over 9 billion people within fifty years.” The prince told his audience that it must “face up to the fact more honestly than we DO, that one of the biggest causes of high birth rates remains cultural”.

So say the elite of the elites; The titled gentry of the castle class of monarchs who are obviously more worthy and important than the laundry lady who is soaking up THEIR precious, “endangered” resources, by having more than 1.3 children. There you have it; the entire argument for massive birth control, especially in developing nations, like Africa! Like Indonesia! Like India! Like Kenya, home of the Usurper.

I must remind myself at this point of what Margaret Sanger said about those “unfit to reproduce”: according to Ms. Sanger, “All of our problems are the result of overbreeding among the working class… Knowledge of birth control is essentially moral. Its general, though prudent, practice must lead to a higher individuality and ultimately to a cleaner race” from her speech “Morality and Birth Control”, 1918 (I think Hitler said something similar). Or this, from Ms. Sanger’s “Women and the New Race” 1920: “Birth control itself, often denounced as a violation of natural law, is nothing more or less than the facilitation of the process of weeding out the unfit, of preventing the birth of defectives or of those who will become defectives… If we are to make racial progress, this development of womanhood must precede motherhood in every individual woman.”

The smug pomposity of her contemptuousness is far beyond shocking; it is positively scandalous!

Sanger believed in racial purity, just like Hitler did. She even warned against anyone exposing the fact that she meant to eliminate the “negro” population; to wit: “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population…and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members” (Margaret Sanger commenting on the ‘Negro Project’ in a letter to Clarence Gamble, Dec. 10, 1939) Why? Because in Sanger’s estimation they were of an inferior breed and otherwise a scourge upon the earth, bent on having large families with “immoral and wanton abandon”, thereby exhibiting no respect for those of higher genetic quality, ie the White Race.

Those statements should stun people who support the most wicked of women and sexual predator enablers, Mrs. Hillary Clinton, who holds Margaret Sanger up as an icon and one of her role models; she said, “I admire Margaret Sanger enormously, her courage, her tenacity, her vision… I am really in awe of her; there are a lot of lessons we can learn from her life”. I am prompted to ask, “Mrs. Clinton, exactly what part of murdering human beings is so inspirational to you?”

Let’s examine The Gates Foundation for a moment and their relationships to the CDC, the WHO and Dr’s Fauci, Birx and Redfield. Bill Gates committed $10B to the WHO in 2010. In 2014, Kenya’s Catholic Doctors Association accused the WHO of chemically sterilizing millions of unwilling Kenyan women with a ‘tetanus vaccine campaign. Independent labs found a sterility formula in every vaccine tested…. Despite all of this, Gates appears on prime-time TV news shows in the US and the UK pushing his undemocratic and unaccountable pro-big pharma vaccination and surveillance agendas and is afforded deference by presenters who dare not mention any of what Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. outlined a few weeks ago, as mentioned in an excellent recent column by Devvy Kidd:

“Mr. Kennedy is in very safe territory by reporting that the CDC has over 20 patents that create vast, undisclosed conflicts of interests in vaccine safety. He is understating the problem by more than half. “This brief look at current patents held by the CDC deserves an in-depth review to determine exactly what current financial relationships with vaccine makers now exist and what the current impact those revenue streams are likely having on vaccine safety positions. Furthermore, one must closely look at the financial relationships between the CDC and vaccine makers it is currently courting, to include the potential exploitation of new patents for financial gain. These are merely a few lines of inquiry, among hundreds, needing to be examined and why the potential RFK commission on vaccine safety must be impaneled.

Mr. Gates is never questioned for his impartiality; in fact, he is treated like royalty. His Imperial Eminence, William “Gates is a life-long eugenicist, an advocate for abortion to insure population control advocate, and his heart’s desire is to give everyone on the planet a vaccination with a digital ID. Right now, Gates stands on the precipice of seeing his lifelong dream of a New World Order come true in spectacular style. Only one thing standing in his way, America, and he needs to shut her down.”

So, we are to conclude that our existence is a scourge upon the earth, with our cultural identity, according to Sanger’s way of thinking (and ringing endorsement by Mrs. Clinton) of wanting to reproduce after our likeness?

Alas, I could go on and on, but I find the subject so degrading and repulsive that I feel spiritually filthy simply typing the words of these unholy villains.

After doing an enormous amount of reading over the past couple of months from a multitude of various sources, (since there is no more yard work I can do and the floors are now double waxed) I have come to realize that the all inclusive Aristocracy of Humanists mean to cull the herd, no matter the cost. The World of Controllers have imposed their will in every way possible during this ‘lock down’ of freedom. They are phrasing the snail’s pace re-opening as a ‘new normal’ to be ‘observed by all responsible members of society’. If you DON’T observe their parameters you will be shunned, marginalized and diminished publicly, or better yet, put on notice that by leaving your dwelling or personal property, you will be endangering the rest of humanity with your willful negligence to others’ safety. Don’t forget, we may well need certificates of vaccination to move about freely. Yes, I have read where that is a distinct possibility being considered by the hierarchy of the controlling bodies.

We are watching the accelerated unfolding of their new order of existence of limitations on a grand scale…and it’s meant to completely reorganize life on this planet, to THEIR design. Gone will be the US Constitution, because of it’s liberating protection of inherent human rights. After all, these folks believe that human rights are what the almighty ‘government’ SAYS they are, not what God gave us in the first place. No longer will people be able to claim that their rights are unalienable, as it states in our Declaration of Independence, and further ensconced in our Constitution, but rather what The Powers That Be decide your rights are, limited and austere, so as to protect the earth’s environment with it’s ‘limited resources’ thereby providing for their allegorical global goal of sustainable development.

We find a hint at the globalist mindset from one of the mack-daddy’s of all globalist Puppet Masters, the insidiously evil Henry Kissinger: “While the assault on human health will – hopefully – be temporary, the political and economic upheaval it has unleashed could last for generations. No country, not even the U.S., can, in a purely national effort, overcome the virus. Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program.” Wall Street Journal, 4/3/20. The man is simply horrifying.

The virus didn’t unleash economic upheaval, the Bureaucracies of Control did!

Did you think that Agenda 21 was a dead letter? It has morphed through the efforts of the international cabal of spiritually vacuous, self worshiping megalomaniacs who will be loathe to ever give up the reins of power they have incrementally tightened over the past 100+ years. In fact, you are seeing the most rapid withdrawal of freedom and liberty of the masses there has ever been. Unless we consider the rise of the most evil person ever born (aside from Caligula or Nero) meaning Hitler, we have no other flesh and blood entity to compare this utterly heinous devolution of society to, in the entirety of history. It is emotionally staggering to watch this unfold on a macro scale. Perhaps that was the intention; to emotionally paralyze the world’s population into cowering, total obedience.

Count me out. I will not go quietly into the night. Patrick Henry’s cry, ‘Give me liberty or give me death’, will become the mantra across this planet, as people wake up to the obscenely nefarious plans of Those who want to reduce our living conditions and ability to be prosperous by way of our own entrepreneurial spirit: the spirit of progress in a divinely inspired soul. I do not mean “progressive” either. There is nothing progressive about regression to barbaric living conditions, which is what the Globalists have in mind for the ‘useless eaters’. Look around; our nation is tearing itself apart at the seams.

“They” envision themselves to be gods, with the power of life and death at their fingertips. This is completely antithetical to the way human life was designed. Why were we given brains with limitless possibilities to imagine a better world guided by the Eternal Spirit of righteousness? We have seen how mankind has evolved intellectually to the pinnacle of inventiveness and understanding! Archimedes, DaVinci, Galileo, Newton, Pasteur, Curie, Einstein, Tesla, and others who have improved the physical life and understanding of humans which in turn has enabled us to go on to find ever greater ways of enjoying what God has given us. Spiritually, we are the recipients of the greatest Truth ever revealed to Man, in that we are able to tap into the exquisite freedom of choice, limited only by knowledge and respect of ‘Do no harm to others’ in the process. LIVE and LET live. Be merciful; be forgiving; Be wise without arrogance or conceit.

In stark contrast to these ideals, we have been corralled into a depraved form of despotism previously unknown, except for the inhuman tyranny of dictators who find the reduction of the human species to be entertaining, in order that they may elevate themselves to the zenith of ultimate power over all. In our current era, this objective is held by a consortium of individuals irrespective of life, forming a conclave of dictators working in unison with each other, driving the balance of humanity to the inevitable cliff of physical and intellectual disaster. We can see it in the edicts of those mindless monsters blathering on endlessly day after day, instilling as much hypersonic propaganda into the minds and hearts of citizens as they possibly can; the objective is to inseminate as much psychological dystopia into the public at large so as to achieve the ultimate control over our lives in general.

They believe they can persuade you and I to believe their psychobabble to the point where we will happily give them the right to make our choices for us. Their desire is to turn us into zombie-like automatons who surrender to the priorities of the Elite and their thoroughly rapacious appetite for unlimited control over the masses. NO THANKS!

In 1982 I bought a small, short book titled “When Your Money Fails” and shortly after that, a second book “The New Money System” both of them written by Mary Stewart Relfe, PhD. I prize them both, as they are first editions; her first book was printed, dated February 1982. I was intrigued by it. I was also very alarmed by it. The Bible and it’s contents is a road map for me, as well as a historical account of how my faith was born, from where and inspired by Who. The book of Revelation was of considerable difficulty…but one of the things I was most concerned over was the ‘mark of the Beast’ and how it would manifest. I had NO clue, as Revelation is quite esoteric. However it started me thinking, and Ms. Relfe’s book stoked the fire. Subsequently an obsession developed to find out as much as possible, what and how this possibility might occure. In Mary’s book, she gave a prophetic suggestion: The “mark” would be a computer code electronically imprinted in or under the skin, forehead or right hand. The POS, or scanning, terminals were still a very new thing in 1982…little did we know.

Fast forward 38 years and here we are. Bar codes and RFID tracking stickers are on hundreds of thousands of products. Animals are being chipped, humans are willingly, willfully having microchips implanted in their hands and arms; the elderly are being chipped “for their own protection”; In 1998, Time Magazine published an article on the coming national ID card (at that time) which would eventually be phased out in favor of a personal ID chip that would be implanted, having every possible bit of personal information on it, from your drivers license number to your health record and bank/financial history record and ultimately, to your favorite kind of ice cream (ok, that last part I made up, but you get the picture).

The Powers That Be are seriously intent on vaccinating the entire planet and with it, it is being suggested, you will receive a ‘document’ (the Covid Pass?) that states ‘you’ have been vaccinated, so that the collective ‘unwashed masses’ might be able to travel somewhat freely and buy and sell…apparently. Will businesses be required to have regular inspections for compliance with new, ever more draconian sterilization and virus-free environmental requirements? Will we need to be scanned for virus infection prior to being let in to do grocery shopping? Will the “chip” or RFID thread (which is now in production) be in the vaccination itself negating the need for a door monitor to scan your temperature or ask for your Covid Pass prior to letting you in?

We didn’t get here by accident either. If we look back a few decades (or more) we’ll find agribusiness booming with new chemicals that when considered cumulatively, have weakened our immune systems and caused immeasurable harm to life, on almost all levels…from animal health to human and environmental health. My God look what they have been putting in our food supply for decades and what they have been putting in the soils for that long as well!! Monsanto, Dow, Bayer and the multitude of other research/chemical/pesticide producers and their genius GMO’s!! From tomatoes and peaches to chickens, beef and milk, they have adulterated our food sources with all kinds of nasty little biologic’s to increase yields in crops and faster growth in animals (from artificially introduced hormones) to get them to market quicker, fatter and therefore more profitable. Such hormones and GMO’s altered HUMAN biology in the process; Hormone injections in animals especially. Little girls began developing breasts and getting their menses at much earlier ages. HORMONES in beef, pork, chicken and milk! TERRIFIC! Or, how about the use of pesticides?

I seldom, if ever, quote anyone from the UN, but I feel it’s instructive to include this RARE eruption of sanity, for once, from Hilal Elver, the UN’s Special Rapporteur: “The Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Hilal Elver, and the Special Rapporteur on Toxics, Baskut Tuncak, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva that widely divergent standards of production, use and protection from hazardous pesticides in different countries are creating double standards, which are having a serious impact on human rights. They say: “excessive use of pesticides are very dangerous to human health, to the environment and it is misleading to claim they are vital to ensuring food security.” “Chronic exposure to pesticides has been linked to cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, hormone disruption, developmental disorders and sterility. Farmers and agricultural workers, communities living near plantations, indigenous communities and pregnant women and children are particularly vulnerable to pesticide exposure and require special protections.”…”They express concern about aggressive, unethical marketing tactics that remain unchallenged, and huge sums spent by the powerful chemical industry to influence policymakers and contest scientific evidence… and heavy lobbying of governments which has “obstructed reforms and paralysed global pesticide restrictions”. What is their solution you ask? Why, a Global Treaty on pesticide restrictions…maybe it’s not a bad idea. Alternatively, perhaps individual nations can form an alliance to NOT use these destructive chemicals that might allow invasion of our biological systems with every new germ that surfaces! Some, that they create themselves!

The so-called Covid-19 is a manufactured hybrid virus. IT IS REAL. It has proven itself to be DEADLY. We know that, and the only origin variation suggested in the Mass Media Monologue of Ill-Intentioned Fraudsters who perpetually regurgitate the profound nonsense is that the virus came from a deep-fried bat in some back alley wet market. COMPLETE HOGWASH! People are being terrorized by fear mongers pushing this insane propaganda. The hybrid virus, was CREATED in a lab “SOMEWHERE” and is not a product of an original manifestation in a wayward bat.

While there is currently much talk of the coronavirus placing immense strain on the NHS, (Dr. Rosemary) Mason highlights that the health service is already creaking and that due to weakened immune systems brought about by the contaminated food we eat, any new virus could spell disaster for public health. But do we see a ‘lockdown’ on the activities of the global agrochemical conglomerates? Not at all. As Mason has highlighted in her numerous reports, we see governments and public health bodies working hand in glove with the agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturers to ensure ‘business as usual’. So, it might seem strange to many that the UK government is seemingly going out of its way (by stripping people of their freedoms) under the guise of a public health crisis but is all too willing to oversee a massive, ongoing one caused by the chemical pollution of our bodies. Mason’s emphasis on an ongoing public health crisis brought about by poisoned crops and food is but part of a wider story. And it must be stated that it is a ‘silent’ crisis because the mainstream media and various official reports in the UK have consistently ignored or downplayed the role of pesticides in fueling this situation.”

In conclusion, I prefer to make my own mistakes, which is how I learn to make GOOD choices!

From the insidious machinations of Bill Gates and his soon to be international vaccination program (along with a tiny tracking molecule) to the economic totalitarianism of the unified world financial system just waiting to be unveiled, to the exploitation of the working man for the benefit of the Plantation Owners (better known as the Global Masters); we are being herded and coerced into the cattle-pen, thus willingly abdicating our God given right to live free:

Free from forced compliance of ultra-restrictive decrees from unelected bodies of international bureaucrats;

free from suppression of open, free speech;

free from impeded movement and travel;

free from restricted reproduction;

free from religious persecution;

free from dictated employment options;

free from reduced nutritional options through the restriction of naturally grown, healthy organic food.

Yes, we ARE being herded. We are being victimized by the Powerful for THEIR physical benefit and financial empowerment over us. Our property rights and right to a healthy living environment (think Smart Meters and 5g) will no longer be available to us, but reserved for those who hold the reins of power, in their remote conclaves of privilege and luxury. Our choices will be gone in the blink of an eye, if we do not, as a civilization of free people, stand up at once and remind them they are NOT GOD(S).

Or we can sit down and go silently to the slaughter. It’s YOUR choice.

