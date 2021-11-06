By Steven Yates

“All warfare is based on deception.” -Sun Tzu, The Art of War

“Political tags – such as royalist, communist, democrat, populist, fascist, liberal, conservative, and so forth – are never basic criteria. The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.” -Robert A. Heinlein, The Notebooks of Lazarus Long

“There’s class warfare, all right, but it’s my class, the rich class, that’s making war, and we’re winning.” -Warren Buffett

Most people, even today, associate war with armies, rifles, bullets, and bombs—maybe aircraft carriers or submarine torpedoes. Those are all still around, of course, but are far from the whole story. Most don’t know the whole story because they’ve never studied fourth generation warfare, much less fifth generation warfare.

Fourth generation warfare came about when it was realized that nuclear weapons rendered high-level, command-and-control (third generation) warfare obsolete. Especially since today’s nuclear arsenals would make what was dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki look like cherry bombs by comparison. All-out nuclear strikes would turn both combatants’ territories into uninhabitable wastelands. Neither Rome on the Potomac nor Rome in Moscow wanted that. This might be the real reason a third generation World War III between the U.S. and the Soviet Union was avoided.

But it doesn’t follow that there was no state of war between the two. It was just fought with different methods and different weapons.

War came to involve espionage, infiltration, and subversion from within, utilizing information and disinformation including efforts to undermine the enemy’s history, education, and culture. Not that such efforts were new, but they were repositioned and assumed new prominence. Fourth generation action is less centralized. Violence is ratcheted down, and when used, consists of guerrilla operations and/or insurgencies instead of all-out attacks. Insurgents are often non-state actors (“terrorists”) with non-state targets, dissolving the distinction between combatants and citizens. There is also the occasional political assassination.

Strategists behind such operations use psychology. The point of fourth generation warfare is not to win through military conquest but by weakening the enemy’s resolve until he either ceases fighting or gives up without a fight.

It is now clear from declassified materials that the Soviets were using such tactics in the 1950s and 1960s. Someday, someone in a position to do so might find it in himself or herself to issue an apology to the ghost of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, although I’m not holding my breath. For among the tricks in the fourth generation arsenal are efforts to create and exploit divisions in enemy ranks, so that the enemy turns against his own. Those trying to expose danger find themselves savaged, often on “moral” grounds. Anyone here old enough to remember, “Have you no shame, Senator?!”

Nearly all wars since the late 1940s have involved substantial fourth generation tactics. Vietnam was lost because the U.S. lost the will to fight.

The Iraq invasion of 2003 was third generation, since we had a vastly superior force. But the year-long demonizing of Saddam Hussein in Western mass media prior to that assault was fourth generation.

And since that war was stupidly entered into without a specific end beyond removing Hussein from power, the Iraqis pivoted and adopted fourth generation tactics. Superior forces are at a disadvantage when wars go fourth generation. They rely on centralized, concerted applications of state power. These fail against methods that do not supply state power with a good target. (To be sure, the Asylum on the Potomac screwed up on its own without help from insurgents. Think of Abu Ghraib.)

What, then, is fifth generation warfare? Why did it happen?

Its primary difference from fourth generation warfare is startling at first glance: to defeat an enemy without that enemy realizing he was under attack!

Violence is therefore minimal — happening at the fringes, sometimes noisy but with subordinate aims, distracting from what is really occurring.

Fifth generation violence is some black-clad Antifa clown sucker-punching Richard Spencer. Neither has a clue who the real enemy is.

While fourth generation warfare has strong psychological components, fifth generation warfare is primarily psychological. Policies are enacted to reinforce psychology. This relies on the fact that attacks do not have to kill or maim. They can confuse, disorient, and demoralize, until the enemy is helpless.

Fifth generation warfare thus uses scare-tactics repeated incessantly, gaslighting, and “nudges.”These work toundermine the target’s convictions about what really happened, or is true.

So instead of insurgents, one has media shills, disinfo agents, and enforcers of various sorts (e.g., “fact-checkers”).

Think of all that is said about how we are now in a post-truth world. Think how words like truther and truthiness are used to ridicule.

I submit that we are under a fifth generation attack that is global in scale.

GloboCorp started it. They want to finish it within a decade if they can.This is a reason we see 2030 turn up repeatedly. (Just to note: GloboCorp does not refer to a specific organization. It is a handy term, that’s all. I doubt they even have a name for themselves. Names confer identity and offer potential targets. Those who launched this war don’t want to do that.)

Since this war is global in scale, it qualifies as a world war.

World War IV, if you will, isn’t being fought between “communists” and “capitalists.”

We need to set such ists/isms aside if we want to see what’s really going on.

And recognize one singular fact of modern history leading to our present reality.

A group of unholy psychopaths gained control over all our major institutions early last century: industry (the “capitalist engine”); education at all levels;the machinery of the two dominant political parties; the military and intelligence communities; mass media, including publishing; food,and medicine and public health.

They set up tax-exempt foundations with very deep pockets, and “think tanks” to research ways of foisting their plans on the world.

Their primary instrument was money, and thus the best research into thus unearthed money trails reaching from foundations such as Rockefeller (today it is Bill and Melinda Gates), or controlled federal agencies with grant making power.

They sought concealment, obviously. You would not hear about the Rockefeller Foundation or the Council on Foreign Relations on the six o’clock news, any more than you heard about the Gates / World Economic Forum Event 201. But as that example suggests, if you know where to look, you can find an abundance of evidence —in context—who many of these people are and infer what their primary goals are.

These did not emerge overnight in final form, but evince something singular and sweeping: global domination under a single, centralized, top-down political-economic structure, created and enforced through incentives, technocratic encirclements, and tools of various sorts including people’s need for money in an industrial political economy. The planned result: limitless power for themselves;cradle-to-grave surveillance and control over populations of de facto serfs.

This is the goal of the fifth generation war being waged by globalist super elites against the populations of the world.

Most in these populations still have no idea they are under attack. That, of course, is the point.

Many of their attackers were/are American-born, but had no loyalties to America except in a few cases as a steppingstone. Their loyalties were to themselves and their goal: to gradually slide asurveillance-and-control grid into place, working steadily to pull everyone on the planet into it.

They sought to do as much of this as possible voluntarily, using the language of markets, offering conveniences and shiny objects, persuading with all manner of buzzwords (“inclusive,” “sustainable,” etc.). As in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, they wanted us peasants to love our serfdom.

I’ve long thought that their biggest challenge was control over information. Most of the public proved pliable via public schooling and university training, but as far back as the 1950s some smelled a rat and started snooping around on their own. These were scholars whose research began to expose power elite machinations. Think of C. Wright Mills, author of The Power Elite who coined that phrase.

The brilliant scholar Antony C. Sutton went considerably further with books on how powerful corporations built the Soviet empire: how leviathan banks supported first the Bolsheviks and then the Nazis. His work, decades ahead of its time, uncovered money trails and eventually cost him his career with the “respectable conservatives” at the Hoover Institution. Mainstream academics and mass media simply ignored his findings.

GloboCorp had no means of controlling what entrepreneurs would do with advancing technology. The Internet may have been hatched in the bowls of DARPA, but when its utility became obvious it spread from Deep State labs to universities, and outward from there. Before long, thousands of people were putting up web pages and sites for every conceivable purpose.

By the late 1990s some were peering at “our” government, realizing something was amiss, turning their attention to the “deep” corridors of power.

Their results found their way to new online platforms. By 2005 this was outside elite control.

Publishing followed. While a tiny handful of titans still controlled that market, with the advent of desktop publishing and then book self-publishing platforms, hundreds of independent scholars and writers were able to get into print, around the narrative police. This may be why most of us know that the official 9/11 narrative is almost certainly a tissue of disinformation and fabrication.

The power elites still had enormous advantages of money — were getting more of that all the time, because of how financialization redistributed wealth upwards.

But they were losing control over “consensus reality.”

Dr. Ron Paul, with his challenges to the Federal Reserve System, was bad enough!

But when Donald Trump came along and displayed none of Dr. Paul’s weaknesses (too intellectual, no public speaking voice, and hence no ability to “move the masses” through mass media), it was clear: what they had accomplished thus far was unraveling — rapidly.

Worse still, other Donald Trumps had turned up around the world! Viktor Orbán in Hungary, for example. Or Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. Those are just two examples.

Efforts to re-establish control over national and international narratives and restore the “consensus” (about, e.g., “liberal democracy”), employing Big Tech censorship, met with only limited success. Trump was well on his way to reelection amidst an economy that was “booming” according to all the official measures!

Enter COVID-19!!!

Enter lockdowns (a penal system term, not a medical term), economic destruction (tens of thousands of small businesses closed, which never hurt the superelite!), and 24/7 fearmongering (instead of sensible health information and the use of available drugs).

Enter mask-wearing, despite studies showing that mass-distributed face masks were useless against viruses (the pores are too large and viruses are too small).

Enter social distancing — to keep us peasants apart?

Numerous authors have amassed evidence that both the coronavirus and the so-called vaccine(s) were developed as bioweapons. These include Dr. Richard Fleming, whose book emphasizing the coronavirus’s shady lab origin is required reading (he, too, uncovers money trails with grant numbers and even some patent information). Other authors who have aggregated similar information include Ron Unz and Paul Craig Roberts.

What we can safely conclude: under no circumstances was this “pandemic” an accident!

It is now a core tactic of the fifth generation war being waged.

Consider the recent Spartacus letter. It’s long, and I’ve no idea who Spartacus is. That’s the point, I think. While reading I got the distinct impression this is someone in a delicate position where others could get hurt if his identity became known. His use of medical/chemical terminology is convincing and compelling. Read and judge for yourself. I suggest getting the PDF and printing a hard copy, for reasons I will set out below.

With draconian policies going well beyond sensible public health measures having been imposed all over the world, no thinking person can believe the responses to COVID-19 are about public health, any more than any thinking person still believes the virus came from a bat.

The idea that it was released on purpose is still verboten.

As is the idea that COVID-19 “vaccines” are potentially deadlier than the virus!

I’ve organized an account of the five stages of vaccine compliance/coercion. Plugging that into the context of fifth generation warfare, here are a few takeaways and further developments.

(1) The super elite behind this disaster are clearly psychopathic in any reasonable sense of that term. Now that Fauci’s organization has been shown to have funded, to the tune of $1.6 million in taxpayer dollars, a lab in Tunisia engaged in caging beagle puppies and allowing sand flies to eat them alive while their vocal cords were severed so they couldn’t cry out … supposedly to test some experimental drug….

Well, what term would you use for someone responsible for something that ugly and sadistic???

(2) Portraying all challenges to approved narratives about COVID and the injections as misinformation is part of the gaslighting that characterizes fifth generation warfare. Some of the enforcers are as intolerant of dissent as any campus “woke” cultist. For example, this joker melted down over a comment, indicating his foot-soldier loyalty in a war he doesn’t know he is fighting.

Another fifth generation tactic is demanding that “vaccine” skeptics provide citations, chapter and verse, to peer-reviewed articles, for every single point they make. No Mercola stuff! Defenders of approved narratives do not do this.Appeals to authority, e.g., to the Faucis of the world, or to Chris Cuomo’s poster boy doctor on CNN, one Sanjay Gupta, appear to suffice most of the time.

Finally, COVID narrative managers move the goalposts. Provide them what they want, and they respond, that’s been debunked (even if it hasn’t been!) or some equivalent. You soon realize you’re wasting your time engaging these people.

(3) This war involves fronts other than COVID. It includes continued gaslighting over last year’s election and the January 6 “insurrection,” the accusations of racism and even domestic terrorism being made against parents who object to critical race theory in government schools, and now portraying as an accident the supply-line disruptions that are aggravating the inflation already caused by endless money printing and are threatening shortages of basic foodstuffs and other necessities.

The point, we must remember, is always disruptions that provoke uncertainty, create confusion, sow division, and make us fearful.

(4) Things make disquieting sense once you realize that GloboCorp’s minions regard us as cattle, and have no problem wanting most of us dead.

Especially if the injections really are biological time bombs that will eventually cause heart attacks and strokes, cancers, organ failure, and immune system collapse.

Some may wonder: if the super elite really wants a depopulated planet, why didn’t they just make a super bug that will kill us directly?

The answer: they still want to extract as much money from the system as possible. A super bug won’t accomplish that. “Vaccines” will.

And like most humans, they want to minimize disruptions. This suggests an extended die-off which could last a generation, showing up as deaths exceeding births for an extended period of time, the global population dropping off in a smooth downward curve. Since the deaths would not all be from the same immediate causes, there are a dozen different ways this could be spun.

That said, I don’t think the super elite were counting on the level of push back we have seen.

Thousands of people have left (or been fired from) thousands of jobs including nursing and other health care professions because they refuse to have injected into their bodies something they do not trust.

Police officers, firefighters, emergency workers, are defying vaccine mandates. If enough people leave these kinds of jobs, it will increase response time to reports of criminal activity as well as 9-1-1 calls.

Employees of a major airline are protesting vaccine mandates. So are broadcast journalists.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has filed suit against the Bidenistas over vaccine mandates.

Compromised judges are tossing lawsuits, however.

Marches nevertheless continue in New York City over a jab mandate for city employees that gave them until October 29 to get jabbed.

On November 8, new international travel regulations go into effect in the U.S.—easing your travel only if you’ve been jabbed.

Many foreign populations have displayed their unhappiness with this New Normal. Italy erupted in protest against the COVID-19(84) health pass, or “Green Pass.” There are over a dozen other international examples I could cite.

Clearly, a confrontation is building between GloboCorp’s denizens/enforcers — those who want people to be controlled — versus those who don’t want encircling controls all around them.

Which brings me to my fifth and final point:

(5) The real danger, in my view, as that the psychopaths may have things in their arsenal we haven’t seen yet. If they start to believe they could lose this war, they might just release a superbug!

That would be after “reconfiguring” the Internet, which all of us have been relying on. This is the reason I recommend having hard copies of all crucial documents obtained online, and that we retain non-web-based means of communication (e.g., old fashioned short-wave radio).

The super elite are running out of time and they know it. More and more people are waking up. They are going off what their nose is telling them. If their nose is telling them that a cadre of psychopathic, satanic pedophiles are running the world and sex-trafficking children, they will go with that — citing billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his vast network. QAnon always struck me as an effort to throw Trump supporters off track, but it’s not entirely out to lunch!

All warfare, Sun Tzu observed, involves deception.

Fifth generation warriors portray themselves as more numerous than they really are, more powerful than they really are, with greater support than they really have, and on the side of the “greater good” when they are not. They will claim a mantle of scientific knowledge they do not merit.

They have the power of global finance behind them, they control the dominant mass media outlets, and they control the largest technology platforms in the world.

But they will never have what they most want: uniformly mindless serfs who love their servitude.

No, because many of us will eat from our own vegetable gardens if it comes to that. The super elite can kill, perhaps, but they cannot break a godly people.

These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them from afar off were assured of them, embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth. For those who say such things declare plainly that they seek a homeland. And truly if they had called to mind that country from which they had come out, they would have had opportunity to return. But now they desire a better, that is, a heavenly country. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for He has prepared a city for them. (Hebrews 11:13-16)

Until that day…

… my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. (Ephesians 6:10-16)

