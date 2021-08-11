By Karen Schoen

Isn’t it wonderful to see all of the people talking to their school boards. telling them and directing them that this hate America, hate family, hate God, nonsense is over. Once you see the outcry you will realize there are more of us than them. You must never ever forget that. Okay, we have gone to the school boards. They have told us that they don’t see any critical race theory in anything that they have put in front of our children. Now what?

They are trying to dismiss us. They even tell us to go ahead do a search and find. You will not see Critical Race Theory (CRT). Of course not, they have already change the words. Did you find Social Emotional Learning (SEL)? CRT is the theory SEL is the mechanisms used to implement CRT. Did you find “diversity, equity, inclusion, social justice?” Those are the new words we must be most aware of. If you find those words, you have CRT. Remember they don’t want us to be aware.

The programs that are being used on our students are implemented by psychological manipulation and the use of technology. CASEL, a software, continues to nudge students until the “right” response is uttered. This process has been around for years. It has been escalated through technology – data management. This propaganda and manipulation is used to keep the people ignorant. It has been used by some of the brightest and most evil people on the planet. It’s an old plan with new words. That’s why we will never be able to say history is being repeated. If you are ignorant of history you can’t repeat it.

CRT says that everything you do is based on race and since you were born into that race, there is NOTHING you can do about it. Saying you are not racist means you are. There is no way out. In reality, these communists have no respect for minorities as they believe minorities are always victims of the whites. Their solution: You are born that way so whites get on your knees and beg for forgiveness, while minorities should step on them. According to CRT White people have slanted all opportunity in their direction while victimization goes to the minority. In reality, there are way many more people who DON’T BELIEVE this critical race theory. Approximately 60% of Americans believe CRT is bad. Since the Communist Democrat party believes America is a democracy (majority rules) according to their own standards, CRT should be out. But that would mean you would have to understand and use math. Now you know why math is racist and can’t be taught.

According to a recent survey by Parents Defend Education:

We recently conducted a national poll to gauge voters’ attitudes toward “woke” education — including radical race and gender curricula — and found that:

80% oppose the use of classrooms to promote political activism

75% oppose teaching there is no such thing as biological sex

74% oppose teaching that white people are inherently privileged and people of color are inherently oppressed

But that doesn’t matter. According to the communists Parents are not capable of making decisions for their children.

The answer to helping students get ahead is to shut successful schools.

Okay so you won’t see the words Critical Race Theory. However you will see Social Emotional Learning (SEL). Social Emotional Learning is the method that is used to push critical race theory. By using the right triggers you get the child/person so wound up emotionally they will act exactly as you have taught them to act. By using CASEL software that continually questions student’s responses and nudges them, you can ensure their answers are the ones that you want. This is called Outcome Based education or Mastery Learning. Just look at the “summer of love”. These people were trained to riot.

Poison in our Government/Schools:

Biden removes Trump era transgender rule

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) warned that discrimination in healthcare has an impact on health outcomes; they cited research that shows one-quarter of LGBTQ people who experienced discrimination delayed or avoided receiving needed medical care for fear of further discrimination. How many people are we talking about?

Why must the “majority” change their lifestyle to accommodate the minority?

I though America was a democracy. Ha!

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is the theory that everything in America is based on race and white people are at fault. Whites are the oppressors and the minorities are the oppressed. Race has become weaponized so neighbors will fear and report each other. The worst thing to a communist is communication of the truth between parties. Keep those masks on to limit conversation.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL)is the method of manipulating the mind into believing in CRT. According to Karen Niemi, CEO of CASEL, Collaborative Academics for Social Emotional Learning (CASEL) school software used to nudge students. Karen states, “SEL is a weapon to be used to achieve Social Justice.” In December the president and CEO of CASEL, Karen Niemi, announced that CASEL has revised its definition of and framework for “socio-emotional learning” to highlight the value of SEL as a weapon for social justice. Woke-speak pervades the new direction. In contrast to the previous fairly anodyne definition of SEL, the new one emphasizes student “identities” and “marginalization,” “equity,” “just communities,” and the “collective” rather than the individual.” Was she perfectly clear?

Des it matter if no one pays attention? This program is used in our schools. For further explanation look at this great interview with Meg Bakich and Lynne Davenport on CRT in SEL and edtech apps. [YouTube Video]

Is the reading program Amplify in your school? The Amplify program uses SEL through the software from CASEL.

Embedded social and emotional learning

Consistent with the most widely-recognized framework and standards for SEL (from the CASEL consortium), Amplify Reading engages students with the five areas of social and emotional learning—self-awareness, self management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making—through its storylines, diverse communities, and extension activities.

Motivation and SEL

CASEL offers captivating instruction that keeps students playing while teaching Social and Emotional Learning (SEL)

By using CASEL software, data is managed and SEL is disseminated throughout all subjects. The child is nudged though a series of questions which don’t stop until the correct response is achieved.

The responses are recorded and stored for future uses in nudging. We will no longer judge a student by academic achievement but by their “correct” responses. The teacher is a monitor and may not even see the questions the students are asked.

If we want to get rid of this garbage, then we should stop bringing it in through technology. K-5 does not need devices to learn to read, write and do math.

Students do not need to study racism when they can’t read. Every moment spent learning social garbage takes precious time away from actually learning academics.

America is in our hands and it is up to us to make the right decisions, right now here today. How did this happen? Just look in the mirror. How involved were you in your child’s schooling? Did you accept everything because you because you felt that the school was the expert? How wrong you were. We have allowed someone we don’t know to make life decisions for our children by being the silent majority. Gladly this is changing.

OK, everyone shouts out about our problem, what are some solutions. What can one person do? When people contact me they want to know, I am one person what can I do?

Time to be proactive. There are many things we can do.

The most important thing that you can do right now is get tight with your family and teach someone to read. This is really important.. Have a weekly family night, even by Zoom. Then read a book around the table. See who in your family can’t read (47% of Floridians graduate and can’t read on grade level.) Work with that family member or friend or neighbor. Teach someone to read. If you have any problems contact me.

Fact; Illegals are coming in droves because the DNC is looking at future voters. Want to flip the table? Until Comrade Biden leaves office, these people are here.

So let’s put them on the track of traditional America, not communist America. They left communism, they know it and hate it. If we teach these illegals to read and gave them a good American history lesson in American values, who would they vote for? Don’t leave them in the dark. They’re here and until we can figure out what to do with them we might as well make them productive for America. So your homework is teach someone to read.

Another thought…Is it not time to be proactive instead of reactive? No one ever asks, How many students does that LGBTQ week touch? LGBTQ is less than .05% of the population. (find out in your district) They keep telling us America is a democracy. In a democracy the majority wins. Why are we having a special program that is for less than .05% of the population? Parents should thank them for “taking care of” LGBTQ. then demand a special week or day for 99.95% of the population, you know the straight majority. How much money per child was spent on each LGBTQ child? Demand the same amount be spent on straight students.

The Right is lousy at messaging. But that is not the only problem. The most successful program of the Civil Rights movement is the Boycott. Why are we not doing the same thing? Perhaps because history doesn’t mention the Boycott. Why are we still using their stuff and feeding the beast? The day FB took down Trump, I closed my FB acct. Why give them my money, my data? Yes it is inconvenient but to say I need FB is like an addict needing heroine. The more money we give them the more they abuse us. I don’t go to the movies, I don’t buy stuff from China whenever there is something American made. I always look at labels. I don’t shop in stores that support the communist causes.

Parents keep your kids out of school this first week. Home school, start a school with friends and neighbors. Public schools get money on attendance. No kids no money. You want them to listen, stop allowing them to manipulate us.

Did you know that the elite in Silicon Valley do not allow their kids to have electronic devices until middle school? Keep electronic devices out of K-5. K-5 are the most formative years. Reading (phonics not phonemic awareness), writing and math, plus life skills should be taught at that time. Have you asked your child to read to you recently? If you want your kids to learn to read, write and do math teach them. Devices are used to instill SEL which is CRT. The school is a pot of boiling water, why are we throwing our kids in?

I am very proud to belong to the Florida Citizens Alliance. The Alliance is suing Broward School Bd for not following FOIA and continuing to use pornographic material in Public Schools. Do you have an Alliance in your state? goflca.org

Have you been to a school board meeting recently? Have you checked what texts and supplemental materials are being used? It is hard for people to represent you if you are silent. Yes we need to constantly call them out but actions speak louder than words.

Is America worth saving? What’s in your school?

© 2021 Karen Schoen – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Karen Schoen: kbschoen@bellsouth.net

Website: http://www.karenschoen.com